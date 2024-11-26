One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"It is still possible to stop it here, on the territory of Ukraine. But for some reason our partners do not want to understand this."

Former military Commander-in-Chief and Ukraine’s current ambassador to the UK, Valery Zaluzhny, has warned that World War Three is already underway in a recent interview published by Politico. "I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun," he said. He referenced the greater internationalization of the war with the presence of North Korean troops, and Iranian technology on the battlefield, as well as Chinese support to Moscow. "It is obvious that Ukraine already has too many enemies. Ukraine will survive with technology, but it is not clear whether it can win this battle alone," he explained, also on the heels of Western allies approving Kiev's long-range strikes against Russian territory with US, UK, and French missiles.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby confirmed on Monday that Ukraine is allowed to use US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to fire at targets in the western Russian region of Kursk.

"Right now, they are able to use ATACMS to defend themselves on an immediate need basis. And right now, understandably, that's taking place in and around Kursk, and the Kursk Oblast," Kirby told reporters. After the publication of the first reports that the Biden administration had quietly greenlit ATACMS strikes against Russia on November 17, officials in Washington spent days ducking the issue, with State Department spokesman Matthew Miller telling a news conference last Monday that he would "not...speak to or confirm any policy changes."

"what is happening depends entirely on the choice that our opponents will make at this extremely alarming."

The Pentagon has been engaged in recent discussions involving the potential for deploying missile units to southeast Asia, and specifically Japan, as a contingency in the scenario that China moves militarily against Taiwan. Japan's Kyodo News reported Sunday that this would involve the US Marine Corps' multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has responded to these reports, outlining Monday that Moscow has not ruled out sending medium- and shorter-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region in order to mirror the United States.

U.S. also considering giving Ukraine nuclear weapons as the Western military alliance is now in a mad dash to start World War III with Russia and China before Donald Trump takes office.

Britain and France have not ruled out sending troops to Ukraine as part of a European coalition, French media has reported, amid fears that the war is edging closer to becoming an all-out conflict between Russia and NATO.

Discussions on sending troops from Western armies and private defence companies have been 'reactivated', according to French daily newspaper Le Monde, months after President Macron faced opposition from Western leaders over the suggestion. The talks have also been revisited amid concerns that US support for Kyiv could be pulled by president-elect Donald Trump when he enters office on January 20, sources reportedly claimed.

KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's capital of Kyiv is under a sustained Russian drone attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said early on Tuesday.

"The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack on the capital continues," Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel. "Air defence forces are operating in different areas of the city. (Drones) are entering the capital from different directions." Reuters' witnesses heard a series of explosions in what sounded like air defence systems in operation. Kyiv, its surrounding region and the vast majority of the Ukrainian territory was under air raid alerts. In Kyiv, the air raid alarms started at around 1900 GMT.

People will also be encouraged to convert their own basements into fortified bunkers, a government spokesman has said

The German government is drawing up a list of public buildings to use as bunkers in the event of a major war with Russia breaking out, an Interior Ministry spokesman has said. Among the structures being considered are metro stations, underground car parks, and some other state buildings, the spokesman told reporters on Monday. Citizens will also be encouraged to convert their own basements and garages into shelters, the official added. Once the list is compiled, Germans will be able to use an app to locate their nearest bunker.

The bloc can no longer rely on the US for its defense, the US’s top diplomat warned

The EU’s future is at stake as it faces multiple crises at the same time, the bloc’s outgoing top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Monday. He added that the EU can no longer rely on the US for its defense. Borrell painted an alarming picture of the state of world affairs to mark the release of a collection of his speeches and essays titled ‘Europe in the Arc of Fire.’ He listed conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Africa among the key issues threatening global security.

VIENNA/LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The trigger that ended more than 50 years of gas flows from Russian state energy giant Gazprom to OMV earlier this month was the Austrian group's seizure of Russian gas as payment to cover the value of an arbitration award, five sources told Reuters.

OMV (OMVV.VI), opens new tab was among the few remaining buyers of Russian gas in Europe after Gazprom (GAZP.MM), opens new tab lost almost all its customers there in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Before the war began, Russia was Europe's single biggest supplier of natural gas. On Nov. 13 OMV said it had won an arbitration case in Germany against Gazprom for 230 million euros ($239 million) in connection with irregular supplies to its German unit, and would take steps to immediately enforce it against Gazprom's invoice

Over 2 million people have signed an online petition calling for a new general election, with Parliament scheduled to discuss it this week. Talk’s International Editor Isabel Oakeshott joins Jeremy Kyle to discuss this further.

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Far-right leader Marine Le Pen issued a new threat on Monday to bring down France's coalition government in a no-confidence vote, after talks with Prime Minister Michel Barnier failed to satisfy her party's demands for budget concessions.

Le Pen said nothing had changed following the discussions, and she was not optimistic a compromise on the belt-tightening 2025 budget bill could be reached. "Nothing appears less certain," she told reporters. Reflecting the growing risk that Barnier's government could fall, the premium investors demand to hold French bonds over German ones flirted with highs not seen in over 12 years.

Scuffles erupt in the Serbian parliament as opposition lawmakers display banners accusing the ruling coalition of avoiding accountability for a recent train station roof collapse which killed 15.

Scuffles erupted in the Serbian parliament on Monday, when opposition lawmakers displayed banners accusing the ruling coalition of avoiding accountability for a recent train station roof collapse in Novi Sad, which claimed 15 lives earlier this month, Reuters reported. Radomir Lazovic, a member of the opposition Green-Left Front party, placed a banner depicting a red hand with the caption "you have blood on your hands" on the speaker's platform, as shown in footage from N1 television. Health Minister Zatibor Loncar confronted Lazovic, sparking an argument. Moments later, other lawmakers gathered at the platform, shouting, shoving, and striking one another.

Iran’s state media maintained their optimistic forecasts about talks Tehran says are forthcoming with Europe on November 29, despite the lack of confirmation from the EU or the countries involved.

News websites in Tehran continued heralding talks, as the EU foreign policy officials remained silent, with repeated requests for confirmation by Iran International on Monday remaining unanswered. On Sunday, Iran’s foreign ministry announced that the two sides will meet in Geneva to continue diplomatic efforts for resolving differences. According to spokesman Esmail Baghaei, the upcoming talks with Germany, France, Britain (E3) and EU officials are seen as a follow-up to meetings held with them on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Israeli military launched its latest airstrike on the Syria-Lebanon border on Monday targeting what it described as Iranian smuggling routes used by Hezbollah.

The Israeli military posted to X that a series of airstrikes over an unspecified time period attacked the route Iran has been using to supply Hezbollah’s elite unit 4400 with weapons with the oversight of Syria's Military Security. The route is allegedly used for storing weapons in Syrian military warehouses prior to their transfer to Lebanon.

Official claims threat of US action at UN played into Jerusalem’s decision-making, and asserts that ministers will get in line behind cessation of hostilities, even if reluctantly

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene the high-level security cabinet in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening to approve a 60-day ceasefire with the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon after more than a year of war, an Israeli official told The Times of Israel on Monday. At the same time, the official stressed that Israel was accepting a cessation of hostilities, not an end to the war on Hezbollah. “We don’t know how long it will last,” the official said of the ceasefire. “It could be a month, it could be a year.” Lebanese sources told Reuters on Monday that US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron were expected to announce a ceasefire imminently.

As northern mayors cast impending 60-day truce with Hezbollah as ‘surrender deal,’ Likud minister Dichter vows to oppose agreement if it is ‘copy paste’ of UN resolution from 2006

As news broke Monday that Israel was expected to approve a 60-day ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon the following day, reactions poured in from across the country and the political spectrum, with many speaking out against the deal. The security cabinet was set to meet to discuss the deal on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., one of the minister’s offices told The Times of Israel. The meeting is scheduled to last at least until 9 p.m. The text of the ceasefire was finalized Monday, according to a report on Channel 12, which added that “something drastic” would have to happen for the ceasefire to fall apart before the meeting.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller says a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is close but not yet finalized: Nothing is final until everything is final. We continue to work to try and get an agreement over the line.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is close but not yet finalized. His comments came amid reports that US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will declare a 60-day ceasefire on the northern border on Tuesday. “What I’d say is we have made significant progress with getting towards a resolution. That includes progress from where we were when I spoke to this last week, but we’re not done yet. Nothing is final until everything is final.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza, liberal Arab journalists and media figures have intensified their criticism of Hamas and its leadership[1] on social media.

In numerous posts on their personal accounts, they argued that Hamas is a terrorist organization that serves the interests of Iran while taking Gaza back to the Stone Age and bringing a catastrophe and a second Nakba upon the Palestinian people. The writers directed sharp criticism at the movement's leaders, who live in luxury hotels outside Gaza while showing indifference to the suffering of the Gazans and using them as human shields for Hamas' operatives. The writers also expressed outrage at the execution of Israeli hostages in Hamas tunnels and called on Hamas to agree to a prisoner exchange deal in order to end the war. Some of them also called on Arab countries to act against Hamas to put an end to the destruction and the tragedy in Gaza.

Turkey's evolution under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership presents one of the most concerning paradoxes in modern international relations: a NATO member state actively supporting designated terrorist organizations while facing minimal consequences from its Western allies.

The evidence of Turkey's growing alignment with the Hamas terrorist organization raises serious questions about the international community's willingness to confront this shift. Turkey's relationship with Hamas has evolved far beyond diplomatic support into what effectively amounts to state sponsorship of a designated terrorist organization. The relationship formally began to take shape after Hamas' 2006 electoral victory.

President Trump on Monday evening announced a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada until the illegal alien invasion is stopped.

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mostly military-age males – poured over the border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021. Biden’s “border czar” Kamala Harris did absolutely nothing to stop the invasion of illegals so President Trump is ready to stop the invasion on day one of his second term. Trump said that Mexico and Canada have all the power to stop the illegal alien invasion and the tariff will remain in place until the flow of Fentanyl and illegals stops.

Two hotel-based shelters, the Hotel Merit in Manhattan and the Quality Inn JFK in Queens, have already been closed.

New York is set to shutter 12 migrant shelters before the end of the year, marking a significant shift in its response to the city’s ongoing migrant crisis. The closures, announced just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office for a second term, highlight the strain on resources and the political tensions surrounding immigration policies. As Mike Shedlock of MishTalk.com noted in June, 20% of NYC hotels have become migrant shelters, driving up the cost of hotel rooms elsewhere for paying customers.

During his recent meeting with Joe Biden at the APEC summit in Peru, Xi Jinping issued a pointed warning clearly aimed at incoming President Trump.

Given Trump’s unwavering pro-American stance, he is unlikely to heed it and will almost certainly continue to prioritize the best interests of the American people over kowtowing to Beijing, setting him apart from other world leaders. President Trump’s cabinet picks make it clear that he has no intention of compromising with China. Instead, his administration appears focused on finishing the decoupling of the U.S. economy from China, aiming to decimate the Chinese economy and derail Xi Jinping’s ambitions for a China-led international order.

It's time for the national embarrassment to end...

According to anonymous Defense Department sources as per The Times, Donald Trump is planning an immediate ban on transgender recruits and active duty personnel in the US military as soon as he returns to the White House. The ban would apply to around 15,000 service members and be instituted by medical discharge through executive order. The policy would be similar to the ban Trump enforced in 2017, which was overturned by Joe Biden in 2021. Trans membership and codified DEI training for officers in the military has been a constant source of national embarrassment for the US on the geopolitical stage for the past four years. The adaptation of the ideology into the armed forces has been presented by the Biden Administration and Democrats as a "necessary modernization" for an America increasingly reliant on "minority groups" to fill troop recruitment standards.

“We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Sometimes we must interfere. When human lives are endangered, when human dignity is in jeopardy, national borders and sensitivities become irrelevant. Wherever men or women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must–at that moment–become the center of the universe.”—Elie Wiesel, Nobel Peace Prize Speech

Once again we find ourselves approaching that time of year when, as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln proclaimed, we’re supposed to give thanks as a nation and as individuals for our safety and our freedoms. But how do you give thanks for freedoms that are constantly being eroded? How do you express gratitude for one’s safety when the perils posed by the American police state grow more treacherous by the day?

Fifty-five Americans have so far infected with bird flu, with the first case of the disease in a child also reported...

Utah culled a large number of turkeys recently after confirming the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and is taking action to prevent the infection from spreading, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture and Food. “Between November 10 to 19, 2024, three turkey farms in Piute County totaling 107,800 turkeys and one backyard flock of 253 birds in Salt Lake County were confirmed positive for HPAI,” a Nov. 22 update from the agency stated. Officials are currently conducting genetic sequencing of the strains involved in these outbreaks, it said. “Though the overall risk to public health remains low, HPAI is a serious disease, requiring rapid response, including depopulation of affected flocks as it is highly contagious and fatal to poultry,” the agency said.

Australia has abandoned a draconian plan to impose hefty fines on social media companies that fail to curb the dissemination of misinformation online. The government had proposed penalties of up to 5% of global revenue for these platforms but faced insurmountable opposition that made it clear the legislation would not pass through the Senate.

Pro-Censorship Communications Minister Michelle Rowland highlighted the lack of support for the bill in a statement, explaining, “Based on public statements and engagements with Senators, it is clear that there is no pathway to legislate this proposal through the Senate.”

Swapping out DEI for "MEI": Merit, Excellence, and Intelligence ... will move America forward.

Anti-woke crusader Robby Starbuck has been on a mission to shift the corporate landscape in America from insanity and rainbows to what he considers "sanity and neutrality." He has successfully pressured companies such as Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley-Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Lowe's, Ford, Coors, Stanley Black & Decker, Jack Daniel's, DeWalt Tools, Craftsman, Caterpillar, Boeing, and Toyota to move away from toxic Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices. Now, Starbuck is at it again. He wrote on X that America's largest employer, Walmart, has decided to end its woke policies after he "had productive conversations to find solutions" with management.

Service employees at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) will be on strike during a week of potential record-breaking travel.

Workers from the Service Employees International Union confirmed the strike in a statement on November 25. ABM and Prospect Airport Services employees had previously cast ballots to authorize work stoppage in North Carolina on November 22. The workers' statement said they demand 'an end to poverty wages and respect on the job during the holiday travel season.'

Nearly two months after Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina, the controversies surrounding FEMA’s botched response could have been avoided if the federal agency had apolitical managers overseeing operations and had not diverted funds for illegal aliens.

With winter looming over the Appalachian region, at least a thousand people—some of them children—are still living in temporary housing, such as tents. American victims of hurricane Helene are now being forced to live in donated tents during freezing temperatures in Western North Carolina while the federal government pays for illegal immigrants to live in hotels. Infuriating. pic.twitter.com/ij1kbdrlji

If you live in a warm home and you have plenty of food to eat, you should consider yourself to be extremely blessed, because millions of others are deeply suffering right now.

Most of the country is living paycheck to paycheck, the number of homeless Americans is higher than ever, demand at food banks is back to pandemic levels, and many victims of Hurricane Helene are living in very thin tents and are not getting the help that they need from the government. Children in the mountains of western North Carolina are literally shivering in the freezing cold all night long because their parents have nowhere else to go…

A new survey reveals that South Korea currently leads the world in robotics in the workforce, standing at almost 10%, beating out countries such as China and Japan.

According to a report by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), The Republic of Korea is the world´s number one adopter of industrial robots with 1,012 robots per 10,000 employees. Robot density has increased by 5% on average each year since 2018. With a world-renowned electronics industry and a strong automotive industry, the Korean economy relies on the two largest customers for industrial robots.

An artist has used artificial intelligence to create “the most realistic image” of a teenage Virgin Mary before she gave birth to Jesus.

The tech expert said he reconstructed the face of the Virgin Mary after she mysteriously appeared on a piece of cloth more than 700 years ago in Mexico. Miguel Ángel Omaña Rojas, from Mexico, said he spent weeks studying the intricate facial features as they appeared in the original picture of the Virgin Mary of Guadalupe. The Daily Mail reports that he analyzed her facial structure, skin tone, and expression to “capture gestures and expressions in a dynamic way.”

On April 13th, 2029 an absolutely gigantic asteroid known as “Apophis” will come very close to our planet.

In fact, we are being told that Apophis will actually be ten times closer than the Moon as it zips past the Earth. The good news is that scientists are assuring us that there is zero chance that this enormous space rock will hit us. The bad news is that we cannot see Apophis right now, and if there is even the slightest change in the projected trajectory it could end up slamming into our planet. Needless to say, if Apophis actually hits us it would be an absolutely cataclysmic disaster.

A wave of powerful winter storms is forecast to impact the United States during 2024 Thanksgiving week (November 25 – December 1), with significant disruptions expected across multiple regions.

Heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada, flash flooding in California, and hazardous driving conditions in the Rockies are just a few of the challenges holiday travelers may face. As the week progresses, the storm system will strengthen, bringing snow and rain to the Midwest and South, with the Northeast likely to experience a coastal storm by Friday, November 29, 2024.

Share