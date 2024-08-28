One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Germany's Safety in Question: Migration Crisis Deemed a Crime Crisis by Police Union Chairman

“Germany is no longer a safe country... The migration crisis is first and foremost a crime crisis.”

Manuel Ostermann, chairman of the German Police Union (DPoIG), issued a stark warning following the terror attack in Solingen carried out by a Syrian Islamist.

Source

Ordo Ab Chao, Order Out of Chaos that is…

Meanwhile in the UK:

A man in a wheelchair has been stabbed to death in a street fight in east London.

Emergency services were called at 3.38pm today (Wednesday, August 28) to reports of a fight in Rushmore Road, Clapton.

Officers found a man, aged in his 30s, suffering a stab injury. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

