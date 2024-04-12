One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Wall Street Journal reports that Israel is preparing for a direct attack from Iran on southern or northern Israel as soon as the next 24 to 48 hours.

Israel is preparing for a direct attack from Iran on southern or northern Israel as soon as the next 24 to 48 hours, a person familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday night. A person briefed by the Iranian leadership, however, said that while plans to attack are being discussed, no final decision has been made. Iran has publicly threatened to retaliate for an attack last week in Damascus, Syria, that Tehran said was an Israeli air strike on a diplomatic building and in which top Iranian military officials, including a senior member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, were eliminated.

US Embassy in Israel issues updated alert, instructs US government employees and their families not to travel outside the greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice.

Amid the threats of an Iranian retaliation for the attack on its consulate in Damascus which was attributed to Israel, the US Embassy in Israel on Thursday instructed US government employees and their families to restrict their travelling within Israel. “The US Embassy in Jerusalem reminds US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents often take place without warning. The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events,” the Embassy said in a security alert.

The United States expects an attack by Iran against Israel but one that would not be big enough to draw Washington into war, a US official said late on Thursday.

The White House said earlier Washington did not want conflict to spread in the Middle East and the US had told Iran it was not involved in an air strike against a top Iranian military commander in Damascus. The White House said it warned Iran to not use that attack as a pretext to escalate further in the region.

Israeli media sources have claimed that Iran is poised to launch a major attack on Israel, but that the strikes were postponed "at the last minute".

Israeli news website Ynet reported Thursday that "Tehran decided to either delay the strike or change the nature of its response to Israel's attack on its consulate in Damascus, likely due to warnings from the administration of United States President Joe Biden. According to more:

The outlet cited Iranian semi-official news agency Mehr as claiming the attack could happen "maybe tonight," but soon after deleting the video with the assertion.

Court in Argentina rules Iran behind 1992 attack on Israeli embassy, 1994 attack on Jewish center that left over 100 people dead, calls latter attack a crime against humanity.

Three decades after the attack on the Israeli embassy and a Jewish center in Argentina, an Argentine court declared that Iran was responsible for the attack and called the Islamic Republic a "terror state." The judges ruled that Iran ordered the attack in 1992 on the Israeli embassy and the attack on the JArgentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) Jewish center in Argentina in 1994. The embassy attack killed 29 people, while the AMIA attack two years later killed 85 people.

A senior Egyptian source said that there is no need for any extra time to proclaim the failure of the current round of negotiations since all signs point to this.

Egypt is predicting that the current round of negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a ceasefire and the release of hostages will end in failure. Talking with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, a senior Egyptian source said that discussions were held over the past day, during which Egypt expressed its disappointment with the elimination of three of Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh's sons at a time when the mediators increased their efforts to reach a deal.

The Russian military conducted a wave of attacks on targets across the country on Thursday

Russia has been forced to repel attacks on its energy facilities in recent months and must retaliate, President Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during talks in Moscow on Thursday. Since Kiev launched its drone campaign against Russian fuel sites, Moscow has conducted several large-scale strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which the Defense Ministry described as retaliatory.

A high-ranking source in Moscow has commented on the Ukrainian leader’s plans

Ukraine’s previous attempt to defeat Russia on the battlefield was a total disaster and Kiev should not expect anything different the next time, a top official at the Russian Ministry of Defense told reporters on Thursday. In an exclusive interview published by the German newspaper Bild earlier this week, Zelensky revealed that Ukraine has “a plan for a counteroffensive” but would need more weapons and supplies from its Western backers.

Russian security operatives have “neutralized” a terrorist suspect, who responded with armed resistance during detention

A terrorist attack targeting a synagogue in Moscow has been prevented, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday.

The suspect was shot and killed during a standoff with security operatives, the FSB told Russian media in a statement, adding that the man was plotting an attack against one of the city’s synagogues.

Russell Bentley, a US national, is missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine, local police said on Friday, and a search is underway to try to find him.

Bentley, born in 1960, a self-declared supporter of Russian-backed forces in Ukraine whom Russian state media have described as a war correspondent, reportedly went missing on April 8, police in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region said in a statement.

Amid the recent days of stepped-up major Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which the Kremlin on Thursday said is necessary in response to Ukrainian forces' own cross-border attacks on Russian oil refineries, the rhetoric out of Europe is becoming unhinged.

In but the latest example of this, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has compared Putin and his war in Ukraine to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s annexation of Czechoslovak territory in 1938.

The Marine Nationale is training to face an adversary “who wants to destroy us,” a senior officer has said

France has shifted its naval posture from intercepting drug traffickers and poachers to training for a conventional war, Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard has told Politico. Mallard commands France’s only carrier battle group, built around the nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle. He spoke about the changes in an exclusive interview with the EU edition of Politico published on Wednesday.

Among the many different ways in which the war in Ukraine has disrupted the geopolitical realities in Europe, energy is certainly one of the most critical.

Nations have been scrambling to provide a steady power supply for both industrial needs and to keep the population warm and the lights on. The massive sanctions against Moscow also meant that many in the old continent had to find new suppliers to substitute the inexpensive Russian gas. In this context, the North Sea stands out as a vital area of interest.

Almost 100,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan, the country's emergencies ministry said on Friday.

A state of emergency remained in effect in eight out of Kazakhstan's 17 provinces, the ministry said.

South Korea, Japan, and the United States staged long-planned joint naval exercises involving an American aircraft carrier to ensure readiness against nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, Seoul's navy said on Friday.

North Korea has been accelerating weapons development, testing solid-fuelhypersonic missiles last week, and leader Kim Jong Un said on Wednesday now was the time to be more prepared for war than ever, citing an unstable geopolitical situation.

An expert said Xi Jinping's government is 'doubling down' on efforts to disrupt the US election with a flurry of AI-generated memes, original footage and infographics about divisive issues

China will use artificial intelligence-powered social media accounts to sow division in the lead up to the next US presidential election, an expert has warned. Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) general manager Clint Watts claimed Beijing is systematically harnessing social media to influence the decision between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Watts said Xi Jinping's government is "doubling down" on efforts to disrupt the election with a flurry of AI-generated memes, original footage and infographics.

‘To quantify what we are up against: the PRC has a bigger hacking program than every other major nation combined,’ said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Communist China operates the world’s largest hacking network, and its malign cyber actors outnumber all the cyber experts of the FBI by a staggering margin, Congress has heard. FBI Director Christopher Wray testified on April 11 that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which rules China as a single-party state, was “sparing no expense in its attempt to hack, lie, cheat, and steal its way to the top as a global superpower.”

OTTAWA—Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is criticizing the prime minister for saying he does not read intelligence documents and relies instead on oral briefings, as he testified during the inquiry on foreign interference.

“His defence actually speaks for itself. The prime minister was asked why he didn’t do anything about this interference, even though he was warned in briefing notes, [and his defence] is that he doesn’t read briefing notes,” Mr. Poilievre said during a speech at the annual Canada Strong and Free Network conference in Ottawa on April 11.

A new “hate crime” law came into effect April 1 in Scotland that many believe poses an inherent threat to free speech.

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 has created a new criminal offense of “stirring up hatred” against individuals due to one or more of certain protected characteristics: age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity or variations in sex characteristics (intersex individuals). “The law seems to be designed to stop free speech and impose the LGBTQ agenda on all of Scotland,” Franklin Graham posted on Facebook.

The U.S. Department of State has implemented a finalized policy making promotions contingent on employees‘ ability to document their active engagement in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices.

Federal agencies, like the State Department, were required to update employment and promotion standards following President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 13985, which “established that affirmatively advancing equity, civil rights, racial justice, and equal opportunity is the responsibility of the whole of our Government.” “We made the change that if you wanted to be considered for promotion at the Department of State, you must be able to document what you are doing to support diversity, equity and inclusion, and accessibility. This is how you are judged for promotion,” Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley explained during a speech at the City Club Forum in April last year.

When the European Union (“EU”) approved its Green Deal, it was done with much fanfare and sparkles. Now, the fanfare and the sparkles are a distant memory as the EU grapples with the actual “how” of the transition equation it wrote for itself. Staying silent on the real costs of the transition push has not helped either.

The EU had set aside some 580 billion euros for its net-zero plan over the period 2021 to 2027. However, it is going to cost a lot more than that – and the EU does not have that kind of money, which is only now coming to light, Oil Price wrote. Last year, the European Commission estimated the cost of the energy transition at over 700 billion euros in additional annual investments between now and 2050.

Swiss National Bank says no to public digital currency but sees promise for businesses in a new pilot scheme.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has ruled out issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for everyday use by the public. SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said current payment options offered by private companies are sufficient for consumers and businesses. He also expressed concerns that a public CBDC could disrupt the existing financial system. However, the SNB is exploring the potential of a wholesale CBDC, a digital form of Swiss francs used for transactions between banks.

As the Biden administration continues to fail countless Americans by allowing millions of illegals to pour across our southern border, more state governments have begun to pick up the slack, following the lead of Texas.

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill on Wednesday that strengthens state law enforcement’s ability to mitigate the migrant crisis. S.B. 2340 functions much in the same way as a similar law in Texas, making it illegal to enter the state of Iowa if an individual has previously been deported or barred from entering the state. The piece of legislation gives peace officers considerable power that they did not have before to handle the hoards of illegals.

Ahmed Alid, a 45-year-old asylum seeker living in taxpayer-funded accommodation in Britain, stabbed another asylum seeker who was converting to Christianity in the chest, then stabbed a random 70-year-old man to death in the street, in a show of support for Gaza following the Hamas terror raid on Israel on October 7.

Javed Nouri, the asylum seeker Alid stabbed at their shared accommodation in Hartlepool, England, survived the attack. He reported Alid shouted “Allahu Akbar!” as he struck, and that he had previously reported the extremist to housing managers and police, to no avail.

Global reserve currency status allows for amazing latitude in terms of monetary policy.

The Treasury Department understands that there is constant demand for dollars overseas as a means to more easily import and export goods. The petrodollar monopoly made the U.S. dollar essential for trading oil globally for decades. This means that the central bank of the U.S. has been able to create fiat currency from thin air to a far higher degree than any other central bank on the planet while avoiding the immediate effects of hyperinflation.

According to a Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia report, US credit card delinquency rates were the highest on record in the fourth quarter.

The Philadelphia Fed said that as of the end of December, almost 3.5% of card balances were at least 30 days past due. That’s the highest figure in the data series going back to 2012 and up by about 30 basis points from the previous quarter. The share of debts that are 60 and 90 days late also climbed. “Stress among cardholders was further underscored in payment behavior, as the share of accounts making minimum payments rose 34 basis points to a series high,” according to the report.

A community of Catholic monks on a reputably 'holy island' off the coast of Wales is at the centre of a major child abuse scandal going back more than 50 years.

Thousands of tourists visit Caldey off the Pembrokeshire coast each year unaware of its dark history of sex abuse against infants as young as three. Visiting children, who have now grown to adults, say they were raped in the historic abbey, sexually abused in the ornate gardens and threatened that they would go to hell if they breathed a word to anyone back on the mainland.

What comes after LGBTQIA+ in the rainbow alphabet being taught to captive children? Many critics of the movement assumed it would be P for pederasty and pedophilia, and in some places, it is. But in Australia, it seems that “B” might be the next letter added to the ever-longer list of sexual and gender deviance.

According to whistleblowers and outraged parents, children as young as 13 in a South Australia school were forcibly taught about sexual activities with animals as part of a “queer” LGBTQIA+ “sex education” class. The revelations drew outrage from parents and half-hearted apologies from “education” officials.

ABC News with Dr Ashton explaining how Pfizer is wanting an approval for another jäb/shot

