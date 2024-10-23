One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Joe Biden said the quiet part out loud during a visit to a Democrat campaign office in New Hampshire on Tuesday. Biden called for Trump to be jailed 14 days before the election. “We gotta lock [President Trump] up,” Biden said.

Several county election websites in Florida experienced outages this week as early in-person voting commenced across the state. These disruptions impacted sites containing essential state election information, including voting locations and times.

According to state election officials, an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause. Initial suggestions point to heavy web traffic as a potential factor. The websites appeared to have been restored to working order by Tuesday. VR Systems, a Tallahassee-based tech company providing hosting services for these election sites, acknowledged some sites began experiencing crashes last week. However, the company insists there is currently “no indication of malicious activity,” ruling out cyberattacks for the time being.

Georgia’s top election official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, is fundraising for a nonprofit lawfare group that he claims will target any activists or election officials who raise concerns regarding voter fraud.

Election Defense Fund, Inc.—a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization—was founded in 2023 and appears to be run by Ryan Germany, the former General Counsel for Raffensperer. In a recent fundraising email for the Election Defense Fund, Raffensperger—who says he intends to raise $5 million for the group before the November election—specifically targeted Georgia State Election Board members Dr. Jan Johnson, Janelle King, and Rick Jeffries. The three election officials recently spearheaded several major election integrity efforts and changes to the state’s election rules regarding ballot counting.

A day after former President Trump ventured into a McDonalds during a campaign stop, cooked some fries, and handed out some food to more-than-happy customers in a photo-op that went very viral (in a good way), the CDC issued a statement announcing an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has left one person dead and caused 10 hospitalizations. There are 49 cases across 10 states, with most illneses in Colorado and Nebraska (not where president Trump was)...

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is likely to win in all swing states and get reelected as a result, according to the data released by Election Betting Odds on Tuesday.

The betting firm put Trump's odds of winning Arizona at 72.1%, Georgia at 70.5%, North Carolina at 66.5%, Pennsylvania at 61.5%, Nevada at 60.7%, Michigan at 59.5% and Wisconsin at 57.5%, while Trump’s Democratic rival Kamala Harris is projected to lose them all. Trump’s odds of winning the election stand at 60.3%, while Harris’ chances are estimated at only 39.1%. The analysis predicts that Trump will secure 312 electoral votes, versus Harris' 226.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) confirmed on Sunday that the U.S. government is now investigating the unauthorized release of these documents, which are believed to have originated from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency.

Now, a senior Pentagon official has been identified as the primary suspect in a classified leak involving the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) plan to strike Iran. The American official under suspicion has been named as Ariane Tabatabai, an Iranian-American scholar of political science who currently serves as a senior policy advisor at the Pentagon.

“The two sides discussed the issue of the governing framework in Gaza on the day after the war,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The governance of Gaza the day after the war and the potential for a hostage deal were among the topics raised during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Tuesday. “The two sides discussed the issue of the governing framework in Gaza on the day after the war,” the Prime Minister’s Office said after the meeting, which it described as “friendly” and “productive.” The United States and Israel have been at odds over day-after plans for Gaza, although they both agreed that Hamas would not be allowed to rule the enclave of some 2.2 million Palestinians.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday instead of his planned visit to Jordan, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a senior US State Department official.

According to Reuters, the Jordanian foreign ministry later said the visit had been postponed, without giving further details.

Only hours earlier, a senior Hezbollah official had claimed responsibility for the drone attack.

A drone that infiltrated from Lebanon struck a building in Caesarea on Saturday and was revealed on Tuesday to be the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Only hours earlier, A senior Hezbollah official had claimed responsibility for the drone strike. Until now, it had only been reported that the drone was launched toward his home, but it was not disclosed that it hit the structure. The Prime Minister and his wife were not present during the incident.

Hezbollah has yet to announce death of Hashem Safieddine, who was targeted in Beirut as he met with terror group’s intel chief and other top commanders

The IDF on Tuesday announced that top Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut earlier this month. Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah’s executive council, was presumed to be the successor of Hassan Nasrallah following his assassination in late September. According to the military, Safieddine was killed alongside the head of the Lebanese terror group’s intelligence division, Hussein Ali Hazima, during the strike on October 4. The strike had targeted Hezbollah’s underground intelligence headquarters in Beirut, which the army says was “in the heart of a civilian population” in the Lebanese capital’s southern suburb, known as Dahiyeh.

Hamas isn't likely to change its position on releasing the hostages

The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a house in Rafah on Oct. 18 brought his 7-year reign of terror over the Gaza Strip to a fittingly violent close. While many Israeli security experts doubt any one person can successfully replace the charismatic, cunning, and ruthless leader, his brother Mohammed is set to take over the reins from his older brother and give it a try. Ynet News reported that Mohammed Sinwar is not likely to become Hamas’ overall leader but could instead replace his brother as the leader of Hamas in Gaza. Despite this, some other rivals for the post remain alive.

Gershon Baskin, who oversaw negotiation in the 2011 Schalit deal, described the situation as "a moment of opportunity or doom."

Former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar may have issued an order to execute all remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza if he were to be killed, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday, quoting leading Israeli hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin. Baskin, who played a key role in the 2011 negotiations that secured the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Schalit in exchange for over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including Sinwar himself, described the current situation as “a moment of either opportunity or doom.” He explained that if the rumors are true, the fate of the remaining 101 hostages in Gaza, at least 60 of whom are thought to be alive, could be dire.

Around 20,000 delegates from over 30 countries are expected to attend the three-day international forum in Kazan

The 16th BRICS summit is taking place in Kazan, where dozens of foreign leaders have gathered in Russia’s fifth-largest city for three days of intense diplomatic discussions and high-level bilateral talks. The international forum has been convened to ofrer a new vision of multilateralism. The current BRICS member countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates – collectively represent around 46% of the world’s population and over 36% of global GDP, according to estimates from global financial institutions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have discussed the Ukraine war and other global issues at a meeting on the sidelines of the 16th annual BRICS Summit being held in the Russian city of Kaza, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed. Peskov hailed the bilateral meeting as "very open" and "constructive".

Tuesday marked the third time Putin and Xi have met face-to-face this year. But this is perhaps the most symbolic, as the BRICS forum is the biggest which presents an alternative to a Western-led world order. This was precisely a theme of Putin's opening remarks in the Xi meeting: "Russian-Chinese cooperation in global affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors on the world stage," he said.

Any peace deal must rule out Kiev’s membership in the US-led military bloc, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia has said

Ukraine’s membership in NATO in any way, shape or form is unacceptable to Russia and cannot be part of any peace proposal, Moscow’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, has said. Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine, Nebenzia brought up statements by Vladimir Zelensky that Kiev either needed membership in the US-led bloc, or nuclear weapons. “Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance in any territorial form is absolutely unacceptable to Russia and cannot be part of any peace plans or mediation initiatives,” Nebenzia said at Monday’s meeting.

Kiev has blamed Berlin for a lack of support for Ukraine’s proposed NATO membership

Berlin is not supportive of Kiev’s membership in NATO because it fears Moscow’s reaction, but will follow Washington’s lead, Vladimir Zelensky has stated. The Ukrainian leader recently returned from a tour of Western Europe and the US seeking support for his “victory plan” in the conflict with Russia. While the US and its allies promised more weapons and ammunition, they have by and large not endorsed it. “I say everything as I see it, and not as someone might like. The German side is skeptical about our joining NATO, and that’s a fact,” Zelensky told reporters in Kiev on Monday.

Several thousand North Korean soldiers will fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.

The exact number of soldiers from North Korea that will be deployed is still unclear: it is certainly 1,500 soldiers, earlier reports from various intelligence agencies spoke of 12,000 troops. Sending North Korean troops to Ukraine follows a pact made by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un in June: they promised then that they would help each other if one of them was attacked. According to Belgian defence specialist Roger Housen, the arrival of these North Koreans will not immediately cause a tilt in the battle between Russians and Ukrainians.

South Korea has summoned the Russian ambassador in Seoul to demand the "immediate" withdrawal of North Korean troops currently training in Russia.

According to South Korean intelligence, around 1,500 North Korean soldiers, including some from special forces, are already present in Russia. During a meeting with Russian ambassador Georgiy Zinoviev, South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun condemned this action and warned that Seoul would respond with all available measures. The ambassador said that he would relay South Korea's concerns but argued that the collaboration between Russia and North Korea complies with international laws.

Seoul's potential "answer" to the north

South Korea has largely stayed on the sidelines for more than two years of the Ukraine-Russia war, but is increasingly getting vocal with new allegations that North Korea is sending troops to fight in Ukraine on Russia's behalf. Seoul's "answer" to the north might be to weaponize the other side, by providing 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine. So far this has only allegedly been done indirectly, by routing the shells to the United States. Seoul has called the presence of DPRK troops in Ukraine a "serious security threat" to the international community, and demanded that Pyongyang withdraw them immediately. South Korean media is also reporting that Seoul could send intelligence advisers to assist the Ukrainian military.

Eastern Europe is on the move, with some heads of state bucking the globalist trends emanating from Brussels and Strasbourg.

The BBB format – meaning Belgrade, Bratislava and Budapest – has gathered, with Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic, Slovak Roberto Fico and Hungarian Viktor Orbán showing a unified front on many issues, from migration to the war in Ukraine. The three leaders affirmed today their efforts to curb illegal migration into the European Union, once again stating that ‘protecting the bloc’s external borders was the best defense’ and that more EU funds were needed for this work. The illegal crossings through the western Balkans fell 79% year-on-year to just under 17,000 in the 2024.

Fouad Ahidar, the Moroccan-born radical leader of the Islam Party, is driving a political movement that threatens to dismantle Belgium’s secular democracy and impose Sharia, challenging the very foundations of the nation.

Belgium is undergoing a dangerous transformation driven by the rise of political Islam, which is challenging the foundations of its secular democracy. At the forefront of this movement is the Islam Party, led by Moroccan-born Fouad Ahidar. His growing political influence has sparked concerns across Belgium, raising the possibility that it could become Europe’s first nation where Sharia law takes hold through democratic processes.

Note that X, rebranded as a “free speech platform,” provides information on platform users to the governments of EU member states in connection with not just illegal speech — and, yes, national legislation in EU countries includes many “speech crimes” — but also legal speech that is deemed “harmful.”

This is the real innovation involved in the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA): It creates an obligation for platforms to take action in the form of “content moderation” against not just illegal content, but also ostensibly harmful content such as “disinformation.” Note that in the period covered in X’s latest “Transparency Report” to the EU on its “content moderation” efforts, nearly 90% of such requests for information on the purveyors of ostensibly “illegal or harmful speech” came from just one country: Germany. See the below chart.

The diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Ottawa highlights the bias of Western powers, which advocate security cooperation globally while harboring elements that openly threaten other nations

India-Canada ties have seriously broken down. The responsibility for this lies squarely on the shoulders of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. And the spokesperson of India’s External Affairs Ministry has said so officially. In September 2023, Trudeau stated on the floor of the Canadian Parliament that there were “credible allegations” that agents of the Indian government were involved in the killing on Canadian soil of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an individual who was declared a terrorist by the Indian government. Nijjar had an Interpol red notice issued against him, was on the no-fly list in Canada, and had his bank accounts frozen there.

Tamara Ugolini discusses troubling details about the federal government’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), as the program was ill-prepared for such a high number of claims.

The University Health Network (UHN) is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.

Starting on Oct. 28, visitors to UHN sites will need to wear a mask when receiving or waiting for care. “This requirement applies to patients, visitors, and staff. You must also still wear a mask in areas where many patients may be at a higher risk of illness,” the hospital network said in a note posted on its website. Masks will still be optional in common areas such as lobbies and food courts. UHN includes Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and other sites.

Plaintiffs claim to have been "targeted with biological and technological weapons of mass destruction."

The state of the US economy has become the top issue of the upcoming November election, with analysts and ordinary Americans alike warning about inflation, housing prices, and risks associated with America’s $35.7 trillion federal debt. Now, the nation’s top financial market regular says there’s another threat to worry about.

The $13 trillion in cash being held in offshore banks could threaten US and global financial stability in the event of a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, which plunged much of the world into a years-long great recession, US Security and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler has warned.

"...a phenomenon that western governments should pay more attention to..."

Something strange has happened to the price of gold over the past year. n setting one record level after the other, it seems to have decoupled from its traditional historical influencers, such as interest rates, inflation and the dollar. Moreover, the consistency of its rise stands in contrast to fluctuations in pivotal geopolitical situations. Gold’s “all-weather” characteristic signals something that goes beyond economics, politics and higher-frequency geopolitical developments. It captures an increasingly persistent behavioural trend among China and “middle power” countries, as well as others. And it is a trend that the west should be paying greater attention to.

“New World Order” – ‘Novus Ordo Seclorum’- thanks to its being imprinted on the US Dollar bill, is a well-known epithet. It is accompanied by a pyramid in whose apex is embedded the all-seeing Eye of Horus.

You won’t find a more stark symbol of the ambition of the globalist power complex than this. But as familiar as it is, it is worth reminding ourselves that this message is so brazenly printed on the bank note of the US currency because that country’s banking empire was designed to lead the takeover and domination the world. With the creation of The Federal Reserve as a public/private banking institution in 1913 came the financial means to fund the US as the new global hegemon, taking over where the British left off.

Aspiring tyrants are now brazen in their crusade against free speech. John Kerry, Tim Walz, Hillary Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kentanji Brown Jackson, Letitia James, and their allies in academia and the media have been unequivocal in their calls to usurp the protections of the First Amendment.

These threats are not hypothetical. The West has weaponized the judicial system to punish Steve Bannon, Julian Assange, Mark Steyn, Douglass Mackey, VDARE, Roger Ver, Pavel Durov, and others for their disobedience to the Washington establishment. But beyond these political persecutions, a more insidious – and far less reported – assault on free expression is taking place. Christianity is under attack in the West, yet the statement sounds hyperbolic because our news media shuns the subject.

One of the nation’s top universities in Los Angeles will be hosting a drag show later this month, which the organizers are calling “demonic.”

Scheduled for Oct. 29 at the University of Southern California (USC), the event is titled, “Drag Me to Hell: Demonic Drag Performances and Costume Contest.” “Drag Me to Hell is a one-of-a-kind Halloween event inspired by queer pioneers in 1930s–60s Los Angeles who found refuge in science-fiction fandom and the occult underground,” the description page says. The event is featuring multiple “demonic drag performances” led by professional drag queens.

A new Fortnite feature allowing players to “sell their soul” to revive teammates has sparked controversy, with many players criticizing the game’s mechanics and ethical implications.

The feature, which was introduced in the latest update, lets players sacrifice their in-game soul to bring a fallen teammate back to life. However, many fans have voiced their concerns online, accusing the game of using controversial themes that some players find inappropriate. The backlash has primarily surfaced on social media platforms, with players expressing their dissatisfaction over what they perceive as a questionable mechanic. Some have posted videos and screenshots showcasing the gameplay feature, which involves players engaging in a ritualistic action to trade their character’s in-game soul for the revival of a teammate. The feature has been described as unnecessarily dark by critics.

Israel is filled with archaeological sites from the times of the Bible, many of which are only partly excavated.

We can assume that many have not been discovered yet, and others never will be. Nevertheless, the sites we know about still have enough ‘unexcavated’ material to keep archaeologists busy for another century, at least. In this series, we are examining some of the most important archaeological sites in Israel and learn a bit about the different discoveries found in these places. We started with Qumran, continued with the City of David, and in this third article, we will take a look at Mount Gerizim and Mount Ebal, the two mountains of the blessing and the curse, Ever since the founding of “The Palestine Exploration Fund” by the British in 1865, the exploration of the land of Israel has increased our understanding of the Bible and cast new light on it.

On Sunday, a full-dress reenactment of the water libation, as it was performed in the Temple, was held in Jerusalem with several hundred participants led by Kohanim in priestly garb, accompanied by Levites playing musical instruments.

The event began at Shaar Hashpot (the dung gate) in Jerusalem’s Old City where participants joined Kohanim (priests) in Biblically mandated vestments and Levites with musical instruments, also wearing special vestments. The musically gifted Levites led the ceremony with joyous music on drums, violin, guitar, and clarinet, winding down ancient walkways into the valley below the Temple Mount. The crowd sang and danced as they passed from the archaeological remains of the ancient City of David, through an Arab village, to the Shiloach (Siloam) Spring, which was used in Temple times. The procession was punctuated by stops during which four-foot-long pure silver trumpets were sounded.

