The three Western nuclear powers are among the chief sponsors of the Kiev regime and main organizers of provocations against Russia, the foreign minister has said

The US-led collective West could cause a potentially catastrophic war between global nuclear powers due to its openly hostile stance toward Russia and efforts to undermine existing arms control agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. Addressing the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference organized by the Centre for Energy and Security Studies, Lavrov noted that the globe is in a state of crisis with regard to mechanisms for arms control, disarmament, and nonproliferation and that this jeopardizes international security.

On Saturday, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said that the US is considering sending more US advisors to Ukraine in non-combat roles. Anonymous sources told US media the troops will be used to support logistics, maintenance and aid oversight.

Troops from the US and other NATO countries will be in Ukraine fighting Russian troops within a year, security and international relations expert Mark Sleboda predicted on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Monday.

The US military’s force posture in Europe will remain the same.

The Army is showing no signs of curtailing its deployments to Europe as the war in Ukraine continues to grind on. On Wednesday the Army announced that about 3,400 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division’s 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team will head to Eastern Europe this fall, as will 200 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division Headquarters. The units will deploy primarily to Romania as well in Southeastern Europe and to the continent’s “High North” region that includes Scandinavian countries, Army officials said.

The next round of EU sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine should include measures to address the shadow fleet of tankers helping Russia move its oil and a ban on EU imports of Russian LNG, Sweden’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“Adopting the 14th sanctions package is one of the most important things,” Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said arriving at an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg, as carried by Reuters. “We will see to it that we both include an import ban on liquefied natural gas as well as measures to curb the Russian shadow fleet,” the Swedish minister added.

NATO and European Union leaders are literally pressuring member states to sacrifice their own national defense for the sake of Ukraine, part of the ongoing saga of desperation that has led some Western nations to deplete domestic arms and ammo stockpiles.

A disturbing report by Financial Times published Monday says Greece and Spain are under intensifying pressure from Western allies to give up what few Patriot anti-air defense systems that they possess.

The launchers that Warsaw does possess are under American control, the prime minister said

Poland doesn’t have any US-made Patriot missile systems available to donate to Ukraine, unlike some other NATO nations, Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated on Monday. The long-range air defense system emerged this month as a priority item on Kiev’s wish list after Russia began targeting Ukrainian power stations with missile strikes in what it called retaliation for drone attacks on its oil infrastructure.

German national Jian G, who has worked for a German member of the European Parliament since 2019, was detained on Monday on suspicion of being an employee of the Chinese secret service, German prosecutors said in a statement.

Tensions are soaring in waters off China as the US and its close regional ally the Philippines launched expansive joint war drills Monday, not far from hotly disputed maritime areas.

At over 16,000 troops, the exercises called the "Balikatan" drills (or "shoulder to shoulder") mark the largest ever conducted between the two allies. "The 2024 iteration is not only the largest but the most complex," Newsweek confirmed of the annual exercise.

On April 22, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the first combined tactical drill simulating a nuclear counterattack with the use of 600 mm super-large multiple rocket launchers.

Monday's drill was aimed at proving the reliability of the North Korean nuclear force and strengthening it "both in quality and quantity," a North Korean state-run news agency said. The exercise, which was attended by the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, involved "firing projectiles from a super-large multiple rocket launchers with a simulated nuclear warhead."

Over the weekend, as part of the $95 billion package providing funding for aiding Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan which passed by a vote of 360-58 on Saturday, the US House also passed new sanctions on Iran’s oil sector set to become part of a foreign-aid package, putting the measure on track to pass the Senate within days.

The legislation, as Bloomberg reports, would broaden sanctions against Iran to include foreign ports, vessels, and refineries that knowingly process or ship Iranian crude in violation of existing US sanctions. It would also would expand so-called secondary sanctions to cover all transactions between Chinese financial institutions and sanctioned Iranian banks used to purchase petroleum and oil-derived products.

After Revolutionary Guards commander threatened Israel, its Foreign Ministry insists the country's nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's nuclear doctrine, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday, days after a Revolutionary Guards commander warned that Tehran might change its nuclear policy if pressured by Israeli threats, Reuters reported. "Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear program only serves peaceful purposes. Nuclear weapons have no place in our nuclear doctrine," ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted as having said during a press conference in Tehran.

An Iranian politician, a former lawmaker, said "it is not just about cracking down on women who violate the dress code.

The same day Iran launched its first ever direct attack on Israel it embarked on a less-noticed confrontation at home, ordering police in several cities to take to the streets to arrest women accused of flouting its strict Islamic dress code. Iranian authorities insist that their so-called Nour (Light) campaign targets businesses and individuals who defy the hijab law, aiming to respond to demands from devout citizens who are angry about the growing number of unveiled women in public.

Designated a terrorist by the US & European Union...

As head of NATO's second largest military, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has continued to stir controversy among allies by his Hamas-sympathetic stance. As early as last October, just on the heels of the Oct.7 Hamas terror attack, he was bluntly expressing that "Hamas is not a terror organization" but is a "liberation group" rightfully fighting to protect Palestinian lands. But this weekend he went far beyond mere verbal praise as Turkey's president played official host to Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul.

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press appear to show a new compound of tents being built near Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip as the Israeli military continues to signal plans of an offensive targeting the city of Rafah.

Images from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the AP show the tent compound starting to be fully under construction on April 16 just west of Khan Younis. Images taken Sunday show the tent compound in the time since has grown. The Haaretz newspaper, without attributing the information, said that Egypt was constructing the tent compound ahead of a possible Rafah offensive.

In letter to army chief, head of Military Intelligence Directorate says that ‘with authority comes heavy responsibility’; will officially step down once replacement is found

Israel’s top military intelligence official announced his resignation on Monday over his role in the failures that led to the Hamas terror group’s October 7 onslaught. Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, chief of the Israel Defense Forces’s Military Intelligence Directorate, will step down from the military once a replacement is appointed, the IDF said. The move was coordinated with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and approved by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the military added.

Encampments were started at Yale, the University of Michigan, New York University, The New School, Tufts University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Emerson College, and Rutgers University.

Anti-Israel protest encampments have emerged on at least eight American universities in emulation of the Columbia University campus occupation, following National Students for Justice in Palestine and several other pro-Palestinian groups calling to do so on Saturday night. In addition to the Columbia encampment that had started on Wednesday, encampments were started at Yale University, University of Michigan, New York University, The New School, Tufts University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Emerson College, and Rutgers University.

The national mood in the mid-twentieth century was very different from now. - The United States was respected around the world -- even if not necessarily liked. - Technology was advancing faster than at any time in human history. - Our cities were mostly orderly, safe, and clean. - We believed there were few hardships which couldn’t be overcome with hard work. - Opportunities seemed endless, as was our optimism. - We were completely naïve about the danger posed by our own government.

We’re being played: The Left isn’t “saving democracy,” and the internet is NOT free.

The Murthy v. Missouri Supreme Court case is just the tip of the iceberg. The pro-speech plaintiffs argue the Biden White House colluded with social media platforms to censor speech they don’t like. Speech on topics like COVID origins, masks, vaccines, lockdowns, the Hunter Biden laptop, climate change, mail-in voting, and election integrity. There is much more of this censorship in our future. Thanks to a FOIA request and eventual lawsuit brought by America First Legal, AFL was able to uncover a report by U.S. Agency for International Development that was intended for internal use only.

Under the pretext of promoting “civic” engagement, the EU Commission is funding the development of artificially intelligent software for the survellance and manipulation of social media – for use of state-funded, private watchdogs and government agencies. Preparatory work has been done in the USA. In the event of a “crisis”, all the stops can then be pulled out.

If you come across the website Hatedemics.eu, you have discovered the tip of a huge iceberg of systematic manipulation and censorship of the digital space by those in power. (I came across it via a post (German) on Apollo News).

A lawsuit launched more than two years ago by a group of former Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) students over the school’s COVID vaccination policy has been given clearance to proceed.

Ryan O’Connor has been representing 18 students from the university, which was formerly known as Ryerson, since they launched their lawsuit in 2022. Despite the long delay, a judge has now decided enough evidence exists to move the case to discovery, he told The Epoch Times.

A North Carolina Court of Appeals found that a clinic, where personnel gave a 14-year-old boy a COVID-19 shot without his consent or parental consent, was protected by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). The court concluded that the Guilford Board of Education, which hosted the clinic, was also covered by the PREP Act.1

Despite calling the act of forcing a child to get a COVID-19 shot against his will and without his parent’s consent, “egregious,” the court unanimously concluded that the PREP Act preempted state law and protected the defendants from being held liable for battery, violation of Tanner’s mother’s constitutional liberty and parental rights, and violation of Tanner’s bodily autonomy and plaintiffs’ federal constitutional rights.

When the Dobbs ruling overturned Roe v. Wade, we knew the abortion industry would not go away quietly without a fight.

As you know, after our amicus brief was cited by the U.S. Supreme Court in overturning Roe, Liberty Counsel has been fighting the abortion industry’s attempts to make killing an unborn child a “right” in state constitutions across the country. Beyond barbaric …Now, the abortion industry is going for a bigger prize — federal legislation to force every state to wipe away all abortion restrictions. The bill even goes so far as to overturn the federal ban on gruesome partial birth abortion, which murders a viable, full-term baby before its head leaves the mother’s womb.

In Canada, it is incredibly difficult to get help for mental illness – and if Trudeau gets his way in approving this struggling group for euthanasia, for many, assisted suicide will become the default option.

(LifeSiteNews) — Looking back at my commentary on euthanasia in Canada just after the Supreme Court’s Carter decision mandated the passage of legislation legalizing euthanasia, I realize now that I was naively optimistic. At the time, I noted that Canada’s trajectory would become that of Belgium and the Netherlands. In fact, Canada’s journey down the slippery slope was far swifter. It took the Low Countries two decades for their euthanasia regimes to reach this point; it took Canada scarcely five years.

Several US states are trying to prevent handwriting from going extinct as classrooms increasingly swap pen and paper for tablets and computers.

The US government removed the skill from the core curriculum in 2010 due to claims it was time-consuming and would not be useful in the age of technology, which meant schools could instead focus on typing classes. Handwriting is considered a fine motor skill that stimulates and challenges the brain. Still, with schools turning to technology instead, some teachers are complaining students can barely hold a pencil but can swipe and double-click on their devices.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 5.5 km (3.4 miles), the weather administration said.

Taipei: Taiwan's quake-hit eastern county of Hualien was rattled by dozens of aftershocks late on Monday and early on Tuesday, but only minor damage was reported and no casualties and major chipmaker TSMC said it saw no impact on operations. Largely rural and sparsely populated Hualien was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on April 3 that killed at least 14 people, and there have been more than 1,000 aftershocks since.

“In the future, it could also be used for everything from school enrolments to passport applications, paving the way for secure and convenient digital solutions,” said one of the ministers in charge.

The Australian provincial government of New South Wales has recently debuted their new digital ID birth certificates, a fully digitized birth certificate that is created upon a child’s birth, or can be obtained upon request by a legal adult.

Privacy expert Rob Braxman warned against extreme geolocation tracking capabilities and monitoring as ‘Skynet’ is now in place. Mesh networks utilize radio frequencies rather than the internet and communicate with other devices. He said that can contact tracing is now in effect. This will allow wireless peer to peer command and control of devices and robotics now become possible in full, with a range to affect all of the world. Patrick Wood of Technocracy News wrote that wearables, such as Smartphones, fitness trackers, Smartwatches, hearing aids, Apple Air Tags, Ring products, etc., all use Bluetooth LE (low energy) to form an independent “mesh network” that is not based on the Internet.

