One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Pilots recovered alive – one with minor injuries – after ejecting from fighter jet as US military says its guided missile cruiser ‘mistakenly’ fired on the F/A-18

Two US navy pilots were shot down over the Red Sea on Sunday in an “apparent case of friendly fire”, the US military said, marking the most serious incident to threaten troops in more than a year of the country targeting Yemen’s Houthis. Both pilots were rescued alive after ejecting from their stricken aircraft, with one suffering minor injuries. But the incident underlines just how dangerous the Red Sea corridor has become amid the ongoing attacks on shipping by the Iranian-backed Houthis despite US and European military coalitions patrolling the area.

US President-elect Donald Trump’s national security adviser pick Mike Waltz knocks the 2021 decision by Joe Biden’s administration to remove the Houthis’ designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and pledges to reverse the move, which had been pushed by progressive Democrats due to fears that it was hampering international efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in Yemen.

“I guarantee what you’re going to see very soon is a redesignation of them for what they are — a terrorist organization,” Waltz says in a podcast interview with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

US President-elect Donald Trump’s national security adviser pick warns that those who take American hostages will think twice come January 20 because the costs will outweigh the benefits.

In a podcast interview with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, Rep. Mike Waltz notes that the four remaining American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been held longer than the captives during the Iranian hostage crisis in 1979. “That’s totally unacceptable, and I think writ large, there has never been enough consequences,” says Waltz. “That’s what we need to be talking about with these people. [If] You take an American,… There is going to be all hell to pay. There are going to be nothing but consequences for you financially, and maybe even a bullet in your damn forehead.”

On Blackburn's upcoming podcast, Mike Huckabee praises her tough new anti-Hamas bill

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL — As current Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew prepares to depart his post, the expected incoming Ambassador Mike Huckabee is meeting with U.S. Senators, hoping to gain their support ahead of confirmation hearings and a full vote in the new year. Towards that end, Senator Marsha Blackburn – the Tennessee Republican – just recorded a conversation with the Evangelical leader and former Governor of Arkansas for her latest podcast, “Unmuted With Marsha.”

During high-level discussions within Israel’s political and security leadership, Mossad chief David (Dedi) Barnea reportedly called for a direct strike on Iran following recent attacks by the Houthi militia, Channel 13 News reported on Sunday.

"We need to target the head; striking only the Houthis won’t be enough," Barnea reportedly stated during the meetings. His remarks highlight the growing sentiment among Israeli officials that Iran, as the primary orchestrator of regional threats, must be held directly accountable for its actions.

Government corruption, economic mismanagement align with covert strikes triggers energy emergency

The Iranian government announced widespread closures of schools, universities, and government offices last week as Tehran grapples with a deepening energy crisis amid harsh winter weather. Reports from Iran noted that more than 20 provinces were forced to close educational facilities and government offices due to electricity shortages. On Dec. 12, unexpected power outages struck the capital city of Tehran, disrupting businesses and transportation, which left many without the power needed to heat their homes.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei denied that Iran uses proxy forces in the region, asserting that groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis act independently out of their own faith and beliefs, not as agents of the Islamic Republic.

In a meeting with religious eulogizers on Sunday, Khamenei addressed what he described as "absurd statements from Western and Israeli officials," dismissing the notion that Iran’s regional influence is based on the use of proxy forces. "They constantly say that the Islamic Republic has lost its proxy forces in the region! This is another mistake! The Islamic Republic does not have proxy forces

Why is there growing concern in the security establishment about the new regime in Syria if it's blocking Iranian weapons shipments?

The rebel regime in Syria, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani, has decided in recent days to prevent Iranians from flying over Syrian skies, Walla learned on Sunday. Initially, the decision included flights for military missions such as the transfer of weapons or the withdrawal of forces from Syria, and now the decision includes any passage of Iranian aircraft over the country's skies.

If Turkey decides to arm the rebel forces, it is unclear how Israel will respond and whether it will be able to thwart the transfer of American-backed weapons.

The initial relief within Israel’s defense establishment following the fall of the Assad regime and the withdrawal of Iranian forces in the area has given way to concern over the rise of a Sunni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, antagonistic toward Israel and backed by Qatar and Turkey. This would carry significant implications. First and foremost, if Turkey decides to arm the rebel forces, it is unclear how Israel will respond and whether it will be able to thwart the transfer of American weapons.

In addition, reinforcements were reported to have arrived via US cargo planes to the Harb al-Jir base in eastern Syria - amid the escalation of fighting between pro-Turkish forces and the Kurdish SDF forces.

Asma al-Assad moved to Syria in 2000 and married Assad in the same year at the age of 25.

The British wife of Syria’s deposed president Bashar al-Assad, Asma al-Assad, has filed for divorce after expressing dissatisfaction with her life in Moscow, Turkish and Arab media reported Sunday. She reportedly seeks to move to London. Asma applied to the Russian court and requested special permission to leave Moscow. Her application is reportedly currently being evaluated by Russian authorities. Asma is a dual British-Syrian national who was born and raised in London by Syrian parents, the BBC reported. Asma moved to Syria in 2000 and married Assad in the same year at the age of 25.

Much like candy, revolution becomes more appealing when you see others having it. Since the Arab Spring swept through the Middle East in 2011, both internal and external forces have cast hungry eyes toward Jordan, wondering if the Hashemite Kingdom might follow Syria's path to chaos.

The fall of governments in Egypt and Tunisia, followed by the devastating civil war in Syria that led to the collapse of the Assad regime, has only whetted the appetite of some. The question of Jordan's stability is an important one. The kingdom sits at the crossroads of the region's most volatile conflicts, sharing borders with Syria, Iraq, Israel, and Saudi Arabia. Its role as a buffer state and key Western ally makes its stability crucial for regional security. Yet this same strategic position exposes it to destabilizing forces from all directions.

Moscow will always respond to any escalation by the West, the Russian president has stressed

The threat level is rising globally, but there is no need to scare people with talk of World War Three, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. During an interview published by Russia 1 TV journalist Pavel Zarubin on Sunday, Putin was asked if the extensive involvement of the US in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine meant that WWIII has already begun. “You know, one should not scare people,” the president replied. However, he added that “there are many dangers, and they keep increasing.”

Russia has unveiled a new lineup of missile systems that threatens to renew the arms race and destabilize global security.

According to General Sergey Karakaev, commander of the Strategic Missile Forces (SMF), Russia is developing new missile systems that are on par with the existing Avangard nuclear gliders and Oreshnik hypersonic missiles. Karakaev's bold statements come in the wake of Russia's ongoing efforts to reinforce its deterrence forces with the Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and the RS-28 Sarmat, which is set to replace the RS-20V Voevoda. The Sarmat, now in service, boasts a range so extensive that it can reach the U.S. via the South Pole, making it nearly impossible for American anti-ballistic missile (ABM) systems to intercept.

Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian targets in Russia will anger Moscow but won’t change course of the war, Daniel Davis has said

Kiev is shooting itself in the foot with its self-styled quest for revenge on Russia, retired US Army officer Daniel Davis warned during the weekend, in his YouTube show Deep Dive. The retired lieutenant colonel and veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan was referring to the Ukrainian drone and missile attacks launched this week on the Russian cities of Rylsk and Kazan. “The Ukrainian side has to understand that it is not necessarily going to help anything. In fact, it could make the end result even worse,” said Davis, who is currently working as an analyst at a Washington-based think tank.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would wait for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.

"President Putin said that he wants to meet me as soon as possible. So we have to wait for this, but we have to end that war," Trump said while speaking at the Turning Point USA conference in the state of Arizona. Trump called the conflict in Ukraine "horrible" and reiterated that if he had been the President of the United States instead of the current head of state, Joe Biden, this conflict would not have happened.

After campaigning that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war on “day one,” President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has now indicated that they will effectively keep the war going by increasing funding to NATO, or by providing continued for ‘peacekeeping’ purposes.

According to the Financial Times, the paper wrote: “Donald Trump’s team has told European officials that the incoming US president will demand NATO member states increase defence spending to 5% of GDP, but plans to continue supplying military aid to Ukraine.” This clear policy shift was also documented in Ukrainian media.

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the Kremlin on Sunday, a rare visit by a European Union leader to Moscow as a contract allowing for Russian gas to transit through Ukraine nears expiry.

Slovakia is dependent on gas passing through its neighbour Ukraine, and it has ramped up efforts to maintain those flows from 2025 while criticising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for refusing to extend the contract expiring at the end of the year. Fico's trip to Moscow was only the third by an EU government head since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Slovak opposition politicians called the visit a "disgrace".

Once a fortress of sovereignty and strength under PiS, Poland now faces a border crisis fueled by Belarusian aggression and the weak leadership of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, jeopardizing the nation’s security and independence.

Once a fortress of conservative strength under the Law and Justice (PiS) party, Poland now finds itself at the mercy of escalating chaos on its eastern frontier. The removal of PiS from power in 2024 created a vacuum that open-border radicals have eagerly exploited, emboldened by Belarus’s deliberate strategy of weaponizing migration. The sharp increase in illegal border crossings—a staggering 30,000 attempts from January to mid-December 2024—is a damning indictment of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s inability to secure Poland’s sovereignty.

The German economy continues to reel under the ruling far-left government

Germany’s economy continues to tumble, with the Ifo Employment Barometer falling to its lowest level in four years, matching the coronavirus low of 2020. Meanwhile, bankruptcies are growing by double digits. Germany’s economic crisis is defined by a lack of orders, high labor and energy costs, and high regulation, which has led companies to cut staff and delay hiring, leading to the Munich-based Ifo indicator to fall to 92.4 in December, after hitting 93.3 in November. The data used is gathered from a survey of managers across Germany. “Fewer and fewer companies are adding staff,” said Klaus Wohlrabe, who leads Ifo surveys. “In contrast, the proportion of companies that want to cut jobs is increasing. Almost all sectors are considering job cuts.”

MAGDEBURG, Germany, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A man suspected of ploughing a car through crowds at a German Christmas market in an attack that killed five people and injured scores faces multiple charges of murder and attempted murder, police said on Sunday.

Friday evening's attack in the central city of Magdeburg shocked the country and stirred up tensions over the charged issue of immigration. The suspect, who was in custody, is a 50-year-old psychiatrist from Saudi Arabia with a history of anti-Islamic rhetoric who has lived in Germany for almost two decades. The motive for the attack remained unclear.

NATO has joined the growing ranks of institutions erasing Christmas, delivering yet another brazen attack on Christian traditions. In its recent ‘Season’s Greetings’ message—posted ahead of the Christmas holiday—NATO conspicuously avoids mentioning Christmas altogether.

For an alliance largely composed of nations with deep Christian traditions, this calculated omission feels like an outright dismissal of a holiday central to the culture of millions. The video, shared on social media, features a Swedish fighter pilot’s story set against festive imagery, including the iconic Jas 39 Gripen jets forming a Christmas tree. Yet, despite clear references to Christmas, NATO refuses to acknowledge the holiday by name. Instead, it hides behind the generic and sanitized phrase “Season’s Greetings,” signaling a deliberate move to sideline Christian culture in favor of an ambiguous, secular narrative.

This comes amid significant Western support for Qatar, including military equipment, protection and technological assistance.

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China said on Sunday it was taking countermeasures against two Canadian institutions and 20 people involved in human rights issues concerning the Uyghurs and Tibet.

The measures, which took effect on Saturday, include asset freezes and bans on entry and the targets include Canada's Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and the Canada-Tibet Committee, China's foreign ministry announces on its website. Rights groups accuse Beijing of widespread abuses of Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority that numbers around 10 million in the western region of Xinjiang, including the mass use of forced labour in camps. Beijing denies any abuses.

Robbie Picard of Oil Sands Strong and Oil and Gas Magazine joins The Gunn Show, where he discusses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's crumbling government, Jagmeet Singh's failure to do the right thing and Canada's relationship with the United States ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

A migrant from Guatemala was arrested on Sunday on allegations of lighting a sleeping woman on fire on a New York subway.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the woman was asleep on the train as she was lit on fire by the suspect at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to police sources who spoke with The New York Post, a member of the public identified the suspected killer as he rode on a train at 34th Street in Manhattan. Meanwhile, city transportation authority security chief Michael Kemper said at a news conference Sunday that a “person of interest is in custody.”

One of the first appointments President Trump announced after his shellacking of Democrats and the absolute repudiation of Democrat politics in the 2024 election was former ICE Director Tom Homan as the nation’s new “Border Czar.”

Homan, a steadfast supporter of strong border policies and seasoned law enforcement leader, will be tasked with overseeing all aspects of U.S. border security, extending beyond the southern and northern land borders to include maritime and aviation domains. Homan will lead all deportation efforts, enforcing strict policies to remove illegal aliens from the country, and he has not been shy about his intentions. He has put Sanctuary cities on notice that they will face the consequences and potentially criminal referral for obstruction for harboring and shielding illegals.

The fallout from this could be extensive for the Democratic Party...

There truly aren’t enough words to describe just how big of a scandal the White House cover-up of Joe Biden’s mental decline really is. As I’ve said before, the liberal media doesn’t feel that it has to protect Joe Biden anymore, and there have been a torrent of stories exposing how Biden’s mental decline was handled for four years. The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and even the New York Times have all hit the story. Democratic donor and operative Lindy Li hasn’t held back in her critiques of the party. For weeks, she’s been relentless, taking aim at Kamala Harris for squandering a billion dollars, criticizing her selection of Tim Walz, and calling out her embrace of radical positions. Li has even provided intriguing insider details about how Joe Biden was ultimately ousted, and what Pelosi and Obama really think of Kamala. Now, she’s dishing on Joe Biden’s mental decline.

"If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question."

Donald Trump warned that his new administration could try to regain control of the Panama Canal that the United States “foolishly” ceded to its Central American ally, contending that shippers are charged “ridiculous” fees to pass through the vital transportation channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. “The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the US,” Trump wrote. “This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop.”

Experts say members of Trump’s team have expressed their intention to announce the withdrawal from the World Health Organization during the President-elect’s inauguration on January 20.

US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is reportedly preparing to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO) on the first day of his new administration, a move that experts warn could have dire consequences for global health, The Financial Times reported on Sunday. According to experts, members of Trump’s team have expressed their intention to announce the withdrawal during the President-elect’s inauguration on January 20. Such a decision would strip the WHO of its largest source of funding.

You are simply not allowed to possess asymmetrical technology against a tyrannical state...

By now I suspect you are all fully conditioned to recognize a Psyop. At least we can enjoy some benefit from the last four years of brain fog. The Drone Happening clearly checks all of the boxes on the BS meter, almost like they want you to notice. So good morning, Readers! I hope you are enjoying your best cuppa coffee. With the news and social media feeds going all berserker simultaneously, we are compelled to press <pause> on the mix-tape and give it a think. Nothing like a gajillion lock-step headlines and videos to raise the signal flag. I had been expecting the Disease XTM narrative vector, or the venerable WW3TM to explode onto the scene. Maybe drones are the diversion?

The fact that economic conditions are getting worse is certainly not good news, but it is better to know in advance what is coming.

After four years under Joe Biden, the U.S. economy is a giant mess. We have been witnessing a slow-motion collapse right in front of our eyes, and those at the bottom levels of the economic food chain have been experiencing more pain than anyone else. Of course this is one of the biggest reasons why Donald Trump won the election. Large numbers of poor and working class Americans are desperate for change. Unfortunately, economic conditions have continued to deteriorate since early November. The following are 11 signs that the slow-motion collapse of the U.S. economy is far more advanced than most people think…

The European Democracy Shield will blur the line between combating disinformation and policing free speech.

The European Parliament has taken another step in its ongoing efforts to control the flow of information online, approving the creation of a new committee tasked with combating what it describes as foreign interference and disinformation. Dubbed the European Democracy Shield, the initiative is framed as a safeguard for democratic processes but raises significant concerns about censorship and overreach. The committee’s establishment aligns with the European Commission’s policy agenda for 2024-2029 and is expected to begin operations next year. At a plenary session in Strasbourg, the decision received strong support, with 441 members voting in favor, 178 opposing, and 34 abstaining.

Mysterious drone sightings continue over US cities and military bases, with their origins remaining unknown (at least to the public), even as the federal government insists there is no national security threat.

We have offered readers multiple theories, from a drone psyop to push through H.R.8610 (Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act of 2024) and nuclear drone “sniffers.” Some lawmakers even pushed the wild idea of an Iranian “mothership” drone carrier off the East Coast. At the beginning of last week, former US Navy Lt. and F/A-18F pilot Ryan Graves appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, dismissing claims that drone sightings in the New Jersey-New York skies were “sniffers” searching for radioactive devices.

The number of drone flyovers of nuclear plants for the entire year nearly doubled in one week, from December 10th to December 17th, according to data provided to The War Zone by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

Between Jan. 1 and Dec.10, nuclear facility licensees reported a total of 15 drone events. As of about 1 p.m. Dec., 17, that number had jumped to 26, NRC spokesman Dave McIntyre told The War Zone on Friday in response to our query. While the timeline overlaps with a rash of drone sightings across the country and especially in the New Jersey area – including over military installations and energy infrastructure – it is unclear at the moment what, if any, connection there is to the dramatic increase in suspicious drone events over nuclear facilities.

Meet the new space cowboys.

Nassau County cops have gotten the green light to shoot troublesome drones out of the sky — with officials saying they don’t want to wait for something “disastrous” to happen. The order went out Thursday as county officials unveiled a new state-of-the-art drone command center that can track the mysterious flying crafts from miles away, but they need the feds to sign off on high-tech tools to intercept and take down the drones. Instead, they’re taking matters into their own hands.

A report from the China Strategic Risks Institute (CSRI) has highlighted the increasing market share of Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK as a significant concern, warning of potential “economic and security risks” for the nation.

According to the report, the UK’s car manufacturing sector supports 198,000 jobs and contributes 2.5 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). However, the rapid growth of China’s EV industry, bolstered by government subsidies enabling the production of five to ten million low-cost vehicles annually, threatens the future of British car manufacturing if import restrictions are not implemented. The impact of this trend is already visible, with the CSRI revealing that Chinese EVs have grown their market share in the UK from 2 percent in 2019 to 33.4 percent in the first half of 2023.

The National Institutes of Health, under President Joe Biden, has spent millions of dollars funding experiments where animals are given sex-change procedures and studied for the benefit of the transgender community.

Taxpayers have footed the bill for roughly $10 million in transgender animal experiments in recent years, according to a selection of grants compiled by the White Coat Waste Project and obtained exclusively by the Washington Examiner. The federal spending supported research ranging from studying the cardiovascular effect of giving “feminizing hormone therapy” to male rats to providing animals injected with sex hormones, a “popular drug of abuse utilized at raves,” to investigate overdose in “vulnerable female and transgender populations.”

Share