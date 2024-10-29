One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced another retaliation against Israel. Tehran will "use all possible means" to respond to the shelling that occurred on Saturday.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the response would be "definite and effective." The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghei, articulated these words during a press conference. As noted by the Reuters agency, previous statements by Iranian leaders were more cautious. Iran's supreme spiritual and political leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, remarked that the Israeli attack should "not be exaggerated nor underestimated," but refrained from announcing immediate retaliation, the BBC portal noted.

... and if Harris wins, Israel might proceed without US approval during Biden’s lame duck period

The attack by Israeli war planes on Iran Saturday was more limited than expected by many. Yet, Israel hit precise Iranian military targets while showing its ability to attack its nuclear scheme or oil. Projecting air power over distance and attacking Iran directly is not to be taken lightly even if this strike wasn’t the one markets feared. Iran is now vulnerable, its “ring of fire” around Israel extinguished (Hezbollah’s deterrence was supposed to stop a strike), and its regional reputation damaged. Even its ability to supply Russia with war materiel is now impacted. The ball is now in its court over whether it will drop its focus on Israel or escalate, especially via a push for a nuclear weapon. Biden had already promised US military aid to Israel as quid pro quo for a strike that doesn’t inflame the election; but after it, all bets are likely off.

The bills passed 92-10, with support from the opposition parties National Unity, Yisrael Beytenu, and Yesh Atid. The Democrats party abstained.

The Knesset plenum approved final voting for two bills aimed at blocking the activity in areas under Israeli control of the UN Relief and Works Agency, which services Palestinian refugees in east Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank.Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman MK Yuli Edelstein presented both bills in the plenum. According to Edelstein, UNRWA’s operations “eternalized” the issue of Palestinian refugees. In addition, Edelstein cited the fact that UNRWA employees had participated in, and even served as commanders, in the October 7 Hamas massacre. Edelstein also mentioned incitement in UNRWA school curriculums. According to Edelstein, the time had come to ban the agency from Israel.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounces laws approved in the Knesset banning the operations of UNRWA: There is no alternative to UNRWA.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday criticized the laws approved in the Knesset banning the operations of UN “Palestinian refugee agency” UNRWA in Israel. In a statement, Guterres said the legislation "could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is unacceptable." "There is no alternative to UNRWA," he added. "The implementation of these laws would be detrimental for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for peace and security in the region as a whole. As I said before, UNRWA is indispensable."

Netanyahu tells Likud meeting Israel is also pursuing ‘partial solutions,’ but Sinwar’s killing may not prove catalyst; Israeli source says Hamas has yet to respond to mediators

Mossad chief David Barnea returned to Israel on Monday from a 24-hour trip to Qatar to discuss proposals for a hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu projected pessimism over the restarted negotiations. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Barnea, CIA chief Bill Burns, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed “a new unified proposal that combines previous proposals and also takes into account the main issues and recent developments in the region,” during their meetings in Doha.

According to Axios, CIA Director William Burns proposed a 28-day pause in hostilities, with Hamas releasing about eight hostages and Israel releasing dozens of terrorist prisoners.

CIA Director William Burns proposed a new approach for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage agreement in a meeting on Sunday with Israeli and Qatari counterparts, Axios’ Barak Ravid reported on Monday, citing three Israeli officials. Burns met Sunday in Doha with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Mossad Director David Barnea. The suggested plan involves a 28-day pause in hostilities, with Hamas releasing about eight hostages and Israel releasing dozens of terrorists prisoners.

The IDF also struck Hezbollah targets in Tyre in southern Lebanon on Monday for the second time over the past few days.

IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, toured Hezbollah’s recently destroyed underground compound in southern Lebanon this week, accompanied by the Northern Command and 98th Division Commanders, the IDF announced on Monday. Halevi remarked, “From here, they could have launched a raid into Israel. We caught it in time, and we must ensure that these infrastructures never return here for generations.” IDF troops, led by the 769th Brigade under the 91st Division, carried out targeted raids based on precise intelligence, focusing on Hezbollah's weapons storage, underground infrastructure, and observation posts within Kafr Kila, Lebanon.

On October 15, 2024, Lebanese MP Razi El-Hage urged Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the Lebanese government to ensure that Hizbullah personnel do not use civilians as human shields.

Razi El-Hage: "There are some Hizbullah military commanders who are present among the civilians and in the safe areas. This is causing significant suspicion and the fear that safe areas and buildings inhabited by civilians will be bombed because of the presence of these military [commanders]. "As a Lebanese MP, I am calling on the government, and the PM specifically, to contact Hizbullah, which is part of this government and has members in it, [and tell] them to keep their military personnel away from the civilians, and refrain from using ambulances or any health [facilities] in their military operations because they are exposing civilians to serious danger.

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Iran executed Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd after he was convicted of carrying out terrorist attacks, Iranian state media said on Monday.

Sharmahd, who also holds U.S. residency, was sentenced to death in 2023 on charges of "corruption on earth", a capital offence under Iran's Islamic laws. He was accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing and planning other attacks in the country. "Jamshid Sharmahd was not even given the opportunity to defend himself in the trial against the charges levelled against him," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday on social platform X, calling the execution "a scandal".

On September 30, 2022, the Islamic regime violently repressed the demonstrations of Baloch protesters gathering in front of a police station in Zahedan, leading to what would become known as the "Zahedan massacre," or "Bloody Friday," in which more than 150 people were killed and hundreds injured.

Baloch media outlet Balochwarna.com stressed that the protests in Zahedan erupted after news emerged that the police head of the coastal city of Chabahar, Colonel Ebrahim Kochzai, had raped a 15-year-old Baloch girl Maho Baloch on September 27, 2022, after arresting her. The people of Zahedan took to the streets to protest the sexual assault of the Baloch girl and the "systemic discrimination and structural repression" against the Baloch people.

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed at least 124 people in a village in El Gezira State on Friday, according to reports, in one of the deadliest incidents of an 18-month war and largest in a spate of attacks in the state.

As noted in Foreign Policy, “The RSF was once known as the janjaweed, the notorious devils on horseback responsible for the worst atrocities of the 2003-2005 Darfur genocide, and for the past five months, the RSF and its allies have been laying siege to El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.” Following the surrender of high-ranking RSF officer Abuagla Keikal to the army last Sunday, pro-democracy activists said the RSF has carried out revenge attacks in the farming state where he comes from, killing and detaining civilians and displacing thousands.

NATO allies will continue to assist Ukraine. The involvement of North Korea's troops will only increase losses among the Russian military, NATO Secretary General says.

He says North Korean troops are involved in the Kursk region, which in itself indicates a significant escalation of the war. According to him, this is another gap in NATO's security documents and it is a call to end this aggressive activity as soon as possible and to stop Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. He notes that it also addresses issues related to the supply of missiles that intensify military aggression, technological support for Putin's war against Ukraine, and the defense of our democratic values.

China is displeased with North Korea’s decision to send troops to Russia.

While Xi Jinping thanked Kim Jong Un for his message celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping’s letter notably omitted any mention of China as a "friendly neighboring country." Intelligence sources, including those from South Korea and the United States, have reported that several thousand North Korean soldiers have left for training in Russia before deployment to the Ukrainian front. This move from North Korea has irked Beijing, which views the action as risky, potentially destabilizing the political balance on the Korean Peninsula.

The country’s president and several opposition groups have refused to accept a resounding defeat in the parliamentary vote

Crowds of protesters have gathered in the center of Georgia’s capital Tbilisi, after the country’s pro-Western opposition parties declared they will reject the official results of parliamentary elections, alleging irregularities. Preliminary results of Sunday’s votes showed the ruling Georgian Dream party got almost 54%, while no opposition party managed more than 11%. President Salome Zourabichvili has denounced the election as illegitimate and called for protests in the streets to force the government to agree to a re-run.

The ex-Soviet country should not sway from Euro-Atlantic integration, the State Department has warned

Washington has threatened the country of Georgia with “consequences,” as the opposition accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of rigging Saturday’s parliamentary election. According to the official tally, the Georgian Dream received almost 54% of the vote, while various opposition parties received between 11% and 3%. The victory is expected to give Georgian Dream at least 90 seats in the 150-member national parliament. It will allow the party to form the next government since a 76-strong majority is needed to pick a prime minister and the cabinet.

British activist Tommy Robinson was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the crime of journalism today in Woolwich Crown Court and immediately taken to adjoining Belmarsh prison.

Tommy Robinson (whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) shot the documentary “Silenced” about the way a British boy, Bailey Maclaren, was framed as a “racist attacker” for defending himself against a local school bully, Syrian “refugee” Jamal Hijazi, in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. The film was first screened in Florida in May 2023 by O’Keefe Media Group after a judge claimed that Robinson had somehow defamed the bully and ordered Robinson to pay £100,000 plus legal costs.

An explosive report reveals Tampon Tim Walz’s ties to China ran so deep he was having romantic relationships with powerful communist officials’ family members.

The Daily Mail dropped a bombshell Monday afternoon revealing the Minnesota governor had a secret affair with the daughter of a high-ranking Communist official during his 1989 teaching stint in China. The woman who converted with Walz explained what happened to them in graphic detail. 59-year-old Jenna Wang told the outlet Walx seduced her with gifts while at a No. 1 High School in Foshan, Guangdong Province. At the time, Wang was an English language teacher at No. 8 Middle School while Walz was on the staff of the nonprofit WorldTeach in China.

Newspaper endorsements don’t impact elections but reinforce the sense of bias, the owner of the Post said

The Washington Post has abandoned its decades-long tradition of endorsing a US presidential candidate to earn back the trust of the American public, the newspaper’s owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos, has said. He explained his reasoning in an op-ed published by the Post on Monday after facing intense backlash from current and former staff. The newspaper has been endorsing candidates since 1976, but announced the suspension of the practice on Friday, prompting several editors to resign. The Post’s editorial board endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. According to CNN, the Post’s staffers had drafted an endorsement of the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, which was ultimately not approved by the management.

At least two allegedly secure ballot drop boxes have been set on fire in Oregon and Washington State—destroying an unknown number of ballots contained inside. The most recent incident, in Clark County, Washington, saw a ballot drop box billowing smoke as numerous ballots burned in the early morning hours on Monday.

Concerningly, Clark County sits in the hotly contested 3rd Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA). However, President Donald J. Trump won the district during the 2020 presidential election. The race is currently a toss-up between Gluesenkamp Perez and her Republican challenger, Joe Kent, a United States Army Special Forces veteran.

Following the destruction of hurricanes Helene and Milton, police in one Florida country reported that nearly all of those they arrested for looting in the aftermath were illegal aliens.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced that 41 of the 45 people arrested for various looting offenses, including armed robbery, burglary, and vandalism, were all living in the state illegally. The Sherriff’s Office added that police had questioned a total of 196 people but later released them, noting that 163 were illegals. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri commented on the arrests, saying, “A lot of these people were in the area to take others’ properties, and our efforts prevented additional crimes from occurring.”

The suspect in the shooting of a Jewish man in Chicago’s North Side has been named. Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, allegedly shot a 39-year-old man while shouting “Allahu Akbar!” on Saturday morning while the victim was walking to a synagogue

NY Post columnist Karol Markowicz reports he is an illegal immigrant from northwest Africa who entered the U.S. a year and a half ago. Video has emerged of Abdallahi being gunned down by police after engaging first responders in a shootout. As of the time of publication, Abdallahi is still alive. He is charged with multiple serious offenses, including six counts of attempted first-degree murder and seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is currently scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. His nationality and immigration background, if any, has not been disclosed.

These are the 'asylum seekers' that Democrats have permitted to enter through the southern border.

Canada surpassed a grim milestone recently. In one month, a record of over 2 million Canadians went to a food bank. This is not right. Nationally, food bank usage is up 90% since 2019 and now certain food banks are running out of food. Our people are starving and suffering in the street, but the government will still tell you that the Canadian economy is doing well. The Canadian government continues to waste billions of dollars on useless initiatives, send billions of dollars to other countries and import millions of people into the country. This equation does not make sense.

EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen recently spoke at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, but her message raised more questions about freedom of speech than it did about democratic values. Echoing calls to counter the spread of “disinformation,” she highlighted a new strategy: “prebunking”—a form of mental inoculation aimed at creating immunity against what the EU deems “harmful” views.

Immunizing the Masses Against “Wrong Thinking”. Von der Leyen’s call to “vaccinate” the population against so-called “wrong thinking” has unsettling implications. Unlike traditional debunking, which aims to correct falsehoods after the fact, “prebunking” is a method designed to preemptively shape public perception, creating resistance to information the EU might consider subversive. “Prebunking is the opposite of debunking.

With a striking example of digital gatekeeping, YouTube’s search algorithm is steering users toward mainstream media clips rather than the full-length interview of Donald Trump on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast.

This phenomenon raises concerns about access to unmediated information and the role of tech giants in shaping political narratives. Joe Rogan, known for his in-depth, unfiltered interviews, hosted former President Donald Trump in a session that promised to bypass the traditional media’s framing and go directly to the audience. However, those searching for this complete dialogue on YouTube—a platform that hosts Rogan’s full episodes—find themselves navigating through a barrage of mainstream media excerpts instead.

America is in the midst of an epidemic of historic proportions.

The contagion being spread like wildfire is turning communities into battlegrounds and setting Americans one against the other. Normally mild-mannered individuals caught up in the throes of this disease have been transformed into belligerent zealots, while others inclined to pacifism have taken to stockpiling weapons and practicing defensive drills. This plague on our nation—one that has been spreading like wildfire—is a potent mix of fear coupled with unhealthy doses of paranoia and intolerance, tragic hallmarks of the post-9/11 America in which we live.

The proposed "Pandemic Agreement" is a corrupt business deal designed to increase manufacturing capacity for "pandemic related products" in order to ensure maximum worldwide profits for Big pHarma.

…the quiet (short squeeze) before the storm.

Today saw the quiet (short squeeze higher) before the storm of risk catalysts ahead this week (including 41% of SPX earnings and a handful of key macro data - JOLTS, GDP, PCE, NFP). But October Dallas Fed manufacturing activity was better than expected today, adding to momentum in the Citi US Macro Surprise Index...The 'good' data sent rate-cut expectations (hawkishly) lower with 2024 now a coin toss between 1 and 2 25bp cuts and 2025 down to pricing in just 3 cuts...

Last week, President Joe Biden signed a memorandum that places certain controls on the use of artificial intelligence for the Department of Defense (DoD), along with bolstering cybersecurity measures amidst growing tensions with other countries such as China.

The Biden-Harris White House published a fact sheet on October 24th detailing this first of its kind memorandum: Today, President Biden is issuing the first-ever National Security Memorandum (NSM) on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The NSM’s fundamental premise is that advances at the frontier of AI will have significant implications for national security and foreign policy in the near future.

“Once you allow yourself to be connected to that digital ecosystem, you just never go backwards,” the Sam’s Club President and CEO said.

This past week, Sam’s Club in Grapevine, Texas, reopened after it had been heavily damaged in a 2022 tornado, and is now marketed as the company’s “store of the future.” This Sam’s Club location has no cashiers and self-checkout kiosks, but forces customers to use the store’s Scan & Go app – an app that allows customers to scan the barcode of the product they want and add it to their list, and when they exit the customer scans the app on their phone to confirm the purchase.

An earthquake swarm consisting of 64 recorded events has been occurring in the Death Valley region of California since October 24, 2024, with magnitudes ranging from 0.5 to 4.7 and focal depths reaching a maximum of 15.9 km (9.9 miles). The seismic activity is characterized by shallow to mid-crustal depths, typical of intraplate swarms in tectonically active regions.

A M0.9 earthquake occurred 26 km (16.2 miles) northwest of Furnace Creek, California data depth of 1.5 km (0.9 miles) at 11:56 UTC on October 24, at a depth of 1.5 km (0.9 miles). Later that day, an M1.1 earthquake was recorded 5 km (3.1 miles) east-southeast of Stovepipe Wells at a depth of 4.2 km (2.6 miles). Close in time, a M1.3 earthquake struck 25 km (15.5 miles) northwest of Furnace Creek, at a depth of 8.1 km (5 miles).

A bright fireball was observed across six U.S. states — Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia at around 23:57 UTC on October 26, 2024.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 16 reports of the event, which occurred around 17:57 LT, and one video. Witnesses described the fireball as having a bright green appearance, with a long tail. Other users reported it had a yellow and white color. The event lasted about 3 seconds before it disintegrated.

Scientists have deciphered the world's oldest map etched in a clay tablet about 3,000 years ago, finding it features the location of 'Noah's Ark' among the drawings.

The Babylonian artifact, known as the Imago Mundi, shows a circular diagram with a writing system that used wedge-shaped symbols to describe the early creation of the world. Researchers at the British Museum, where the tablet is housed, revealed what they had deciphered last month, but a deeper analysis of their work uncovered the Biblical reference within the ancient language.

in Jerusalem, read the account by some involved; God spoke with Moses "from between the two cherubim" on the Ark's cover (known as the mercy seat). reporter Alex Traiman; fascinating!

This podcast explores how Saudi Arabia is constructing a massive megaproject redefining the Middle East’s landscape. From the ambitious plans of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the construction of Neom City, a futuristic metropolis that promises to be the forerunner and blueprint of 15-minute smart cities. We also discuss the Mukaab project, a colossal cube-shaped building in Riyadh that is set to become an iconic landmark that eerily resembles the Tower of Babel in the Book of Genesis. Lastly, we show you how this location and future projects could play a major role in Bible Prophecy.

