One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Joe Biden threatened Iran on Monday, saying there will be consequences in case of another assassination attempt on Donald Trump that can be pinned on the Islamic republic.

According to the Washington Post, US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said that Washington had been monitoring Iranian threats against Trump for many years. The Biden regime has funded the Iranians with billions of dollars in assets in the past four years. RBC Ukraine reported: The United States has warned Iran of serious consequences in the event of an assassination attempt on Trump and former officials. We are talking about former National Security Advisor John Bolton, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and the Trump administration’s special representative for Iran, Brian Hook. The latter two are now under government protection. “Should Iran attack any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served, Iran will face severe consequences,” Savett said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iran sees "no grounds" for continuing its indirect talks with the United States through intermediary Oman.

Iran announced on Monday that it currently sees "no grounds" for continuing its indirect talks with the United States through intermediary Oman, citing the escalating crisis in the Middle East, AFP reported. In June, Tehran had confirmed that it engaged in indirect discussions with Washington through Muscat, despite the lack of diplomatic relations between the two nations. At the time, US news website Axios reported that Iranian and American officials held indirect talks in Oman "on how to avoid escalating regional attacks."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says a decision on its plans to retaliate against Iran for the October 1 ballistic missile attack will be made based on Israel’s needs.

The middle-of-the-night statement comes in response to a Washington Post report that Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden Israel would not attack Iranian oil or nuclear sites. According to an unnamed official quoted by the broadsheet, Israel’s plans are being calibrated to avoid having an impact on the upcoming US elections. “We listen to the American government’s thoughts, but will make our final decisions based on Israel’s national security needs,” the Prime Minister’s Office statement says.

The US Embassy in Lebanon said on Monday its citizens were strongly encouraged to leave the country "now," adding that additional flights the embassy organized for its citizens traveling out of Beirut would not continue indefinitely.

Calls for a ceasefire have grown significantly from the United States and the international community.

Israel is not ready for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, even as the military has begun to set out the security requirements necessary for such an agreement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held security consultations in the Defense Ministry on Monday night to discuss Israel’s response to Sunday’s armed drone attack and the IDF’s pending retaliatory strike on Iran. Israel has received indirect “requests from Hezbollah and Iran” for a ceasefire, a source told The Jerusalem Post, “but Israel doesn’t want a ceasefire” at this time, given it is still carrying out its military campaign to weaken the Iranian proxy group in Lebanon.

UN peacekeeping chief clarifies that UNIFIL peacekeepers will stay in their positions in Lebanon despite Israeli calls for them to move as the IDF strikes Hezbollah targets nearby.

United Nations peacekeepers will remain in their positions in Lebanon, despite calls from Israel for them to relocate amid escalating clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, the UN peacekeeping chief stated on Monday, after five peacekeepers were injured during the ongoing conflict, AFP reported. "The decision was made that UNIFIL would currently stay in all its positions in spite of the calls that were made by the Israel Defense Forces to vacate the positions that are in the vicinity of the Blue Line," said UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix, according to the report.

‘Hezbollah perpetrated rape, mass sexual abuse and committed ethnic cleansing,’ expert says

JERUSALEM—Photos of Syrians celebrating the assassination of Hezbollah terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah last week put the spotlight on the brutal activities of the terror group's role in sex slavery, mass starvation and kidnappings in the Syrian civil war which led to the deaths of over half a million Syrians. Walid Phares, a leading expert on Hezbollah and Lebanon, told Fox News Digital that Hezbollah has "committed ethnic cleansing" in Syria. He said Hezbollah "was behind the uprooting of millions of Syrians, of all communities, mainly Sunni. They have perpetrated rape. They have perpetrated mass sexual abuse, including keeping sexual slaves." Israel’s targeted assassination of Nasrallah last weekend has prompted greater interest in the inner workings of the Shiite terrorist organization that is widely considered the de facto ruler over Lebanon.

The headquarters is located in the heart of a civilian neighborhood of a Lebanese village and many weapons were found there including: anti aircraft missiles, shells, motorcycles, additional underground shafts, means of staying for a long time - including food and a kitchen used by the terrorists and living rooms. All of these were intended to be used by the Raduan forces on the day of the command as part of the plan for the "occupation of the Galilee".

Russia poses a direct military threat to Germany. An armed clash is possible by 2030, according to Bruno Kahl, head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service.

“The Russian armed forces should be able to strike at NATO by the end of this decade at the latest,” Kahl says at a hearing at the Bundestag's parliamentary oversight committee. According to him, the Kremlin views the West, and Germany in particular, as an enemy. Germany is the second largest supporter of Ukraine. The chances are high that NATO will invoke its mutual defense clause at some point, Kahl adds. Putin is seeking to expand the Kremlin's sphere of influence in Europe and push US military forces off the continent, as US defense spending exceeds that of the European Union, the intelligence chief says.

Russia plans to involve North Korea directly in the full-scale war against Ukraine this fall and winter, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 14, citing intelligence data.

The announcement comes a day after Zelensky warned of an "increasing alliance" between Moscow and Pyongyang. According to Ukraine's military intelligence, Russia's plans for the fall and winter include "the actual involvement of North Korea in the war," Zelensky said. The briefing also included updates on "Russia's relations with some other countries, that, unfortunately, are investing in prolonging the war," the president added. Zelensky warned on Oct. 13 that Russia and North Korea were deepening their alliance, saying that the partnership had escalated to the point where North Korea was sending personnel to Ukraine's front lines along with weapons.

The treaty signed in June includes a mutual defense pact

Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally requested that the State Duma ratify the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The treaty was signed during Putin’s trip to Pyongyang in June and includes pledges by Russia and the DPRK to assist each other in case of foreign aggression. The Russian media reported on Monday that the ratification proposal had been registered in the legislature’s docket. According to the treaty signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the two countries would “cooperate with each other to ensure lasting regional and international peace and security.”

The purpose for the balloons' GPS capabilities isn't clear, but none of the possibilities are good news for South Korea.

Among the balloons being sent across the border from North Korea to the South are examples carrying GPS transmitters, according to the Republic of Korea military. Waves of excrement and trash-filled balloons have been sent over South Korea since the summer, but the latest development suggests that the North is also using them for limited intelligence-gathering, perhaps in preparation for future contingencies, or to develop more balloon-based military capabilities. The announcement comes only days after Pyongyang accused the South of sending multiple waves of drones over the North Korean capital to drop propaganda leaflets, as you can read about here.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in Beijing Monday for talks with his Chinese counterpart, who called for strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

Moscow and Beijing have forged closer ties since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, an alliance that has sparked anxiety in the West as both countries seek to expand their global influence. During his visit to China, Belousov was set to “hold a number of negotiations with the country’s military and military-political leadership,” according to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry. A video published by the ministry showed Belousov being saluted by Chinese servicemen in Beijing as an army band played the Russian national anthem.

China launched a record-breaking number of military aircraft Monday in exercises surrounding Taiwan serving as a warning against independence, officials say.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense says the 125 Chinese military aircraft are the most that it has counted in a single day. The Ministry added that 90 of the aircraft, including warplanes, helicopters and drones, were spotted within Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. China’s Defense Ministry said the drills were a response to the Taiwanese president’s refusal to accept Beijing’s demand that self-governed Taiwan acknowledge itself as a part of the People’s Republic of China under the rule of the Communist Party. The military operation comes four days after Taiwan celebrated the founding of its government on its National Day, with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te saying in a speech that China has no right to represent Taiwan and declaring his commitment to “resist annexation or encroachment.”

Any security talks should be broader in scope given the current state of affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Moscow considers talks on nuclear threat reduction vital, but any discussions by world powers should be broader in scope given the current state of affairs with regard to the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said. The US signaled earlier that it is open to dialogue with Russia, China, and North Korea on nuclear security issues. “In fact, our president has already spoken about this. Russia considers such contacts necessary and they cannot be postponed, but we must consider all security issues as a whole, taking into account the current state of affairs,” Peskov told a press briefing on Monday after being asked about the likelihood of Russia’s participation in talks.

The required consensus for the program to continue is yet to be achieved, however

The EU intends to extend its mission to train Ukraine’s military through 2026, though it has yet to secure Hungary’s consent for doing so, the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has said. The EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) was set up in 2022 with a two-year mandate, which expires in November. Rumors that it would be extended appeared in the media last week. However, such reports assumed agreement from Budapest, which does not appear to have materialized. “Ukrainian armed forces are under big pressure,” Borrell said at a press conference in Brussels on Monday, after the meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers.

For the first time in Belgian history, the conservative Vlaams Belang party has won control of a city government, securing 47.4% of the vote in the town of Ninove, a community of 40,000 people just west of Brussels.

While Vlaams Belang has long been a major force in the Flemish regional parliament, this win is especially significant because it marks the first time they will actually govern a municipality, a critical milestone after years of being politically sidelined. Despite its massive popularity, Vlaams Belang has often been blocked from taking power due to a political strategy called the “cordon sanitaire.” This approach, used by other parties, ensures that Vlaams Belang is excluded from governing coalitions, even when they perform well in elections.

Germany’s tolerance of Islamic supremacists rallying for a caliphate under the guise of ‘freedom of assembly’ allows enemies of Western values to weaponize those very freedoms against the country itself.

Hamburg, once again, finds itself hosting a demonstration that spits on the values of German society while hiding behind the guise of ‘freedom of assembly.’ Thousands of sharia-adherent Muslims converged at Steindamm in Hamburg’s St. Georg district, just behind Hamburg Central Station, at 6 p.m., rallying under the banner “Stop the genocide against our Uighur brothers and sisters in East Turkistan.” This display of defiance, supposedly calling for solidarity, instead masked an undercurrent of radicalism that loathes the very fabric of Western freedoms.

Despite the horrific attack which left the 10-year-old pregnant, some local leaders continue to defend the presence of asylum seekers in the village, insisting the climate is "one of peaceful co-existence"

An asylum seeker from Bangladesh is in custody facing accusations of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl at a migrant reception center in Italy. The 28-year-old suspect is charged with aggravated sexual assault following the attack in San Colombano di Collio, Brescia. The assault was brought to the attention of the authorities on Oct. 1 after being reported by the child’s mother who had noticed drastic changes in her daughter’s behavior. According to QuiBrescia, the accused befriended the mother and his victim, both of whom were fellow asylum seekers staying at the facility, which accommodates around 20 migrants.

Announced last week, the EU’s European Commission announced plans to establish 49 so-called “integration centers” nationwide in Poland in order to deal with a mass influx of immigrants pouring into Europe.

The Commission provided details into how these centers will operate and who is funding them, stating: These ‘one-stop shops’ will provide standardised services to newly arrived migrants and serve as platforms for cooperation between local authorities, the government, and NGOs. The centres are being set up by marshal offices, in cooperation with other institutions dealing with migrants in the respective localities.

They expressed their discontent by unloading heaps of trash in front of a government building.

On Sunday, U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance criticized ABC journalist Martha Raddatz for downplaying reports of migrant gang crime in Aurora, Colorado. The exchange occurred during a broadcast of ABC’s This Week when Raddatz claimed Venezuelan takeovers in several apartment complexes were merely isolated incidents.

“The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes… and the mayor said, ‘our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns.’ A handful of problems,” Raddatz insisted. “Only? Martha, do you hear yourself?” Vance asked. “Only a handful of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris’s open border?”

Violent Venezuelan gang members have only take over a “few apartment complexes” according to Martha Raddatz.

An Aurora, Colorado apartment employee at CBZ Management was beaten bloody by Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members for confronting them about taking over a vacant unit in an apartment. “[The worker] had gone to inspect a recently vacated three-bedroom apartment (a rare occurrence for such a large unit) only to find a group of men already inside. When he refused their $500 bribe to overlook the situation, they brutally attacked him,” CBZ Management said.

The Biden-Harris Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says it has temporarily suspended certain Hurricane Helene relief operations in several North Carolina communities due to perceived threats against federal aid workers. According to FEMA, federal disaster relief operations were halted in Rutherford County after the agency received reports from the National Guard that an “armed militia” was allegedly threatening relief workers.

“For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments,” an agency spokesman said in a statement on Monday. They added: “Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their rec

The World Health Organization needs money. Interested parties should email InvestmentRound@WHO.int to inquire how they plan to save 42.3 million lives for $7.1 billion dollars over the next 4 years.

The health of the economy has been a major determining factor in many past presidential elections, and the health of the economy is certainly going to have an enormous influence on the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

In fact, according to a poll that was just released by Rasmussen the economy is the number one issue by a wide margin for voters in the ultra-important swing state of Pennsylvania. Unfortunately for the Democrats, most Americans are not pleased with how the economy is performing, and it appears that conditions are now taking another turn for the worse. The following are 10 signs that the economy is a giant mess as the election approaches…#1 The number of Americans filing first time claims for unemployment benefits just hit the highest level in over a year…

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven will close hundreds of stores as the company faces declining sales at its U.S. stores.

7-Eleven operates more than 13,000 stores across the United States and Canada. The company plans to shut down 444 “underperforming stores” as part of improving efficiency and managing cost, according to an Oct. 10 financial forecast presentation from the firm. The closures represent more than 3 percent of the company’s U.S. and Canadian stores. This is expected to generate approximately $30 million in operating income benefit for the retail chain this year. 7-Eleven is looking to boost capital efficiency and ensure sustained business growth in North America given the “tough consumer spending environment, particularly among lower-and middle-income earners,” it said in an Oct. 10 statement.

The 2024 Global Elections Super Cycle explains that national elections are being held in 52 countries this year. The information voters get will help determine the results. Google’s Threat To Elections Worldwide explains how Google’s manipulation of information can determine election outcomes – and thus control the world.

Since Google contributed massively to Democrats, it is not impartial. Globalists Are Taking The Mask Off And That’s A Bad Sign… cites some of the recent attacks on The US Constitution – specifically on the First Amendment which protects freedom of the press and free speech. The article shows that John Kerry, Secretary of State in the Obama administration and a longtime participant in the World Economic Forum, argued in September that the 1st Amendment is a “roadblock” to proper governance and is preventing control of the public consensus.

Chris Pavlovski, CEO of Rumble, a video-sharing platform, has escalated his company’s ongoing battle with Google, alleging unfair treatment in search results.

In a series of posts on X, Pavlovski criticized Google for not listing Rumble in searches related to “Dan Bongino” or “Dan Bongino Show,” despite the show’s exclusive live stream on Rumble and Bongino being one of the top podcasters in the US. Rumble only appears in Google’s search results when paid for as a sponsored listing, despite ranking as the #2 result on other search engines like DuckDuckGo and Bing and on the first page of Google Search competitor Brave.

Vietnam wants to enable all of its taxpayers to log into the country’s online taxation platforms with their electronic identification by 2025. By 2030, the country also aims to conduct 90 percent of administrative tax procedures electronically, the government says.

To digitize the tax system, tax payers will receive a tax identification which will also improve administrative services and the country’s population database, according to the General Department of Taxation. More than 61 million people in Vietnam can already use their national digital identity VneID to log into the eTax Mobile application and personal tax portal iCanhan, news outlet Vietnam Net reports.

Less than a week after Hurricane Milton barreled across Florida, another tropical depression could form in the Atlantic Ocean by the end of the week, forecasters said Monday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is tracking an “area of active weather” west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the Atlantic with a 50% chance of forming this week. The NHC is “keeping an eye” on the area of low pressure called AL94, Anthony Reynes, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Miami, told USA TODAY Monday morning. Reynes called the called the system a “potential storm,” but noted it has a low chance of forming this week.

CERN has their 70th anniversary & they will just keep pouring funds into the collider.

Share