One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"It's going to make landfall near Sarasota County."

Update (2045ET): Official. Hurricane Milton has officially made landfall at 8:30 pm ET near Siesta Key, Florida as a 120 mph Category 3 storm. Milton is about to make landfall as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday evening on Florida's central west coast. "The northern eyewall of Hurricane Milton is beginning to move onshore of the Florida Gulf Coast near Tampa and St. Petersburg, where an Extreme Wind Warning is now in effect. Please shelter in place as these extremely dangerous hurricane-force winds overspread the region," NHC warned…Milton strengthened overnight into a devastating Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds in excess of 160 mph. The National Hurricane Center reported early Wednseday that Milton was located about 300 miles southwest of Tampa, traversing the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico towards the northeast at 14 mph. "On the forecast track, the center of Milton will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida late tonight or early Thursday morning, and move off the east coast of Florida over the western Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon," NHC wrote in an advisory note.

Hurricane Milton is making landfall on Florida’s west coast at approximately 7 pm ET on Wednesday.

Milton is currently a category 3 storm with 125 mph winds. Tornadoes have been spotted across Florida. Here is the cone… radar… satellite of the storm. There is a storm surge warning all over Florida’s west coast. A large tornado destroyed part of Fort Pierce on Florida’s east coast. There is also tornado damage in Fort Myers. Watch Hurricane Milton coverage with Ryan Hall Y’all:

Kenny Johnson, the 62-year-old environmental supervisor for Rockdale County’s Soil and Water Conservation District, tragically died Tuesday after collapsing near the Georgia State Capitol.

Johnson was attending a public hearing concerning a recent chemical fire at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Georgia. The meeting was focused on assessing the long-term impacts of the toxic plume that emerged following the fire on September 29. The BioLab facility, located about 30 miles east of Atlanta, caught fire last month. Initial reports from authorities indicate that a sprinkler malfunction led to a dangerous chemical reaction, sending heavy smoke and hazardous fumes into the air.

Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) was caught advocating for the total eradication of America’s Electoral College, advocating for a national popular vote to decide presidential elections instead.

Speaking at a campaign fundraising event hosted by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Walz criticized the current electoral system, arguing it does not reflect the majority’s will. Walz’s comments come as his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, has lost ground to President Donald J. Trump in several critical swing states. “I think all of us know the Electoral College needs to go,” Walz told donors at Newsom’s residence on Tuesday.”We need a national popular vote that is something. But that’s not the world we live in.”

It’s long been said that there’s usually an October surprise. So what might happen between now and then?

All things considered, I expect the Democrats to win. Despite the fact that voting for a pair of hard-core leftists is clinically insane on the part of the average American, I think that they’ll win. The capite censi support leftist views on almost all major issues; the collectivists and statists have long since captured the moral high ground. Plus, the Dems control the apparatus of the State, and they’ll use it in any and every way possible. And, very importantly, 20 or 30 million illegal migrants realize that if Trump wins, there’s an excellent chance they’ll be evicted; they’ll find some way to vote against him.

Don’t let the media keep you asleep

"The system is blinking red yet again, as even the head of the FBI has noted," Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green said.

(The Center Square) — A new report published by the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security states that “foreign jihadist networks and homegrown violent extremists” represent a “persistent terror threat to America.” It identifies more than 50 cases in 29 U.S. states between April 2021 and September 2024, including dozens of attempts to provide material support to Islamic designated foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs), ISIS, Hezbollah and al Qaeda, with individuals receiving military type training from ISIS and Hezbollah, and committing fraud. The states where jihadist cases were identified include Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

An Afghan migrant residing in Oklahoma City, identified as Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, has been charged with conspiring to execute a terrorist attack in the United States, allegedly on behalf of ISIS.

The Justice Department disclosed a criminal complaint against Tawhedi this week, outlining how he planned an attack on Election Day, November 5, 2024. The arrest affidavit includes details of Tawhedi’s alleged actions, such as purchasing AK-47-style weapons. The Justice Department’s affidavit also highlights Tawhedi’s communications, which suggest his intent to become a martyr for the Islamic State. Tawhedi entered the United States through the “Special Immigrant Visa” (SIV) program after U.S. exit from Afghanistan. Since 2008, nearly 120,000 SIVs have been awarded to Afghans, though the Biden-Harris government extended thousands of more invitations following their botched withdrawal and Taliban-backed threats to the lives of those who helped Americans in the occupation.

As previously reported, the FBI arrested an Afghan national who was plotting an ISIS-inspired Election Day terrorist attack.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi was arrested in Oklahoma City on Monday after federal law enforcement sent a confidential human source (CHS) to secretly communicate with him and his co-conspirators. According to federal prosecutors, Tawhedi said he purchased two kalashnikov rifles and ordered 500 bullets. “What do you think, brother? Is it enough or should we increase it,” the Telegram message said, according to CBS News.

Israel may respond to Iran's missile attack during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, NBC News reports.

US officials told the channel that Israel has made it clear that it does not rule out retaliatory measures during the Yom Kippur holiday this week. Meanwhile, two US officials said that Israeli leaders have not yet informed the US of the specific details of their military response to Iran's missile attack. It is noted that the US and Israeli defense ministers discussed possible retaliatory measures during telephone conversations but by no means a final decision by Israel on what it might do and when. Three US officials said they do not expect the US to support Israel's response directly. They believe the US will back Israel by imposing tough sanctions on Iran.

Top aide says US committed to holding Tehran accountable; Gallant: Our strike on Iran will be ‘lethal, precise and surprising’; administration wants IDF Lebanon op to stay limited

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday for the first time in nearly 50 days, as Jerusalem aims to coordinate with Washington regarding its response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack last week. Israel has pledged a devastating retaliation, but Biden — who directed US forces to help thwart the attack — has expressed opposition to targeting Iran’s nuclear or oil production sites. Netanyahu blocked his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, from flying to the US for meetings with top administration officials until he spoke with Biden.

The Iranian regime possessed about 600 "high-quality" missiles before last week's attack in which 180 of them were launched towards Israel.

The Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel last week was unprecedented and, as part of it, Iran launched higher quality missiles compared to the ones it fired in the UAV attack in April. The assessment in Israel is that Iran wasted in its attacks about a third of the missiles it had, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday evening. The report also said that it is believed that before the attack, the Iranian regime possessed about 600 missiles which can be defined as "high quality" missiles. Due to the fact 180 missiles were fired at Israel during last week’s attack, Iran is left with 400 missiles, i.e. a third of the amount it had before the attack.

Nominal Hezbollah head Naim Qassem indicates group seeks to end the fighting

In a surprise speech on Tuesday, Hezbollah’s current figurehead Naim Qassem for the first time signaled readiness to enter a ceasefire with Israel with no preconditions, and without any connection to the ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip. Over the past year of conflict, the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon has insisted it would only halt its attacks on Israel once a truce was reached between Israel and the Hamas terror group in Gaza. However, in his second speech as Hezbollah’s nominal leader, which was announced only minutes before it began, Qassem indicated that Hezbollah trusts Lebanon’s parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, to reach a ceasefire agreement.

1. He warns Bashar al-Assad and calls on him to change his current policies, otherwise he will be replaced by a new president. 2. He warns of an Israeli military operation that will reach Damascus to clear it of Iranian militias, after Israel finishes dealing with Lebanon. 3. He claims that there are Israeli plans to eliminate Maher al-Assad (Bashar's brother, commander of Division 4 in the Syrian army, which is affiliated with the Iranians).

"Yayha Sinwar remains the decision maker," White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett Mcgurk said.

The White House believes Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar is likely alive and in a tunnel underneath Gaza, White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett Mcgurk said on a High Holidays call with rabbis on Wednesday afternoon. "Yayha Sinwar remains the decision maker," McGurk said. "He remains, we believe, alive and in the tunnel underneath Gaza, holding hostages, and likely with hostages in his vicinity."

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Thursday it received a report of an incident 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, adding authorities are investigating.

Public sector employees in China are being ordered to hand in their passports as President Xi Jinping's grip on every aspect of society tightens.

The number of public sector workers who face restrictions on their ability to travel abroad has been massively expanded this year to include most staff at schools, universities, local government and other state-owned businesses.

When AUKUS—an unprecedented defense pact between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia—was announced in 2021, many Canadian defense commentators expressed concern that Canada’s exclusion from the agreement marked a significant setback.

To some, it signaled a diminution of Canada’s standing as a so-called middle power, a nation accustomed to “punching above its weight” in the international peace and security field. This perception led to calls for Canada to seek formal inclusion in the pact, particularly in Pillar 2, which focuses on advanced military technology development, from cyber warfare to artificial intelligence. However, while there are valid reasons for Canada to consider joining AUKUS, this decision must be made with strategic restraint and in line with Canada’s long-term security interests.

Vladimir Putin plans to meet with his Iranian counterpart, Masud Pezeshkian, this week amid fears the crisis in the Middle East threatens to spin out of control.

Official Russian news agencies quoted presidential aide Yury Ushakov on October 7 as saying the two leaders will meet in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, on October 11. Ushakov added that Putin also plans to hold talks with Pezeshkian at the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan that runs on October 22-24. The announcements signal continued cooperation between the two countries amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Months into Russia's war in Ukraine, the United States had intelligence pointing to “highly sensitive, credible conversations inside the Kremlin” that President Vladimir Putin was seriously considering using nuclear weapons to avoid major battlefield losses, journalist Bob Woodward reported in his new book, “War.”

The U.S. intelligence pointed to a 50% chance that Putin would use tactical nukes if Ukrainian forces surrounded 30,000 Russian troops in the southern city of Kherson, the book says. Just months before, in the far northeast, Ukrainian troops had stunned the Russians by recapturing Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and were pivoting to liberate Kherson, strategically located on the Dnieper River not far from the Black Sea.

Media reports last week claimed six DPRK military officers died in a missile strike…

The South Korean government this week has made a big and bold accusation - it says North Korean troops are currently fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. The charge was specifically made by Seoul's defense minister Kim Yong-hyun on Tuesday. He described that he has reason to believe that six North Korean officers were killed in Donetsk when a Ukrainian missile hit their location on October 3rd. He called reports which first surfaced in Ukrainian media "highly likely". The defense minister in a briefing with South Korean political leaders said, "We assess that the occurrence of casualties among North Korean officers and soldiers in Ukraine is highly likely, considering various circumstances."

The US president has canceled a trip to Germany to deal with Hurricane Milton

US President Joe Biden has opted out of a meeting between Western arms donors and Ukrainian officials in Germany, to deal with a powerful hurricane due to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky had touted the gathering scheduled for Saturday as “historic” for his country’s fight against Russia. Last month, he traveled to the US to present Biden with his ‘victory plan’. In his recent statements, Zelensky has suggested that Ukrainian proposals will be finalized on the basis of feedback from sponsors this week.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Türkiye has floated a proposal for indirect negotiations

Ukraine is still interested in holding a “peace summit” that would involve Russia by the end of this year, Kiev’s envoy in Ankara stated on Wednesday. Vladimir Zelensky’s office said this week that it has called off the conference planned for November, in favor of a series of “thematic conferences” with Ukraine’s Western backers. According to Ambassador Vasily Bodnar, however, Kiev still wants talks, just not direct ones. ”One of the most important goals of this summit is to reach a fair peace in Ukraine,” Bodnar said at a briefing in the Turkish capital on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “We hope to hold this summit by the end of the year.”

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has handed over to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) the results of an investigation into the use of chemical weapons by Ukraine, and asks that this information be taken as seriously as possible, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian armed forces, said that Russian troops in August revealed facts of Ukraine's covert use of chemical weapons under the guise of smoke shells in the Kursk Region.

More than 30 countries are jointly developing the experimental reactor

Russian energy giant Rosatom is extending its participation in a global nuclear fusion megaproject currently being developed in southern France, the company’s CEO Aleksey Likhachev has said. The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, also dubbed the world’s largest ‘artificial sun,’ is being developed jointly by companies from China, the EU, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the US. The project’s goal is to create a safe and almost limitless supply of electricity. On Tuesday, Likhachev held a meeting with the project’s Director General Pietro Barabaschi, who had arrived in Russia on a work visit. They discussed issues related to Russia’s fulfilment of its obligation to manufacture and supply equipment.

In response to an unprecedented outbreak of Marburg virus in Rwanda, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now plan to screen arriving international travelers for their risk of bringing the deadly Ebola-like disease into the country.

The stepped-up screenings will start the week of Oct. 14 for arriving travelers who have been in Rwanda during the past three weeks, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. "The risk of Marburg in the U.S. remains low, however, these measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution given the ongoing outbreak in Rwanda," CDC spokesperson David Daigle said in a statement.

ACIP must not pick a ‘winner’ or a ‘loser’ regarding FDA approved vaccines in this health space.

There are sundry problems with our healthcare system, and, unfortunately, many of our most significant challenges originate with government policies and public health recommendations – well-meaning intentions seldom have the outcome that was designed. Too frequently, critics argue, government policies pick winners and losers vis-à-vis health care. Such policy decisions are often settled deep within government bureaucracies at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Health and Human Services (HHS), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Tamara Ugolini discusses why the rollout of new COVID-19 vaccines has many Canadians expressing concern about the new injections.

A comprehensive study from the University of Helsinki links clozapine to a high incidence of pneumonia and intestinal blockages in schizophrenia patients.

Recent research has linked clozapine, a powerful medication for schizophrenia, to an increased risk of mortality associated with pneumonia and severe gastrointestinal complications. Clozapine is the only drug in the United States approved to treat “treatment-resistant schizophrenia,” which affects one in five schizophrenic patients. It was removed from global markets in the 1970s due to its association with dangerously low white blood cell counts in 2 percent of users.

Despite first aid efforts, he passed away before landing. The Airbus A350-900 landed safely just before 6 a.m. Did the pilot "trust the science"? There’s no information available on that.

Hey everyone. It is with such a heavy heart that we’ve created this report. I can’t believe the levels of devastation and heartbreak we’ve witnessed in the last couple of days. What is happening right now on the ground in the path and aftermath of Helene is unreal. Unreality.

A new report claims that North Carolina residents have been forced to bury their dead in their yards as “all the morgues are full” from the victims of Hurricane Helene.

According to The Spectator World, residents in North Carolina and other southern states have had a difficult time finding space in local morgues for those killed by the massive storm and flooding in the region. As of Monday, over 230 individuals had been killed by Hurricane Helene, while hundreds more remained missing. Approximately half of the hurricane victims were killed in North Carolina, according to The Spectator World. As morgues have filled up with victims throughout the state, the outlet reported that some North Carolina residents have had to bury their loved ones in their yards.

As Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida’s west coast with powerful winds and flooding rain, environmentalists are worried it could scatter the polluted leftovers of the state’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry and other hazardous waste across the peninsula and into vulnerable waterways.

More than 1 billion tons of slightly radioactive phosphogypsum waste is stored in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds at risk for leaks during major storms. Florida has 25 such stacks, most concentrated around enormous phosphate mines and fertilizer processing plants in the central part of the state, and environmentalists say nearly all of them are in Milton’s projected path. “Placing vulnerable sites so close on major waterways that are at risk of damage from storms is a recipe for disaster,” said Ragan Whitlock, a staff attorney at the environmental group Center for Biological Diversity. “These are ticking time bombs.”

A “severe” geomagnetic storm is forecast through Friday, and officials are warning that communication across the country could be hampered. Due to the severity of the storm, the aurora lights could even be seen as far south as Alabama.

Researchers, who have been studying the dramatic changes in the continental configurations of Earth over the past billions of years, have made a stunning observation: that the oldest continental crusts are disintegrating.

According to experts, the Earth’s crust went through expansion and contraction and has transformed not only its positions but also the topography across the entire planet.

From the time Earth came into existence, there has been long-term stability in some cratons of the continental crust and others have gone through little destruction because of mantle convection or tectonic events. In new research, scientists have investigated the reason behind the deformation of cratons and found that it has happened because of a process called decratonisation. The study has been published in Nature Geoscience.

A rare deluge of rainfall left blue lagoons of water amid the palm trees and sand dunes of the Sahara desert, nourishing some of its driest regions with more water than they had seen in decades.

Southeastern Morocco’s desert is among the most arid places on earth and rarely experiences rain in late summer. The Moroccan government said two days of rainfall in September exceeded yearly averages in several areas that see less than 250 millimetres annually, including Tata, one of the areas hit hardest. More than 100 millimetres of rain were recorded in Tagounite, a village about 280 miles south of the capital, Rabat, in a 24-hour period. The storms left striking images of water gushing through the Saharan sands dotted by castles and desert flora.

The Biden Administration is pushing banks to report every $600 transaction, whether a deposit or withdrawal, from every business or personal account.

The Democrats want everything, and no matter how much they collect, they will always spend more. TAXES are really no longer even necessary along with borrowing. They never pay off the debt anyhow, and it would be immensely more efficient for the government to just print the money they need and end both borrowing and taxation. Over 70% of the national debt is due to interest and wars. It does not go to expand the economy or help people whatsoever.

Share