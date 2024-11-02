One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The United States and Russia are very close to engaging in 'direct military conflict,' Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned in an interview published Friday in a Turkey daily, just days ahead of a US presidential race.

'Under the current president ( Joe Biden ), who has taken the downward spiral of Russophobia in the US to its logical conclusion, our countries are on the brink of direct military conflict,' he told the Hurriyet daily, without elaborating.

The US exceptionalist approach will once become its undoing, ex-Russian president Dmitry Medvedev says

The Ukrainian conflict could have been avoided entirely if the US had shown enough “wisdom” and “flexibility” to strike a comprehensive security deal with Russia, former Russian President and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said. The ex-president made the remarks in an exclusive interview with RT, which largely revolved around the situation in Georgia and the outcome of its recent general election. The polls resulted in a defeat of pro-Western opposition parties, with the ruling Georgian Dream party greatly reinforcing its position.

A court in Russia's far east said on Friday it had convicted Robert Shonov, a former US consular employee, of illegally and covertly cooperating with the US government to harm Russia's national security and had jailed him for nearly five years.

Russia's FSB security service detained Shonov, a Russian national, in Vladivostok in May 2023 and accused him of taking money to covertly supply US diplomats with information that was potentially harmful to Russia. The State Department said at the time that his case highlighted Russia's "blatant use of increasingly repressive laws" against its own citizens and said the allegations against Shonov were "wholly without merit".

Some 3,000 soldiers are already in Russia, according to the Ukrainian leader, a claim that Moscow has not confirmed

The West has shown “zero” reaction to the alleged movement of North Korean troops into Russia, which means that Pyongyang may send as many as 100,000 troops to fight Kiev, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has claimed. Russia has neither confirmed nor denied the presence of North Korean troops on its soil, saying merely that its cooperation with Pyongyang proceeds according to a defense partnership treaty. Russian President Vladimir Putin is “testing the reaction of NATO nations” and South Korea, Zelensky said in an interview with South Korean national broadcaster KBS, which was released on Thursday.

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is currently visiting Moscow

North Korea will stand by Russia until its victory in Ukraine, Pyongyang's foreign minister said in Moscow Friday, as the US has warned thousands of North Korean troops could be sent to combat in the Ukraine conflict in the coming days. North Korea's Choe Son Hui was in Moscow as the West believes up to 10,000 North Korean troops are training in Russia and on the brink of entering the more than two-year conflict on Russia's side. US intelligence has said some of the troops have made their way to the Kursk border region, with Washington and Seoul warning North Korea to withdraw its army.

There's been more fallout in the wake of Thursday's North Korean test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), widely described as registering the country's longest ever flight time for a ballistic missile.

First, South Korea has slapped new sanctions on over a dozen North Korean individuals and entities. Seoul has roundly condemned the launch. The US is also likely to ramp up its sanctions even further. But to be expected, Kim Jong Un has hit back. He was cited in state KCNA as saying: "The new-type ICBM proved before the world that the hegemonic position we have secured in the development and manufacture of nuclear delivery means of the same kind is absolutely irreversible."

BRICS is balancing between reforming the Western-centric world order and creating alternative institutions, and it’s the latter which excites the group’s enthusiasts the most.

Over a week has passed since the latest BRICS Summit in Kazan so it’s possible to assess what exactly it achieved now that the dust has settled. The primary takeaway is the Kazan Declaration, which Director General of the prestigious Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Andrey Kortunov described as “a manifesto for the new world order”. His praise shouldn’t be taken lightly since he’s an archetypical realist who also earlier tempered expectations about what BRICS was capable of agreeing to.

Kamal Kharrazi asserts Islamic Republic ‘ready for war but we don’t want to escalate,’ says Tehran also likely to increase range of its ballistic missiles

Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Friday that the Islamic Republic may review its nuclear doctrine if Tehran is exposed to an “existential threat.” “We now have the technical capabilities necessary to produce nuclear weapons… Only the supreme leader’s fatwa currently prohibits it,” Kharrazi told Hezbollah-linked broadcaster Al-Mayadeen. Khamenei banned the development of nuclear weapons in a fatwa in the early 2000s, reiterating his stance in 2019 by saying: “Building and stockpiling nuclear bombs is wrong and using it is haram (religiously forbidden)… Although we have nuclear technology, Iran has firmly avoided it.”

A Dari-language article on the Afghan website BakhtarTribune.com argues that the Middle East is entering a critical phase, with Western powers aiming to curb Iran's destabilizing actions, while Iran faces existential threats, including internal economic crises, a weakened defense against Israel, and increasing isolation as Gulf countries and Europe shift away from engaging with Tehran.

The article, titled "Is The Version Of The End Of The Islamic Republic Complicated?" notes that Russia and China, once seen as key allies of Iran, appear to be distancing themselves from Tehran while growing international sanctions such as those targeting Iranian airlines, and increased Western support for Israel, are further isolating Iran.

The Pentagon says it has ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defense destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft, and several B-52 long-range strike bombers to the Middle East.

The Pentagon says these forces will begin to arrive in the coming months as the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group prepares to depart.

Gag order on investigation into Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office over a classified intelligence leak partially lifted: The Shin Bet, Israel Police, and the IDF have entered "open phase" of a joint investigation into a suspected national security breach.

Judge Menachem Mizrahi at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court on Friday partially lifted a gag order on an investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office over a classified intelligence leak. Over the past week, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Israel Police, and the IDF have entered the "open phase" of a joint investigation into a suspected national security breach due to the leaked classified information, it was cleared for publication. Authorities suspect the leak may have compromised Israel’s ability to achieve its war objectives.

Several people were trapped in a building in Tira and had to be reduced by firefighting teams.

Several people were injured after sirens sounded in central Israel early on Saturday morning, according to Israeli media. Sirens sounded across central Israel in Herzilya, Ranana, Kfar Saba, and Tira. The IDF said three rockets crossed into Israel's territory from Lebanon. They confirmed that two rockets were intercepted, and one rocket hit Israeli territory. N12 reported that several people were trapped in a building in Tira, and around five firefighting teams had been called to the scene. Around eight people were rescued from the building, of which several were injured.

“No Target in Lebanon was bombed randomly, Israel avoids harming civilians as much as possible.”

Military announces that Izz al-Din Kassab, who served as terror group’s head of national relations, was killed alongside his assistant in Khan Younis area

Top Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab was killed Friday in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF and Shin Bet announced. Kasab was one of the last remaining members of Hamas’s political bureau, where he served as head of national relations. According to the military, he was responsible for coordination between Hamas and the other terror groups in Gaza. “Kassab was a significant source of power and, by virtue of his role, was responsible for the organization’s strategic and military relations with other factions in the Gaza Strip. He held the authority to direct the execution of terror attacks against the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement.

The governor of Washington State on Friday said he was activating some members of the National Guard to be on stand-by after information and concerns regarding potential violence related to the 2024 election.

The state, where Democrat Kamala Harris is easily expected to defeat Republican Donald Trump according to polling, was one of two where ballot boxes were set on fire earlier in the week. Early voting is available to those in Washington, and more than 2 million have already cast their ballots, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida.

Speaking to a local TV station on Friday, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said Trump might have violated state laws that prohibit death threats.

Arizona's top prosecutor, a Democrat, said on Friday that her office was investigating whether Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump violated state law for suggesting a prominent critic should face gunfire in combat. Trump has drawn outrage for comments he made about former lawmaker Liz Cheney at a campaign event in the battleground state of Arizona on Thursday. His campaign said the former president was criticizing Cheney as a warmonger, but critics condemned the remarks as evidence he would target his enemies if he wins next week's election against Democrat Kamala Harris.

The Republican nominee’s insistence that he “killed” the Russian gas pipeline is likely election rhetoric, Dmitry Peskov has said

Claims by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he “killed” the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline were likely made in the heat of an election race, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. The gas inter-connector was badly damaged by a series of explosions in September 2022. Peskov was referring to remarks Trump made during a live interview with conservative American journalist Tucker Carlson earlier in the day. “Nobody would kill it but me. I stopped it. The thing was half-built, dead,” Trump declared.

The Biden-Harris government’s Department of Agriculture is quietly reclassifying numerous property developers and other companies in what appears to be an effort to work around restrictions on Chinese land ownership near U.S. military bases and installations.

The move comes despite continued warnings from the U.S. intelligence community and other agencies in the Biden-Harris government that China poses an increasing national security risk and is actively opposing U.S. interests through domestic and foreign counter-intelligence actions. At the center of the Department of Agriculture controversy is the recent change in designation for Walton Global, a property developer that has been considered one of the top Chinese-controlled U.S. land owners for years.

Police have arrested Wilson Castillo Diaz, a 26-year-old illegal alien, for the alleged rape of a young girl on October 16. The child was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation following the assault.

Details on Diaz’s connection to the girl and specifics of the location have not been released. Diaz entered the U.S. illegally under the Obama-Biden administration in April 2014, crossing near Rio Grande, Texas, before being briefly detained by U.S. border agents. He was then released with a notice to appear in immigration court, which he ignored. Authorities report that Diaz evaded immigration enforcement for years, residing in Westbury, New York, until his arrest.

'It will be much tougher' if Republican candidate is in office

Illegal aliens by the millions, often in caravans of thousands that have been delivering women and children, men and boys to the U.S. border ever since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris occupied the White House, have created massive problems for America. The Democrats had, on their first day in office, destroyed multiple programs that President Donald Trump had instituted, with some degree of success, to secure the border and control those moving into the United States.

In another shocking case highlighting the dangerous consequences of lax immigration policies, two Algerian men were arrested in Vienna for the abduction, drugging, and sexual assaults of two teenage girls aged 14 and 15.

The two suspects, aged 17 and 31, allegedly forced the girls into consuming drugs, subjecting them to repeated violent rapes and threats, including holding a gun to one victim’s head, before the girls managed to escape and call for help. Despite attempts to deny the charges, the men were detained on grounds of serious assault and coercion.

AMSTERDAM – Police are still searching for the man who, during a pro-Palestine demonstration in Amsterdam in May, threw a bottle of ammonia at the riot police. The bottle was reportedly purchased shortly before the protest at a nearby supermarket on Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal, as reported in Opsporing Verzocht.

During the protest in central Amsterdam, an officer was hit in the face with the liquid, which temporarily blinded him. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Other officers suffered severe breathing difficulties or had to vomit. Police traced the origin of the bottle to investigate its source. Their investigation revealed that, about 30 minutes before the incident, four bottles were purchased at an Albert Heijn supermarket on Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal, across from the Royal Palace. However, the identity of the person who bought the bottles remains unknown.

Joe Rogan was joined by Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, with the popular podcaster recalling a viral Rebel News report from 2019, where a protester told David Menzies Muslims will outbreed local populations in the West before democratically ushering in Sharia law.

The WHO claimed that most of the increase in TB cases reflected population growth…

New cases of tuberculosis globally reached a record high in 2023, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Roughly 8.2 million individuals were newly diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) last year, which is the highest number since the organization began monitoring the disease in 1995, the WHO said in an Oct. 29 statement. “This represents a notable increase from 7.5 million reported in 2022, placing TB again as the leading infectious disease killer in 2023, surpassing COVID-19,” the WHO stated. TB caused an estimated 1.25 million deaths last year, according to an Oct. 29 WHO report.

In the latest Money Metals Midweek Memo podcast, host Mike Maharrey analyzed recent developments in global currency and trade dynamics, particularly as they relate to BRICS countries’ increasing moves toward de-dollarization.

From symbolic events to hard-hitting economic discussions, Maharrey covered the potential implications for the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency and examined how central banks are preparing for these shifts.

The universe seems to know the dollar is in trouble.

During a recent news conference, a reporter asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, “How concerned are you about the potential impact of the dollar’s status as the world reserve currency?” Before the reporter could finish the question, the Treasury Department seal fell off the podium and hit the floor with a loud series of thuds. It was an eerily symbolic moment. As one commenter on X put it, “Even the Treasury sign is giving up.”

Wendy’s plans to close 140 U.S. restaurants before the end of this year on top of the 100 it said it would close in May.

But in a conference call with investors Thursday, the company said those closures will be offset by new restaurant openings. Wendy’s said it plans to open between 250 and 300 restaurants this year. Wendy’s President and CEO Kirk Tanner said the restaurants that are closing are underperforming compared to others. “They’re just in locations that don’t build our brands,” Tanner said. “You look at a brand that’s 55 years old and some of those restaurants are quite out of date.”

“In the near future, everything that moves, or that monitors things that move, will be autonomous robotic systems. These systems will be capable of sensing and responding to their environments,” the company says.

A top executive at NVIDIA Corp, a world leader in artificial intelligence computing and chip making, says AI will soon take on a “human form,” speaking to just how rapidly AI is advancing and will become a greater part of people’s everyday lives. Masataka Osaki, vice president of worldwide field operations at Nvidia, gave his thoughts during the Global Management Dialogue, a forum organized by Nikkei and Swiss business school IMD, in Tokyo, Japan.

CINCINNATI (AP) — A massive fire underneath a bridge spanning the Ohio River closed a heavily traveled route between Cincinnati and northern Kentucky on Friday and damaged part of the steel structure. No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out overnight near a playground under the bridge, shutting down Interstate 471, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Video showed flames soaring more than 40 feet into the air and igniting a short section of the bridge, known for its yellow arches, near downtown Cincinnati. Chunks of concrete fell from the bridge and the fire warped a few of its steel beams, fire crews reported.

They sold us on it being green and environmentally friendly—clean energy, right? Now we’ve got toxic smoke and local evacuations happening!

Storm Patty is brewing in the Caribbean - and there's a good chance it hits the US. AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a disturbance that could strengthen as it moves into the central or west where conditions are optimal for development .

Lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva, said: 'Next week, most of the wind shear will shift to the north, and so it will basically create a pocket with high ocean temperatures , plenty of moisture and very low wind shear that will be favorable for tropical development.' There are two potential paths this storm could take: one to the west and the other to the north.

Archaeologists working on a site planned for a new industrial area have uncovered a bronze age temple dating back 5,000 years. This ancient discovery, found near Beit Shemesh, Israel, includes what may be the oldest public building found in the country, according to the Antiquities Authority.

At the site, known as Hurvat Husham, researchers uncovered a large, well-preserved building. The building’s purpose remains uncertain, but experts believe it could have served as a temple or an important place for the community.