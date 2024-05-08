One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The US and its allies will not be able to “play a game of unilateral escalation,” Ambassador Anatoly Antonov has warned

Russia’s decision to conduct tactical nuclear weapons drills is a forced response to the “shameless and aggressive” policies of the Collective West, which creates security threats for Russia and its citizens, Moscow’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, stated on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a snap exercise in the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the Southern Military District, which borders Ukraine. The drill is intended as a warning to the US and its allies not to escalate the Ukraine conflict any further, both the Foreign and Defense Ministries in Moscow said in public statements.

The Russian president has stressed that the country must be unyielding in the face of internal and external challenges

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially been sworn into office for a fifth term. In his inaugural address at the Kremlin on Tuesday, Putin vowed to protect the nation’s interests amid the confrontation with the West over the Ukraine conflict. Here are the key points from the ceremony and Putin’s speech, as the Russian leader begins his six-year term. Ceremony largely shunned by the West. The inauguration took place in the lavish Kremlin Grand Palace in the heart of Moscow, and was attended by hundreds of high-ranking guests, including top government officials and foreign ambassadors.

Kiev has reported exposing a “network of agents” preparing assassination attempts on top state officials

Two officers of the State Security Administration who were allegedly part of a conspiracy to assassinate top government and military officials were arrested on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has announced. The agency, which is Kiev’s successor to the Soviet-era KGB, claimed in a post on Telegram that the two suspects were planning to kill Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, SBU head Vasily Malyuk, and the national intelligence chief, Kirill Budanov, among others.

The attack on Lugansk reportedly involved several US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles

Ukrainian forces have launched several missiles at civilian infrastructure in the Russian city of Lugansk, injuring at least five people and causing a large blaze at an oil depot, regional head Leonid Pasechnik has said. The late Tuesday night attack was likely carried out using surface-to-surface Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) supplied by Washington, the head of Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) added. Five employees of the facility were hospitalized with moderate injuries, as emergency services were working at the scene to tackle the blaze.

A state of emergency was introduced in the Irkutsk region due to out-of-contol fires and high winds.

According to the latest data, about 200 buildings have been damaged and at least two people have died.

Russian oil product cargos are piling up at sea as their South Korean buyers grow reluctant to go through with their deals amid a government crackdown on sanction evasion, Bloomberg has reported, citing unnamed sources.

According to Kpler data, there are over 2 million barrels of Russian naphtha sitting off the coast of Oman, which is significantly higher than the weekly average for January and February, which came in at some 790,000 barrels. The Bloomberg sources said that the buildup was caused by the South Korean government’s closer scrutiny of incoming fuel cargos, which has made local refiners and petrochemical producers wary of buying Russian naphtha.

China’s communist regime spent $710.6 billion on its military in 2022, more than three times Beijing’s publicly stated totals, according to a report from the Washington-based American Enterprise Institute (AEI).

“Considering that the Pentagon has labeled China the ‘pacing challenge,’ this revelation should cause concern,” the April 29 report reads. “When compared globally, China’s estimated $711 billion military budget illustrates that China is more of a ‘pacing threat’ than a ‘pacing challenge.’”

The world is an increasingly conflicted place, with the geopolitical relations between East and West as tensioned as they’ve ever been in decades.

In this dangerous panorama, a relentless game of cyber attacks and counterattacks seems to be afoot. At this point, it surfaces that the Chinese regime is now suspected to have hacked the British Ministry of Defense. MPs were briefed today of the massive data breach involving the MoD, targeting its service personnel.

UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi blasts Iran over its continued failure to cooperate with the IAEA's probe of its nuclear program.

UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday decried "completely unsatisfactory" cooperation from Iran after returning from a visit to the Islamic Republic, where he urged leaders to adopt "concrete" measures to address concerns over its nuclear program, AFP reported. Grossi's visit came at a time of heightened regional tensions and with his International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criticizing Iran for lack of cooperation on inspections and other outstanding issues.

An Iranian warship has embarked on a mission in oceanic waters, Iran’s state media reported, in the wake of a warning by Houthi militia that it could renew attacks on vessels transiting the region.



The aircraft carrier Shahid Mahdavi, operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has reached southern hemisphere waters, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, without specifying its exact location.

Fars said the 240-meter-long (787-foot) vessel is on a mission of an undisclosed nature, and referred to its voyage as a milestone, marking the first venture of an Iranian frigate below the equator.

Senior US administration official says the decision was made over concerns that Israel was approaching a decision on launching a full-scale assault on Rafah.

A senior US administration official confirmed on Tuesday that the US paused a shipment of bombs to Israel last week over concerns that Israel was approaching a decision on launching a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, The Associated Press reported. The official said the decision to pause the shipment was made last week and no final decision had been made yet on whether to proceed with the shipment at a later date.

State Department says legitimate for Israel to prevent Hamas from collecting revenue at border gate with Egypt, while urging quick reopening of crossing so aid deliveries continue

The Biden administration appeared to signal its initial approval of the operation launched by Israel early Tuesday morning to take over the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Spokespeople for the administration said the goals of the operation were legitimate, but warned that this assessment could change if the offensive expands in scope and leads to an extended hampering of aid shipments into Gaza.

After the US vetoed turning Palestine into official state in latest vote, Palestinians have found a workaround; They now ask to be recognized as a territory with all the same rights and qualifications of a state, including a vote in all UN matters, a move that cannot be blocked by any country's veto

Following the U.S. veto of a Security Council proposal to recognize Palestine as a member state of the United Nations, Palestinians are now pushing forward with a groundbreaking initiative. This Friday, they plan to present a resolution at the UN General Assembly that would grant them rights akin to those of a full member state, including voting privileges. Currently, a draft of this resolution is being shared among nations for feedback, which could lead to further amendments.

The General Assembly is expected to vote on a draft resolution backing Palestine as eligible for full membership

The US government could suspend all funding for UN agencies if a resolution recognizing Palestine as qualifying for full membership is adopted, Reuters has reported. Palestine is currently a “permanent observer state” at the UN that participates in meetings but does not have voting rights. The UN General Assembly could vote on Friday on a draft resolution that would recognize the Palestinian Authority (PA) as eligible to become a full member of the world body and recommend that the UN Security Council “reconsider the matter favorably.”

Anti-Israel group claims arson against Portland Police vehicles. Rachel Corrie's Ghost Brigade calls for escalated violence in support of Palestinians.

An Antifa anarchist movement-associated anti-Israel militant group on Monday claimed responsibility for the Thursday arson of 15 Portland Police training vehicles in a "preemptive May Day attack" on law enforcement to protect the pro-Palestinian encampment occupying the facilities at the Portland State University. A group calling itself Rachel Corrie’s Ghost Brigade issued a statement on the Antifa-affiliated Rose City Counter-Info blog, in which it called for an escalation in violence on behalf of Palestinians. The Rachel Corrie Foundation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Anti-Israel protesters on Monday disrupted an event at Auschwitz, the infamous Nazi concentration camp in Poland, commemorating the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust by the Nazis.

The International March of the Living, an annual Holocaust education program founded in 1988, brings people from around the world to Poland each year for Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day — known as Yom HaShoah — to march on the path leading from Auschwitz I to Auschwitz II-Birkenau, the Nazis’ largest death camp where 1 million Jews were murdered during World War II.

Recent media reports cited top officials in the Biden administration as saying they are considering granting refugees from Gaza permanent status in the US.

The claim was first reported in CBS News which claimed to have obtained “internal federal government documents” showing “senior officials across several federal U.S. agencies [who] have discussed the practicality of different options to resettle Palestinians from Gaza who have immediate family members who are American citizens or permanent residents.” The Gazans would be brought into the US as part of the United States Refugee Admissions Program Ironically, the plan would require coordination with Egypt, which has so far refused to welcome refugees from Gaza. Upon arriving in the US, the Gazans would be granted permanent residency, resettlement benefits like housing assistance, and a path to American citizenship.

It is not impossible that these are Fatah/Mahmoud Abbas operatives, and Hamas has announced that it will not allow any foreign, Arab, or Palestinian entity to enter the Strip.

It’s mind-boggling to bring in people who overwhelmingly support a terrorist organization

The ruling class left has seen the importation of thousands, if not millions of military-aged men from enemy nations. And now in a move that dials the insanity up to 'eleventy', they want to bring in supporters of Hamas, if not the terrorists themselves. Everyone is anticipating an October 7-type attack in the states that will make 9/11 look like a pinprick by comparison. So, how do they think they are going to politically survive bringing on such an attack after importing these people in? What is their plan, and what is their endgame after the inevitable terrorist attack that they’ve facilitated?

Fifty governors have signed letters in opposition to a Biden administration proposal that would change who has control over a state's national guard. A new Pentagon proposal, supported by the White House, would partially change that.

It's a governor's job to handle the state's National Guard, deploying members within their own state or to others in times of crisis. The Pentagon's proposal would give the Air Force secretary the sole authority to move Air National Guard members from any state to Space Force units in effort to build the service's Space Force. The secretary said the proposal impacts 13 space units — about 1,000 Air National Guard members.

“Free admission for newcomers to Canada and new Canadian citizens” in 2024.

Parks Canada has decided to offer a real break in 2024 for people looking to enjoy some of Canada’s glorious outdoors and backwoods. But only people who are newcomers and new Canadian citizens. In a Parks Canada post, the federal government agency announced that there will be “Free admission for newcomers to Canada and new Canadian citizens” in 2024. That applies to any park in Canada, from B.C. to Newfound and Labrador and there is no indication that free access is limited.

What's happening?

There’s no denying that RFK Jr. deserves kudos for his bold stance on the COVID vaccine.

He really put himself on the line, speaking up for the unvaccinated during a time when they were being vilified by the propaganda media and political uniparty machine. However, that’s about where his commendable actions end. For conservatives still cheering for RFK Jr., it might be time for a reality check, especially after his recent statements supporting gender reassignment and chemical castration for children.

What's not widely known is that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' grandfather, Lawrence Preston Gise, helped form the Pentagon's supersecret Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA—renamed DARPA) in 1958.

Years later, DARPA developed the internet and spurred breakthroughs in high-speed networking, voice recognition, and internet search. One year before Gise died in 1995, Bezos founded Amazon in the garage of his Bellevue, Washington home. John Greenewald Jr., who operates The Black Vault, a website dedicated to revealing declassified government documents through obtaining Freedom of Information Act requests, posted on X that he went after Gise's "FBI file, but found out if there was one, it has been destroyed."

Just in time for the election…

Two new COVID-19 variants, collectively known as “FLiRT,” have been detected and are reportedly spreading across the United States. The FLiRT variants are sub-lineages of the Omicron variant, named for the mutations they bear. The Infectious Disease Society of America states that the nickname ‘FLiRT’ is derived from the technical names of the variants’ mutations. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reclassified it as a variant of interest and recommended close monitoring.

We are witnessing an explosion of cancer in the United States that is unprecedented.

As you will see below, it is projected that the number of new cases of cancer in the U.S. will hit a brand-new record high this year, and cancer rates are rising particularly rapidly among our young people. There have been so many prominent individuals in the news that have been diagnosed with cancer recently, and so many people who I personally know have also been diagnosed with cancer recently. I am sure that most of you also personally know people who have been affected by this disease. Of course, cancer has been one of the leading causes of death for a very long time, but we have never witnessed anything quite like this.

A group of major civil rights organizations in New York is pushing for a statewide ban on the use of facial recognition and other biometric technologies by law enforcement, residential buildings, public accommodations and schools.

A release from the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (S.T.O.P.), which is leading the public advocacy campaign, says the “Ban The Scan” coalition demands the passage of four bills to enact a total ban on facial recognition across New York State. “Whether we’re going to the grocery store, learning at school, or entering our homes, facial recognition does not keep New Yorkers safe,” says S.T.O.P. Research & Advocacy Manager Corinne Worthington.

Organizations storing reference data to perform face biometrics matches should not store that data in unencrypted form.

This basic best practice requirement appears to be lost on many organizations, however, with a database of Salvadorans’ personal information leaked on the dark web the latest example. More than 5.1 million records of personal details, including high-definition facial photos labelled with the individual’s El Salvador national ID document number (DUI), have been made available for free on the dark web, Resecurity reports. The cybercriminal responsible for the data dump appears to have first attempted to sell the breached personal information.

Some social media users expressed anger this week after the Boy Scouts of America announced it was changing its name.

“Another institution that was great for boys to learn how to become men, has been destroyed by wokeness. What’s next, they going to wear little girl brownie uniforms,” @USBornNRaised wrote on X, formerly Twitter, responding to the announcement. On Tuesday, the Boy Scouts of America announced that they were changing their name to Scouting America, which they say will reflect “the organization’s ongoing commitment to welcome every youth and family in America to experience the benefits of Scouting.” The name change is expected to go into effect on February 8, 2025.

At least 17 tornadoes were reported in seven states overnight into Tuesday morning. The twisters were reported in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee and South Dakota.

The most destructive storm appeared in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, north of Tulsa, where major damage was reported. One person was killed in Barnsdall, according to Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden. Fifteen people were treated for injuries at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, about 20 miles south of Barnsdall.

Share