"There have been 4 different plane crashes worldwide in the last week..."

The commercial aviation industry faced a turbulent week with four plane crashes, making this one of the deadliest years since 2018. The most shocking mid-air aviation disaster occurred on Sunday when a Jeju Air 737-800 jet crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea. December 25: Azerbaijan Airlines Crash December 28: KLM Airlines Plane Skids Off Runway In Norway December 28: PAL Airlines Dash 8-400 Catches Fire in Canada December 29: 179 Dead In South Korea's Worst-Ever Aviation Disaster

A Delta Air Lines plane almost crashed into a charter jet carrying a men’s basketball team in a close call on a runway.

An Embraer E135 jet with the Gonzaga University Men’s Basketball team board touched down at Los Angeles International Airport and was taxiing to a gate when it appeared to continue toward a runway. ‘Stop, stop, stop!’ an air traffic controller could be heard shouting at the charter plane in video footage of the incident shared online. The Embraer came to a halt as Delta Flight 471 lifted off from the runway and over the smaller aircraft.

Aircraft giant Boeing made headlines last week when three incidents involving its 737-800 planes, one of the Boeing 737 Next Generation (737NG) variants, occurred in 24 hours in various corners of the globe.

While the terrible Jeju Air 737-800 crash in South Korea killed 179, a few hours earlier another KLM 737-800 skidded off a runway in Norway after suffering a hydraulic failure, while an Air Canada 737-800 suffered an apparent landing gear failure upon arrival in Halifax. Though much of Boeing’s infamy stems from the disasters involving its 737 MAX airliners, the 737-800 has a dark history of its own, with this type of planes suffering over 20 incidents since the early 2000s and causing over 1,000 deaths.

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russia will scrap a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter range nuclear-capable missiles because the United States has deployed such weapons in various regions around the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday.

Russia's move, long signalled, will kill off all that remains from one of the most significant arms control treaties of the Cold War, amid fears that the world's two biggest nuclear powers could be entering a new arms race together with China. Russia and the United States, who both admit their relations are worse than at any time since the depths of the Cold War, have both expressed regret about the disintegration of the tangle of arms control treaties which sought to slow the arms race and reduce the risk of nuclear war.

On December 26th, one of the Special Flight Squadron "Russia" aircraft flew to New York and Washington, D.C., and remained in the United States for two days.

It is unknown who was on board the Ilyushin Il-96-300, which is used by Russia's highest officials, including heads of special services. When asked about this matter, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated, " Another diplomatic rotation." The independent Russian channel BAZA on Telegram was the first to report on the mysterious flight of the Russian government plane, questioning who traveled to the USA and for what purpose. According to FlightRadar data, on December 25th, one of the Special Flight Squadron "Rossiya" planes took off from Moscow and flew to St. Petersburg. On December 26th, it flew from St. Petersburg to New York and, after a short break, proceeded to Washington, D.C.

America is a few short weeks away from seeing Trump inaugurated and entering the White House for the second time.

Trump has been promising to rapidly negotiate a peace settlement in Ukraine, but lame-duck Biden has simultaneously pledged to rush as much defense aid to the Zelensky government as possible before leaving the White House. President Biden has unveiled billions more for Kiev on Monday: "The United States on Monday announced nearly $6 billion in additional military and budget assistance for Ukraine as President Joe Biden uses his final weeks in office to surge aid to Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump takes power."

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, has signed an agreement with Elon Musk's Starlink to provide direct-to-cell satellite connectivity across the war-torn country.

The new deal brings mobile coverage to areas where traditional ground-based cellular networks are non-existent due to Russia's relentless targeting of critical infrastructure through drone and missile attacks. Starlink's direct-to-cell technology is currently being limitedly rolled out in several countries worldwide. The agreement with Kyivstar will position Ukraine as one of the first countries to implement a nationwide rollout of direct-to-cell connectivity, starting in the fourth quarter of 2025. This will allow users to send SMS and use OTT messaging services in areas without traditional ground-based network coverage.

The prisoner exchange mediated by the United Arab Emirates is the first in about two months

Ukraine has freed 150 Russian soldiers from captivity as part of a major prisoner exchange, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said in a Telegram post on Monday. Kiev has received an equal number of its troops, the statement added. The swap deal was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, the ministry stated. All of the freed Russian soldiers were initially transferred to Belarus, where they were provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance and an opportunity to contact their relatives and loved ones, according to the Ministry.

A South Korean court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been impeached and suspended from power over his decision to impose martial law on Dec. 3, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon is facing a criminal investigation into possible insurrection charges.

BERLIN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The German government accused U.S. billionaire Elon Musk on Monday of trying to influence its election due in February with articles supporting the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, even though it suggested they amounted to "nonsense".

Musk, who is set to serve Donald Trump's new administration as an outside adviser, endorsed the AfD as Germany's last hope in a guest opinion piece for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that prompted the commentary editor to resign in protest. "It is indeed the case that Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election" with X posts and the opinion piece, a German government spokesperson said.

The UK establishment is patting itself on the back for capturing yet another imported Islamic sexual predator, 24-year-old Awalkhan Sultankhail, whose brutal attack on a woman in Birmingham has left her with a lifetime of trauma.

Sultankhail, who raped his victim in broad daylight on August 27, 2023, was sentenced to a mere five years and three months in prison—a sentence as insulting as it is inadequate. Predictably, there was no mention of deportation, leaving the public to wonder: Why is the UK so intent on harboring predators like Sultankhail while punishing those who expose them?

"Canada must also be prepared to reassess its foreign policy posture..."

As Canada looks ahead to 2025, it stands at a crucial juncture, facing both unprecedented challenges and emerging opportunities. The nation's evolving relationship with China, ongoing concerns about money laundering, the upcoming federal election, and its delicate position in U.S.-Canada relations present an intricate web of issues that will shape the country's future. How Canada navigates these issues in the next year will determine not only its global standing but also its domestic harmony.

OTTAWA — Even though Santa has come and gone, Canadians can still expect stockings full of coal in 2025.

A year-end report published by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation says Canadians will get hit with a slew of tax increases. “Canadians need higher taxes like we need a kick in the teeth, but the Trudeau government is reaching deeper into Canadians’ wallets with payroll tax hikes and is making life more expensive with carbon and alcohol tax hikes,” said Franco Terrazzano, the federation’s federal director.

"Mr. Prime Minister, please get the f*ck out of B.C.," said Emily Duggan, a Rossland, B.C. native and parental rights advocate.

US officials tell Axios that Washington has raised concerns with Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, the new foreign minister in Syria’s transitional administration, over recent reports of violent attacks carried out by groups across the country.

The United States has raised concerns with Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, the new foreign minister in Syria’s transitional administration, over recent reports of violent attacks carried out by militant groups across the country, US officials told Axios on Monday. According to the report, US officials fear that reprisals by militants aligned with the rebels who ousted the Assad regime earlier this month, especially those targeting minority communities or individuals associated with the ousted regime, could jeopardize stabilization efforts in the war-torn nation.

Protests erupted in Syria's Alawite community after a shrine burning video fueled fears of targeted attacks. HTS denies targeting Alawites, with leader Ahmed al-Sharaa assuring minority safety under the new government.

According to Russian media outlet Bloknot, after the overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is "convinced that the balance of power is on his side."

Bloknot said that Erdoğan feels that Russia is weak and that his plan is now "to get the Caucasus, Crimea, Tatarstan, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Rostov, Saratov, Samara oblasts, Krasnodar Krai, and even part of Siberia," to establish the Grand Turan, i.e. the unification of the Turkic peoples under "the wing of the renewed Ottoman Empire."

A few days after the ceasefire between Hizbullah and Israel came into effect following over a year of fighting, and after the extent of the destruction in Lebanon became clear, with reconstruction costs estimated at $15-20 billion,[1] figures in Lebanon, in the camp opposed to the Iran-led resistance axis, began calling for Iran to compensate Lebanon for the damages of the war.

According to these figures, it was Iran – not the state of Lebanon – that decided to start the war with Israel through its proxy militia, Hizbullah, and therefore it should be the one to bear the cost. If Iran refuses these demands, they said, Lebanon or Lebanese citizens should sue it in international courts, or else deduct the cost of the war from Iranian assets frozen in the West.[2]

The last United Nations (UN) Security Council for 2024 warned Iran about any further escalation by Tehran's allied armed group in Yemen, the Houthis.

The meeting was requested by Israel to discuss the Houthis' ongoing targeting of the country. Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon demanded the Iran-backed militants halt their missile attacks or face consequences. “This is not a warning,” said Danon, “It is a promise: the Houthis will suffer the same miserable fate as Hamas and Hezbollah."

Amember of Iran’s Guardian Council has cautioned that if popular demands for certain freedoms, which he described as aligned with plans by adversaries, are overlooked, the country risks facing a scenario similar to Syria.

“Negligence by officials and certain groups in society could bring us to a situation like we saw in Syria,” said Mehdi Shabzandehdar, drawing parallels to the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in Syria. He said that “certain freedoms” align with enemy plans to undermine the Islamic Republic. “The freedoms that a small group pursues, which have significant conflicts of interest and great harms, must be carefully scrutinized as they align with the enemies’ plans,” he said.

Large debris fragment crashes into residential neighborhood in Beit Shemesh; Houthis claim responsibility for seventh nighttime attack in under two weeks

Air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile launched at Israel from Yemen that triggered sirens across central Israel late Monday night, the military said, in the seventh such nighttime attack in less than two weeks. The missile was intercepted before it crossed into Israeli airspace, the military said, and sirens sounded across the center of the country shortly after 11 p.m. for fear of falling debris. There was no major damage as a result of the missile debris, although a large fragment crashed in the Ramat Beit Shemesh Alef neighborhood in the city of Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem.

The Hamas terror group has partially rejected a list of hostages that Israel insists must be released during the first phase of any ceasefire deal, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

According to the report, which cites an unnamed Palestinian source, Hamas is willing to release 22 of the 34 hostages on the list but is refusing to agree to the release of the other 12. Instead, the report states, the Gaza terror group offered to release 22 living hostages and 12 bodies during the first phase of a deal. Israel turned down the idea and made it clear that it will only accept living hostages during the initial stage of a hostage release and ceasefire deal, the report adds.

In interview with The New York Post, Fatah Secretary General Mohammad Hamdan says that he anticipates that Trump’s presidency will mark a turning point for Hamas.

A senior Palestinian Arab leader stated to The New York Post that US President-elect Donald Trump will “destroy Iran,” a move he believes will weaken Hamas and diminish its influence. Although Hamas has been severely impacted by Israel’s military operations in Gaza, the group has been gaining traction in the Judea and Samaria, particularly in its opposition to the Palestinian Authority (PA), which is led by the rival Fatah party. Recently, Palestinian Arab security forces have intensified their operations in Area A, where the PA has security control, particularly in Jenin.

The Biden regime claimed today that an actor from our nation’s most formidable foreign adversary hacked the Treasury Department and gained access to workstations of government employees and unclassified documents.

In a letter to the Senate Banking Committee leadership, which Agence France-Presse obtained, the Treasury Department alleged the following: “Based on available indicators, the incident has been attributed to a China state-sponsored Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor.” The letter states that a third-party software service company, BeyondTrust, informed the Treasury Department on December 8th that the ‘Chinese’ hacker had acquired a security key to infiltrate specific Treasury workstations and documents remotely.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky says he will be voting for “someone other than” Mike Johnson to be speaker of the House in the next Congress, warning the Republican leader would be the next Paul Ryan.

“On January 3rd, 2017 Paul Ryan was elected Speaker by every Republican except me,” Massie posted Monday on X. “Ryan went on to offer a fake repeal of ObamaCare, increased spending, backed the deep state, and didn’t fund a wall. Two years later we lost the majority and democrats made a living hell for Trump,” he added.

President-elect Donald J. Trump has expressed support for Speaker Mike Johnson remaining in post, potentially bolstering his chances of retaining the House gavel. Johnson, from Louisiana, faces a difficult path in the next Congress, with opposition emerging from GOP figures such as Rep. Thomas Massie, who has vowed to vote against him. Rep. Victoria Spartz also withheld direct support during a recent media appearance, voicing criticism of the party’s leadership.

“Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday as part of a longer statement blasting “professional con man and instigator” Al Sharpton, Oprah Winfrey, and others.

Data analysis by The National Pulse has revealed that industries and companies relying on cheap, foreign labor supplied by the H1-B visa program have grossly undercounted the number of visa holders admitted to the United States each year and its impact on the wages of native-born Americans.

Those supporting cheap, foreign labor visas insist the United States abides by the statutory cap of 65,000 H1-B visas awarded through a lottery system each year—and an additional 20,000 visas reserved for immigrants with advanced secondary degrees created through the 2004 Omnibus. That means, statutorily, 85,000 H1-B visas can theoretically be granted to foreign workers each year. However, according to the U.S. federal government’s mandated reports to Congress, this number is significantly higher.

Instead of selecting for the “best and brightest,'" the program facilitates the interests of a power cartel of middleman agencies.

A federal judge recently blocked new regulatory changes by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that illegally restrict doctors from protecting their patients and reporting abuse related to the harms of abortion and mutilating gender procedures.

The changes amend a privacy rule under the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to silence health care professionals from reporting suspected abuse as a way to hinder enforcement of any state laws that ban abortion or experimental drugs and medical mutilation for children. A Texas physician, who owns her own private clinic, challenged the changes because she believes that elective abortions harm both the mother and unborn child, and that irreversible gender interventions also harm children.

Bird flu has been detected in wastewater in multiple metro Phoenix cities, and county health officials confirmed it on Monday.

Routine wastewater surveillance in Phoenix, Tempe and Surprise — the three cities in the county where monitoring occurs — confirmed the presence of avian influenza, according to a press release from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH). The influenza subtype, which includes bird flu as H5N1, has been detected in multiple locations in the Valley in the past couple of months. MCDPH said it’s not currently possible to nail down a precise location for detection, but the virus’ presence does indicate that it is more prevalent in the community than previously known.

Americans are defaulting on their credit cards at the highest level since in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

After building up cash reserves during the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation has now all but depleted the savings of lower-income consumers. Credit card lenders wrote off $46 billion in seriously delinquent loan balances in the first nine months of this year, according to BankRegData. That is up 50 percent from the same period in 2023, and the highest level in 14 years, The Financial Times reported. Write-offs are when a bank decides it is unlikely a borrower will make good on their debts, and are a clear sign of growing financial distress.

Emerging scientific evidence challenges the narrative that carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is harmful, highlighting its role in global greening, increased agricultural yields and biodiversity restoration.

Studies indicate the atmosphere is already saturated with CO 2 , making additional emissions negligible in driving global temperature increases, contradicting the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“IPCC”) predictions of catastrophic warming. Research shows that rising CO 2 levels (e.g., from 100 to 400 ppm) result in minimal temperature increases (e.g., 0.3°C), with no additional warming beyond 400 ppm. CO 2 drives photosynthesis and plant growth, with satellite data showing a 20-30% increase in global greening since 1982, particularly in regions like India and the Sahel.

Several US bishops are calling for a return to abstinence from meat on Fridays, which has been largely abandoned by American Catholics since the 1960s.

(LifeSiteNews) — Several U.S. Catholic bishops have declared that they would support restoring abstinence from meat on Fridays. During a November 13 talk at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) fall assembly, Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak proposed bringing back the traditional practice of meatless Fridays year-round, a suggestion supported by a number of U.S. bishops. “We could renew the tradition of Friday abstinence from meat,” Archbishop Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia suggested, referencing a similar move by the Catholic bishops of England and Wales in 2011.

Sexuality is a complex aspect of human identity, influenced by a wide range of biological, psychological, social, and cultural factors.

It is not simply about sexual orientation or behavior but encompasses desires, attractions, emotional connections, and personal experiences that can change over time. People’s understanding of their own sexuality can be fluid and influenced by their environment, upbringing, societal norms, and individual life experiences. Cultural expectations, religious beliefs, and social pressures can further complicate one’s expression of sexuality, often leading to inner conflicts or confusion.

At least four people have been reported dead after a severe weather outbreak accompanied by strong winds and tornadoes ravaged the southeastern United States, leaving hundreds of thousands without power on Sunday and grounding some 600 flights.

Several tornadoes, ranging from EF-0 to EF-3, were reported across Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and other parts of the Southeast, starting Friday, December 27. The tornadoes caused widespread damage across the affected regions, blowing off roofs, flipping vehicles, and downing trees and powerlines throughout the Southeast. Several trailer homes were overturned in Mississippi.

A severe storm ripped through Alabama overnight Saturday, December 28, into Sunday morning, producing an EF-1 tornado that tore the roof off the Limestone County Courthouse and caused damage to the square in downtown Athens. Alabama Veterans Park was severely affected, with a helicopter that had been on display knocked over.

The tornado had peak winds of up to 161 km/h (100 mph), tearing through a path of roughly 146 m (479 feet). The town square in Athens was covered with storm debris, including downed Christmas decorations, tree limbs, and bricks, according to the City of Athens. The square around the courthouse remained closed Sunday morning to allow cleanup to begin.

The federal court has finally ruled that fluoride poses an unreasonable risk to our health. So then why is it still in our drinking water? Will the incoming Trump administration finally put an end to all of that?

