One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Western officials are behaving like unruly kids playing with matches, the country’s top diplomat has said

Moscow is “refining” its nuclear doctrine in the face of Western policies, which appear to be intentionally geared towards escalation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. His comments come as Ukraine is urging Western arms donors to greenlight the use of their weapons for long-range strikes deep inside Russia. On Tuesday, Lavrov said Moscow is interpreting those requests as a distraction from the West’s own role in ratcheting up tensions with Russia. ”This is a ruse. The West does not want to avoid escalation. The West is, as they say, asking for trouble,” he told journalists during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsen Al-Zindani of the Aden-based government of Yemen.

The Indian PM briefed the Russian and US presidents on his trip, reiterating the need for a peaceful end to the current conflict

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin after talking with US President Joe Biden about his recent landmark visit to Kiev. In a statement on Tuesday, Modi’s office said the two leaders “exchanged views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict,” and that the prime minister shared insights with Putin from his recent visit to Kiev. Modi also stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to find a resolution.

Kiev had hoped to draw Russian forces away from a “difficult” sector of the front line, Aleksandr Syrsky has said

The Ukrainian military’s Kursk Region incursion was a high-stakes gambit aimed at forcing Russia to divert troops from a key sector of the front line, but Moscow didn’t take the bait, Ukraine’s top commander has admitted. “One of the tasks of conducting an offensive operation in the Kursk direction was to divert significant enemy forces from other directions, first and foremost the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovsk directions,” Colonel General Aleksandr Syrsky said at a press conference in Kiev on Tuesday. “Of course, the enemy understands this, so it continues to focus its main efforts on the Pokrovsk direction, where its most combat-ready units are concentrated,” he continued.

The Ukrainians are making specialized shells compatible with Western-donated guns, a Russian commander has claimed

Ukrainian forces are set to increase their use of chemical weapons by making specialized shells compatible with Western-donated artillery systems, the Russian commander responsible for defenses against weapons of mass destruction claimed on Tuesday. General Igor Kirillov was briefing the media on the work done by his division in the context of the Ukraine conflict. He said Kiev’s troops remain a threat in terms of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). ”Operative intelligence suggests that Ukrainian troops are preparing chemical shells compatible with Western-produced artillery systems,” he said, citing military documents recovered from captured Ukrainian positions

Damning new details regarding the US military’s efforts to create ethnically-selective virus strains in Ukraine have been presented by Russia’s Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops. The new information is further evidence of an international criminal conspiracy going back decades, experts tell Sputnik.

“The United States is reportedly continuing its efforts to develop bioagents capable of selectively targeting different ethnic groups,” RCBD Troops chief Igor Kirillov said in a briefing Tuesday on the US government, military and Big Pharma’s ongoing military-biological activities in Ukraine. “According to available information, the United States has begun to actively involve Moldova and Romania in its biomaterial logistics schemes” for the transfer of the biomaterials of Ukrainians out of the country, Kirillov said, detailing how Russia's special military operation has forced the US and its allies to adjust their tactics and try to cover their tracks.

Biden expresses 'outrage' and says US is "surging energy equipment to Ukraine to repair its systems."

Ukraine authorities are warning the population of an extremely difficult winter ahead, following Monday's large-scale Russian aerial attack which targeted energy infrastructure in nationwide drone and ballistic missile strikes, impacting 15 out of 24 oblasts. Strict electricity consumption restrictions have been imposed for at least weeks throughout the country, with Ivan Plachkov, President of the All-Ukrainian Energy Assembly, saying on a public broadcast that "The restrictions will be in place not only today. I think this will be for a week or two if there are no large-scale attacks."

First time a US national security advisor has made the trip in eight years...

Despite the Biden administration's recent attempts to talk tough on China, calling it a 'strategic competitor', both sides have been talking behind the scenes with an aim toward balancing relations, to ensure recent years of antagonism doesn't veer into conflict. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan starting Tuesday is meeting over a period of two days with his Chinese counterpart, senior foreign policy official Wang Yi in the Chinese capital. "President Biden has been very clear in his conversations with President Xi that he is committed to managing this important relationship responsibly," Sullivan told Wang just ahead of the rare talks. Crucially this is the first trip by a sitting US national security advisor to China in eight years (since 2016).

The United States is warning of a potential ecological disaster in the Red Sea following an attack by Yemen-based Houthi rebels on an oil tanker last week.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said late Sunday the U.N. Security Council “must condemn” the Houthi attack on the MT Delta Sounion. “The Houthis’ brazen actions threaten to create an ecological disaster with devastating consequences for the region,” Thomas-Greenfield said on X.

The IDF said they had already gathered some intelligence from Alkadi, both in the field and at Soroka Medical Center.

The IDF and the Shin Bet on Tuesday early afternoon rescued Israeli-Bedouin hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi, who was held by Hamas since October 7 from Mivtachim in the South, from a tunnel in Rafah. The circumstances of his rescue are complex and remain open to interpretation. The hostage’s name is Qaid Farhan Alkadi, age 52, from Rahat, father of 11 children. The IDF has updated that it was searching for hostages in the area for a significant period of time. Further, the IDF has confirmed that when it broke through parts of the tunnel complex into the tunnel room where Alkadi was being kept, which has been reported as being 20 meters deep, he was not being guarded at that moment.

Qatari PM Al Thani met with US envoy McGurk to discuss Gaza ceasefire and hostage negotiations following his Tehran visit.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani met with US special envoy Brett McGurk about Gaza hostages and regional issues after he visited Tehran on Monday, a US official confirmed to The Jerusalem Post. “Topics included the ceasefire and hostage release deal, as well as regional issues following the Prime Minister's visit to Iran,” the official said of the Tuesday meeting in Doha. Al Thani has been instrumental in the talks for the release of the remaining 108 hostages and to end the ten-month Gaza war.

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei cautions against trusting the West as new cabinet meets

Iran and its terror proxies still pose a danger to Israel, despite the IDF having thwarted a planned large-scale attack by Hezbollah on Sunday, said White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby. Shortly after, an anonymous Israel military source told Sky News Arabia that Israel was capable of launching a similar pre-emptive strike against potential threats in Iran, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. “It’s a dynamic situation, and we have to treat it like that,” Kirby said on Monday, adding: “We have to assume that Iran remains postured and prepared.”

Iran's Supreme Leader says negotiations with the United States are possible, but tells the Cabinet: Do not trust the enemy.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Tuesday opened the door to renewed negotiations with the United States over his country's nuclear program, telling its civilian government there was “no harm" in engaging with its “enemy”, The Associated Press reported. Khamenei's remarks set clear red lines for any talks taking place under the government of new President Masoud Pezeshkian and he renewed his warnings that Washington cannot be trusted. However, his comments mirror those around the time of the signing of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, noted AP.

In a series of tweets by the Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khamenei explicitly stated that the real enemy of the Shiites are the Sunnis.

These are unprecedented tweets. The Sunni-Shia conflict has existed for over 1400 years following the death of the Prophet Muhammad and the controversy that then arose over the successor. Who will replace the Prophet Muhammad? The Sunnis or the Shiites? Below is a literal translation of one of the tweets: The campaign between Hussein's front (the Shias) and Yazid's front (the Sunnis) is an ongoing campaign. Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, defined the essence of the campaign and its purpose by saying: The Messenger of God, may God's prayers be upon him and his family, said: He who sees a cruel ruler...". This is an issue of brutality and brutality; Hussein's front is currently opposed to Yazid's front, that is, the front of the brutal And the cruelty. End of the tweet. The supreme leader continues to stick to the conflict and even perpetuate it.

"The leading 15 defense contractors are forecast to log free cash flow of $52 billion in 2026."

As wars in Ukraine and the Middle East continue to rage, Vertical Research Partners forecasts top weapon manufacturers will experience record cash flow during the coming years. The analysis, which was commissioned by the Financial Times, reports, "The leading 15 defense contractors are forecast to log free cash flow of $52 billion in 2026," with the "Five top US defense contractors are forecast to generate cash flow of $26 billion." The cash flow in 2026 will be double the 2021 numbers. The record numbers are part of an upward trend for weapons makers already benefiting from a surge in global military spending and conflict.

Move does not substantially change criminal case but protects it in wake of July supreme court immunity ruling

The justice department filed a new indictment against Donald Trump on Tuesday over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The maneuver does not substantially change the criminal case against him but protects it in the wake of a July US supreme court decision ruling saying that Trump and other presidents have immunity for official acts, but not unofficial ones. “Today, a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned a superseding indictment, charging the defendant with the same criminal offenses that were charged in the original indictment,” lawyers for Jack Smith, the special counsel handling the case, said in a filing that accompanied what is known as a superseding indictment.

Former President Donald J. Trump has announced that he and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris have agreed to participate in a debate on ABC on September 10.

Trump indicates that the rules will be the same as those for the CNN debate he had with President Joe Biden. Trump announced the move on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday afternoon. He referred to ABC as “by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business.” In late July, the former President got into a heated exchange with the broadcast network’s Rachel Scott at the 2024 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention—with Trump referring to ABC as a “fake news” network.

California Democrat state senators on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill that would give illegal aliens $150,000 interest-free home mortgage loans.

Illegal aliens will get zero down payment, interest-free home mortgage loans under this new bill. California’s Democrat governor Gavin Newsom hasn’t said whether he will sign the bill. Democrat assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (Fresno) recently introduced Assembly Bill 1840 to extend a first-time homebuyer loan program to illegal aliens.

A registered trade union for those in the profession of nursing in the U.K. has just issued new guidelines on situations where they can refuse to treat and withdraw care from patients and this includes clients who would oppose illegal migration because they deem them "racists."

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) indicated in the Aug. 6 updated guidelines that some situations may justify refusing treatment, withdrawing care or finding an alternative. "In response to comments made by Health Secretary Wes Streeting, we've updated our guidance on when and how members can refuse to treat a patient in their care. We recognize that every patient interaction is unique and this will be the most difficult decision for RCN members," RCN said in a statement on its website.

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid share their reactions to a video from a mosque in British Columbia where an imam encouraged violence against Jews and Christians.

The United States is facing a grave and growing threat—one that is festering right under our noses.

The recent incident involving Imam Abdullah Alhajj, who delivered a sermon in Highland, Indiana, a suburb of Chicago, praising the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as a “martyred mujahid,” should send shockwaves across the nation. On August 9, 2024, Alhajj openly lauded Haniyeh’s assassination by the “enemies of Islam” as a devastating loss felt by the entire world, yet a loss that would be replaced by more martyrs fighting “for the sake of Allah against the Zionists.” This sermon was not delivered in some distant war-torn land; it was preached here in America and streamed live on the Illiana Islamic Association (IIA) YouTube channel

Sixteen months ago, in April 2023, I launched my campaign for President of the United States. I began this journey as a Democrat. The party of my father and my uncle, the party which I pledged my own allegiance to long before I was old enough to vote.

I attended my first Democratic convention at the age of six in 1960. And back then, the Democrats were the champions of the Constitution and of civil rights. The Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, against imperialism, and against unjust wars. We were the party of labor, of the working class. The Democrats were the party of government transparency and the champion of the environment. Our party was the bulwark against big money interests and corporate power. True to its name, it was the party of democracy.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for a new Covid vaccine to address the Omicron variant KP.2 strain of SARS-CoV-2. The shots will be made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. There is no clinical trial data for these vaccines. But what is the emergency? Who knows.

Schools in two states experiencing a rise in Covid cases announced they were closing facilities and switching to remote learning.

The following report is by the Daily Mail (excerpts): Alabama and Tennessee announced the closure of two schools — affecting more than a thousand children — just days into the new academic year, with officials saying the virus had forced them to shut and carry out a ‘deep clean.’ At one of the schools, children had to abandon their desks and revert to remote learning for two days — a move reminiscent of the early days of Covid.

The heavily criticized Real ID, a government-issued identification that meets "federal security standards," has been announced to be mandatory for domestic air travel in the United States starting May 7, 2025.

As recommended by the 9/11 Commission, Congress passed the Real ID Act back in 2005. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) explained the act will be the standardization of the issuance of ID cards, driver's licenses and similar forms of identification. The act ultimately requires anyone accessing certain federal facilities, boarding commercial aircraft or entering nuclear power plants to use the ID, replacing the traditional state-issued identification cards.

In surveillance perspective is everything. Your viewpoint affects what you will see and therefore what you will miss. And we are missing a lot.

Whether you are contemplating a policy, practice or product, you will get a better overall view of the risks and issues by shifting between overlapping perspectives. In remote biometric surveillance the composite view from three specific vantage points can be helpful. Those points are: the technological, the legal and the societal and they can combine to create a richer, clearer image of what is coming and what is already here. Viewing the relevant issue, challenge or proposition from the perspectives of the possible (what can be done), the permissible (what must/must not be done) and the acceptable (what people support/expect to be done) can enhance the relevant features and expose the relative weight being given or assumed from any one perspective. It can also reveal how we got to where we now find ourselves, helping build on successes while swerving some mistakes of the past.

Rocket fuel (Perchlorate) is in the news…again.

Rocket fuel chemical found in dozens of food items. Testing showed that “fast food and fresh produce had the highest levels, while beverages, seafood and meats had the lowest.” However, rocket fuel contamination has been well known for decades as a contaminant, widespread in the water supply. How does rocket fuel get into the food and water? Most drinking water contamination comes from activities related to the manufacture, disposal, and research of propellants, explosives, and pyrotechnics, as well as to accidental releases from manufacturing facilities and rocket launch failures, according to the National Institutes of Health’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. There are other sources of contamination, too, according to the ATSDR, including fireworks, road safety flares, and certain fertilizers. When crops are irrigated with contaminated water, that leads to contaminated produce.

Are you ready to “eat the bugs”?

For a long time, we have been told that “eating the bugs” is just a “conspiracy theory”, but as you will see below more than 2 billion people around the world already eat bugs on a regular basis. More than 2,000 types of edible insects are being consumed, and bug ingredients are increasingly being used in common foods that we purchase in the grocery stores. In fact, you could potentially be consuming products that contain insect ingredients without even realizing it. So anyone that tries to tell you that “eating the bugs” is a conspiracy theory is not being honest with you. The following are 12 facts that prove that people all over the globe are already “eating the bugs” on a regular basis…

It’s been a wild week of weather in many parts of the United States, from heat waves to snowstorms to flash floods.

Here’s a look at some of the weather events: Midwest sizzles under heat wave. Millions of people in the Midwest have been enduring dangerous heat and humidity. An emergency medicine physician treating Minnesota State Fair-goers for heat illnesses saw firefighters cut rings off two people’s swollen fingers Monday in hot weather that combined with humidity made it feel well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius).

When Florida parent Rose Taylor discovered that her son’s new teacher would not use his preferred pronouns, it shattered Taylor’s perception of safety in her local North Florida school.

Taylor, who asked to be named using a pseudonym for privacy reasons, says her son declared that he was a boy at the age of 4, and his teachers and fellow students welcomed his name and pronoun changes. The next year, however, his new teacher wouldn’t call him by the proper pronouns. Taylor’s son told his mother that the teacher could call him a girl, “but no one else could.” The comment sounded off alarm bells for Taylor: “Adults don’t get special rules for you, especially that go against your personal rules.”

Share