One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Israeli military carried out a massive airstrike on Hezbollah’s central headquarters in Beirut on Friday evening. The target was reportedly the terror organization’s leader, Sec.-Gen. Hassan Nasrallah.

It is unclear whether Nasrallah was hit during the strike, an Israeli source told Axios. Arab and Iranian sources who spoke with Sky News Arabia, Iran's Tasnim news agency and Reuters suggested that he was alive. “The Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization - that served as the epicenter of Hezbollah's terror,” the IDF’s spokesperson confirmed in a statement. “Hezbollah's central headquarters was intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh, in Beirut, as part of Hezbollah's strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields.”

IDF strikes also targeted Hezbollah weapons depots and manufacturing sites in Beirut, Tyre, and the Bekaa Valley.

IDF follow-up strikes on the Beirut suburb of Dahiya have eliminated a Hezbollah missile unit commander and his deputy and may have eliminated an IRGC commander, according to Israeli media early Saturday morning. The IDF struck several targets across the country only hours after a strike on Beirut, which targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. IDF: the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit, Muhammad Ali Ismail, and his deputy, Hossein Ahmed Ismail, had been killed in southern Lebanon.

As Tehran lambastes Israeli ‘war crime’ in Beirut, top adviser to supreme leader says: ‘With the assassination of resistance leaders, others will take their place’

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called an emergency session of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council at his home Friday, The New York Times reported, citing two Iranian officials with knowledge of the meeting. The officials said the meeting was called following the Israeli strikes on Hezbollah headquarters in southern Beirut which apparently targeted the Iran-backed Lebanese terror group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the strikes as a “flagrant war crime” that “has revealed once again the nature of this regime’s state terrorism.” Ali Larijani, adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said Israel “is crossing Tehran’s red lines, and the situation is becoming serious.”

The IDF tweets that it is again striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

An hour ago, the IDF directed Lebanese civilians to evacuate from several buildings in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut, a known Hezbollah stronghold. Airstrikes have continued almost nonstop tonight in Lebanon following a strike that targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.

Hezbollah’s ambitions now contribute to its vulnerability. An-Nahar, Lebanon, September 20

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed American officials that Israel felt compelled to utilize military action to return its citizens to the North. An unnamed American official was cited stating that “US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein pleaded with Netanyahu not to wage war on Lebanon.” More critically, as highlighted by the well-informed American newspaper, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin communicated his grave concerns to senior Pentagon leaders about the looming threat of an Israeli ground operation in Lebanon.

The Canadian government is booking seats on commercial flights to help its citizens leave Lebanon, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said on Friday, after Israeli airstrikes rocked the capital Beirut.

"Canada has secured seats for Canadians on the limited commercial flights available," Joly said in a statement on social media. "If a seat is available, please take it." Joly urged Canadians to register with the embassy in Beirut if they needed help leaving and said loans were available to those requiring financial assistance.

In response, according to the reports, Hezbollah supporters and Hezbollah partners are invading the homes of the Christians and driving them away!

Many Syrians are celebrating Israel’s operations against Hezbollah because of the terror group’s role in atrocities during its civil war.

During the Syrian Civil War, which began in 2011, Hezbollah assisted the government of Syria’s Alawite president, Bashar al-Assad, as part of the Iranian-Shia so-called “axis of resistance.”Hezbollah perpetrated numerous atrocities as they were deployed in various areas in Syria to crush Sunni resistance. Syrians have taken to social media amid Israel’s operations and are rejoicing over the Jewish State’s targeted strikes in Lebanon. Syrian journalist Hadi al-Abdallah wrote, “Even if the devil himself came and killed Hezbollah’s thugs, we’d be just as happy.”

At the UN General Assembly on Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli forces have destroyed "nearly all of Hamas's terror battalions - 23 out of 24 now.

The IDF claimed that the military wing of Hamas has been defeated and the group is now operating as a guerilla organization, KAN reported on Friday, citing unnamed IDF sources. At the UN General Assembly on Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli forces have destroyed "nearly all of Hamas's terror battalions - 23 out of 24 now. "To complete our victory, we are focused on mopping up Hamas's remaining fighting capabilities," he continued, noting that the IDF "is taking out senior commanders and destroying terrorist infrastructure."

An aid worker from US-based charity HEAL Palestine was tragically killed in Gaza when Palestinian gunmen fired on her car, later telling the family it was a case of mistaken identity.

Palestinian gunmen in the Gaza Strip shot and killed an aid worker from a US-based charity, firing on her car in what Hamas-run government officials told her family was a case of mistaken identity. The car in which Islam Hejazy, Gaza program manager at HEAL Palestine, was traveling was intercepted on Thursday in the area of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave. Gunmen riding in three cars sprayed the vehicle with dozens of bullets, according to residents and the woman's family. "She was the mother of two small children and a humanitarian with the highest ethics and professionalism," HEAL Palestine, posted on its Facebook page.

Three U.S. warships came under attack Friday off the coast of Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have disrupted commercial shipping in the region, but no one was hurt, officials said.

The warships shot down nearly two dozen incoming missiles and drones while transiting a narrow entrance into the Red Sea. None of the vessels was hit, and no sailors on board were hurt, a U.S. official told Fox News. The USS Stockdale and USS Spruance, along with a littoral combat ship, the USS Indianapolis, were transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait when the naval warships came under attack from a barrage of incoming ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones, the officials said. “We did see a complex attack launched from the Houthis that ranged from cruise missiles and waves,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Friday. “My understanding is that those were either engaged in, shot down or failed.”

There are too many people who think the Kremlin is bluffing and they can behave with impunity towards Russia

Vladimir Putin’s decision to update Moscow’s nuclear doctrine isn’t a knee-jerk reaction to current events. Unlike, for example, the threat to attack deeper inside Russia with long-range missiles. The changes were flagged by the Russian president several months ago, and from yesterday’s speech we learned that the Strategic Deterrence Commission meets twice a year, which means that the document itself is constantly being re-read and re-thought.

The Belarusian president has said that any violation of the country’s border would cross a “red line” and be followed by an instant response

A NATO attack on Belarus would trigger a world war and prompt Minsk to deploy nuclear weapons in response, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned during a meeting with university students on Friday. Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed amendments to the country’s nuclear doctrine. Under the changes, a nuclear response could be triggered if either Russia or Belarus becomes the target of aggression using conventional weapons by a non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state. “As soon as they attack us, we use nuclear weapons. And Russia gets involved for us,” Lukashenko said, also recalling that he had already said that any attack on Belarus would trigger a third world war.

The White House is still considering giving Kiev the green light despite skepticism in the Pentagon, the news outlet has reported

The administration of US President Joe Biden is still discussing allowing Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons for long-range attacks into Russia, Politico has reported. Permission to strike deep into Russia is reportedly one of the points in Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s so-called “victory plan,” which he is currently promoting in the US. However, Biden said nothing about long-range attacks after his meeting with Zelensky at the White House on Thursday. In its article on Friday, the outlet claimed that two informed sources told it that the idea of allowing such strikes “remains under consideration” in the White House.

A former prisoner and dissident of Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will suddenly collapse without warning.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, who spent two years in a Siberian prison between April 2022 and August 2024 for criticising the war in Ukraine, has compared the country's current situation to the Soviet era and the Romanov era, with both systems collapsing suddenly. The 43-year-old journalist warned that Vladimir Putin's regime could suffer the same fate. “This is the way things are in Russia. The Romanov empire at the beginning of the 20th century and the Soviet regime at the end of the 20th century both collapsed in three days. It's not a metaphor, it was literally three days in both cases”, he said to The Guardian.

Trump on peace negotiations: "But it takes two to tango, you know..."

Tensions were certainly on display before and during the Trump-Zelensky meeting at Trump Tower in New York. Going into the meeting, both men looked stern-faced, with Trump making a series of casual remarks which appeared aimed at gently belittling the Ukrainian leader and putting him in his place. This comes days after Zelensky went after J.D. Vance, and came close to directly criticizing Trump himself for calling for ceasefire and talks with Moscow. "We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin. And I think if we win I think we’re going to get it resolved very quickly," Trump said in comments made before the press going into the meeting.

Donald Trump has claimed he will use his “good relationship” with both Kiev and Moscow to resolve the Ukraine conflict

Former US President Donald Trump has said that he “learned a lot” during a meeting with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky on Friday, but that he has not changed his view that the conflict must be settled with a “fair deal.” Trump and Zelensky met at Trump Tower in New York, after Zelensky had been heavily criticized by Republicans for appearing to campaign for Trump’s presidential opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, earlier this week. At a rally in North Carolina on Thursday, Trump accused Zelensky of “making little nasty aspersions” toward him, describing the Ukrainian leader as “a man who refuses to make a deal.”

The head of Haiti’s presidential transition became an unexpected ‘star’ at Thursday’s United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City when he suffered a humiliating mishap during his race-baiting speech.

As the Miami Herald reported, Edgard Leblanc Fils, the head of Haiti’s presidential transition, blamed past prejudices for Haiti’s grave predicament and demanded global reparations as payment. Fils is a former Haitian senator who was appointed to lead Council in the midst of Haiti’s ongoing chaos following the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.

Cats have more freedom than women in Afghanistan, Hollywood actress Meryl Streep said speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

In an appeal to the international community to stop the Taliban’s repression, the actress, speaking on Monday at an event to raise awareness of Afghan women’s rights at the UN headquarters in New York, pointed out that even animals had more rights now in Afghanistan following increased restrictions on women. In response, a Taliban spokesman said they “highly respected” women and would “never compare them to cats.” But the Taliban is a terror group with no respect for human rights.

Recent X posts have indicated that “9 surface to air missiles have entered the U.S. through a New Mexico border point of entry.”

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Dr. Pete Chambers, a former Army Lt. Col. and Green Beret, who first went public with the story and has devoted years of his life to protecting the southern border. On the evening of September 22, he received a report from a confidential informant.The next morning, Chambers said a second informant corroborated this report with a colleague close to Chambers by the name of Bazzel Baz. As the founder of the Association for the Recovery of Children (ARC), the former a former CIA Intelligence Special Operations Group Paramilitary Case Officer primarily fights against child sex trafficking at the southern border.

... the entire Democratic Party and its Deep State intel blob partners have melted down into a desperate mob of political criminals frantic to evade accounting for their acts.

You have to wonder: has there ever been a country that marched off to war with no head-of-state at the top of its war machine? It’s exactly that bad in our country, with a broken animatronic Halloween scarecrow popping in-and-out of the White House to yell incoherently at election campaign events for a putative successor too scared of the predicament she’s in to think straight. Really, no one is in charge — and if any of the leading actors on the scene really were, the situation could easily get worse. Hence, the brainless wish roiling through the NSC, State Department, and the various shadow councils of the intel emeriti to lob long-range missiles into Russia, apparently heedless of any consequences. America, you are a headless horseman riding blindly into chaos.

A stunning development coming from Capitol Hill. So we are just over 40 days away from arguably the most important election in American history and now Congress is pushing forward a proposed 28th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. You can't make this up. According to reports from Washington Post and now confirmed by Politico, a bipartisan group of Congressman are suddenly concerned about the nation's preparedness for a catastrophic event... and they're rolling out the plan for the 28th amendment... called the "continuity amendment."

New data from US Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) reveals that over 650,000 migrants with criminal histories were let loose in the United States between 'mid-May 2023 through the end of July 2024.'

In a response to a March letter from Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), deputy DHS Director Patrick J. Lechleitner writes: "As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE's national docket, which includes those detained by ICE and on the agency's non-detained docket. Of those, 435,729 are convicted criminals, and 226,847 have pending criminal charges."

Biden and Harris’s system of ignoring ICE detainers and supporting sanctuary policies allowed convicted illegal felon Besam Semirali Bashwie to be repeatedly released, resulting in preventable violent crimes that would not have occurred under Trump’s tougher immigration policies.

Alexandria, VA — Another horrific example of the Biden administration’s reckless open-border policies has come to light as Besam Semirali Bashwie, a convicted Ethiopian felon, was allowed to roam free and allegedly commit abduction, poisoning, and sexual crimes against a Virginia resident. Bashwie, who had been previously convicted of racketeering, was released into the community not once but multiple times despite ICE detainers intended to keep this dangerous criminal off the streets.

A father of two from Canada who had a rare adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine said he could not get a medical exemption despite becoming paralyzed after receiving the shot.

Ross Wightman received a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021. Within days of his first shot, he developed excruciating back pain. The man later felt tingles on the side of his face, which developed into paralysis from the waist down. This left him unable to walk. "It hit me hard right away. I had the paralysis from the waist down, full facial paralysis. I had trouble chewing and swallowing,” Wightman told CBC News.

Translation of July 12, 2020 German report: Misinterpretation of Antibodies, republished November 2020 by Northern Tracey.

If you spend just a few minutes checking out ‘The Great Reset’ website of the World Economic Forum, starting at the page ‘Now is the time for a “great reset”’ – which includes a copy of what it calls ‘The Great Reset Transformation Map’ – and spend two minutes watching the World Economic Forum’s video ‘8 Predictions For The World In 2030’, you will quickly recognize that the WEF intends imposing profound changes to about 200 areas of human life by 2030.

f you also spend just a few hours reading Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World and George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four – you will soon discover that the Elite program currently being imposed on us is far more onerous than anything presented in the dystopian novels written by Huxley and Orwell. Technology, after all, has advanced dramatically in ways that neither Huxley nor Orwell anticipated. You will need to do a little further investigation, however, to discover that a range of tools – including genocides and wars, famines in some locations and serious economic dislocation in others, the Covid-19 ‘death shot’, 5G, geoengineering, Artificial Intelligence and synthetic biology – is being used by Big Brother to kill off a substantial proportion of the human population.

The current US White House seems to be exploring every possibility that might secure another avenue for what opponents (and quite a few lawmakers) refer to as “collusion” with (Big) Tech.

A new scheme has just been announced, that revolves around the “AI” and “disinformation” buzzwords, and includes the US State Department, Meta, Anthropic, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI. Looks like quite an “ensemble cast” – or “usual suspects” – right there. It’s called, Partnership for Global Inclusivity on AI, and it was announced by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken along with a decision to bankroll programs “identifying disinformation using AI” with $3 million. We obtained a copy of the report for you here.

Hurricane Helene has left 4.4 million people without power and at least 30 dead across four states as it battered Georgia and moved into the Carolinas early on Friday.

The storm has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is located about 125 miles southeast of Louisville, Kentucky, as of Friday afternoon. It was updated to Category 4 earlier in the evening, and hit the Florida's Big Bend region just after 11pm with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. But the damage extended hundreds of miles to the north, with flooding as far away as North Carolina, where a lake used in scenes from the movie 'Dirty Dancing' overtopped a dam. At least 15 people have died in Georgia and 17 in South Carolina due to the storm. Helene had already spurred warnings and several states of emergencies, not only Florida, but all the way to Georgia and the Carolinas. More than 60million Americans in 12 states are under some form of advisory.

Officials in Cocke County have urged all of downtown Newport to evacuate immediately as the Walters Dam in Waterville, North Carolina has “suffered a catastrophic failure” and the Pigeon and French Broad rivers are rising at rapid rates with rainfall after Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night.

“EMERGENCY UPDATE. THE WATERVILLE DAM HAS SUFFERED A CATASTROPHIC FAILURE. EVACUATION ALL OF DOWNTOWN NEWPORT IMMEDIATELY,” Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis wrote on Facebook just after 3 p.m. Moments later Mathis posted the county had been placed under a state of emergency. The dam sits just across the Tennessee border. It is owned and operated by Duke Energy. A media representative for Duke Energy said just after 4 p.m. ET that the utility was collecting details on a reported dam failure and would be in contact once the situation was clearer.

Is it just a coincidence that the “Comet of the Century” has appeared just as all-out war is about to erupt in the Middle East and a presidential election that has the potential to change life in America forever is about to be decided?

Perhaps you do think that it is just a coincidence, and you are certainly entitled to that opinion. But my personal opinion is that it is not a coincidence that this comet has appeared at this specific moment in history. In this article, I am going to share some truly remarkable things that I have discovered about this comet, and that will include some things that I did not learn until today. In Genesis 1:14, the Bible specifically tells us that one of the reasons why God created the lights in the heavens was because He intended to use them as “signs”…

Today, I have some critical news to share news for the people by the people.

Share