The Biden administration has just leveled a somewhat bizarre chemical weapons accusation against Russia, coming a day after the US Treasury came out with nearly 300 new anti-Moscow sanctions.

Those previously reported sanctions targeted Russia's defense-industrial sector, including its alleged chemical weapons program (Russia denies having one). "The U.S. State Department accused Russia Wednesday of having used chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention," AFP reports.

Washington’s claims that Moscow has engaged in banned forms of warfare against Ukrainian troops are baseless, Dmitry Peskov has said

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected claims by the US that Russia has engaged in chemical warfare in the Ukraine conflict. The allegation was made as the US Department of State announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian entities on Wednesday. Some of these measures were justified by reference to alleged breaches by Moscow of the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

MOSCOW, (Sputnik/Prime) - Reuters on Friday republished with no visible changes a previously withdrawn news article on UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron reportedly saying during his visit to Kiev that Ukraine allegedly has the "right" to strike Russian territory with weapons supplied by London.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that, while visiting Kiev earlier this day, Cameron pledged 3 billion pounds ($3.74 billion) in annual military aid for Ukraine for "as long as is necessary," adding that the UK foreign secretary also stated that Ukraine allegedly has the "right" to use UK weapons to strike targets within Russia.

Speaking to The Economist, the French president said it's necessary to have a 'strategic ambiguity' when dealing with Vladimir Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron question of sending Western troops to Ukraine would "legitimately" arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request, in an interview with The Economist published Thursday, May 2. Macron in the interview doubled down on his comments from earlier this year of not ruling out sending troops to Ukraine, which sent shockwaves through Europe and unsettled allies including Germany. Most of France's allies said at the time they would not send any forces.

General hints at ‘war footing’ logistics aiming to feed thousands of American soldiers and fuel tanks in event of face-off with Russia

German army chiefs are drawing up plans on how they would feed thousands of US soldiers and refuel their tanks as they moved towards Nato’s eastern front, as part of a secret document outlining Germany’s war readiness. In an interview with German newspaper FAZ, Bundeswehr Lt Gen André Bodemann said the army was putting together a new, long-term security plan with an emphasis on civil defence. Most of the planning details are a state secret, but the senior officer did disclose that part of the planning process involves logistics for feeding huge numbers of American soldiers, with the main input from civilians.

Ukraine will at some point have to enter into talks with Russia to bring an end to their more than two-year-old war, a senior Ukrainian intelligence official said in an interview published on Thursday.

Major-General Vadym Skibitsky, deputy chief of Ukraine's HUR military intelligence directorate, told the Economist magazine that talks would eventually be needed, as would be the case with any war. "General Skibitsky says he does not see a way for Ukraine to win the war on the battlefield alone. Even if it were able to push Russian forces back to the borders — an increasingly distant prospect—it wouldn’t end the war," the magazine wrote.

Gazprom’s record net loss follows a decline in revenues, according to an earnings report

Russian energy major Gazprom reported its first annual loss since 1999 on Thursday, in the wake of dwindling gas exports due to Western sanctions pressure. According to the state-owned company’s earnings report, Gazprom Group posted a net loss of 629 billion rubles ($6.7 billion) in 2023, its first annual loss in 25 years. The result comes in contrast to a net profit of $13.2 billion in 2022. The firm’s total revenue fell to $92 billion in 2023 from $126 billion in the previous year.

“There are a few details [on the defense pact] that we have to continue to work through, but we think we can reach agreement on those details in very short order,” Miller said.

Washington and Riyadh are close to finalizing details of a defense pact, but the Gaza war must end for that agreement and the one regarding normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia to be completed, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington on Thursday. “There are a few details [on the defense pact] that we have to continue to work through, but we think we can reach agreement on those details in very short order,” Miller said. “We are very far along,” he said.

Arrests of Saudi citizens over social media posts related to 'Israeli genocide' in Gaza have markedly increased in recent months, as Riyadh is reportedly concerned that "Iran and Islamist groups could exploit the conflict to incite a wave of uprisings," according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg.

Recent arrests include "an executive with a company involved in the kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic transformation plan," who reportedly expressed views on Gaza deemed "incendiary," an unnamed media figure who said "Israel should never be forgiven," and a citizen who called for the boycott of US fast food chains in the kingdom.

Initial reports indicated that several people were injured in the alleged Israeli airstrikes.

Eight Syrian soldiers were injured in alleged Israeli airstrikes that targeted a building in the Damascus area on Thursday night, the first such strikes reported since several senior commanders in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in early April. According to Syrian reports, the airstrike on Thursday targeted a building used by Syrian security forces near Najha, south of Damascus.

According to the report, repositioning forces will allow the US to avoid restrictions on conducting airstrikes from an air base used by the US in the United Arab Emirates.

The United States is expected to transfer fighter jets, armed drones, and other aircraft to Qatar in a move that will supposedly allow for its forces to be repositioned, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday morning. According to the report, repositioning forces will allow the US to avoid restrictions on conducting airstrikes from an air base used by the US in the United Arab Emirates.

State Department says UN ‘in the process or has by now recovered’ the humanitarian assistance stolen by terror group, the ‘first widespread case of diversion’ acknowledged by US

Hamas managed to seize a major shipment of humanitarian aid that was delivered to Gaza from Jordan earlier this week, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Thursday, after the supplies were the first to be shipped to the enclave through a newly reopened Israeli border crossing. Secretary of State Antony Blinken viewed the aid on Tuesday just before it departed from the headquarters of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization in Amman bound for the renovated crossing into the Gaza Strip at Erez, which was largely destroyed by Hamas during its October 7 terror onslaught that sparked the ongoing war.

Yahya Sinwar and his family may be surrounded by 20 hostages, former US Army official tells Sky News.

A former US Army officer has confirmed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is protecting himself and his family by using Israeli hostages as human shields. Speaking to Sky News, former US Army Vice Chief of Staff General Jack Keane quoted sources as saying that Sinwar has a significant number of hostages - even as many as 20 - surrounding both himself and his family. "My sources tell me that Sinwar, who is the number one leader in Gaza of the Hamas organization, has 15-20 hostages protecting him and his family," Keane told the news outlet.

Finally something we can all agree on. Thanks Joe..."

In early March, President Biden and the Democrats called for the "Unity of all Americans." Fast forward to the Marxist revolution spreading like stage four cancer at the nation's colleges and universities, anti-Israel and counter-protesters found common ground, or perhaps a glimpse of solidarity, when both sides were heard chanting "F**K Joe Biden" this week at the University of Alabama. "It finally happened. Joe managed to get both sides of the protest to hate him for different reasons," X user Alex The Ghost wrote.

Within hours of the Los Angeles Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office starting to clear an encampment erected by anti-Israel protesters (Marxist) at UCLA, the news is spreading on X that police have gained complete control of the courtyard.

"A few hundred protestors have been pushed out of the last section of the encampment as CHP gains FULL CONTROL of the area," independent journalist Anthony Cabass wrote on X. He said, "The encampment is being completely disassembled and mass arrests made of those that chose to stay behind. The UCLA Encampment is no more."

Joe Biden is running for re-election and behind in the polls.

He's desperate to satisfy his 'death to America' base in places like Dearborn and at campus protests. So now he's come up with a new sweetener to bring those voters back. Importing Gaza "refugees," despite the war, from the Gaza side at least, being about staying in place at home and taking over Israel, too. According to CBS News: The Biden administration is considering bringing certain Palestinians to the U.S. as refugees, a move that would offer a permanent safe haven to some of those fleeing war-torn Gaza, according to internal federal government documents obtained by CBS News.

President Biden chose a strange moment to lash out at allies and humiliate them, given his administration is busy trying to build international consensus against Russia as it continues the war in Ukraine, and on sensitive flashpoint issues like the Israel-Hamas conflict.

On Wednesday Biden called Japan and India 'xenophobic' during off-camera remarks at a campaign fundraiser in D.C. He included these longtime US allies in the controversial statement alongside Washington rivals and enemies China and Russia. He said all of these countries are unwelcoming to migrants ultimately "because they are xenophobic." Leaders in Japan and India are without doubt blistering with outrage.

Illegal immigration into Germany reached a five-year high in the first quarter of 2024, the latest government figures show.

The federal government admitted its failure to combat the ongoing migration crisis in its written response to a question by AfD lawmaker Martin Hess, as seen by German news outlet Junge Freiheit. It revealed that up to April 1, a total of 20,000 illegal border crossings into Germany were registered by federal police, up 2 percent for the same period last year. In March, the last month for which figures are available, a significant increase in illegal migrant activity was recorded at the German-Polish border where the largest number of illegal border crossings took place.

15-year-old Matisse tragically met his end when an Afghan migrant, previously arrested for violent crimes, fatally stabbed him in the heart, while his own mother joined in, mercilessly slapping the defenseless victim as he lay dying on the pavement.

In a case that has sent shockwaves across France and reignited the contentious immigration debate, the gruesome murder of 15-year-old Matisse, who was stabbed to death by an Afghan migrant in Châteauroux with the help of his mother, has taken a chilling turn with the emergence of disturbing new details. The alleged perpetrator, a teenage Afghan migrant with a history of violent offenses, has been arrested in connection with the heinous crime. Additionally, his mother has also been arrested and charged with “voluntary homicide” for her involvement in the attack.

More people are dying of heart failure, completely reversing long-standing declines in mortality rates.

An unprecedented number of people are dying from heart failure, completely reversing long-standing declines in cardiovascular mortality rates observed just two decades ago. A cohort study published on April 24 in JAMA Cardiology using U.S. death certificate data showed deaths related to heart failure decreased from 1999 to 2012, plateaued, and then steadily rose from 2012 to 2021, with an acceleration observed from 2020 to 2021.

Modified mRNA LNP products versus 'traditional' vaccines

Toronto city officials appealed to the Trudeau government to legalize all quantities of crack, cocaine, heroin, meth, and other hard drugs, despite warnings that it will bring increased chaos and violence to the city.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) —The City of Toronto is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to decriminalize hard drugs. In a March letter, Toronto city officials appealed to the Trudeau government to legalize all quantities of crack, cocaine, heroin, meth, and other hard drugs, despite warnings that it will bring increased chaos and violence to the city. Its reasoning is that people look askance at drug abuse and drug abusers, who then attempt to hide their habit.

Critics of the amended law voiced their fears over risks of privacy and potential data violations after authorities announced their plan to gather and store citizens' sensitive personal data through biometrics.

HANOI, Vietnam (LifeSIteNews) — Communist Vietnam’s amended 2023 Law on Identification, which comes into effect on July 1, will mandate iris scans, fingerprints, and facial images as biometric data to be collected and stored for the registration of Vietnamese identity cards. According to Le Tan Toi, Vietnam’s chairman of the National Defense and Security Committee, an individual’s iris does not change over time and is a better basis for identity verification than other characteristics, like fingerprints, that may be damaged or altered.

Bank of Ireland announced it will invest more than €34 million (roughly US$36 million) to upgrade its phone and CRM systems, including adding voice biometrics for authentication.

The use of voice biometrics will improve fraud protection and reduce waiting times for customers. This investment follows an announcement of €60 million (US$64 million) on ATMs and branch networks, and €50 million (US$54 million) on fraud protections. “This is the largest single investment in enhanced systems and technology for our frontline colleagues in branches and contact centers that the Bank has ever made. We receive more than 11,000 calls on average each day and when customers call us they want speed, expertise and security,” says Susan Russell, CEO, Bank of Ireland Retail Ireland.

A mysterious, astonishing powerful chatbot appears to have been briefly released to the world – before being hidden again.

It is not known what the artificial intelligence system is, or where it came from. But what is clear is that it is among the most powerful systems in the world. The system was first spotted on LMSYS Org, a website that benchmarks AI systems and ranks them. Users saw that the tool, named gpt2-chatbot, was briefly available to use. Word quickly spread about the new system, which users said was as powerful as OpenAI’s GPT-4, itself among the most powerful available in the world. Some even found that it performed better than all other models on some specific tests.

The Satanic Temple (TST) has announced plans to deploy its ministers as chaplains in schools across Oklahoma following the House’s recent legislation.

Senate Bill 36, which allows volunteer chaplains within educational institutions, passed the House and now awaits Senate approval. If it passes the Senate, Oklahoma could see the bill enacted as soon as November 1. The bill stipulates rigorous checks for those aspiring to be school chaplains. According to Tulsa World, this bill would permit districts to hire paid or volunteer chaplains.

New carbon-dating research reveals new findings about the age of the city of Jerusalem and the dates of its expansion.

New and comprehensive scientific research conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority, Tel Aviv University, and the Weizmann Institute of Science has, for the first time, succeeded in using exact science in order to link events mentioned in the Bible to archaeological findings unearthed in the city of David. The research, published this week in the journal PNAS, challenges some of the perceptions that have been accepted until now regarding the construction activities of Jerusalem during the reigns of the kings of Judah.

A high-speed camera has captured the chilling moment four UFOs were spotted above the 'cursed' Skinwalker Ranch in northeastern Utah.

Never-before-seen footage has exposed a possible 'portal' on the haunted ranch, where the team has witnessed a mutilated cow who died under mysterious circumstances. The video, released by The History Channel in a new episode of 'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch,' features a team of scientists investigating the 512-acre ranch, long known for its paranormal and UFO-related activities.

