One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Russian forces unleashed a nighttime barrage of more than 50 cruise missiles and explosive drones at Ukraine’s power grid Wednesday, targeting a wide area in what President Volodymyr Zelensky called a “massive” attack on the day the country celebrates the defeat of Nazism in World War II.

The bombardment blasted targets in seven Ukrainian regions, including the Kyiv area and parts of the south and west, damaging homes and the country's rail network, authorities said. Three people, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured, according to officials. Russia has repeatedly pounded Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the war that is stretching into its third year and has claimed thousands of lives. By taking out the power, the Kremlin’s forces aim to rob Ukrainian manufacturing of its energy supply, especially military plants, and crush public morale.

Moscow has also announced the liberation of another settlement in Donbass

The Russian military has seized two settlements in Kharkov Region and Donbass from Ukrainian forces, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced on Wednesday. Troops dislodged Ukrainian forces from the village of Kislovka, around 25km east of Kupiansk, a key Ukrainian logistics hub in the region, the ministry said. The announcement comes two days after the reported capture of the village of Kotlyarovka, immediately to the south of Kislovka.

The regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, and Krasnodar all came under attack overnight

Russian air defenses have intercepted several Ukrainian drones over several regions, with the local authorities in Belgorod reporting multiple injuries among civilians, as well as damage to houses and other infrastructure. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday morning that Ukraine attempted to “carry out terrorist attacks” using the Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system and drones on the country’s territory.

The bloc wants to seize the revenue generated from $200 billion of the frozen funds

The EU has agreed on the expropriation of revenue generated from frozen Russian assets to continue funding and arming Kiev, Brussels announced on Wednesday. The bloc’s ambassadors agreed on the course of action “in principle,” but the legal text still must be ratified by the EU Council. The proposal targets the proceeds from €191 billion ($205 billion) in Russian funds currently held in Belgian clearinghouse Euroclear. In total, Western states froze an estimated $300 billion of Moscow’s sovereign capital abroad after the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022.

Tensions escalate into full-blow diplomatic war...

The British government announced Wednesday it has expelled an official of the Russian embassy for being "an undeclared military intelligence officer." The action comes amid an apparent broader pressure and essentially a war on Russian diplomatic facilities and personnel in the UK, with interior minister James Cleverly briefing parliament that multiple Russian-owned properties will be downgraded from having diplomatic status and protections. He alleged that Russian sites in Sussex as well as in London will see their diplomatic immunity removed. Cleverly told parliament that "we believe have been used for intelligence purposes."

A group of foreign bondholders have taken steps to force Ukraine to begin repaying its debts as soon as next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. If they succeed, Kiev could haemorrhage $500 million every year on interest payments alone.

The group, which includes investment giants BlackRock and Pimco, granted Kiev a two-year debt holiday in 2022, gambling that the conflict with Russia would have concluded by now. With no end to the fighting in sight, the lenders have now hired lawyers at Weil Gotshal & Manges and bankers from PJT Partners to meet with Ukrainian officials and strike a deal whereby Ukraine would resume making interest payments next year in exchange for having a significant chunk of its debt written off, anonymous sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Warning marks stunning shift from president, who has long rejected conditioning aid to Israel; official says US still committed to freeing hostages, denies politics hardened stance

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that his administration will not support Israel or provide it with offensive weapons if it launches an operation against Hamas in populated parts of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. “I’ve made it clear to Bibi (Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) and the war cabinet: They’re not going to get our support if they go [into] these population centers,” Biden told CNN.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz writes on X that “Israel will continue to fight Hamas until its destruction” after US President Joe Biden’s threat to withhold arms in the event of a full-on Rafah incursion.

“There is no war more just than this,” Katz adds.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir simply tweets: “Hamas loves Biden.”

It took the US more than a day to internalize that Hamas had not in fact accepted a hostages-for-truce proposal. But the text of its ‘agreement’ is far more duplicitous than that

On Tuesday night, more than a day after Hamas claimed to have approved what it said was the Egyptian and Qatari mediators’ proposal “regarding a ceasefire agreement,” the US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller finally declared publicly, “That is not what they did.” Rather, said Miller, “They responded with amendments or a counterproposal.” The US, he said, was “working through the details of that now.”

China has vehemently denied these claims...

A group of leading China critics in Congress is urging the State Department to step up its efforts to curb Beijing’s gruesome $1 billion forced organ harvesting trade, which targets ethnic and religious minorities, including Uyghurs, Tibetans, Muslims, Christians, and Falun Gong practitioners. Six members of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, or CECC, sent a letter last week to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking him to utilize existing agency reward programs to provide monetary incentives for information that will “deter and disrupt the market for illegally procured organs” in China.

Joe Biden went off-script during an interview with a Spanish-language radio station and admitted the real reason why he’s allowing millions of illegal aliens to invade the US.

An estimated 11 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have entered the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation. Hundreds of thousands of illegals are pouring over the border every month. Biden slipped and admitted the influx of illegals = new Democrat voters. “It’s even a bigger influx now in terms of Hispanic voters! Err, Hispanic citizens,” Biden said.

Pro-Palestine protestors at George Washington University called for the beheadings of school administrators before hostile clashes with police over ending their GazaEncampment.

Footage taken on campus on Tuesday saw activists condemn GWU President Ellen Granberg and Provost Christopher Bracey to the 'guillotine.' 'Bracey, Bracey, we see you. You assault students too. Off to the motherf****** gallows with you,' the protesters were heard chanting as they held a mock court. Hours later at around 3:30am, police descended on the encampment after they refused to end the illegal demonstration, with a total of 35 people arrested on campus, reports Fox News.

Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee, has introduced a new bill that would send anti-Israel/pro-Hamas campus protesters to Gaza for six months if they’re found guilty of illegal activity.

It’s about time someone suggested this. It could be a real learning experience for some of these radical students and professional agitators. This bill would get tremendous support from people across the country who are sickened by what’s unfolding at our supposed institutions of higher education.

With so much going on around the world, including the very real possibility of a nuclear war on the horizon, Democrat lawfare agitators going after the presumptive nominee of the opposing party, Donald Trump, to prevent "we the people" from having the option to vote for him in November 2024, and a war in the middle east that has students right here in America creating chaos at college campuses across the nation. Crooked politicians, House Representatives that refuse to actually represent the people that elected them, a "president" that walks like a toddler with a load in his diapers, and is barely coherent much of the time, and an entire campaign to get Americans to "eat bugs" rather than meat.

Entrepreneur Tom Ellsworth believes “a crisis is about to happen” in the U.S. banking system — and there are two competing issues battering the foundation.

One-fifth, or $929 billion, of the $4.7 trillion of outstanding commercial mortgages held by U.S. lenders and investors will come due in 2024, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA)’s 2023 Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Survey of Loan Maturity Volumes. This spells trouble for America’s small- and medium-sized commercial banks and private mortgage lenders feeling the strain of America’s high interest rate environment.

A new report shows that job cuts in various US industries rose significantly in February 2024. The report also suggests that some changes are going on in these industries, particularly in technology and finance. Let’s look at the data and the figures involved in these changes.

Move over California and New York, a new state is in contention for the 'most dysfunctional' in America.

Illinois is grappling with a string of issues which have triggered a rise in residents departing the state. The state has struggled to add jobs and its public pension debt has ballooned to nearly $150 billion. Meanwhile, its population has declined, hurting tax income. Conservative thinktanks have now grouped Illinois with other blue states like New York and California, which have also faced an exodus amid issues ranging from immigration to crime.

A tuberculosis outbreak in Long Beach comes amid a national rise in cases.

The City Council of Long Beach, California has authorized a public health emergency in response to a local outbreak of tuberculosis. The city's health officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, declared the emergency last week, after its health department detected 14 tuberculosis cases at a single-room occupancy hotel. The City Council vote on Tuesday night served as the final approval for the declaration. Nine tuberculosis patients have been hospitalized and one has died, according to the health department. As of Monday, about 175 people had been exposed to tuberculosis as a result of the outbreak.

If we the people can not unite and stand together now, then what exactly are we?

The hasty authorization of the AstraZeneca COVID jab based on third-party assessments, despite significant contamination issues and manufacturing concerns, undermines Health Canada’s mandate of quality assurance and safety oversight.

Axon—the makers of widely-used police body cameras and tasers (and that also keeps trying to arm drones)—has a new product: AI that will write police reports for officers.

Draft One is a generative large language model machine learning system that reportedly takes audio from body-worn cameras and converts it into a narrative police report that police can then edit and submit after an incident. Axon bills this product as the ultimate time-saver for police departments hoping to get officers out from behind their desks. But this technology could present new issues for those who encounter police, and especially those marginalized communities already subject to a disproportionate share of police interactions in the United States.

Americans in several southwest states have reported seeing a glowing, hazy UFO in the night sky around 9 p.m. local time on May 2.

The videos were uploaded to Enigma Labs, which shows observations in California, Arizona, Utah, and Nevada. While shot in different locations, witnesses described the UFO as appearing out of nowhere without a sound and disappearing into thin air. Enigma Lab’s UAP advisor Alejandro Rojas said that all the images appeared to be the same but suggested it could have been a rocket – ‘but there were no rockets scheduled at that time.’

Radio talk show host Dan Bongino, as of late, has been declaring something to the effect: “There’s a spirit of some kind active in the world. I don’t know… Can’t say what it is… But it’s evil and has the world in turmoil…”

Bongino goes through all that’s going on daily, dealing mostly with politics but including deep dives into cultural issues and the insanity he sees happening. He attributes it to some spirit—a zeitgeist of this strange time—in which everything is upside-down—filled with evil.

This UFO Documentary Film is about the UFO phenomenon and UAP and how it is a lot more sinister than most people realize.

Share