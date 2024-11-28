One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

expected to be voted on next month.

The Biden administration has asked Congress to approve $24 billion in additional spending on Ukraine as it’s working to ramp up the proxy war as much as possible during President Biden’s final weeks in office. POLITICO Pro obtained a request from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget that asked Congress to include additional Ukraine spending in a continuing resolution that’s expected to be voted on next month. Two congressional aides said Congress received the proposal on Monday.

Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) continue to make strides in modernizing its nuclear arsenal, with work advancing on the deployment of the RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.

In a recent article published in the Russian Defense Ministry’s Bulletin of Military Education, RVSN Commander Sergei Karakaev announced that work is ongoing to place the latest Sarmat silo-based missile system on combat duty, according to the state news agency TASS. According to Karakaev, the fifth-generation Yars and Avangard missile systems are already operational, and the Sarmat system, featuring a liquid-propellant heavy missile, is in the final stages of being ready for combat duty. “The work continues on putting the latest Sarmat silo-based missile system into combat duty,” Karakaev stated.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that if the United States stationed missiles in Japan than it would pose a threat to Russia and Moscow would have to take retaliatory steps.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that Russia's nuclear doctrine be consulted to give a guide on what retaliatory steps could be taken in such a situation. Zakharova said that the United States continued to escalate the situation around Taiwan, undermining regional stability. She said that the United States had deployed medium-range missiles in the Philippines, a step she said would stoke an arms race and increase strategic risks.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly must know its call to supply Kiev with medium-range missiles would provoke a direct war with Russia

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s resolution on Wednesday calling for Ukraine to be supplied with medium-range missiles — defined by the now-defunct INF Treaty as those with ranges between 1,000 and 5,500 kilometers — is a significant development, though not a final decision by the bloc or any national government. If such a decision is made, the options for providing these missiles to Ukraine remain limited. The only readily available medium-range missile system in the West is the US-made Tomahawk, a weapon that has already been used in various global conflicts.

The breakdown of private Russia-NATO diplomacy increases the risks of a terrible event

The ongoing standoff over Ukraine is increasingly becoming a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO, raising serious concerns about the risk of nuclear escalation. In this new phase, both Moscow and the bloc’s leading members have nuclear capabilities, and how these powers communicate with each other has become crucial. The question is whether sufficient signals are being sent, red lines are being properly marked, and deterrence is being maintained. During the Cold War, a system of communication was gradually developed, ensuring not only military parity but also mutual understanding. It involved a mix of both public and private communication tools, with an emphasis on discreet political interaction and departmental exchanges between decision-makers.

“We can’t afford a world empire, Mr. Ferguson”

Despite Trump’s promises to bring a swift end to the war in Ukraine by negotiating with Russia, the war has escalated to a dangerous inflection point with long-range U.S., British, and French missiles being deployed deep in Russian territory and talks of deploying NATO troops in Ukraine. That… and anonymous officials in the New York Times saying what is impossible to believe: "Several officials even suggested that Mr. Biden could return nuclear weapons to Ukraine that were taken from it after the fall of the Soviet Union. That would be an instant and enormous deterrent. But such a step would be complicated and have serious implications," the newspaper wrote.

The outgoing White House team reportedly wants Vladimir Zelensky to remove his objections to conscripting the country’s youth

President Joe Biden’s outgoing US administration is urging Ukraine to lower the country’s conscription age to 18, in a desperate bid to increase its military ranks, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Wednesday. A senior US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news agency that the White House believes the move is essential in order to bolster Kiev’s fighting capabilities. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has previous pledged not to force his country’s youngest adult men to enlist.

A rare admission...

The Russian Investigative Committee announced Wednesday that is has opened a formal probe into a 'terrorist act' launched from Ukraine which resulted in the deaths of two Russians in the Kursk region. "A criminal case has been initiated over the deaths of two individuals in Russia's Kursk Region after the Ukrainian military struck the area with ATACMS missiles on November 23," a statement in Moscow-funded media said. Crucially this is the first time Russian authorities have acknowledged that the US-supplied long range system has killed Russians. It is a rare and unexpected admission, and is likely geared toward showing the Russian population and Moscow's allies that it faces an existential threat from NATO.

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he nominated General Keith Kellogg to serve as presidential assistant and special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

"I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration," Trump wrote on Truth Social. What's known about Keith Kellogg?

20:02 - "Fighting can resume at any moment," says senior political official as IDF is keeping its forces within Lebanon

"Contrary to what was attributed to [US envoy] Hochstein - the fighting can resume at any moment, as we saw today," a "senior political official" told Israeli media outlets. "Israel will act firmly against any violation of the ceasefire and prepares militarily for any scenario," the official added, after several incident where Hezbollah violated the ceasefire agreement throughout the day. Accordingly, the IDF said it doesn't intend to reduce its forces in Lebanon at the moment, according to Army Radio. All units currently in Lebanon will remain there, instead of being transferred to Gaza or released from reserve duty.

According to the unsourced report, the weapons were meant to be used by Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force during an invasion of Israeli territory.

The IDF foiled an attempt by Hezbollah to develop chemical weapons several weeks ago, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday. The report did not mention any details about the weapons or where they were being developed. According to the unsourced report, the weapons were meant to be used by Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force during an invasion of Israeli territory. The report notes that while the terror organization was only at the beginning of the development process, Israel is tracking the development of the threat.

"Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners," a senior Hamas official was cited as saying.

Following a deal to end more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, attention has swung back to the Gaza Strip, but any hopes of a rapid end to the war there look likely to be dashed. Announcing the Lebanon accord on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he would now renew his push for an elusive agreement in Gaza, urging Israel and Hamas to seize the moment. However, there was no sign that Israeli leaders wanted to ease up on Hamas, which triggered the conflagration last year by attacking southern Israel, with ministers making clear their war aims for Gaza were very different than those for Lebanon.

Axios reports that Biden emphasized to Netanyahu that, following the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, the priority should now shift to securing the release of hostages and achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden emphasized to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Tuesday that, following the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, the priority should now shift to securing the release of hostages and achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, two US officials told Barak Ravid of Axios on Wednesday. Currently, 101 hostages remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza, including seven American citizens. US officials told Axios that Biden is committed to pushing for a hostage release deal until his final day in office, even if President-elect Donald Trump ultimately receives credit for any agreement.

The 14-month war between Israel and Hezbollah not only failed to achieve Hezbollah's stated objectives but also dealt a significant blow to the group and its primary backer, the Islamic Republic of Iran.

While Israel suffered its share of losses—including dozens of soldiers killed, tens of thousands displaced in the north, and attacks reaching deep into its territory—the overall damage inflicted on Hezbollah and its supporters in Tehran was far more severe, impacting them militarily and politically. Here are eight key Hezbollah (and Iran) setbacks:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi welcomes ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, says it "depends on Israel's behavior" when asked if it could ease tensions between Israel and Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated on Wednesday that Tehran retains the right to respond to last month’s Israeli air strikes on Iran, while also weighing broader developments in the region, Reuters reported. During a visit to Lisbon, Araqchi welcomed Tuesday's ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and expressed hope that it would endure. When asked if the ceasefire could ease tensions between Israel and Iran, Araqchi responded, “It depends on the behavior of Israel.” He added, “Of course, we reserve the right to react to the recent Israeli aggression, but we do consider all developments in the region.”

Comments made after nuclear inspectorate board passed motion censuring Iran for building uranium stockpile

The nuclear debate inside Iran is likely to shift towards the possession of its own weapons if the west goes ahead with a threat to reimpose all UN sanctions, the country’s foreign minister has said. Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in an interview that Iran already had the capability and knowledge to create nuclear weapons, but said they did not form part of its security strategy. He also said Tehran was prepared to keep supplying arms to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Western officials will be concerned by Araghchi’s warning over the reimposition of sanctions, which were lifted when Iran signed the 2015 deal intended to limit its nuclear activities.

The cost of for essential goods and services in Iran have risen by at least 40% over the past four to five months, the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA) said in a report, trapping Iranians in a worsening cost of living crisis.

The surge driven by inflation and the removal of government price controls has left families struggling to afford housing, food and utilities under President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration. A report published by the ILNA news agency, titled "From electricity to eggs: Everything has become more expensive" described the situation as akin to a "price liberalization bomb that has exploded across all sectors of the economy."

The new Trump administration does not want war. Yet, if Iran becomes more aggressive and gets to the point of reaching a nuclear bomb, how can the Trump administration pursue a policy that will not need to send American troops to the Middle East?

The Islamic republic of Iran will not give up on its nuclear program. In that case, Israel will follow its Begin Doctrine, in order not to allow Tehran to get the atomic bomb. However, if Israel strikes Iran's nuclear capabilities, the Islamic republic regime will be weakened but will not collapse and will resume its subversive activities in the region and in the world. Then, what to do?

Syrian rebels in the last opposition enclave in northern Syria launched on Wednesday a wide-scale military operation against the Syrian army and seized territory in the first such advance in years, army and rebel sources said.

The rebel offensive overran at least 10 areas under the control of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in northwestern Aleppo province, said a source in the operations room run by a coalition of insurgent groups led by the militant Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The land incursion is the first such territorial advance since March 2020 when Russia, which backs Assad, and Turkey, which supports the rebels, agreed to a ceasefire that led to military action halting in Syria’s last major rebel stronghold in the country’s northwest. Rebels advanced almost 10 km (6 miles) from the outskirts of Aleppo city and a few kilometres away from Nubl and Zahra, two Shia towns where Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah has a strong militia presence, an army source said.

Following a debate with Ursula von der Leyen on her new team and programme, MEPs elected the College of Commissioners as a whole by roll-call vote.

370 MEPs voted in favour, 282 against, and 36 abstained. Details on how each MEP voted will be available shortly on Parliament’s dedicated webpage and in the plenary session's minutes. To be confirmed, the College of Commissioners needed a majority of the votes cast (rule 129.7 of the EP Rules of Procedure). This will be Ursula von der Leyen’s second term as Commission President, following the approval of her first Commission by MEPs in November 2019.

‘Does anybody know what century we're in? Because apparently we're now of the age where calling for blasphemy laws in England is normal.' Ben Leo on Labour MP, Tahir Ali's call for measures to prevent the desecration of religious text during PMQs.

Just 3 days ago, vandals hit an Essex church AGAIN, causing £15k damage for the second time this month. Christianity is under attack!

Berlin’s scared of Islamic terrorists – people afraid to shop for Christmas. Sad where Western society is heading, all because of puppet politicians.

Trump announced that after a "wonderful" conversation with Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum, she "agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border."

Did Trump solve the border crisis two months before even being sworn in as the 47th president? Two days after surprising markets - and sending the peso plummeting - by announcing he would enact 25% import duties on Mexican goods if the country doesn't stop the flow of drugs and migrants across the border. tariffs on Mexican goods in response to the flood of drugs across the porous southern border, best known for allowing millions of illegal immigrants to enter the US in the past four ears, Trump's unexpected gambit may have already paid off.

Nearly a dozen individuals selected for cabinet positions and key roles within President-elect Donald J. Trump’s incoming administration received threats on Tuesday evening. The threats, described as “violent” and “unAmerican,” included bomb threats and ‘swatting’ incidents, according to a statement from the Trump-Vance transition team.

Karoline Leavitt—the transition team’s spokeswoman and the incoming White House press secretary—confirmed the incidents, noting that law enforcement agencies acted promptly to safeguard those targeted. “Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent threats to their lives and those who live with them. In response, law enforcement acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted,” Leavitt said.

A group of congressional Republicans has called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to dissolve its Guideline Development Group (GDG) focused on transgenderism, citing biases towards transgender activist groups.

In a letter addressed to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, the lawmakers, led by Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia and Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, urged the group’s disbandment, citing its neglect of scientific evidence regarding transgender procedures. The Republic lawmakers express concerns that the GDG prioritizes the LGBTQ agenda over scientific rigor. They insist that any health guidelines should be founded on proven scientific evidence, not ideology.

The Federal Reserve booked $19.9 billion in operating losses in the third quarter.

Keep in mind that Fed losses ultimately become your losses. The taxpayer is on the hook for the central bank’s shortcomings. Fed losses in the last quarter were 35 percent lower than in Q3 2023, but up from just over $16 billion in Q2. The Fed has been bleeding red ink since Q4 2022, with total losses amounting to over $200 billion. Why is the Fed Hemorrhaging Money?

"Their conspiracy has harmed American energy production and hurt consumers..."

Texas is leading a new lawsuit with 10 other red states against BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street for allegedly breaking antitrust law by colluding to suppress coal - causing electricity prices to spike. "Competitive markets — not the dictates of far-flung asset managers — should determine the price Americans pay for electricity," wrote Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the complaint. The Republican-led states, including West Virginia and Montana, are asking the court to bar the three largest US investment firms from using their stock in coal companies to vote on shareholder resolutions and take other steps in a way that restrains output and limits market competition. -Bloomberg

In Cobb County Georgia’s otherwise serene suburbs, Sheriff Craig Owens has managed to embroil himself in a drama so absurd it feels scripted. Picture it: a sheriff, a Whopper, and a county Facebook page locked in a battle royale over free speech and mayo.

It all began at Burger King in 2023. Sheriff Owens dressed not in the authority-granting uniform of his office but in civilian clothes, was on a mission of matrimonial devotion. His wife, a staunch mayo-hater, had ordered a Whopper sans the offending condiment. The king of burgers, however, had other plans.

Niantic, the parent company that owns the popular mobile game Pokémon Go, a game that lets players search and collect virtual Pokémon characters in the real world, recently admitted that they have been gathering an incredible amount of information from users’ phones to build a Large Geospatial Model (LGM) to “achieve spatial intelligence,” collecting highly detailed data that would have not otherwise been collected except when players gave them access to every nook and cranny.

In 2016, tech journalist Bryan Lunduke exposed how the game at its peak engagement was collecting a crazy amount of information on players and their environment, and how Niantic received funding and admiration from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Lunduke had appeared on a number of television and radio shows around this time to discuss the massive spying program that was taking place under the auspices of an innocent game. Lunduke was ridiculed and not taken too seriously at the time, but a recent admission from Niantic more than vindicated Lunkduke’s original claims.

“If you can have a bunch of small ‘yous’ running around and actually making the decisions that you would have made—that, I think, is ultimately the future,” said the lead researcher.

A new paper published by researchers from Stanford and Google DeepMind reveals that an AI model can create a virtual replica of your personality and behavior from a two-hour interview that covers a plethora of topics about your life and beliefs, proving that AI can, within reason, create fairly accurate deepfake agents or “digital twins” to accomplish tasks at the behest of the individual. However, this research reveals how easily this extracted information can be used for malicious intent.

While the Biden regime will officially end in less than two months, that is not stopping its former “climate envoy” from issuing inane threats.

As Breitbart reported, John Kerry attended a forum hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics last week to speak about the issues related to ‘climate change.’ During his interview, Kerry stated that he believes America is on the verge of needing to declare a “climate emergency” and that public officials must get the public to “behave” accordingly. Was this a threat? “I think personally we’re on the brink of needing to declare a climate emergency, which is what we really have,” Kerry said. “And, we need to get people to behave as if this really is a major transitional challenge to the whole planet, everybody.”

The heaviest snowfall for November in 117 years blanketed Seoul and the surrounding regions Wednesday, causing injuries, disrupting traffic, and cutting off power supplies. Authorities are on high alert for more snow later this week.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), as of 3 p.m., the capital city had received 18 centimeters of snow, marking the biggest snowfall in November since modern weather observations began in 1907. The new record coincided with the first snow of the season in Seoul. The previous record was 12.4 cm set on Nov. 28, 1972, the state weather agency said. The city of Incheon, west of Seoul, also had record snowfall for November of 14.8 cm as of 3 p.m., beating the previous record of 8 cm set in 1972.

When a heat wave strikes, many people probably think it’s just another sign of global warming. However, a concerning new study has discovered a collection of global “hotspots,” where temperatures are becoming so extreme without warning that climate change can’t explain it.

In these regions, summer heat doesn’t just creep up, it suddenly explodes into uncharted territory. Researchers from the Columbia Climate School add that these heat waves are so extreme, they’re breaking all prediction climate models that have been made. We’re talking about temperature records shattered by mind-boggling margins, like the 2021 heat wave in the Pacific Northwest that broke daily records by a staggering 54 degrees Fahrenheit. “These regions become temporary hothouses,” says lead researcher Kai Kornhuber in a media release.

Are you surprised that you barely heard a word about this in the mainstream media?

Share