One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Jim Hᴏft April 17, 2024

A comprehensive review by an international consortium of scientists has raised serious concerns about the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines’ safety profile.

Review articles are summaries of current research on a particular topic. They are also sometimes called literature reviews or secondary sources.

The review, “N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?” published on Science Direct, delves into the potential implications of a vaccine ingredient—N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ)—that may play a role in immune suppression and cancer proliferation.

m1Ψ was incorporated into Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine to enhance its efficacy.

This component was introduced in the mRNA vaccine as a means to produce a significant amount of modified SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA through in vitro transcription (IVT). This modification was crucial in the rapid development and deployment of the vaccine during the height of the pandemic.

However, the review article calls into question the long-term impacts of this modification, especially concerning the vaccine’s interaction with the body’s immune response and potential carcinogenic effects.

According to the review’s abstract, evidence suggests that while mRNA vaccines may have been “effective” in reducing severe disease outcomes, they might not provide sterilizing immunity, leaving individuals susceptible to recurring infections.

More critically, the review highlights that the inclusion of m1Ψ in mRNA vaccines appears to inhibit key immunological pathways, impairing the body’s early interferon signaling.

Interferon is a natural substance that helps the body’s immune system fight infection and other diseases, such as cancer.

This immunosuppression, intended to ensure efficient synthesis of the spike protein and minimize immune activation, may inadvertently foster an environment conducive to cancer development and metastasis.

In contrast, mRNA vaccines without this modification have shown the opposite effect.

“Based on this compelling evidence, we suggest that future clinical trials for cancers or infectious diseases should not use mRNA vaccines with a 100 % m1Ψ modification, but rather ones with the lower percentage of m1Ψ modification to avoid immune suppression,” the researchers said.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a recent report published by the American Cancer Society predicted that new cancer cases are expected to reach a new high in 2024. Over 2 million new cases of cancer are expected.

Cancer incidence has been rising for six of the most common cancers: breast, prostate, endometrial, pancreatic, kidney, and melanoma.

In 2022, Ohio attorney Thomas Renz presented DOD medical billing data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) that exposed the disturbing truth about what is happening to the health of our service members since the rollout of the jab.

According to Renz, there has been an astronomical increase in several serious illnesses and disorder diagnoses in the US military since the rushed rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine – most concerning of which – cancer, which has seen a 3x increase.

“We have substantial data showing that we saw, for example, miscarriages increasing by 300% over the five-year average, almost. We saw almost 300% increase in cancer over the five-year average,” he said during the panel discussion in Washington, DC that was hosted by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI).

The Wall Street Journal reports that doctors are baffled by the sudden rise in cancer among young people.

The Journal writes:

“Cancer is hitting more young people in the U.S. and around the globe, baffling doctors. Diagnosis rates in the U.S. rose in 2019 to 107.8 cases per 100,000 people under 50, up 12.8% from 95.6 in 2000, federal data show. A study in BMJ Oncology last year reported a sharp global rise in cancers in people under 50, with the highest rates in North America, Australia and Western Europe.”

The word “vaccine” appears nowhere in the article. It mindlessly goes on to say that doctors are “racing to figure out what is making them sick, and how to identify young people who are at high risk. They suspect that changes in the way we live—less physical activity, more ultra-processed foods, new toxins—have raised the risk for younger generations.”

Maybe doctors should start focusing on the obvious.

Dr. Angus Dalgleish, a renowned oncologist practicing in the UK, recently wrote an open letter to the editor-in-chief of the medical journal The BMJ, urging the journal to “make valid informed consent for COVID vaccination a priority topic” because cancers and other diseases are rapidly progressing among “boosted” people.

“The reports of innate immune suppression after mRNA for several weeks would fit, as all these patients to date have melanoma or B cell based cancers, which are very susceptible to immune control – and that is before the reports of suppressor gene suppression by mRNA in laboratory experiments,” Dr. Dalgleish wrote.

The Gateway Pundit also reported the case of Dr. Michael Goldman, a Belgian pro-COVID vaccine doctor and a professor at the Free University of Brussels, Belgium, specializing in internal medicine and immunology, where he suggested that the mRNA vaccine might worsen lymphoma cancer.

On September 22, 2021, Goldman was eager to receive the mRNA vaccine booster dose. As he was about to undergo chemotherapy that would leave him immunocompromised, he was concerned about not being protected enough from Covid-19.

Within a few days of being boosted, Goldman’s cancer symptoms — including night sweats, tiredness, and enlarged lymph nodes — worsened.

“Such cancer progression within three weeks is uncanny given what we know about the natural course of lymphoma, and Goldman needed steroids as soon as possible. Goldman began to suspect that the booster shot had somehow worsened his lymphoma, making his chance of survival for more than five years at only 30%,” Newsbreak reported.

The news outlet added, “Before getting boosted, the lymphoma was only limited to Goldman’s left armpit and neck. Coincidentally, Goldman received his first and second mRNA vaccine dose on the left arm. But Goldman received the booster on the right arm, and the lymphoma began appearing therein.”

Newsbreak author Shin Jie Yong, an MSC Biology student reported what he learned from a professor who told him about seven patients with stage IV tumors that were well-controlled for almost five years but suddenly progressed after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.

Pro-vaccine advocate Michael Goldman, then 66 years old, was challenged whether or not to report the life-threatening adverse event he had after receiving a vaccine, per Shin. In the end, Goldman and his colleagues decided to publish their findings.

The case report suggested that vaccination with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine might induce rapid progression of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), a rare and highly aggressive cancer that affects the lymphatic system. It’s a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that occurs when T-cells, or white blood cells that fight infection, become cancerous and abnormal.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first observation suggesting that administration of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine might induce AITL progression. Several arguments support this possibility. First, the dramatic speed and magnitude of the progression manifested on two 18F-FDG PET-CT performed 22 days apart. Such a rapid evolution would be highly unexpected in the natural course in the disease. Since mRNA vaccination is known to induce enlargement and hypermetabolic activity of draining lymph nodes, it is reasonable to postulate that it was the trigger of the changes observed,” said the experts.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Dr. Peter McCullough: “The COVID vaccines have at least three mechanisms by which they could start a cancer, or they could promote an existing cancer, and it may occur more rapidly because tumor defense systems are taken down.”

Share

Related articles: