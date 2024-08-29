One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Paris prosecutors have confirmed that Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been charged and released on bail for six charges of 'alleged criminal use' of this app.

One of the charges - complicity in administering an online platform permitting illicit transactions by an organized group - carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros ($555,750). He has been ordered to pay 5 million euros bail and is not allowed to leave France, and police will likely be monitoring closely any efforts to access his private jet or travel near airports, or ports of exit. Likely the precise list of charges as spelled out by the court will emerge in the coming hours.

The Telegram boss has reportedly been accused of violence against his six-year-old son

French authorities have launched an investigation into claims that Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov committed “serious acts of violence” against his own son, AFP reported on Wednesday. The investigation is separate from an ongoing probe into his alleged complicity in a wide range of crimes. The 39-year-old Russian, who also holds the citizenship of France, the UAE, and St. Kitts and Nevis, appeared before a Paris court on Wednesday. Though he has not been formally indicted in either French case a decision is expected overnight on Wednesday.

The European Commission is reportedly looking into the messaging app’s possible failure to provide accurate user data

The European Commission is investigating whether Telegram breached EU digital rules by failing to provide accurate user numbers, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The EU probe comes alongside the French government’s investigation into alleged criminal activity on the messaging platform that led to the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. The 39-year-old was arrested upon landing at a Paris airport on Saturday after arriving by private jet from Azerbaijan. He has reportedly now been released from police custody and transferred to court for possible indictment.’ A decision was expected to be issued late on Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron asked Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to move the company headquarters to Paris back in 2018, an offer he refused.

Fast forward six years and Durov was arrested in France at the behest of the Macron regime. The revelations were first revealed in a bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal: Six years before Pavel Durov landed in a French holding cell, the antiestablishment founder of the messaging app Telegram was in a very different position in France: having lunch with President Emmanuel Macron. At the lunch in 2018, which hasn’t been previously reported, Macron invited the Russian-born Durov to move Telegram to Paris, people familiar with the discussions said. Durov declined at the time. The French leader even discussed granting French citizenship to him, one of the people said. A French official said Durov asked Macron for citizenship.

The fallout from Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s surprise arrest in France over the weekend continues to reverberate, with observers asking what the move means for free speech in Europe. But money talks too, and right now it's saying that the French Republic is no longer a safe place for business, especially in the tech sector.

Pavel Durov was transferred to a Paris court for “initial questioning and possible indictment” on Wednesday, days after his arrest at Paris’s Bourget Airport Saturday in connection with a long list of dubious charges, from looking the other way on fraud, money laundering and illegal cryptography to abetting or facilitating drug trafficking and child pornography, to refusing to respond to requests by authorities in criminal investigations.

Deputy CIA Director David Cohen hopes Kiev’s troops will put up a “difficult fight for the Russians”

Ukraine’s ongoing cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region will likely continue “for some period of time,” Deputy CIA Director David Cohen told the Intelligence and National Security Summit on Wednesday. Kiev launched its surprise raid into Russia earlier this month, deploying up to 10,000 troops armed with Western-supplied heavy weapons. The Ukrainian army has seized some border areas, resulting in the deaths and injuries of dozens of civilians, but it has failed to advance deeper into Russian territory. Kiev allegedly did not consult its Western sponsors before launching the operation, leaving them puzzled over its ultimate goals.

Officers are within their rights to open fire in “self-defense,” a regional enlistment authority has warned

Draft officers are within their rights to use lethal force in “self-defense” against citizens, a Ukrainian regional enlistment authority warned on Tuesday. The head draft office of the western Ukrainian region of Volyn stated that officers had already been instructed to use lethal force in situations requiring self-defense. “All personnel of all [draft offices] have been notified that in the event of a threat to life, lethal force should be used. The jokes are over. You wanted it to go by law? Everything will be according to the law,” the office said in a statement.

Another big first & NATO-linked escalation in the war...

This week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that for the first time Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets have been engaged in combat against the Russians, and successfully shot down inbound missiles and drones. "We destroyed already some missiles and drones using the F-16," Zelensky said Tuesday, specifically in comments given in English, before a press briefing - but without providing many details.

Latvia reintroduced mandatory military service for males last year and is now preparing for “public discourse” to draft females

Latvia should prepare for the compulsory conscription of women by 2028, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said on Tuesday. The announcement comes less than a year and a half after the Baltic state reintroduced mandatory national service. “Moving towards comprehensive national defense, I support the compulsory recruitment of women into the national defense service. 2028 could be the optimal time to start,” Spruds wrote on X (formerly Twitter), echoing statements made on national television.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP has called a total strike in West Bengal, where the party is in opposition

Chaos erupted in eastern India’s West Bengal state on Wednesday, 24 hours after police deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters demonstrating over the rape and murder of a doctor earlier this month. A statewide 12-hour strike was called on Tuesday by the West Bengal branch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in response to clashes between protesters and police. Sukanta Majumder, a BJP member and union minister of state, said the strike had been called in opposition to the “violence on the student agitation” during the protest march.

The Mexican president made the announcement after the U.S. and Canadian embassies raised concerns over the country’s judicial reform proposal.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced a halt in relations with the U.S. and Canadian embassies after their ambassadors raised concerns over his judicial reform proposal. Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the embassies will have to be respectful of Mexico’s sovereignty for relations to be reestablished. He did not elaborate on the potential effect of the pause. “They have to learn to respect Mexico’s sovereignty,” Lopez Obrador said during a press conference on Tuesday. He noted that the pause was with the embassies and not with the countries. The U.S. and Canadian embassies in Mexico didn’t reply to The Epoch Times’ requests for comment by publication time.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has withdrawn from the presidential race in key states and endorsed former President Donald J. Trump. However, there is resistance to removing his name from ballots in several Democrat-run states.

The pivotal swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Colorado are all declining to remove his name. In Michigan, officials claim it is too late for Kennedy to withdraw as the nominee of the Natural Law Party. “Minor party candidates cannot withdraw, so his name will remain on the ballot in the November election,” insists the spokeswoman for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a China-linked Democrat.

Officials in Aurora, Colorado, are grappling with a surge in crime linked to Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan prison gang.

This follows an influx of migrants into nearby Denver, whose sanctuary policies are having a spillover effect on neighboring suburbs like Aurora. “We currently have entire [apartment] complexes under gang control—complexes where staff have been beaten up, they’ve been threatened, their families have been threatened [and] complexes where there are no staff left on the property,” warns Aurora City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky. “These complexes are being run by this Tren de Aragua gang,” she says, describing how the migrant gangsters “start brokering apartments themselves when someone leaves out of fear or whatever,” with Venezuelan families moving in to replace them “within hours.”

Pope Francis once again revealed his radical leftist agenda by condemning those who take necessary actions to protect their nations from unchecked migration.

During his General Audience on Wednesday, the Pope labeled the efforts to repel migrants as nothing less than a “grave sin,” aligning himself with the open-border globalists who seek to undermine the sovereignty of nations worldwide. Pope Francis, who has repeatedly shown disdain for traditional values and the rule of law, urged his followers to embrace migrants without hesitation.

'You have to vote for people who defend borders,' urged the Colombian senator, drawing a parallel between national borders and 'the door of your house.'

Yemen's Houthi rebels agree to allow tugboats and rescue ships to reach the damaged Sounion crude oil tanker in the Red Sea that the rebels attacked last week

Yemen's Houthi rebels have agreed to allow tugboats and rescue ships to reach a damaged crude oil tanker in the Red Sea that the rebels attacked last week, Iran's mission to the United Nations said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The Sounion tanker is carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil and poses an environmental hazard, shipping officials said. Any spill has the potential to be among the largest from a ship in recorded history. "Several countries have reached out to ask Ansarullah (the Houthis), requesting a temporary truce for the entry of tugboats and rescue ships into the incident area," Iran's UN mission in New York said, according to Reuters.

"Several countries have reached out to ask Ansarullah (the Houthis), requesting a temporary truce for the entry of tugboats and rescue ships into the incident area," Iran's UN mission said. "In consideration of humanitarian and environmental concerns, Ansarullah has consented to this request." Yemen's Houthis spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters on Wednesday there is no temporary truce and the group only agreed on allowing the towing of oil tanker Sounion after several international parties contacted the group.

CIA Deputy Director David Cohen emphasized that Hamas’s leader holds the key to resolving the Gaza hostage crisis and ceasefire.

The fate of a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is “largely a question that is going to be answered” by the leader of Hamas, CIA Deputy Director David Cohen said on Wednesday. Cohen did not refer to Hamas’s leader, Yahya Sinwar, by name. The Israelis were showing seriousness in the negotiations, Cohen told an intelligence and national security summit in Washington. Mediators from the US, Egypt, and Qatar have been working to strike a deal between the sides and prevent a direct Iranian attack against Israel, which they fear would spark a broader regional war.

Alkadi shared with N12 that he was shot in the leg by terrorists on October 7 and, while in captivity, underwent surgery to remove the bullet in his leg.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, who was rescued from Hamas captivity on Tuesday in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), revealed details from his captivity, including undergoing surgery with almost no anesthesia and witnessing the murder of a fellow hostage, N12 reported on Wednesday. Alkadi shared with N12 that he was shot in the leg by terrorists on October 7 and, while in captivity, underwent surgery to remove the bullet in his leg. "The surgery was done with almost no anesthesia, and it was extremely painful. Initially, I was held in an apartment with other hostages, and there was very little food."

Hamas last living hostages are being used as Yahya Sinwar's human shields, as Gaza's other terror groups plan coup, the Jewish Chronicle reports.

The Hamas terror group is losing control of Gaza's smaller terror groups, the Jewish Chronicle reported Wednesday, citing Israeli military sources. The report noted that some of the smallest organizations, such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the Mujahideen Brigades, the al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, and the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, have "cut off" and no longer heed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's instructions, These groups hold an unknown number of hostages. Only about 20 living hostages are held by Hamas, while the other terror groups hold the remaining hostages.

The 193 members of the United Nations have NOT been able to reach consensus on the five page document that is one of the three documents that make up the "Pact for the Future".

The US has always been a famously optimistic country.

From our beginning, rebelling against the greatest empire the world has ever seen in a bold attempt to gain independence, we’ve always looked to a brighter future. Through our history millions of people have come to what they see as a land of opportunity. The American Dream – the idea that if we work had we can succeed – is one of the key threads that runs through our culture. How optimistic are you feeling now, though? Does it look as if the US is headed onward and upward to a brighter future? Or do you have an uneasy feeling that the American Dream is on the edge of collapsing into a nightmare?

When we were young, most of us believed that we would achieve “the American Dream” someday.

Today, two-thirds of us believe that the American Dream is unattainable. That is a searing indictment of a system that is coming apart at the seams right in front of our eyes. As a child, it seemed like just about everyone was part of the middle class. In those days, people just took for granted that you could have a nice home, a beautiful family, a couple of vehicles and a comfortable retirement. But now that kind of middle class lifestyle is out of reach for most of the country. In fact, a brand new Wall Street Journal/NORC poll discovered that only about one-third of the population thinks that the American Dream “is still alive”…

Is still alive...just not for you.

The Dutch ministry of defence confirmed they had experienced a network outage, resulting in major IT failures across the country.

Flights have been grounded and police officers were forced to communicate by text while on duty as a network outage at the Dutch ministry of defence caused major IT failures across the country. The extent and cause of the problems are not yet known, but a spokesperson for the Dutch defence ministry confirmed the issue can be traced back to one of their networks that is also used by other parts of the Dutch government. Travellers at Eindhoven - the Netherlands' second-largest airport - were stuck since early morning with flights from budget airlines Ryanair and Transavia cancelled.

“The next major conflict will likely see the wholesale integration of AI into every aspect of military planning and execution,” the authors wrote.

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt recently penned an article that expressed concerns that the U.S.’ preparedness for future wars involving AI is lacking and is “unprepared.” Published earlier this month in Foreign Affairs, the two explained that within the last several years major advancements in warfare have been seen in places such as Ukraine, Israel, and others. They say “future wars will no longer be about who can mass the most people or field the best jets, ships, and tanks. Instead, they will be dominated by increasingly autonomous weapons systems and powerful algorithms.”

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more powerful – even being used in warfare – there’s an urgent need for governments, tech companies and international bodies to ensure it’s safe. And a common thread in most agreements on AI safety is a need for human oversight of the technology.

In theory, humans can operate as safeguards against misuse and potential hallucinations (where AI generates incorrect information). This could involve, for example, a human reviewing content that the technology generates (its outputs). However, there are inherent challenges to the idea of humans acting as a effective check on computer systems, as a growing body of research and several real-life examples of military use of AI demonstrate.

A ransomware gang claims it hacked the U.S. Marshals Service and is threatening to release data that includes “Top Secret” documents.

In a recent post to its site on the dark web, the cybercrime group known as Hunters International added the law enforcement agency to its list of alleged victims, alongside a countdown timer set for roughly two days. The posting, as viewed by the Daily Dot, claims that 386 GB of data, made up of 327,268 files, were obtained in the breach. Screenshots of the purported data suggest the leak includes dossiers on gang members and their mugshots, files marked “Confidential” and “Top Secret,” as well as files from the FBI. One such top-secret document appears to be a report from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Group. A document under the FBI label is listed as a white paper on Instagram from the National Domestic Communications Assistance Center, a hub containing collective technical knowledge and resources of law enforcement.

Are you ready to “eat the bugs”? For a long time, we have been told that “eating the bugs” is just a “conspiracy theory”, but as you will see below more than 2 billion people around the world already eat bugs on a regular basis.

More than 2,000 types of edible insects are being consumed, and bug ingredients are increasingly being used in common foods that we purchase in the grocery stores. In fact, you could potentially be consuming products that contain ins ect ingredients without even realizing it. So anyone that tries to tell you that “eating the bugs” is a conspiracy theory is not being honest with you.

Japan has issued evacuation orders for nearly a million people in the path of Typhoon Shanshan, as the powerful storm brought torrential rains, strong winds, and landslides in which one person has been killed.

Factories have been shuttered, and hundreds of flights have been canceled as the typhoon barrelled towards the main southwestern island of Kyushu with gusts of up to 70 meters per second (157 mph). Emergency warnings have been issued across much of the country as authorities say the typhoon could bring flooding, landslides and wind strong enough to knock down some houses. One person died after a house with five people inside was buried in a landslide in the central city of Gamagori.

In a powerful and emotionally charged new documentary titled “My Biggest Battle,” extreme triathlete Heiko Sepp shares his harrowing experience following a life-altering COVID-19 vaccine injury.

The documentary, six months in the making, offers an unflinching look at the unforeseen challenges Heiko has faced since receiving his second COVID-19 vaccination in September 2021. Heiko, once known for his incredible endurance and athletic achievements, found his world turned upside down by a cascade of debilitating health issues. The documentary follows his journey from the moment he first experienced overwhelming chest pain to the ongoing struggles with heart inflammation, joint pain, muscle spasms, and frequent fainting spells.

