One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Authorities detained a Las Vegas resident on Saturday during a checkpoint near a rally held by former President Donald Trump in California’s Coachella Valley.

The individual, identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller, stands accused of possessing a loaded firearm, a shotgun, and a high-capacity magazine. Deputies stopped Miller in a black SUV at Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive, according to law enforcement sources. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported that the arrest was conducted without any issues. Miller was subsequently processed at the John J. Benoit Detention Center. Charges against him include possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. It is unclear at the time of publication if Miller was part of a third assassination plot against Trump, with plenty of speculation on social media.

A 49-year-old man named Vem Miller was arrested by Riverside law enforcement at a checkpoint about a mile outside of Trump’s Coachella, California event on Saturday.

Miller was taken into custody on two misdemeanor charges after he was found to be illegally in possession of two firearms and a high-capacity magazine. He was released $5,000 bail. Vem Miller was also allegedly in possession of fake VIP passes and press passes for Trump’s rally.

military aircraft, vehicles, & assets with deterrent systems…

Donald Trump has survived two assassination attempts within a very short period of time, but now with less than a month to go till the November election, his campaign is reportedly requesting the use of military aircraft and vehicles to protect him. Sources who spoke to the New York Times and Washington Post in Friday stories indicate the former president has requested much greater protections that US Secret Service agents currently provide him. There are also new reports saying he's unlikely to play golf again until new expanded protocols are in place, as the Secret Service would have trouble protecting him on a golf course.

Report is via aljarida If this report is accurate, this would mean, it’s no longer a proxy war Israel VS Hezbollah, it’s a war Israel VS Iran.

Pentagon says deployment of THAAD system, associated crew of US military personnel, will help bolster Israel’s air defenses following Iran’s unprecedented ballistic missile attacks

The Pentagon on Sunday confirmed that Washington will send an advanced air defense battery to Israel to protect the country in case of an Iranian reaction to an expected Israeli reprisal attack, along with American soldiers to operate it, as Tehran appeared to threaten the US troops to be stationed in the region. A US defense official said around 100 US troops would be deployed to operate the system. Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin authorized the deployment of the THAAD battery at the direction of President Joe Biden.

Araghchi appears to threaten US over possible deployment of soldiers in Israel to operate complex missile defense system, as Israel said to narrow down potential targets

Iran on Sunday said it has “no red lines” in defending itself, as Israel is said to be zeroing in on a list of targets it could strike in retaliation for the missile attack from its arch-foe two weeks ago. In a social media post, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also indirectly threatened United States forces potentially operating a complex missile defense system in Israel. “The US has been delivering record amount of arms to Israel,” wrote Araghchi on X. “It is now also putting lives of its troops at risk by deploying them to operate US missile systems in Israel.”

PM takes firm stance, saying war ‘was forced upon us’ – Israel is ‘not fighting the Lebanese people’ but Hezbollah

Following the recent outrage concerning IDF troops accidentally striking positions of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) while responding to Hezbollah fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement on Sunday afternoon reiterating Israel’s call for the UN peacekeeping troops to withdraw from the active “combat zones.” Netanyahu made his remarks in Hebrew, but made his final statement, calling for the UNIFIL forces to be withdrawn, in English, directed at UN Sec.-Gen. António Guterres.

"Donald Trump was a great ally and friend of Israel. Kamala Harris has been a total disaster," Vance said.

In an exclusive video shared with The Jerusalem Post, JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential candidate running alongside Donald Trump, called on American citizens living in Israel to participate in the upcoming US election, warning of the potential for regional conflict if Kamala Harris were to assume the presidency. "Greetings to all of our friends in Israel who are American citizens and have the right to vote in American elections," Vance said. "You've got to make your voice heard. Donald Trump was a great ally and friend of Israel. Kamala Harris has been a total disaster, and if she becomes president, it's going to lead to broader regional war or maybe even worse."

UAV launched by Hezbollah directly hits dining room at the Golani divisional training base. Four IDF soldiers killed and an additional seven severely injured. The incident is under investigation.

Four IDF soldiers were killed and seven were severely injured in the incident in which a UAV exploded in Binyamina, it was cleared for publication overnight Sunday. The UAV, which was launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, directly hit the dining room at the Golani divisional training base, while dozens of recent recruits were inside eating dinner. In all, 51 soldiers were injured in the incident, including nine in moderate condition. The rest are in light condition. All the injured individuals have been evacuated to hospitals and their families have been notified.

American officials were stumped on how to respond to swarms of unidentified drones over US own mainland

An unidentified fleet of drones intruded into restricted airspace and potentially spied on a US military air base in Virginia for 17 days last December, with the Pentagon powerless to stop them, the Wall Street Journal has revealed. Late last year, swarms of drones were detected flying over Langley Air Force Base on Virginia’s shoreline – one of the select US bases hosting F-22 Raptor stealth fighters – WSJ reported on Saturday, citing dozens of US officials, police reports, and court documents.

A former NATO general has warned Vladimir Putin that any attack on Poland or the Baltic states would lead to the destruction of Saint Petersburg.

Rajmund Andrzejczak, the former Chief of Staff of the Polish Armed Forces and now host of the podcast Ground Zero, told the German newspaper Bild that Russia would pose a real threat to NATO if it manages to defeat Ukraine. "Ukraine is buying us a few years. If Russia wins in Ukraine, we would have a Russian division in Lviv, one in Brest, and one in Grodno.Poland and Lithuania would then be surrounded by Russian forces," the former general explained. However, he warned that a Russian attack on any NATO country would have devastating consequences.

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's Chechnya region, has accused Russian lawmakers from neighbouring regions of attempting to commission his assassination, and threatened them with a "blood feud", the state news agency TASS reported on Thursday.

The dispute has its origins in a corporate merger involving Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, outside whose Moscow office two people were killed in a shootout last month. Kadyrov has described Wildberries' merger with outdoor advertising firm Russ Group as an "asset grab". TASS cited Kadyrov, in comments made on Wednesday, as naming three lawmakers behind the alleged plot to kill him. "If they do not prove otherwise, I will officially declare a blood feud," he was quoted as saying at a meeting with security officials.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has ignited a high-stakes conflict by accusing Russian lawmakers of plotting his assassination. The dispute, rooted in a controversial merger involving Russia’s largest online retailer, Wildberries, has escalated into Kadyrov threatening a "blood feud," a violent tradition in Chechnya. Alleging that three lawmakers conspired against him, Kadyrov’s accusations involve high-profile figures, including billionaire and Russian senator Suleiman Kerimov. With deadly shootouts and corporate power struggles entangling some of Russia’s wealthiest elites, this feud threatens to intensify tensions in the volatile North Caucasus.

MOSCOW — An explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern region of Chechnya killed at least four people, officials said Saturday.

The explosion of a gas tank triggered a fire at the service station in the regional capital, Grozny, said Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, adding that two children were among the dead. The fire was extinguished. Grozny is about 1,500 kilometers south of Moscow. Regional authorities said a criminal investigation was opened. Last month an explosion at a gas station in the neighboring region of Dagestan killed at least 13 people and injured 23 others.

Kiev does not have the resources to launch another counteroffensive anytime soon, officials in Berlin reportedly believe

Germany has no more military hardware to offer Ukraine beyond what has already been pledged, even as Kiev remains hard-pressed by Russia on the front line, Bild reported on Saturday. According to the outlet, the German Defense Ministry does not believe that Ukraine will be capable of launching “an offensive to liberate its own territory” in the near future. The report also said, citing an internal document, that Berlin would no longer send “heavy weapons” to Ukraine, and that deliveries of this type of aid have been “completed.” The term applies to tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, self-propelled howitzers and similar hardware.

'Two-tier advertising'...

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is facing more backlash after an ad featuring a controversial Islamic preacher burning Dollar and Euro bills appeared on underground advertising billboards. The ad, which was placed inside trains as well as on platforms, shows Islamic preacher Ismail ibn Musa Menk holding burning US dollars with the caption “Join the money revolution.”

Is this the fate of disobedient politicians? The Prime Minister of Slovakia was shot at, and now they want to arrest the Prime Minister of Hungary.

Montreal is currently experiencing a troubling surge in violent crime, with certain criminal groups like “Arab Power,” whose members have migration backgrounds, playing a significant role.

The “Arab Power” gang, which has rapidly expanded its influence over the past two years, is involved in a range of illegal activities, including drug trafficking, extortion, arson, and even murder. Led by Youness Aithaqi and Sylvain Kabbouchi—both of whom operate their network from prison—Arab Power has access to large sums of money from drug and gun trafficking. The recent arson attack in Old Montreal, which tragically claimed the lives of a mother and her 7-year-old daughter, is suspected to be part of a broader extortion campaign targeting local businesses.

Leadership of Bais Chaya Mushka and community heads gather outside the school to condemn the violence and call on all three levels of government to step up and take action.

Members of Toronto’s Jewish community called for concrete action on Sunday, following the second shooting in five months outside a Jewish girls’ elementary school in North York, CityNews reported. No injuries were reported as the school, Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School, was targeted by shots fired from a motor vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday. This is the second time that the school has been hit by gunfire, after two gunmen opened fire on it in late May. No one was injured in that incident either. On Sunday, the school’s rabbis along with community leaders gathered outside the school to condemn the violence and call on all three levels of government to step up and take action, calling for stiff mandatory judicial sentences for hate crimes of this nature.

On Friday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed Conservative MP Jamil Javini's response to radical 'anti-racist' policy proposals.

Beginning last week, France quietly began a national avian influenza vaccination campaign to contain a potential outbreak on farms, despite some pushback.

Reuters reported: France has been among the countries worst affected by an unprecedented global spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, that has disrupted supply of poultry meat and eggs and sent prices rocketing in many parts of the globe in the past years. The ravages caused to its flocks and fear that the virus could mutate into one transmissible to humans prompted the government to launch the nationwide vaccination campaign, making it the first poultry exporting country to do so.

Rice University researchers are calling for tighter restrictions on stored pollutants after it was discovered that Hurricane Helene ravaged hundreds of industrial sites in western North Carolina that were teeming with toxins and pollutants.

Helene ripped apart paper mills, fertilizer factories, oil and gas storage facilities, and even a retired nuclear plant while drowning the region in water. That water likely became contaminated with all sorts of chemicals that are probably currently seeping into the ground and into drinking water supplies. While it is normally the case that rain and storm surge flooding from hurricanes results in some environmental contamination, i.e., from overflowing sewer systems, the situation with Helene is unique in the sheer volume of industrial facilities it affected.

Despite recent pushback for politicians encouraging social media platforms to increase censorship online, in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, a cadre of Democratic House representatives from the affected regions have appealed to major social media platforms to intensify their efforts to censor alleged “misinformation” related to the storms. We obtained a copy of the letter for you here.

“We write to your platforms with an urgent request on behalf of states affected by the devastation of Hurricane Helene and those currently being impacted by Hurricane Milton,” the letter states. “In the aftermath of Helene, we have witnessed a troubling surge in misinformation, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and scams that are hindering recovery efforts and exploiting vulnerable individuals and families.”

Agroup linked to a pro-Palestinian hacktivist movement has launched a catastrophic cyberattack revealing the details of 31 million people, compromising their email addresses and screen names.

An account on X under the name SN_BlackMeta claimed responsibility for the attack on The Internet Archive, a nonprofit organization, and implied that further attacks were planned. The Internet Archive is known for its digital library and the Wayback Machine. SN_BlackMeta has previously been linked to an attack against a Middle Eastern financial institution earlier this year, and a security firm has linked it to a pro-Palestinian hacktivist movement.

The bankruptcy petition states: "The debtor is likely liable through the application of various state laws to notify and pay for credit monitoring for hundreds of millions of potentially impacted individuals."

Data brokerage National Public Data has filed for bankruptcy months after admitting that "hundreds of millions" of people were affected in one of the largest data breaches in history, according to The Register. The bankruptcy petition states: "The debtor is likely liable through the application of various state laws to notify and pay for credit monitoring for hundreds of millions of potentially impacted individuals." "As the debtor’s schedules indicate, the enterprise cannot generate sufficient revenue to address the extensive potential liabilities, not to mention defend the lawsuits and support the investigations. The debtor’s insurance has declined coverage," it continues.

The Fed has been the source of booms, busts, and the ongoing impoverishment of Americans since its founding.

This is why a new, critical look at the Federal Reserve is needed, and why the Mises Institute is now happy to bring you this new documentary on the Fed. Playing with Fire provides a look at how the Fed uses its expanding power to damage our economy, increase inequality, and to impoverish ordinary Americans. The film also looks at how much the Fed has expanded its own power since the Financial Crisis of 2008. Featuring interviews with Ron Paul, Tom DiLorenzo, Joseph Salerno, Mark Thornton, Jim Grant, Alex Pollock, and Jonathan Newman, Playing with Fire explains what the Fed is, where it came from, and why it is so dangerous.

The surgeon general has a new public health warning. And this time, the hazard isn’t tobacco or alcohol: it’s parenting.

Two-fifths of parents say that on most days, “they are so stressed they cannot function,” the Office of the Surgeon General reports in an advisory titled Parents Under Pressure. Roughly half of parents term that stress “completely overwhelming.” Those dire findings anchor a 35-page report, released in late August, that posits parents’ stress as “an urgent public health issue.” It draws on data from the American Psychological Association and other sources to build a case that parents are facing more stress than at perhaps any other time in recent history.

Authorities in North Carolina on Sunday confirmed at least 93 storm-related fatalities from Hurricane Helene but still could not account for the number of those who remain missing or unaccounted for.

Fatalities were reported across 20 counties, according to a morning update from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). The vast majority of those fatalities were reported in Buncombe, with 42 deaths, followed by Yancey and Henderson, at 12 and 7, respectively. NCDHSS told Fox News Digital that these fatalities were confirmed by the North Carolina Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

Hurricane experts are warning of two more potential tropical storms racing toward the US, just days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida leaving more than a dozen dead.

Hurricane season is well under way and, with more than a month to go, the National Hurricane Center has already began keeping tabs on two potential storms heading toward the US. A tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic Ocean has been flagged by the NHC as a potential tropical depression. Currently, the disturbance, which has been called Invest 94L by the NHC, is just west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Central and southeastern Brazil were hit by strong winds and heavy rain on Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12, 2024, causing widespread damage and leaving 8 people dead.

Strong winds and heavy rain battered central and southeastern Brazil from Friday, October 11, causing widespread damage and leaving 8 people dead. Wind gusts reached up to 108 km/h (67 mph), and daily rainfall totals reached 100 mm (4 inches), according to the National Institute of Meteorology. The severe weather led to blackouts, destruction, and multiple fatalities, particularly in São Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state. In São Paulo, seven people died due to falling trees, collapsing walls, and violent winds. In Brasília, a soldier was killed and another injured after a tree fell on them.

Share



