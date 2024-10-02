One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

IAF, along with US and Jordan, intercept most of the projectiles; 1 Palestinian killed, 2 Israelis hurt; IDF says no harm to ‘competence’ of Air Force as some missiles target bases

Iran fired a massive salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday night, sending almost 10 million people into bomb shelters as projectiles and interceptors exploded in the skies above. Soon after the attack, which was largely unsuccessful, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tehran that it had made “a big mistake” and “will pay for it.” Some 181 missiles were launched in the strike, according to Israeli officials. The Israel Defense Forces said that it intercepted “a large number” of them.

It also issued a veiled threat to the United States, stressing that “Regional states and the Zionists’ supporters are advised to part ways with the regime.”

Iran warned Israel and the United States against any reaction to its massive missile strike against the Jewish State on Tuesday night. “Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue,” Iran’s mission to the United Nations wrote in a post on X.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that there was an active discussion ongoing over how Israel would respond to an Iranian ballistic missile attack, and that the consequences for Tehran remain to be seen.

Biden, speaking at the White House, said he would be speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said Iran's attack appeared to have been ineffective.

Former President Trump criticized Biden's Iran policy, blaming it for recent Middle East conflicts and warning of global catastrophe.

Former President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration's Iran policy in a rambling, at times indecipherable, speech during a campaign rally on Tuesday afternoon in Waunakee, WI, several hours after Iran's missile attack on Israel concluded. "A short time ago, Iran launched 181 ballistic missiles at Israel. And we, I've been talking about World War Three for a long time, and I don't want to make predictions because the predictions always come true," Trump said. Trump said if he were in charge, Tuesday's attack on Israel "never would've happened."

Two Knesset members urged strategic strikes on Iran following its missile attack, aiming for regime change and strengthened alliances.

In conversations with the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday night following the Iranian missile attack, two Members of Knesset (MKs) from the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) called on the government to take advantage of the attack in order to conduct strategic strikes against Iran. Religious Zionist Party MK Ohad Tal, a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC), said he was surprised that Iran went through with the attack despite the capabilities that Israel displayed against Hezbollah in the past two weeks and despite threats of retaliation from both Israeli and US officials.

This footage was taken by a passenger on a civilian airliner passing close to the launch point.

Two terrorists were shot and killed at the scene by security officers

Six Israelis were killed and another 14 were wounded in a large-scale shooting terror attack in the Tel Aviv area on Tuesday night, the Israel Police announced. The Magen David Adom rescue service said it had received a report of a large-scale shooting incident at the light rail station on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa just after 7:00 p.m. Paramedics and emergency crews rushed to the scene where they found multiple people critically injured. Paramedics begin giving life-saving treatment to multiple critically wounded.

Army reveals 3,000 terrorists were in position to storm Galilee; strikes drove them away; commandos then carried out 70 forays into Lebanon to seize weapons, raze sites and tunnels

The Israel Defense Forces revealed Tuesday that even before it officially launched ground operations in southern Lebanon earlier in the day, its troops had conducted dozens of secret cross-border raids throughout the current war, destroying numerous Hezbollah positions, tunnels and sites. The army also disclosed that days after Hamas’s October 7 mass onslaught in southern Israel, thousands of terrorists had been positioned near the Lebanon border in a plan to storm the Galilee and unleash similar carnage there.

Unit 440 chief targeted in Beirut; military says he was also involved in terror group’s precision missile program; Iranian militia commander killed in same strike

The IDF said Tuesday it killed the commander of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, which is tasked with delivering weapons from Iran and its proxies to Lebanon in its latest strike targeting the terror group’s top leadership. Muhammad Ja’far Kasir, who headed Unit 4400, was killed in a strike carried out by fighter jets in Beirut, according to the military. The IDF said that it also killed the commander of the Imam Hossein Division, an Iranian militia which operates alongside Hezbollah, in the same strike. The military named the commander as Daw Alfakher Hinawi.

Iran’s former leader claims secret service division tasked with rooting out Israeli spies had within its ranks 20 who were working as moles and provided nuclear information

The head of an Iranian secret service unit set up to target Mossad agents working in the Islamic Republic turned out to be an Israeli agent himself, according to former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Speaking to CNN Turk, Ahmadinejad claimed Monday that a further 20 agents in the Iranian intelligence team tasked with monitoring Israeli spying activities also turned against Tehran. The alleged double agents provided Israel with sensitive information on the Iranian nuclear program, according to his comments in the interview, which were widely picked up by international media.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says Moscow is sending Washington warning signals that shouldn’t be underestimated

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has revealed that Russia is preparing for a lengthy confrontation with the United States, dispelling any illusion that relations between the two countries may improve in the run-up to the US presidential election in November. His words reflect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments last month that the US is trying to maintain its dominance in the world at any cost and seeks to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. Given the “bipartisan anti-Russian consensus” that has emerged in the US, “we must prepare for a long confrontation with this country. We are ready for it in every sense,” Ryabkov told reporters.

A staged incident in Syria is being planned in an attempt to frame Damascus and Moscow, the Foreign Intelligence Service has said

The secret services of several NATO member states, together with their Ukrainian counterparts, are planning to stage a false-flag chemical weapons attack in Syria, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has reported. The spy agency said that the purpose of the alleged provocation is to frame

Moscow and the government in Damascus, which Russia has been supporting for years. In a press release on Tuesday, the Foreign Intelligence Service said “precisely such a provocation is currently being prepared by the special services of a number of NATO member states and Ukraine, together with terrorist groups operating in the north of Syria, in Idlib province.”

The outgoing US president could reportedly advance Kiev’s accession before he leaves office in January

US President Joe Biden could expedite the status of Ukraine’s bid to join NATO before his term expires in January, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. Moscow has insisted that Kiev must abandon its plans to join the US-led military bloc before any peace negotiations can start. There are “tentative signs” that Biden “might agree to advance the status of Ukraine’s NATO membership bid” before he leaves office, the FT wrote, citing a Western official briefed on Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s talks in Washington last week.

The overhaul is meant to curb undue “external and internal influence,” Rustam Umerov has said

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustam Umerov has sacked four of his deputies, citing unacceptable “attempts of influence” on his department. The announcement on Tuesday morning comes amid rumors that Umerov himself may lose his job over a reported conflict with Andrey Yermak, the powerful head of the presidential administration. Explaining his decision, Umerov described the Defense Ministry as a “closed perimeter” that must work without external interference. The four officials dismissed are Stanislav Gayder, Aleksandr Sergiy, Yury Dzhigir, and Lydmila Daragan.

Tallinn's planned security tax is "unprecedented," but "everybody in Estonia understands that we have to do more," Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said on Oct. 1.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum attended by the Kyiv Independent, Pevkur explained that "everybody in the society will contribute a bit more." "It's unprecedented that in Estonia, we will introduce a security tax, or war tax, however you call it." The Estonian parliament is currently considering a security tax bill proposed in reaction to Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine. The legislation would apply a 2% security tax on individual and business profits starting Jan. 1, 2026, and increase the value-added tax (VAT) from 22% to 24% from July 2025. The measure would be in force until the end of 2028.

China watches Western weakness

The incoming defense commissioner of the European Union says that China sees the U.S. and EU responses to Russian aggression in Ukraine as weak. He’s right. Our show of weakness only invites further aggression by other rogue members of the “axis of evil,” including China, Iran, and North Korea. As the world devolves into wars that strain U.S. and partner defense budgets—along with the borders that divide the democracies from authoritarian states like Russia, Iran, and North Korea—“the Chinese are watching,” according to the European Union’s first incoming defense commissioner, Andrius Kubilius.

...how many times will they fact-check Walz?

The two vice presidential nominees - Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) and Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - will face each other in a debate tonight (Oct. 1), one month out from the 2024 election. Debate host CBS News announced on Aug. 15 that after proposing four dates for the matchup - Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8 - the Harris–Walz campaign quickly agreed to the third. “See you on Oct. 1, JD,” Walz wrote on X.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz appointed Macalester College Professor Brian Lozenski, who believes the U.S. is “irreversibly racist” and should be “overthrown,” to develop a new “ethnic studies” curriculum in the North Star state.

During a Zoom call in the Spring of 2022, Lozenski described himself as a critical race theorist, stating that critical race theory (CRT) is anti-America and is intended to dismantle the country. “The first tenet of Critical Race Theory is that the United States as constructed is irreversibly racist. So, if the nation-state as constructed is irreversibly racist, then it must be done [away] with; it must be overthrown,” Lozenski said.

The most populous city in Minnesota, controlled by Democratic vice presidential hopeful Governor Tim Walz, has sworn in its first non-U.S. citizen police officer.

Lesly Vera, who was born in Mexico, took the oath of office in Minneapolis last week. The move follows a policy change by the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) in 2023, eliminating the citizenship prerequisite for law enforcement candidates. Under the new guidelines, candidates only need to be residents authorized to work in the U.S.

What other conclusion could I or anybody else draw from the woeful, shameful response—lack of response—to the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene?

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden don’t care about white people. There: I said it. Others are saying it too. Biden and Harris simply don’t care. You’re probably old enough to remember Kanye West saying the exact same thing about black people and George W. Bush in 2005, when Katrina hit New Orleans. The levees shouldn’t have broken in the first place, and then the federal response was slow and confused, leaving people stranded without food and water for up to five days. There was widespread looting and violence.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has expressed its “profound concern” at fresh border rules implemented by the Biden regime, claiming they are far too tough.

As millions of illegal aliens continue to pour through the southern border, Joe Biden updated an executive order on Monday keeping in place asylum restrictions intended to reduce the number of unlawful crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. Matthew Reynolds, UNHCR Representative to the U.S. and the Caribbean, said in a statement: UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, restates its profound concern as the U.S. government moves to make permanent its June 2024 asylum regulation. The regulation severely curtails access to protection for people fleeing conflict, persecution, and violence, putting many refugees and asylum seekers in grave danger without a viable option for seeking safety…

Rebel News journalist Tamara Ugolini discusses how cognitive warfare techniques from foreign governments and behavioural science initiatives at home are being used to influence Canadians.

The Teamsters told Biden: "Stay the f**k out of this fight."

Here's a closer look at Harold J. Daggett, who leads the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA). According to Politico, Daggett, the ILA's president, earned $728,000 from the union last year and another $173,000 as president emeritus of a local union branch. The New York Times said the union boss previously owned a 76-foot yacht, the Obsession, and runs around town in a Bentley. Watch the video below, in which Daggett said: "I will cripple you, and you have no idea what that means. Nobody does."

With a dockworkers’ strike threatening to close ports on the East and Gulf coasts beginning this week, Chris Butler is growing worried.

Butler is CEO of the National Tree Company, and, like many businesses, his is counting on shipments that are en route from Asia but won’t reach their ports before an expected strike by longshoremen starting at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday. The company, based in New Jersey, is an importer of artificial Christmas trees and other holiday decorations. If a strike were to last just a few days, there might be time afterward to unload the trees, transport them to warehouses and have them ready for customers this season.

Iranian missiles and American longshoremen go ballistic.

Today's mixed macro picture (construction spending down, National Manufacturing surveys and Dallas Fed in contraction offset by surge in JOLTS) was overwhelmed by Strikes (from Iranian missiles and American longshoremen). The widespread union strike deadline passed and bond markets shifted lower in yield on that news overnight. Then as Iranian missiles rained down on Israel, investors poured into safe-havens (bonds, gold) and dumped stocks as oil prices re-discovered geopolitical risk premium.

I have a feeling that October is going to be one of the most tumultuous months that we have seen in a really long time. Ports all along the East Coast and all along the Gulf Coast are about to shut down, and that could throw U.S. supply chains into a state of chaos for an extended period of time.

Meanwhile, vast areas of the South are just starting to recover from a “once in a generation storm” that has done about 100 billion dollars in total damage. Sadly, economic conditions in those states will not return to normal for the foreseeable future. On top of everything else, we are less than 40 days away from a presidential election which threatens to absolutely rip this country apart. If you can’t see the storm clouds that are rapidly approaching at this point, you must have your head in the sand Tonight, 45,000 dockworkers from a total of 36 different U.S. ports are scheduled to go on strike…

As the stunning scope of widespread damage across Florida and Georgia becomes clear, extreme rain from Helene continued to unleash catastrophic flooding in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia throughout the weekend.

Helene’s death toll has passed 130, with deaths reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. At least 56 people are dead in North Carolina, according to county and state officials, and 30 deaths have been reported in South Carolina, including two firefighters, authorities said. At least 25 people have died in Georgia with two killed by a tornado in Alamo, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp. In Florida, at least 11 people have died including several people who drowned in Pinellas County. Four deaths have been reported in Tennessee, and two people have died in Virginia, officials said Sunday.

All of a sudden, everything has changed. Israeli troops have entered southern Lebanon, Iran has fired hundreds of missiles into the land of Israel, and it appears that all-out war has arrived.

This war doesn’t seem to have a commonly accepted name yet, and so I am just going to start calling it “the Biggest Middle East War” until somebody out there comes up with something better. Is it just a coincidence that this war has suddenly exploded as the “Comet of the Century” is flying past our planet? I went through the details of Iran’s attack on Israel in an article that I posted earlier, and so I will not repeat all of that information here. Since I posted that article, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly stated that Iran has “made a big mistake” and that the Iranians “will pay” for what they have done…

The Osirion, a monumental ancient structure in Abydos, approximately 350 miles south of the Great Pyramid of Giza, remains a subject of profound mystery and debate. Its architectural sophistication and unique characteristics have led some to speculate that it might be the product of a much older, advanced ancient civilization possessing technology far beyond what is traditionally attributed to the Egyptians of the Pharaonic era.

