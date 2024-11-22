One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Update(1320ET): On Thursday President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning in the wake of Ukraine launching long-range strikes on Russia's territory utilizing newly approved US and UK long-range missiles.

"Kiev has launched a long-range missile strike against military facilities located within internationally-recognized Russian territory," began his televised address by saying. He confirmed British-made Storm Shadow missiles and US-made HIMARS were fired targets located in Bryansk and Kursk Regions. He said this action threatens to turn the Ukraine conflict into a global war. "A regional Ukraine conflict instigated by the West has acquired elements of a global one," Putin spelled out, and noted that these systems cannot be used without the direct operational involvement of Western military specialists.

Russia has threatened to attack a new US defense base in Poland with “advanced weapons” — just hours after reportedly launching an intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine on Thursday. Moscow leveled the warning after saying the opening of the ballistic missile defense base, located in the town of Redzikowo near the Baltic coast, would lead to an increase in overall nuclear danger. “Given the nature and level of threats posed by such Western military facilities, the missile defense base in Poland has long been added to the list of priority targets for potential destruction, which, if necessary, can be executed with a wide range of advanced weapons,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. The US base at Redzikowo, which opened Nov. 13, is part of a broader NATO missile shield — known as “Aegis Ashore” — that can intercept short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles, according to the alliance.

However, Ukraine has withstood “significantly larger” attacks and will continue to fight with US help, according to spokesperson Sabrina Singh

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh has stated that Russia’s newly battle-tested hypersonic missile poses a danger to Ukrainians, but dismissed President Vladimir Putin’s warning to NATO as “reckless rhetoric” rather than a credible threat. On Thursday, President Putin announced that the nation’s military launched its new hypersonic ballistic missile, dubbed ‘Oreshnik’ (Hazel), against a military industrial facility in Ukraine. The strike was a response to what Putin described as the “aggressive actions of NATO member states,” warning that Moscow reserves the right to target military facilities in countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian territory.

Washington is nonetheless seeking to avoid any use of such weapons, Thomas Buchanan has said

The US is ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary but would only do so on terms “acceptable” for the country and its interests, US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) spokesman Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan has said. Speaking at the Project Atom 2024 event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Wednesday, Buchanan noted that such conditions imply that the US will “continue to lead the world.” “If we have to have an exchange then we want to do it in terms that are most acceptable to the United States,” which are namely to maintain a position where the US is largely viewed as a world leader, Buchanan said.

The Balkan state’s president has issued a passionate warning to Western leaders

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has warned that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is serious when he speaks about using nuclear weapons if Moscow’s stated red lines continue to be crossed. He added that only “crazy people” or those unfamiliar with Putin would dismiss his warnings. “If you think you can attack everything on Russian territory with Western logistics and weapons without getting a response, and that Putin won’t use whatever weapons he deems necessary, then you either don’t know him or you’re abnormal,” Vucic told reporters on Monday, according to the Serbian news outlet Novosti.

After Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) went airborne Thursday for the first time of the war, reportedly targeting the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the Kremlin is emphasizing that it is still open to peace - amid this week's fresh wave of hugely escalatory policies issued from the US and UK (namely, greenlighting long-range attacks on Russian territory with West-supplied missiles). A senior Ukrainian military official earlier told the Financial Times that Russia launched an ICBM called "RS-26 Rubezh" that has a range of 3,700 miles and can strike any European capital. In the wake of this, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press briefing that Russia is still ready to consider any "realistic" peace initiative on the conflict in Ukraine.

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States imposed new sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank on Thursday, the Treasury Department said, as President Joe Biden steps up actions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine before he leaves office in January.

The move, which wields the department's most powerful sanctions tool, means Gazprombank cannot handle any new energy-related transactions that touch the U.S. financial system, bans its trade with Americans and freezes its U.S. assets. Gazprombank is one of Russia's largest banks and is partially owned by Kremlin-owned gas company Gazprom (GAZP.MM), opens new tab. Ukraine has been urging the U.S. since the February, 2022 invasion, to impose more sanctions on the bank, which receives payments for natural gas from Gazprom's customers in Europe.

North Korean leader accuses the United States of escalating tensions and provocations, says the Korean peninsula is facing an unprecedented risk of nuclear war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the United States of escalating tensions and provocations, and claimed the Korean peninsula is facing an unprecedented risk of nuclear war, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing state news agency KCNA. In a speech at a military exhibition in Pyongyang, Kim described his past negotiations with Washington as a lesson in its "aggressive and hostile" stance toward North Korea. “Never before have the warring parties on the Korean peninsula faced such a dangerous and acute confrontation that it could escalate into the most destructive thermonuclear war,” Kim said, as quoted by KCNA.

China is willing to conduct active dialog with the United States based on the principles of mutual respect and promote the development of bilateral economic and trade relations, vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said on Friday.

Wang, also China's International Trade Representative, said China would be able to "resolve and resist" the impact of external shocks, responding to a question about the impact of potential tariffs from US President-elect Donald Trump. "We believe that China and the US can maintain a stable, healthy, and sustainable development trend in economic and trade relations," Wang said at a press conference in Beijing. China is also willing to "expand areas of cooperation and manage differences" with the US, Wang said.

The ruling could prevent Israeli officials from traveling and comes as the government ignores legal advice to open a state inquiry.

In a blockbuster ruling that shook the military, diplomatic, and legal worlds, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday. The ICC cited reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant committed the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts. While Israel and the US condemned the ruling – which is the first time the court has issued arrests for officials from a democratic state – as biased, or going beyond the ICC’s mandate, the EU, France, Ireland, and several other countries said they would honor the arrest warrants.

Biden calls move ‘outrageous’; Trump’s NSA pick vows strong response to ‘antisemitic bias’ as lawmakers urge sanctions on court, though Tlaib says decision long ‘overdue’

The White House on Thursday said it “fundamentally rejects” the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Some lawmakers, including US President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for national security adviser, urged sanctions against The Hague-based ICC over the decision, and Israel was said to be working with the incoming administration on punitive measures against the court. One Republican senator hinted the US should invade The Hague in retaliation for the warrants.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara condemns ICC decision to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant: The decision is baseless, regrettable and fundamentally wrong.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara issued a statement on Thursday evening in which she condemned the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. “The International Criminal Court, which was designed to deal with the most serious atrocities, today failed in the historic role it was supposed to play. The decision of the International Criminal Court is baseless, regrettable and fundamentally wrong from a legal perspective,” said Baharav-Miara.

In the recent months, numerous articles in the Palestinian dailies Al-Hayat Al-Jadida and Al-Ayyam, published in the Palestinian Authority (PA) territories in the West Bank, have voiced sharp criticism against Hamas, emphasizing the immense damage it has caused to the Palestinian people and their national struggle, especially since its October 7, 2023 terrorist attack against Israel.[1]

The writers and columnists argued that the good of the homeland is not a priority for Hamas' leadership and that the movement's decision to launch its October 7 attack, known as "The Al-Aqsa Flood," was wrong and ill-considered. This decision, they said, was reckless and impulsive, based on empty slogans and on erroneous, unrealistic assumptions, and above all, made "without a strategic plan that takes all considerations into account." An editorial in the PA mouthpiece Al-Hayat Al-Jadida called to end the populist rhetoric aimed at justifying the attack, hold a critical debate on the matter, and demand accountability from those responsible.

The meeting held in 2017 showed UNRWA’s Pierre Krahenbuhl cordially meeting up with leaders in different Palestinian terror organizations, asking them to keep the meeting secret.

Former UNRWA commissioner general Pierre Krahenbuhl met with leaders of designated Palestinian terrorist organizations during his term, assuring them that “we are one” and “no one can separate us,” as published on a UN Watch expose. According to the expose, the meeting took place in Beirut in February 2017, with participants including, in addition to Krahenbuhl and UNRWA Chief in Lebanon Hakam Shawan, Ali Baraka from Hamas, Abu Imad Al-Rifai from the Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Salah Al-Youssef from the PFLP, as well as other representatives from different Palestinian factions such as the DFLP, the PFLP – Central Command, and Fatah Al-Intifada.

Israel launched its deadliest attack yet in Syria on Wednesday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, killing 79 people in airstrikes targeting militiamen linked to Iran in Palmyra in central Syria.

53 of those killed were Syrian members of armed groups allied with Iran, while 22 others were non-Syrians, primarily members of Iraq’s al-Nujaba militia, the rights group said on Thursday. Four Hezbollah operatives were also among the dead and 34 people were injured, including seven civilians. The attacks, which the Syrian Observatory attributed to Israel, targeted three sites in Palmyra, including an arms depot in the Al-Jam’iya neighborhood, another location near an industrial area, and a meeting place for leaders of pro-Iranian militias, including al-Nujaba members and a Hezbollah commander.

Iran’s health minister said nearly 500 injured Hezbollah operatives were treated in Iran, with around 1,500 surgeries conducted to address eye and hand injuries in the wake of pager and walkie-talkie explosions carried out by Israel.

Speaking to student Basij leaders from medical universities, Mohammadreza Zafarghandi detailed Iran’s medical response to the recent Israeli operation in Lebanon targeting communication devices used by Hezbollah, the most devastating attack to the group since it was founded in 1982. “The pager system was designed in such a way that, upon explosion, one or both hands of the victims would be severed, and in many cases, both eyes would be blinded,” Zafarghandi said.

Nearly 20 EU member states have signed a letter of intent to step up cooperation and share the costs of developing common defence systems.

Strengthening European air and missile defence capabilities is now one of the priorities for military cooperation within the EU. A total of 18 EU member states have signed a letter of intent to pool their efforts in this strategic sector. "We're talking about all capabilities, including anti-missile systems and anti-drone systems. So this is a crucial point because having an advantage in the air defines the war," explained Paweł Ksawery Zalewski, Polish Secretary of State for National Defence.

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was set to run for a second term in upcoming snap elections after his popular Defence Minister Boris Pistorius - a possible replacement - ruled himself out of the running on Thursday.

The news gave some relief after weeks of uncertainty over whether Pistorius would step into the frame with the elections just months away on Feb. 23. But it leaves the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) with Germany's most unpopular chancellor on record as their candidate at a time when the party is already trailing in third place behind the opposition conservatives and the far-right.

Foreigners are costing German taxpayers billions

Data from the German federal government shows that the overwhelming majority of those receiving welfare payments, known as citizen’s money in Germany, have a foreign background. The statistics from the Federal Employment Agency (BA), provided to Welt newspaper, show that of the more than 4 million people who can work but receive social benefits, more than 2.5 million have a migration background, constituting 63.5 percent. This group includes foreigners and those who have a foreign background, which means their parents may have been born abroad. The cost of providing this social welfare rose to €12.2 billion last year, but in total, Germany spent nearly €50 billion on immigrants and protecting its border last year.

Thames Water operations are on the brink of collapse, endangering supplies to 16 million customers, an investigation by the newspaper has claimed

ritain’s biggest water provider has £23 billion ($29 billion) of assets in urgent need of repair, The Guardian has reported, claiming that the supply of water to London and other parts of the UK is on a “knife-edge.” The failure of Thames Water's management to address safety concerns and much-needed upgrades to its obsolete IT systems have left operations on the brink of collapse, an investigation into the company by the Guardian has claimed. The company’s critical infrastructure relies on software dating back to the 1980s, sparking concerns about water supply for its 16 million customers in London and other counties, the newspaper claimed.

The tragic situation of the European farmers is a by-product of the EU elites’ obsession with their ‘Net-zero’ fantasies, leading them to impose a whole host of crippling, failed agricultural policies, making farming in Europe difficult and expensive.

Of course, these same heartless elites are more than happy to turn around and negotiate a free-trade agreement with South American countries that have great, much cheaper agricultural produce since in Mercosur there is no equivalent ‘green’ legislation. So now European farmers are on a war footing.

Spain’s prison system is a damning indictment of its Socialist government’s open borders policies. Nearly one in three foreign prisoners in Spain is Moroccan, a shocking figure given that Moroccans make up just 1.9% of the population. Foreign nationals now account for 31.4% of Spain’s prison population, which is three times their share of the general population.

These numbers don’t just highlight a problem—they expose a crisis. This is what open borders have brought to Spain: rising crime, overcrowded prisons, and chaos in the communities forced to deal with the fallout. And while Spanish citizens see their safety eroded, the Socialist government continues to champion policies that have made this mess possible.

Ezra Levant reports from Ottawa, where Hassan Diab, who was convicted in the 1980 bombing of a synagogue in France, is teaching a "Social Justice in Action" class. Rebel News is calling on Carleton University to fire this convicted terrorist!

On Feb 22, 2024, Laken, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University, was killed while jogging at UGA in Athens. Her body was found in Oconee Forest Park, beaten and suffocated. The killer, José Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan who entered the U.S. illegally, has been convicted.

Congressman Matt Gaetz has withdrawn his name in consideration for the role of Attorney General in a second Trump administration. The National Pulse understands that Senators McConnell, Curtis, Murkowski, and Collins were immovable on his nomination in meetings held on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The former Florida legislator issued a statement on Thursday, after meetings with Senate colleagues all Wednesday: “I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday,” he wrote, adding, “I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition…

"Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again"

Update: Donald Trump said he is nominating former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and his personal trial lawyer, to run the US Department of Justice, after his first pick, former Representative Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name from consideration. “Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!,” Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform on Thursday evening.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) is raising roadblocks against President-elect Donald J. Trump’s efforts to reshape America’s health agencies, calling for what she describes as “extensive committee investigations” into his nominees.

Last week, Trump announced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Dr. Mehmet Oz as his choice to oversee the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Collins’s demand for prolonged scrutiny could slow the process of reforming agencies like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Maine Republican insists that the Senate’s “advice and consent” role requires background checks, lengthy public hearings, and comprehensive investigations.

It affirms my desire to have my name removed.

Tamara Ugolini looks at a question posed to the Trudeau government by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis, with the outspoken MP demanding a comprehensive review of Canada's pandemic response.

The United Nations (UN) is engaging in yet another effort that can easily slip into a tool for “bolstering” online censorship.

Earlier in the week the Global Initiative for Information Integrity on Climate Change was launched during a G20 Summit. This adds to a convoluted list of various UN-driven treaties, initiatives, and goals – and here the Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has found a partner in Brazil’s authorities. Those behind the document say it’s there to help combat climate change disinformation and take aim at social media in particular. If UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay is to be believed, this type of “disinformation” is “running rampant” on the internet.

In this week’s Money Metals Midweek Memo, host Mike Maharrey examines the post-election economic landscape following Donald Trump’s victory.

He discusses how the financial markets have responded, the persistence of inflation, and the challenges of monetary policy. Maharrey also underscores the importance of precious metals as a hedge against economic instability, offering insights into what lies ahead.

The New York Police Department has launched a new program that will send drones zipping to emergency scenes before officers can get there.

Two drones will be stationed at each of five NYPD station houses, including the one that oversees the 843 acres of Manhattan’s iconic Central Park. Three precincts in Brooklyn and one in the Bronx will also be getting the drones as part of the “Drone as First Responder” initiative. “New York City is flying into the future as we keep New Yorkers safe,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement Wednesday. “These drones will mean more efficient policing and will help increase the safety of our responding NYPD officers and New Yorkers.”

Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr — a Democrat who identifies as a “progressive, bisexual trans woman” — claimed that transgender women are “every bit as ‘biologically female’ as cis women.”

“I literally just got out of meetings with members of Congress & used the bathroom on my way out. Trans women are women—full stop,” Zephyr declared in a post on X. “We’re every bit as “biologically female” as cis women & @SpeakerJohnson’s statement doesn’t change the fact that women’s spaces include trans women,” Zephyr added. Fox News Digital attempted to reach out to Zephyr for comment on Thursday.

Not even the priests in the Roman Catholic religion are safe from the artificial intelligence takeover. A temple in Switzerland has broken new ground by placing a monitor with a headshot of a traditional depiction of Jesus Christ powered by AI in a confession booth to answer congregants’ questions.

German outlet Deutsche Welle (DW) was the first to report on this AI Jesus being trialed at St. Peter’s Chapel in Lucerne. The chapel partnered with the Immersive Realities Research Lab at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts to try “an innovative project that explores the use of virtual characters based on generative artificial intelligence in a spiritual context.” The Catholic News Agency (CNA) notes: The AI program was reportedly trained with content from the New Testament, with the goal of allowing the “Jesus” avatar to verbally respond, in one of 100 languages, to questions about the Bible from people entering the confessional.

Trilateral Commission members Eric Schmidt and the late Henry Kissinger express the endgame of fellow member Zbigniew Brzezinski’s Technetronic Era, aka Technocracy: those who will control the world are the superhumans who are genetically hacked or otherwise merged with advanced technology like AI. Their book, Genesis, talks about taking intelligent design out of God’s hands and giving it over to posthuman designers of co-evolution.

