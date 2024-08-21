One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"...the extent by which the sabotage the DNC unleashed upon us is mindblowing..."

Just days after refuting reports that RFK Jr approached Harris for a cabinet position, his running mate, Nicole Shanahan just dropped a bombshell during a podcast that could change the race considerably. Appearing on the 'Impact Theory' podcast (that was filmed yesterday), Shanahan said they are debating whether to stay in the race or drop out and join forces with Trump

The reasoning is so simple, a fifth grader could understand it - which is probably why Kamala Harris doesn't...

On Tuesday, it was announced that Presidential candidate Kamala Harris would be supporting President Joe Biden’s tax proposals for 2025, which include a 44.6% capital gains rate and a 25% tax on unrealized gains. Having used up all of the rest of the batshit, insane, counterintuitive economic dirty tricks left in the "we'll literally do anything but cut spending" bag, the Biden administration began pushing this tax idea in April 2024 when I first wrote about it.

Political platforms don’t always grab headlines—they’re usually boring and dry. But the Democratic platform unveiled at the DNC convention is a different story.

It’s so dangerous and radically extreme that everyone is talking about it. At the heart of this radical agenda is the US Citizenship Act, the most extreme and absurd amnesty bill ever written. It’s a blatant “population replacement” bill, designed to flood our country with foreigners who will vote Democrat, effectively drowning out legitimate American citizens. If this act passes, it would be a bullet train to the destruction of our nation.

The Planned Parenthood abortion business has reportedly ended the lives of 25 innocent babies during the Democratic National Convention (DNC), all under the guise of “reproductive healthcare.”

The organization, notorious for its aggressive abortion agenda, took its so-called “services” to a whole new level by offering free medicated abortions, vasectomies, and emergency contraception to attendees and residents in Chicago. Planned Parenthood Great Rivers of St. Louis led this monstrous operation, proudly announcing on social media that their mobile health clinic would be stationed in Chicago’s West Loop during the DNC, working alongside the Chicago Abortion Fund and other pro-abortion groups.

The billionaire has stated he is “willing to serve” after the GOP nominee floated giving him an advisory role

Billionaire Elon Musk has expressed a willingness to take a position with the US government should Republican nominee Donald Trump be elected president. The GOP nominee recently suggested that he could give Musk an advisory role in his administration. In the wake of the assassination attempt on Trump last month, Musk publicly backed his candidacy, writing on X: “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.” The businessman has adopted an increasingly critical stance toward the Democratic President Joe Biden in recent months.

Illegal immigrants are costing Mississippi taxpayers over $100 million annually, according to a new report released by State Auditor Shad White.

The study examines the cost borne by taxpayers to provide education, healthcare, and incarceration for the state’s illegal immigrant population. Meanwhile, the state estimates there are currently 22,000 illegal immigrants residing in the state—comprising over a third of Mississippi’s total foreign-born population. “Mississippi’s illegal immigration problem is spiraling out of control and is costing taxpayers millions,” White said in a statement regarding the data. The State Auditor added: “Our public schools, hospitals, and prisons will continue to lose massive sums of money that we could have spent on our own citizens if this problem is not solved.”

A Texas rancher, Michael Vickers, and Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe have filed a lawsuit against Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The lawsuit, filed by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI), claims that current border policies have resulted in record numbers of illegal immigrants entering the United States, causing significant harm to Vickers’s ranch and other areas in Texas.

Michael Vickers, who owns a 1,000-acre ranch in Brooks County, says that the Biden-Harris government’s immigration policies have led to extensive damage to his property. According to the lawsuit, Vickers has incurred over $50,000 in fence and gate repairs due to the influx of migrants crossing his land. The complaint also mentions the environmental damage caused by trash and litter left by illegal immigrants, which has negatively impacted the food and water sources for Vickers’s livestock.

The Irish government is considering whether to revoke the passport of anti-grooming gang activist Tommy Robinson.

Born in England, Robinson holds Irish citizenship through his Irish-born mother. However, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is reviewing his passport status following his arrest in Canada for alleged immigration violations. Canadian officials recorded Robinson’s country of citizenship as Ireland on an immigration form rather than Britain, presumably because he chose to travel under his Irish passport. Under the Passports Act, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister (Tánaiste) Micheál Martin, can cancel a passport if the holder’s actions threaten national security, public safety, or violate the common good.

Australia, Canada, the EU, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, and the UK also expressed concerns.

The United States and several of its allies condemned China over what they said were dangerous actions by Chinese coast guard vessels after they collided with Philippine coast guard vessels in the South China Sea. The incident happened in the early hours of Aug. 19 near the Sabina Shoal, with Beijing and Manila accusing each other of being responsible for the collisions. U.S. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel criticized China for its actions against “lawful Philippine maritime operations” in an Aug. 19 statement. “PRC [People’s Republic of China] ships employed reckless maneuvers, deliberately colliding with two Philippine Coast Guard ships, causing structural damage and jeopardizing the safety of the crew onboard,” Patel said.

New York Times reports that Biden quietly approved a highly classified strategic nuclear plan for the US focusing more closely on China's rapid nuclear expansion.

US President Joe Biden in March quietly approved a highly classified strategic nuclear plan for the United States, marking a significant shift in America's deterrent strategy by focusing more closely on China's rapid nuclear expansion, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. According to the report, this adjustment comes as the Pentagon anticipates that China’s nuclear arsenal will match or even exceed the size and diversity of those held by the United States and Russia within the next decade. The revised strategy, known as the "Nuclear Employment Guidance," was not publicly announced by the White House.

"provocative actions" of both American journalists & US mercenaries...

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned a senior US Embassy official in Moscow in order to protest several issues related to US interference in the Kursk region, which has been scene of heavy fighting since Ukraine's cross-border incursion kicked off on Aug.6. Russia condemned "provocative actions" of both American journalists and US mercenaries spotted on Russian territory in the context of the Kursk invasion. The foreign ministry in the meeting with US Embassy Chief of Mission Stephanie Holmes issued "strong protest" in "connection to the provocative actions of American reporters who illegally entered the Kursk region to produce propaganda for covering up the crimes of the Kyiv regime."

The US, Britain and Poland have trained the units that broke through the Russian border earlier this month, the SVR said

NATO countries have helped Ukraine to plan and carry out the ongoing incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has said. Moscow has previously accused the US and other Western countries of enabling Kiev to strike deep inside Russia and target civilians. “According to available information, the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk Region was prepared with the involvement of the security agencies of the US, Britain and Poland,” the SVR said in a statement carried by the newspaper Izvestia on Wednesday. According to the SVR, the Ukrainian units that crossed the border earlier this month underwent training in Britain and Germany.

Russia's air defense units destroyed three drones that Ukraine launched targeting Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of the Russian capital said on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary data, there is no damage or casualties at the site where the debris fell," Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian legislature has adopted a bill effectively banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), with lawmakers and others accusing the Church of maintaining ties with Russia.

The bill is expected to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming weeks, with UOC clergy given around nine months to prove to the state that they have severed their ties with the Russian Orthodox Church. The ban on religious activities of any religious group connected to or sympathetic toward Russia was passed with 256 votes for the bill at its final reading, compared to just 29 lawmakers voting against it.

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq announce they are ending the truce that was meant to give the Iraqi government time to negotiate the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

The Iranian-backed militias in Iraq are ending the truce that was meant to give the Iraqi government time to negotiate the withdrawal of US troops from the country, a high-ranking member of one of the groups told The National on Tuesday. “The resistance factions in Iraq ended this truce and therefore all options are available to the resistance forces to target all US bases inside Iraq,” Haider Al Lami, a member of the political council of Al Nujaba Movement in Iraq, told the news website. Al Lami added there was “procrastination and stalling” from the American side during talks with the Iraqi government on the withdrawal of troops.

PM reiterates: Israel will not vacate Gaza-Egypt border

“It’s not certain that there will be a deal,” Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told families of hostages and bereaved families during a meeting in Jerusalem on Tuesday. The statements came as Netanyahu received members of the Gvura Forum, an organization of families of fallen members of the security forces, and the Tikvah Forum, a more hawkish organization of hostage families than the better-known and politically left-leaning Hostages and Missing Families Forum. Netanyahu stressed that he was striving to create conditions that would “allow for the maximum number of hostages being released in the first stage of the deal,” he said.

Talks to bring about a ceasefire and hostages-for-prisoners are “on the brink of collapsing,” Politico reports, citing two unnamed US officials and one unnamed Israeli official.

While Washington has publicly insisted on expressing optimism, the officials reportedly say efforts to bring Hamas onboard the latest proposal — publicly endorsed by Israel — have so far been unsuccessful, with White House officials said frustrated by the Palestinian terror group’s hardline rhetoric against it. The US outlet says this “has US officials increasingly worried that this proposal will falter just as earlier ones did, with Hamas and Israel at odds and no clear path to end fighting or bring hostages home.”

Families of hostages received alarming messages demanding ransom payments and threatening that without action, they may never see their loved ones again.

Hamas has sent threatening phone calls and messages to relatives of Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity, according to a report on Tuesday by N12. 'Fight the government or lose your loved ones' The messages included warnings such as: "If you don't fight the government, you won't see your loved ones return." According to the report, the terror group sent ransom requests, claiming that without payment, the hostage families wouldn't receive information about their loved ones.

The rows of hospital beds with adjacent oxygen units line the underground parking lot. Four operating rooms, a maternity ward and a dialysis center are among the facilities that Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus has set up three levels down in its parking garage.

The largest hospital in northern Israel has created the biggest underground hospital in the world, and is gearing up for what could be an all-out war against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The three-floor, $140 million Fortified Underground Emergency Hospital was constructed following the Second Lebanon War with the terrorist organization in 2006, when the Iranian proxy fired about 70 missiles on this northern port city over a month, shaking the hospital in an era before the Iron Dome aerial-defense system was in place.

Nearly 14,000 people in Britain have applied for payments from the government for alleged harm caused by covid vaccines. This is just the tip of the iceberg as 365,000 serious adverse events, including death, have been reported to the Yellow Card scheme so far.

The UK’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (“VDPS”) offers a one-off tax-free payment of £120,000 to people who have been severely disabled as a result of vaccination against certain diseases, including covid-19. The scheme is administered by the Department of Health and Social Care. It was founded in 1979. Since then, around 16,000 applications have been made to the scheme but the vast majority, nearly 14,000, relate to covid injections, according to new figures obtained by The Telegraph through the Freedom of Information Act.

A respiratory disease known as parvovirus B19 is on the rise in the U.S. among all age groups, according to a recent advisory from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC issued the health alert on Aug. 13 after European public health authorities reported “unusually” high numbers of cases in 14 countries during the first quarter of 2024, the advisory said. The virus typically causes a blotchy rash on the cheeks that appears as if someone has slapped them — hence its nickname, “slapped cheek disease.” “Parvovirus can be a very mild infection in many people, but if you are pregnant or are immunocompromised in any way, you are at a much greater risk of serious illness,” Dr. Aaron Glatt, chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital on Long Island, New York, told Fox News Digital.

Sheila Gunn Reid looks at documents exclusively obtained by Rebel News that show how Veterans Affairs Canada attempted to hide a paper trail of evidence relating to caseworkers suggesting ailing veterans choose to access the Medical Assistance in Dying program.

The Canadian government secretly funded ANTIFA and other leftist groups, disguised as “anti-hate” organizations, to counter and disrupt last year’s peaceful protest, following a strategy similar to that used in Germany to silence political dissent.

Canada is bracing for what could become one of the most significant and controversial protests in its history—a Million Person March against Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculums in schools, set to take place nationwide. RAIR had the opportunity to sit down with Kamil Al Shiek, the driving force behind last year’s influential protest, during a recent fundraiser outside Ottawa. The event was in support of the legal defense of a truck driver still facing trials for their involvement in the 2021 Freedom Convoy—a protest that led Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke the War Measures Act, now rebranded as the Emergency Measures Act.

Eighty years ago, the U.S. government launched a war bond campaign featuring a painting by artist Norman Rockwell in the struggle against the authoritarian threat from Europe.

The picture they chose was Rockwell’s Freedom of Speech depicting a man rising to speak his mind at a local council meeting in Vermont. The image rallied the nation around what Louis Brandeis called our “indispensable right.” Now, that very right is again under attack from another European government, which is claiming the right to censor what Americans are allowed to say about politics, science and other subjects. Indeed, the threat from the European Union may succeed in curtailing American freedom to an extent that the Axis powers could not have imagined. They may win, and our leaders have not said a thing yet about it.

An unexpected violent storm, which some EU media outlets described as a ‘tornado,’ sank the British-flagged superyacht “Bayesian” early Monday morning off the coast of Sicily.

Local authorities confirmed one dead, and six people are missing, including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer. Bayesian was carrying 22 people during what appears to be a ‘weather-related’ incident. Let’s take a step back because the plot thickens here. Just days before the Bayesian sank to the ocean floor, off the coast of Porticello – a small fishing village nestled between Palermo and Cefalu on Sicily’s western shore – Lynch’s co-defendant in the US Autonomy-Hewlett-Packard fraud trial was struck and killed by a car while out for a run near his home in England on Saturday.

In a significant update to the United Arab Emirates’ judiciary approach to crypto, the Dubai Court of First Instance recognizes salary payments in crypto as valid under employment contracts.

Irina Heaver, a partner at UAE law firm NeosLegal, explained that the ruling in case number 1739 of 2024 shows a shift from the court’s earlier stance in 2023, where a similar claim was denied because the crypto involved lacked precise valuation. Heaver believes this shows a “progressive approach” to integrating digital currencies into the country’s legal and economic framework.

The Church of England is increasingly dropping the word “church” in favour of “relevant and modern-sounding” descriptions such as “community”, a new study suggests.

The Anglican church appears to be increasingly avoiding the word “church” when discussing the creation of new worshipping communities and congregations, a report has found. The Centre for Church Planting Theology and Research looked at the language used by 11 dioceses to describe new churches. The creation of a new church group is traditionally referred to as a “church plant”. But the report found that while 900 new churches had been started by the dioceses in the past decade, none had used the phrase “church plant” as the primary way to describe the project.

A Hindu temple just unveiled a statue of their demonic Lord Hanuman … in Texas.

From the Hindustan Times: The website of Statue of Union says that this statue is North America’s tallest statue of Lord Hanuman, who is an ’embodiment of strength, devotion, and selfless service.’ ‘This is an opportunity for us as a community to etch a path for future generations to seek the divine blessings of Lord Hanuman,’ the website says, Describing the statue, the website says, ‘Located at Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas, the Panchaloha Abhaya Hanuman will stand at 90 feet tall – radiating benevolence, strength, and hope. The Statue of Union is about creating a spiritual epicenter where hearts find solace, minds find peace, and souls find a path to transcendence.’

On Tisha B’Av, the day commemorating the destruction of the Jewish Temples in Jerusalem, Josh Wander brought his silver trumpets specially made for use in the Temple to the Machkama building.

Built about 700 years ago, it is currently used as a Border Police station. The building faces the Western Wall Plaza but juts out over the Temple Mount. Wander made the trumpets to fulfill the commandment of Chatzotzros. Wander’s website explains that according to the Rambam, this is the Biblical commandment- to blow the silver trumpets in times of war and trouble for the Jewish People.

Scientists claim the Turin Shroud can be dated back to the time of Jesus' life

A Wide-Angle X-ray scattering technique was used to re-date the shroud

Experts make 'groundbreaking' discovery where Jesus performed miracles

A controversial linen shroud - regarded by some to be the one Jesus was buried in - has baffled the world for more than centuries. When it was first exhibited in the 1350s, the Shroud of Turin was touted as the actual burial shroud used to wrap the mutilated body of Christ after his crucifixion. Also known as the Holy Shroud, it bears a faint image of the front and back of a bearded man, which many believers is Jesus' body miraculously imprinted onto the fabric. But research in the 1980s appeared to debunk the idea it was real after dating it to the Middle Ages, hundreds of years after Christ's death. Now, Italian researchers who used a new technique involving x-rays to date the material have confirmed it was manufactured around the time of Jesus about 2,000 years ago.

