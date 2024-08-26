One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Pavel Durov, CEO and founder of the social media app Telegram, was arrested by French authorities at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, on Saturday. The multi-billionaire was taken into custody upon landing his private jet.

The 39-year-old’s detention is linked to a warrant concerning issues related to the Telegram messaging app. The Russian Embassy in France has begun efforts to obtain details about Durov’s arrest, with critics alleging the detention is actually because Telegram is often used to share content inconvenient for Western authorities and their global wars.

"Now basically they have a hostage and they will try to blackmail Russia, they will try to blackmail all the users of Telegram."

Russia is demanding answers following the arrest Pavel Durov, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of messaging app Telegram. He was detained by French authorities at the Bourget airport outside of Paris Saturday evening after arriving in his private jet. The Russian embassy in Paris has demanded that the French government explain itself, and has so far said that French authorities are being uncooperative. The latest reports say Durov is expected to appear before a judge Sunday evening. The embassy said of the 39-year-old Russian-born billionaire that "as soon as the news of Durov’s arrest broke, we immediately addressed the French authorities for clarification on the reasons for it and demanded that they ensure the protection of his rights and provide consular access to him."

Tatyana Moskalkova has blasted the arrest of Pavel Durov as the violation of free speech

The French authorities have arrested Telegram founder Pavel Durov because they want to shut down the censorship-free platform, Russia’s top human rights official, Tatyana Moskalkova, has said. The Russian-born tech mogul was arrested after his private jet landed at the Paris-Le Bourget on Saturday. While the French authorities promised to make an official statement on Monday, local media reported that prosecutors believe that Durov had failed to curb the use of his platform by criminals. Writing on Telegram on Sunday, Moskalkova argued that “the real reason behind Pavel Durov’s arrest is an attempt to shut down Telegram, the platform where you can find the truth about world affairs.” Therefore, the persecution of Durov angeres “everyone who supports the freedom of speech and the creation of the multipolar world,” she added.

The founder and CEO of Telegram was detained upon arriving in France on Saturday

The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France is a warning to online platforms that stand up to censorship, American journalist and political commentator Tucker Carlson has said. The Russian tech entrepreneur was detained at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday and will appear in court on Sunday evening. French authorities had reportedly issued an arrest warrant against him, arguing that insufficient moderation allows for Telegram to be widely used by criminals. The news of Durov’s apparent prosecution has raised concerns online, including suggestions that it could be politically motivated.

Nobody should get their hopes up about the US forcing Ukraine to withdraw though...

The Washington Post cited unnamed administration sources to report that “U.S. debates support for Ukraine’s surprise offensive into Russia”, which suggests that some policymakers doubt that Ukraine’s invasion of Kursk advances American interests. To be sure, the US knew about this move ahead of time (if not actively participated in its planning) but didn’t thwart it, thus tacitly approving it. Nevertheless, five arguments exist for why this actually harms American interests, and they are as follows

Kiev urged Minsk to “cease unfriendly actions” and warned that it reserve the right to defend its territory

Belarus has amassed a large number of troops at the border, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, warning Minsk against making “tragic mistakes.” Citing intelligence reports, the ministry said that the Belarusian Armed Forces are “concentrating a significant number of personnel,” including tanks and artillery, in the Gomel Region “under the guise of exercises.” “The presence of mercenaries of the former Wagner PMC was also recorded,” the ministry said in a statement on its website. It went on to argue that holding drills near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant “poses a threat to the national security of Ukraine and global security in general.”

The Biden-Harris government will send approximately $125 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, according to U.S. officials.

This move comes as Washington seeks a clearer understanding of Kiev’s recent escalation of the conflict with operations now being conducted within Russian territory. The latest military aid package includes air defense missiles, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelins, a variety of other anti-armor missiles, counter-drone and counter-electronic warfare systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, vehicles, and assorted equipment. Biden and Kamala Harris are providing the equipment through presidential drawdown authority. The aid is being supplied amid ongoing Ukrainian efforts to extend their surprising offensive into Russia.

The US Treasury Department has claimed that Moscow’s financial institutions evade sanctions by opening subsidiaries in third countries

Nations which maintain economic ties with Russia risk secondary sanctions if they allow Russian banks to open local branches to facilitate bilateral trade, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) stated on Friday. The measures are aimed at closing workarounds that Moscow is said to be using to circumvent the existing sanctions. The Treasury Department has claimed that the Russian authorities are utilizing vague schemes to pay for dual-use goods that are allegedly imported from the third states. “Treasury is aware of Russian efforts to facilitate sanctions evasion by opening new overseas branches and subsidiaries of Russian financial institutions,” the statement reads.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin accused Western countries of “containing” the potential of Russia and China, saying that the duo should jointly defend their shared interests and uphold the principles of a multipolar world order amidst increasing pressure from the West, state-run media reported.

Mishustin made the remarks when co-chairing the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday in Moscow. “Western countries are trying to maintain their global dominance and contain the economic and technological potential of Russia and China,” Mishustin said, cited by the TASS news agency

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly knife attack in Solingen that killed three people.

The statement, posted on the group’s Telegram account, mentioned that the attack was carried out in revenge for Muslims in ‘Palestine’ and around the world. A 15-year-old has also been detained in connection with the incident, which occurred on Friday evening during the “Festival of Diversity” event near Dusseldorf. According to police, the suspect randomly targeted festival goers, leaving eight injured, five of them seriously. The police released a statement early on Saturday indicating that they are currently questioning both victims and witnesses.

Authorities are investigating an explosion outside Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Grande-Motte in the French south as an “attempted terrorist murder.”

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when two cars were set ablaze near the synagogue, one containing a concealed gas canister. Police, citing video surveillance, reported that a man seen igniting the vehicles carried a Palestinian flag and possibly a handgun. He also appears to be wearing the Arab keffiyeh scarf also worn by far-left activists in the United States, UK, and Europe.

Zigby Furneaux, host of Man on the Run, says the invasion and destruction of Europe has been planned for decades by the WEF. The recent uptick in mass immigration violence is all part of the plan to destabilize and take control of the populace.

A free Britain, which took over 1,000 years to evolve, essentially became a Stalinist police state in less than two months...

When I grew up, Great Britain was exotic. There were the red telephone booths, Buckingham Palace, black cabs, and, of course, the Bobbies (police) and the Beefeaters. England was the land of Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth I, and Henry IV. For me, Britain was history incarnate. Obviously, part of that comes from the fact that, as Americans, we share a great deal of history with the British. Not only did we split from Britain in 1776, but our history continued to stay close until modern times…from the US joining Britain in the fight to end slavery to fighting two world wars together to the British Invasion in the 1960s that brought us the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and the Kinks.

The review below of what is happening to free speech and Western culture in England may be a preview of what is going to happen in Canada. Perhaps Canadians should leave while they still can. Opinion.

Something has gone awry in Great Britain. White indigenous people are now evil. They are racist. In Northern Ireland Minister for Justice Naomi Long said the violence and racist attacks in recent days were “not reflective” of the people of Northern Ireland. “We need to call it for what it is. It is racism, it is Islamophobia, it is xenophobia. “If we’re going to deal with it, we need to name it for what it is, and we need to challenge it.″ Seems that British people of no colour are called out as racists when they march proudly with the British flag. Patriotism to ones’ heritage is now called out as racism. It isn’t about racism or religion. It is about CULTURE and acculturation.

Israel gave the Americans "considerable" advance notice...

"What happened today is not the end of the story," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement posted on X. Early morning 'preemptive' strikes included over 100 Israeli fighter jets simultaneously attacking thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers and drone sites across southern Lebanon. "We are hitting Hezbollah with surprising blows. Three weeks ago we eliminated their chief of staff and today we thwarted their attack," Netanyahu said further.

‘The Chicken Massacre was carried with premeditation and deliberation,’ added one user ironically.

Following a tense morning where the IDF reportedly intercepted a wide missile attack from Hezbollah planned for the significant Shi’i commemoration day of Arba’iniyat Al-Hussain, the Iranian proxy claimed in a formal statement that all rockets and drones that were planned to take part in the attack were indeed operated and pledged to have ended its operations for the day. Some Hezbollah aficionados lauded the attack, sharing images of damaged houses and small fires that erupted as a result of the attack, while others claimed in a conspiratorial tone that this was an “Implicit coordinated response between the two parties,” adding: “initial response to Israel a chicken coop was destroyed, killing a number of chickens and chicks and breaking thousands of eggs. Damn you scoundrels, you and the Iranian Houthis, you laugh at the Arab peoples, you and the Zionists are two sides of the same coin, implementing one project and one goal.”

Former US President publishes video which blames the Biden administration for the deaths of 31 Americans during Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and says that Trump kept the US out of wars through strength during his time in office.

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday published a video to his X account which blames the Biden administration for the deaths of 31 Americans during Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and says that Trump kept the US out of wars through strength during his time in office. “History shows very plainly that evil only respects one thing: Unyielding strength. When I’m back in the White House, our enemies will know: If you spill a drop of American blood, we will spill a gallon of yours,” Trump says in the video. In an earlier post on the social media site, Trump blasted the Biden administration’s approach to the conflict in the Middle East

Sen. Lindsey Graham recommends that Israel threaten to "blow up" Iran's oil refineries if the remaining hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 terrorist attack are not released soon.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday recommended that Israel threaten to "blow up" Iran's oil refineries if the remaining hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 terrorist attack are not released soon. “I think we got to remember that the October 7th attack was generated, in my view, to stop normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. It's a nightmare for Iran and her proxies, for the Arabs and Israelis to reconcile and make peace and take the region in a different direction," Graham told CNN in an interview. "As to the hostages, I would hold Iran responsible for their well-being."

Two Egyptian security sources say that neither Hamas nor Israel agreed to several compromises presented by mediators during the latest talks in Cairo.

Talks over a possible ceasefire in Gaza and hostage release deal ended without agreement in Cairo on Sunday, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters. The sources added that neither Hamas nor Israel had agreed to several compromises presented by mediators. A US official quoted by Axios said, "Senior level talks in Cairo over recent days, including with representatives from Hamas and Israel, have been constructive and were conducted in a spirit on all sides to reach a final and implementable agreement.” “The process will continue over the coming days through working groups to further address remaining issues and details," the official added.

Saudi Crown Prince MBS demands US and Israeli commitments on a Palestinian state, citing security fears as he negotiates a historic deal.

On August 14, the US digital news medium, Politico, published an exclusive report. It was based on accounts from three separate sources, who had been privy to talks between of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and members of the US Congress. These talks were the latest in a series of detailed discussions that have been taking place for years between the United States and Saudi Arabia. They began during the presidency of Donald Trump, and preceded the Abraham Accords. Over time, the shape of a complex agreement of major significance has emerged, clearly aimed at boosting MBS’s ambitious program for securing Saudi’s future development. His Saudi Vision 2030, launched in 2016, aimed at breaking the nation’s total dependence on oil and promoting additional means of developing the nation’s potential.

The former chief U.S. infectious disease “expert,” Anthony Fauci, was recently hospitalized with a West Nile virus infection.

A spokesman said = Fauci is now recuperating at home and is anticipated to make a full recovery. West Nile virus is primarily transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes. Around 20 percent of infectees experience symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Approximately 1 in 150 people develop serious and potentially fatal conditions.

According to a letter from a House committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. biopharmaceutical companies are conducting clinical trials alongside the Chinese military.

“Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party requested information from the FDA about the alarming practice of U.S. biopharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials alongside the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and in Xinjiang, where the CCP is engaged in genocide of the Uyghur people,” a press release from the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party read.

Four Massachusetts towns — Douglas, Oxford, Sutton and Webster — have enacted a voluntary evening lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of a potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease.

The decision comes after the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed the first human case of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) since 2020 in Worcester County. On Wednesday, the Oxford Board of Health voted to support the recommendation for people to remain indoors after 6:00 p.m., effective immediately, through Sept. 30, according to a public health advisory shared with Fox News Digital.

Agency predicts the respiratory virus season will be similar to last year

Following Thursday's FDA authorizationopens in a new tab or window of the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, CDC Director Mandy Cohen, MD, MPH, recommended that every individual 6 months and older should get the updated vaccine. "We continue to see a lot of COVID-19 activity across the country right now," Cohen told reporters in a joint press conference with the FDA and HHS. However, she noted that circulating disease is not translating into increases in emergency department (ED) visits, hospitalizations, and deaths. "This is a similar trend that we saw last summer, as well," she said.

The Immense Dangers of the GLP-1 drugs and the Scandalous Corruption That Led the FDA to Push Them Upon America

Our would-be masters either are compelled, or they are required, to tell us in advance what they are going to do. If we don't decode the message and interdict their plans, they proceed.

Our governments have enacted a new political system, and most of us are blissfully unaware. It’s called Stakeholder Capitalism, and I’ve just spent sixteen months producing an independent series of feature films that investigative it.

Stakeholder Capitalism is the birthchild of the World Economic Forum’s executive chairman, Klaus Schwab. Founded in 1971, Schwab launched the World Economic Forum (WEF) to globally enact “the Stakeholder concept” (Stakeholder Capitalism). He explains: "From the beginning on, it was very much devoted to social and environmental issues”, which are Stakeholder Capitalism’s two distinguishable policies.

INDIANAPOLIS — Via the Indiana Securities Division, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales issued a Summary Cease and Desist Order on Thursday against BlackRock, Inc.

The investment company is known for being the world’s largest asset manager, as well as an investment company with multinational coverage. It also provides exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and promotes what is known as ESG factors (environmental, social and governance) on portfolio companies. However, the Securities Division argues that the assertions BlackRock has made in relation to their ESG products are often false and misleading. The company is accused of telling clients their financial prospects and outcomes would be better in the long run through ESG-backed funds, but Morales stated there is little to no evidence to back that up.

Just last week Liz Ann Saunders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. reported the following on LinkedIn:

…’Per data from National Retail Federation and Hacket Associates, U.S. container imports through major ports will reach 24.9 million measured in 20-foot equivalent units … up 12% from last year and close to 2021/2022 levels’… Sounds like a positive economic indicator…on the surface…Time to dig a little deeper… …’CONTAINER RATES spiked months ago as shipping firms had to redirect traffic around the Horn of Africa due to MidE (Mid-East) situation. Costs passed on to consumers (who else). Inflationary. ‘…(Brian Byrne-Investment Committee Member at Assembler Growth Capital, LLC)

A legendary economist says the declining job market is the ultimate indicator that the US economy is headed toward a recession.

David Rosenberg, who predicted the 2008 downturn while he was Merrill Lynch's chief economist, recently told clients the revelation that the US economy created 818,000 fewer jobs over the last year than originally reported was the largest downward revision since the Great Recession. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the jobs growth data from March 2023 to March 2024 was actually 30 percent less than its initial figure of 2.9 million, a devastating blow Rosenberg says may spell doom in the near future.

Central banks hold gold reserves due to their safety, liquidity, and return characteristics.

They are significant owners of gold, accounting for approximately a fifth of all the gold mined throughout history. The country with the most gold is the United States, with 8,133 tonnes, which has a value of $579 billion. The top ten countries in total gold reserves (tonnes) as of May 2024. Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, increased sanctions, and discussions around de-dollarization, interest in gold purchases is rising. But which countries are leading the charge in increasing their gold reserves?

The Port of Seattle, which includes Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, is experiencing outages that may have been caused by a cyberattack, Port officials said on Saturday. The outages are impacting internet and web-based systems.

“Earlier this morning the Port of Seattle experienced certain system outages indicating a possible cyberattack,” according to a post on X. “The Port isolated critical systems and is in the process of working to restore full service and do not have an estimated time for return.” Passengers may experience some disruptions, such as long lines and delays at baggage check or ticketing counters. Port of Seattle officials did not immediately provide additional information about the cyberattack.

Researchers in Singapore have developed a wearable that bypasses the need to collect biofluid samples and can help detect medical conditions like strokes earlier.

According to a report on the project, the stretchable hydrogel-based sensor tracks the user’s biomarkers—chemicals found in blood and other body fluids—including cholesterol and lactate levels. It is worn directly on the skin. Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the government agency A*STAR’s Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (A*STAR’s IMRE) are leading the initiative.

The sex of human and other mammal babies is decided by a male-determining gene on the Y chromosome.

But the human Y chromosome is degenerating and may disappear in a few million years, leading to our extinction unless we evolve a new sex gene. The good news is two branches of rodents have already lost their Y chromosome and have lived to tell the tale. A 2022 paper in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science shows how the spiny rat has evolved a new male-determining gene. In humans, as in other mammals, females have two X chromosomes and males have a single X and a puny little chromosome called Y. The names have nothing to do with their shape; the X stood for ‘unknown’.

