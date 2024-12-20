One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Putin proposes 'experiment' to test the Oreshnik.

The Kremlin on Thursday revealed that the day prior Ukraine's military launched six US-made long-range ATACMs missiles and four British-made Storm Shadow missiles against Russian territory. The projectiles targeted the southern Rostov region, with Russia's military saying its anti-air defense systems were able to intercept all four ATACMS missiles and three of the four Storm Shadows. The statement further vowed a harsh response to the attacks, given this is at least third of fourth major wave of long-range attacks. Western missiles have been used perhaps half a dozen times or more against Russian territory at this point, only a month after Washington initially gave Kiev permission.

Defense Secretary John Healey told the British daily he’s not ruling out sending instructors to train Kiev’s forces

British Defense Secretary John Healey has suggested that UK military instructors could be deployed to Ukraine to train the country’s military, The Times has reported. Healey stated that London should do more to streamline the existing training program and better tailor it to Kiev’s needs. Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the UK has emerged as one of Kiev’s staunchest backers, having prepared tens of thousands of Ukrainian military personnel on its soil since then. Moreover, according to the British daily, the country has deployed a “small number” of troops to Ukraine to “help with medical training.”

Zelensky meanwhile has openly rejected a core component of Trump's Ukraine peace plan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in fresh Thursday remarks has emphasized that he is ready for a direct conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump at any time and agrees to meet with him when the US side is ready. "I am ready for this [conversation], of course, at any time. And I will also be ready for a meeting, if he wants it," Putin said at Russia's annual year-end Q&A press conference with the president. He gave this response to an American journalist when asked about a potential future meeting with Trump. "First of all, I don't know when we will meet with him. Because he doesn't say anything about it. I haven't talked to him at all for more than four years," Putin followed with, acknowledging the unpredictability of the US side's intentions.

The Ukrainian leader’s harsh words prompted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to accuse him of losing control of his emotions

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky used obscene language to insult Russian President Vladimir Putin following remarks the latter made about a potential “high-tech duel” between the Russian Oreshnik missile and Western air defense systems. Zelensky referred to Putin as a “dumbass,” sparking swift criticism from the Kremlin. During Putin’s marathon Direct Line event on Thursday, he claimed that Western air defenses would stand no chance against the Oreshnik and proposed a real-world test: “Let them designate a target in Kiev, concentrate all their air defense systems there, and we will strike with the ‘Oreshnik’ to see what happens.

At his year-end press conference Thursday, Russia's president reiterated Moscow's readiness to negotiate an end to the conflict in Ukraine, on the condition that it is reached with "legitimate" Ukrainian representatives. That may prove a tall order for Ukraine's authorities, says veteran international affairs observer Paulo Raffone.

President Putin has indicated that Russia remains ready to discuss an end to hostilities in Ukraine, but only if it leads to a lasting peace - and not merely a ceasefire, and if Kiev is genuinely ready to make compromises. Russia "can sign an agreement only with someone who is legitimate," Putin emphasized, recalling Volodymyr Zelensky's loss of legitimacy in Moscow's eyes after the cancellation of elections in spring 2024.

WASHINGTON — The United States has more than doubled the number of its forces in Syria to fight the Islamic State group — a dramatic increase that the Pentagon reveals, acknowledging that the added troops have been there for months or even more than a year.

The US had said for years that there were about 900 troops in Syria, but Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, acknowledges there are roughly 2,000 there now. The Pentagon was asked repeatedly about the US presence in Syria in the wake of the chaotic overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad on December 8. It did not disclose the increase and instead kept repeating the 900 figure.

The de facto leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has said the country is exhausted by war and is not a threat to its neighbours or to the West.

In an interview with the BBC in Damascus, he called for sanctions on Syria to be lifted. "Now, after all that has happened, sanctions must be lifted because they were targeted at the old regime. The victim and the oppressor should not be treated in the same way," he said. Sharaa led the lightning offensive that toppled Bashar al-Assad's regime less than two weeks ago. He is the leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the dominant group in the rebel alliance, and was previously known by his nom de guerre of Abu Mohammed al-Jolani.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday expressed openness to good relations with a new Syria, turning a page on over a decade of Iranian military support against the rebel groups which now run the country.

"Iran and Syria share historical and friendly relations which continue to grow based on mutual interest and international legal principles," Amir Saeid Iravani said during a United Nations Security Council session. "Iran remains steadfast in its constructive role, working with United Nations regional partners and the Syrian people to achieve lasting peace and stability in Syria and the wider region."

The sudden downfall of Syria's Bashar Al-Assad has put his main backer Iran on the backfoot while giving Turkey the upper hand in a transformed Middle East.

But propping up a friendly government in battered Syria where Tehran failed will be a serious challenge for Ankara, which must also navigate the competing agendas of other heavyweights in the region. "Turkey is many ways is a real winner here, but time will tell, and if Erdogan overplays his hand, he could mess things up because Israel and the United States won't let it happen," said Henri J. Barkey, a scholar of the Middle East at the US Council on Foreign Relations.

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli calls for recognition of Kurdish independence, consequences for Erdogan as Turkish and Turkish-backed forces threaten Kurdish areas of northern Syria.

Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli called for the internartional coomunity to grant and recognize the independence of Kurdistan as Kurdish regions in northern Syria face attacks from Turkey and Turkish-backed rebel groups. "Kurdistan must be granted independence, while Erdoğan should be expelled from NATO and left to crown himself as the caliph of an Islamic state, ruling alongside his friends in ISIS and Al-Qaeda," Chikli wrote on X. Chikli's comments were made in response to an interview given by a Kurdish journalist in Syria with Israel's Kan News channel.

Turkey is now directly threatening the sovereignty of Israel’s capital and hosting Hamas leadership.

Israel rejected Turkish accusations on Tuesday following Ankara’s condemnation of Israeli military actions in Syria, as Turkey escalates its own operations in the war-torn country.

The rising tensions have deepened the rift between the two nations and sparked concerns over regional stability and the fate of U.S.-backed Kurdish forces fighting ISIS. On Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized Israel for expanding settlements in the Golan Heights, calling it part of Israel’s “expansion of borders through occupation.” Turkey urged Israel to comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which established a cease-fire between Israel and Syria. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the agreement void, arguing it no longer applied after forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad abandoned their positions on the Syrian side during the country’s civil war.

Secretary of State expresses optimism that a hostage release deal can be achieved. "If Hamas really purports to care about the Palestinian people, they will say yes and do it now."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday expressed optimism that a hostage release deal could be achieved between Israel and Hamas. In an interview on Bloomberg, Blinken was asked whether anything has happened recently that gives him more grounds for hope that a deal is possible. “There is, and the reality is we should logically be able to get this. And I say that with all the caution that comes with that statement because we’ve been very close before,” Blinken replied.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces recently launched a military operation of unprecedented scope and intensity against the "Jenin Brigade" Palestinian terror militia, which is based in the Jenin refugee camp and comprises mainly members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).[1]

Like other terror militias in the northern West Bank, the Jenin Brigade challenges the authority of PA President Mahmoud Abbas and acts to undermine the PA and establish infrastructure for terrorism and armed struggle against Israel from within the West Bank, with Iranian support. The Brigade's activities have intensified recently, to include the use of explosive charges and car bombs not only against the Israeli military forces but also against officers in the PA's security apparatuses.

A senior White House official on Thursday said nuclear-armed Pakistan is developing long-range ballistic missile capabilities that eventually could allow it to strike targets outside of South Asia, including the United States.

Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said Islamabad's conduct raised "real questions" about its intentions. "Candidly, it's hard for us to see Pakistan's actions as anything other than an emerging threat to the United States," Finer said in a speech to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is naming Lord Peter Mandelson as Ambassador to the United States.

The Labour grandee had to resign in disgrace from Tony Blair‘s government on two separate occasions. Still, successive party leaders have repeatedly restored him to positions of power despite his scandals and unsavory connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Following his second resignation from the Blair government, he was appointed to the European Commission, the unelected executive of the European Union (EU). Scandals in the EU also plagued Mandelson, but Blair’s successor, Gordon Brown, granted him a seat for life in the House of Lords and returned him to a government for a third time once his term was completed.

Nearly 200 tractors hit the North East today, protesting the UK's mess of inheritance tax changes. Starting at Thainstone, they made their way to Aberdeen Beach. No Farmers, No Food!

Germany’s Christmas markets, once symbols of joy and tradition, have been transformed into oppressive fortresses where barricades, armed patrols, and invasive police searches reflect a nation under siege—an inevitable consequence of open borders and an imported culture of violence.

The deconstruction of Germany’s traditions continues in the name of ‘safety.’ Once symbols of festive joy, Germany’s Christmas markets have been transformed into fortresses surrounded by barricades, armed patrols, and invasive police searches. What was once a peaceful celebration of German heritage now reflects a nation under siege – a siege enabled by open borders and an imported culture of violence.

David Menzies reports from downtown Toronto on 'International Migrants Day' as immigrant protesters demand increased social services and citizenship while denouncing Canada.

"Around 50 Liberal MPs are part of a faction pushing for Trudeau’s resignation..."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a mounting political crisis within his own Liberal Party, with an increasing number of party members voicing their desire for his resignation ahead of the scheduled 2025 election. This internal discontent has gained momentum after the shock resignation of Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s finance minister and a key ally. Jenica Atwin, a Liberal parliamentary secretary from New Brunswick, openly stated that Trudeau should step down, and says she won't run for reelection if Trudeau remains in leadership. Atwin's call was echoed by Chad Collins, a Liberal MP from Ontario, who revealed that around 50 Liberal MPs are part of a faction pushing for Trudeau’s resignation. This represents about one-third of the Liberal representatives in the House of Commons.

For the past three years, Justin Trudeau has been chased down and sworn at by angry citizens EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. Time for a change!

France's highest court on Wednesday upheld former president Nicolas Sarkozy's corruption conviction, ordering him to wear an electronic tag for a year. Sarkozy, who denies all wrongdoing, faces additional legal battles, including an upcoming trial over alleged illegal Libyan funding for his 2007 presidential campaign.

France's highest appeals court on Wednesday confirmed a verdict against former president Nicolas Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling, ordering him to wear an electronic tag for a year, a first for a former head of state. Sarkozy, who had earlier been found guilty of illegal attempts to secure favours from a judge, will "evidently" respect the terms of the conviction after the Court of Cassation's verdict, his lawyer Patrice Spinosi told AFP.

The House of Representatives has voted against the American Relief Act of 2024, which Trump endorsed earlier, saying it will “keep the Government open, fund our Great Farmers and others, and provide relief for those severely impacted by the devastating hurricanes.”

The final vote was 174 to 235. The government funding deadline is Friday at 11:59 pm. It is unclear whether or not the government will shut down. The bill came to the floor after a disastrous 1,547-page continuing resolution was rejected by the MAGA base, and House Speaker Mike Johnson was called out for negotiating an America Last funding bill.

“They would rather shut down the government & fight for global censorship bullshit. They’ve asked for a shutdown.”

...this is just the tip of the iceberg.

An important feature of Trump’s second term will be his actions on the first day. Trump will sign a flurry of executive orders (EOs) on the day he is sworn in (January 20, 2025) and the following day. The exact number is not known but it will easily be 50 orders or more. The official number of each Executive Order is also not known in advance because they will have to be processed under the Administrative Procedures Act and published in the Federal Register. The Office of the Federal Register is the agency that assigns numbers to each Executive Order. This is done sequentially. But they will be effective immediately.

Many now believe that the U.S. could descend into political violence. Some are joining survivalist communities, canning food—and buying guns.

id he say fight?” Drew Miller asked me. It was July 13th, and we were in rural Colorado, near an outpost of Fortitude Ranch, a network of survivalist retreats that Miller has constructed in anticipation of civilizational collapse. News of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump—the first one—had just pinged: a young man named Thomas Crooks had shot at Trump from a rooftop near a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, striking his right ear. Trump had stood, with blood on his face, and shouted to his crowd, “Fight, fight, fight!” The shooter’s motives were unknown, but Republicans were blaming Democrats. “File charges against Joseph R. Biden for inciting an assassination,” Representative Mike Collins posted on X. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the “evil” Democratic Party of attempting “murder.” Miller’s phone began to make the sound of a dog barking—his ringtone—as members and employees of the ranches sent texts and e-mails.

"This proclamation is a targeted action..."

This week California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency over avian influenza, aka Bird Flu. And while Newsom says the order was simply a precaution after one person in Louisiana was hospitalized with the first severe illness caused by the bird flu in the United States, one has to wonder - WTF... "This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak," Newsom said in a Wednesday statement. According to the governor's office, Bird flu has been found in dairy cows in Southern California - therefore, the emergency is needed to "contain and mitigate the spread of the virus" despite the fact that there have been no reported cases of person-to-person transmission in the state.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary flight restrictions prohibiting drone flights over parts of New Jersey following an influx of sightings in recent weeks.

The notice, which expires Jan. 17, 2025, said drone operations in support of national defense, homeland security, law enforcement, firefighting, search and rescue or disaster response missions are not included in the restrictions. Commercial drone operations are allowed with a valid statement of work, but there must be an approved special governmental interest airspace waiver and all applicable FAA regulations must be followed. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the White House, and more broadly the U.S. government, does not seem concerned about the increased sightings in New Jersey and other northeastern states.

Something extremely strange has been happening in New Jersey, but the mainstream media has been eerily quiet about some of the most important threads of this story.

It turns out that an “air restriction alert” banned flights over Picatinny Arsenal in Rockaway, New Jersey for “special security reasons” from November 21st through December 26th. Many people don’t realize this, but counter-terrorism drones have been getting tested at Picatinny for years. In addition, we have learned that radioactive material was reported missing in New Jersey in early December. The following comes directly from the official website of the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission…

Big Lots is beginning 'going out of business' sales at all its stores across the US, as it prepares to close its remaining locations.

The discount retail chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, and has already shut hundreds of stores nationwide. In a press release Thursday, the company said it would begin the sales at its 963 remaining locations, after a sale to a private equity firm fell through. More than 400 Big Lots stores have already closed this year, marking a 30 percent decrease in its footprint. In an email to employees shared with Nexstar, president and CEO Bruce Thorn said that the pending store closures could 'be reversed if we successfully complete a sale.'

Thousands of package delivery workers affiliated with seven Amazon facilities nationwide began strike actions on Thursday morning with backing from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

While the union reported widespread participation, the exact number of employees involved remains unclear. Despite the strike, Amazon stated its distribution centers are expected to maintain regular operations. However, striking workers have been able to disrupt the departure of delivery trucks. At a New York Amazon facility, trucks have only been allowed to leave every ten to 15 minutes.

New US report highlights federal attempts to regulate AI for censorship, proposing free speech-focused legislation to protect open innovation.

For a while now, emerging AI has been treated by the Biden-Harris administration, but also the EU, the UK, Canada, the UN, etc., as a scourge that powers dangerous forms of “disinformation” – and should be dealt with accordingly. According to those governments/entities, the only “positive use” for AI as far as social media and online discourse go, would be to power more effective censorship (“moderation”). A new report from the US House Judiciary Committee and its Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government puts the emphasis on the push to use this technology for censorship as the explanation for the often disproportionate alarm over its role in “disinformation.” We obtained a copy of the report for you here.

In a deliciously ironic twist that feels like something out of a sci-fi comedy, researchers have discovered that some of the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence systems might be experiencing their own version of cognitive decline.

A new study finds that leading AI chatbots, including ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, performed poorly on the same cognitive tests used to screen elderly patients for dementia. Just as many of us worry about our aging relatives’ mental acuity, these researchers from Hebrew University in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv University in Israel decided to put AI systems through their paces using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). It’s the same test that made headlines when President-elect Donald Trump said he’d aced it by remembering the sequence “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.”

On September 6, a pilgrimage to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica will take place for the 'Jonathan’s Tent' association and other groups. 'Tenda di Gionata' is one of the most prominent pro-LGBT 'Catholic' organizations in Italy.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — After a scandal and contradictory statements from the Vatican, an LGBT specific pilgrimage is now back in the official calendar of the 2025 Jubilee events. On December 17, a listing for one of the many events taking place during the 2025 Jubilee Year was quietly reset in the official calendar online. On September 6, a pilgrimage to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica will take place for the “Jonathan’s Tent” association and other groups. The association, known by its original Italian name Tenda di Gionata (TDG), is one of the most prominent pro-LGBT “Catholic” organizations in Italy.

The head of a Texas school district says the Bible had to be removed from school libraries because of a new state law prohibiting explicit books.

Canyon Independent School District Superintendent Darryl Flusche announced in an email leaked earlier this week that under House Bill 900, which was passed by the Texas Legislature in 2023 protecting schools from sexually explicit or vulgar content, the Holy Bible is unsuitable due to “sexually explicit material.” In an email to concerned parents, Flusche stated the full text of the Bible had been removed because it was categorized under this mandate, even though portions of the Bible remain available in the district’s libraries. Flusche’s statement cited the law’s section defining “sexually explicit material” as “any communication, language, or material” that describes or depicts sexual conduct in a manner that is “patently offensive” under the Texas Penal Code.

