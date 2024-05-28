One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

One of Russia’s most important early warning radar installations that was designed to track incoming nuclear missiles was destroyed on May 23rd, but the big corporate news outlets in the western world are hardly saying anything about it.

Without that installation, there is a giant hole in Russia’s ability to track incoming missiles from the direction of the Middle East. So this is a really big deal. During an all-out nuclear war, early warning radar installations would be among the very first targets, and the Russians are telling us that according to their nuclear protocols the destruction of the Armavir Radar Station could have allowed them to conduct a nuclear strike in return. Thankfully, that did not happen. But this should have been front page news all over the world.

Could we be at the early stages of where we see the sort of deal we have been expecting for some time?

While we cover the Xi and Putin meeting in the Around the World, I think there is also a case to be made that we are entering a new “phase” in the war in Ukraine. One where Russia will attempt to use social media to convince everyone that “peace” should be achieved, and where Russia is able to hold on to much of the land it occupies in Eastern Ukraine. It seems to be more than a coincidence that Putin appears to be publicly amenable to this sort of outcome after the meeting with Xi.

The US-led bloc has been long-involved in hostilities with Russia despite claiming otherwise, Dmitry Peskov says

The US-led NATO bloc has not only been directly involved in a confrontation with Russia but is now falling into “wartime ecstasy,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. He was speaking in response to the military bloc’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg advocating the removal of restrictions on use of Western weaponry by Ukraine. Stoltenberg’s remarks can be only considered as the official stance of the entire US-led military bloc and Russia will respond accordingly, Peskov told the Izvestia newspaper on Monday.

Ukraine and Belgium on Tuesday struck a bilateral security agreement including the delivery of 30 F-16 fighter jets, signed during a Brussels meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

"The document includes at least 977 million euros in Belgian military aid to Ukraine this year, as well as Belgium's commitment to providing support over the course of the agreement's ten-year term," Zelensky said in a social media post.

The Parliamentary Assembly of NATO has passed a new declaration urging the alliance's members to lift some restrictions on Ukraine's use of their weapons on Russian soil as the Kiev regime continues to lose ground on the battlefield.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told The Economist on May 24 that Western countries should lift their respective bans on Ukraine using their weapons inside Russia. The newspaper alleged that Stoltenberg's target was US President Joe Biden's policy of limiting Ukraine's use of ATACMS long-range missiles and other weapons inside Russia except for Crimea and the nation's new territories admitted in September 2022.

Berlin says it does not want to get directly involved in the Ukraine conflict

Berlin considers Vladimir Zelensky's request for a NATO “missile shield” over Ukraine a step too far, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday. Speaking to the New York Times last week, the Ukrainian leader argued that NATO should shoot down Russian missiles from their own territory, as the US and UK had done with Iranian missiles and drones aimed at Israel. “From our point of view, that would be an involvement, a direct involvement in this conflict. And that is something we are not aiming for,” Hebestreit told reporters in Berlin.

Matteo Salvini slams Stoltenberg’s call for lifting of restrictions on Ukraine using its Western weapons to attack sites in Russia

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has called NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg a “dangerous gentleman” for his proposal to allow Kiev to strike targets in Russia with Western weapons. Such a move could lead to World War III, Salvini has warned. The NATO chief has been urging western donors of longer-range weapons to allow attacks against targets on Russian soil. The arms were reportedly provided on the condition that they would not be used outside territory claimed by Kiev. The stipulation is intended to prevent further escalation of the conflict. However, in an interview with The Economist last week, Stoltenberg claimed it is time for the US-led military bloc’s allies to reconsider all the restrictions.

Taipei will have the newest American military technology, GOP Representative Michael McCaul has said

Taiwan will be supplied with more up-to-date US weapons than Ukraine and has access to advanced American technology, Michael McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee has claimed. McCaul announced the imminent arrival of American weapons while on a controversial visit to the self-administered Chinese island on Monday. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US of 'consequences' from its courting and arming of the island. Taiwan has previously complained that Washington’s military assistance to Kiev had caused in arms deliveries to the island.

Japan issued an alert telling its residents to take cover after North Korea launched a rocket allegedly carrying its second military spy satellite on Monday night.

The rocket launch came just hours after the country's announcement of a plan to put a satellite into orbit drew strong rebukes from its neighbors. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a launch trajectory believed to be a spy satellite fired from the North's main space center at 10:44pm on Monday. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that a North Korean rocket was launched in a southern direction off the Korean Peninsula's west coast.

"Every American has a right to know what happened at Quantico..."

Weeks ago, two individuals in a box truck attempted to breach the gates at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Triangle, Virginia. Armed guards immediately stopped them, and the base's top brass quickly covered up the incident. The reason for burying this incident? It's an election year for President Biden - and this type of news is politically explosive. The suspects were two Jordanian nationals, one reportedly on the FBI's terrorist watch list, raising suspicions that they entered illegally through the Biden administration's open southern border, as one report says, adding this could've been a dry run for a potential vehicle-borne improvised explosive device attack.

National security is being jeopardized by a wave of Chinese and Russian nationals sneaking onto US military bases, a top Navy admiral has warned.

US Fleet Forces Commander Daryl Caudle said that attempted infiltrations are happening ‘two or three times a week’ at Navy bases alone. More than 100 attempts were made by Chinese nationals alone last year, with the perpetrators often claiming to be innocent tourists when caught. ‘This thing of our military bases getting penetrated by foreign nationals is happening more and more,’ Caudle told Fox News.

The texts to set up a meeting with Joe came after months of negotiation about the Biden family's involvement in the deal with the Chinese government-linked company, in exchange for $10 million a year.

In July 2017 Hunter sent 'threatening' texts to CEFC official Runlong Zhao demanding he follow through on the $10 million deal, and noting his father's involvement. 'I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,' Hunter wrote, in text messages obtained by the IRS investigators and published by Congress last year.

ABC News says Israel told the US it believes shrapnel or something else from attack on Hamas officials caused container to explode, setting nearby tents for displaced Gazans ablaze

Israeli officials have told the US that they believe tents housing displaced Gazans went up in flames after a fuel tank was set alight following an airstrike on top Hamas terrorists nearby, according to a report Monday. The tank was located some 100 meters (330 feet) from the area targeted in the airstrike, but was ignited by shrapnel or something else following the Israeli attack, ABC News reported, citing an unnamed US official. According to the report, the US has no way to validate or reject Israel’s version of events and is awaiting the outcome of a probe into the deadly incident.

‘You didn’t bring them home. You cannot remain prime minister,’ Opposition Leader Lapid responds to prime minister during Knesset debate

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sounded a defiant note from the Knesset rostrum on Monday evening, vowing to continue fighting in Gaza despite mounting international condemnation of the offensive in Rafah, and rejecting accusations that his government is not negotiating in good faith for the release of hostages held in the Strip. “Those who say they are not ready to stand up to the pressure raise the flag of defeat; I won’t raise any such flag, I will keep fighting until the flag of victory is raised,” he said. “I don’t intend to end the war before every goal has been achieved. If we give in, the massacre will return. If we give in, we will give a huge win to terror, to Iran.”

The IDF said that the incident was under investigation and that a dialogue was taking place with the Egyptians.

Israeli and Egyptian forces exchanged fire near Rafah on Monday, with sources in the IDF telling Israeli media that an Egyptian soldier who fired at troops operating on a tunnel near the border, who returned fire, killing one Egyptian soldier. After the incident, IDF officials contacted Egyptian officials to stop the fire. No Israeli soldiers were injured in the incident. The IDF said that the incident was under investigation and there was a dialogue with the Egyptians.

Opposition planning to accelerate attempts to bring down Israel's democratically-elected government.

Ahead of a planned Wednesday meeting by opposition leaders, sources in the opposition have said that the parties have decided to accelerate the efforts to bring down Israel's democratically-elected government, Kan Reshet Bet reported. The meeting will be attended by MKs Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), and Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope - The United Right). According to the sources, the three-way meeting was preceded by numerous meetings over the past several weeks between Lapid and Liberman, and Lapid and Sa'ar. All three party leaders have a desire to see MK Benny Gantz (National Unity) join their group before the June 8 deadline by which he promised to leave the emergency government.

The US announced it will transfer $593 million for humanitarian aid to Syria, Ynet reported on Tuesday night, citing Samantha Power, the administrator of the US Agency for International Development.

According to the report, the funds were designated for Syria's LGBTQ+ community, women's rights, people with disabilities, and the displaced.

"The same popular front who hijacked planes?"

Rashida Tlaib, a Congresswoman from Detroit and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, spoke over the weekend at the "People's Conference for Palestine," linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). This group, an Arab nationalist movement with Marxist-Leninist ideology, is designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US. It has public-facing arms, such as Samidoun, working on behalf of the group, and active cells in many countries in Europe and North America. During the Saturday speech, Tlaib referred to members of the audience as the "squad" and demanded President Biden establish a "red line" on Israel's counteroffensive in Gaza.

Osama Siblani, a prominent Arab-American community leader and publisher, announced that Muslims are poised to take control of key political positions across the United States, including the Congress and the White House.

During his speech earlier this month at a dinner honoring former Lebanese security chief Abbas Ibrahim, who has known for ties with Hezbollah, Siblani said, “We have the best we can offer to the United States of America – not only in Michigan but across the country – and we [have] offered our best… The best is yet to come. I can be very confident to tell you that we are on the road to the White House, to Congress, to decision-making everywhere in the United States,” he said. According to Memri TV, Siblani’s remarks referenced a historical grievance dating back 40 years when a local mayor allegedly spoke of an “Arab problem” in Dearborn. He contrasted that with today’s reality where, according to him, “The Arabs are ruling Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck.”

"The amount of debt currently held by the US today has reached inconceivable, astronomical levels. And the dollar's monopoly..."

Last September, we told readers that the US national debt was skyrocketing at a staggering $1 trillion every three months—roughly every 100 days. Since then, the debt spending has gotten worse. Out-of-control spending has delayed the US economy's day of reckoning in this year's presidential election cycle. But it has become very evident an economic crisis looms in the years ahead. One River Asset Management CIO, Eric Peters, recently said, "I have a growing conviction that in the coming 2-5 years, we're going to face a US debt sustainability crisis, sparking a major global market event." BofA CIO Michael Hartnett recently noted what we said previously about the unsustainable debt explosion...

Little by little, our standard of living has been eroding.

A couple decades ago, we had the largest and most prosperous middle class in the history of the world, but now most of the country is struggling. At this point, fast food is considered to be a “luxury”, 11 million children are living in poverty, and thousands of stores are permanently shutting down all over the United States because consumers have so little discretionary income these days. We are in the midst of a historic cost of living crisis, and those at the bottom of the economic food chain are being hit the hardest.

The story that Steve Quayle just linked to over at Michael Snyder's Economic Collapse Blog titled "America In 2024: Fast Food Is A “Luxury”, 11 Million Children Live In Poverty, And 1000s Of Stores Are Closing" told only bits and pieces of the entire story.

Reporting solemnly that little by little, our standard of living has been eroding, so much so that with 11 million children living in poverty, the 'fast food garbage' sold at places like McDonald's and Burger King and all of the rest of those 'death stops' are now looked at to be a 'luxury,' and a 'luxury' that fewer and fewer Americans are even able to afford, I still remember working very briefly at one of those 'death stops' when I was just out of high school, back when I could even get a 'free' meal or two whenever I wanted because the manager there took kindly to the work I performed and to my dedication, making sure I was there every day, and on time, and happily stayed overtime if needed.

Negotiators once again failed to produce a draft deal last week

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday expressed confidence that a deal on a global pandemic accord can still be reached, Reuters has reported. For more than two years, ministers from among the WHO’s 194 member states have been struggling to draft a treaty on new pandemic response rules in the wake of Covid-19, which the global health body estimates has killed 13 million people since 2019. Negotiators once again failed to produce a draft deal last Friday for formal approval by the World Health Assembly this week.

CHICAGO/LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - The United States and Europe are taking steps to acquire or manufacture H5N1 bird flu vaccines that could be used to protect at-risk poultry and dairy workers, veterinarians and lab technicians, government officials said, moves influenza experts say could curb the threat of a pandemic.

U.S officials last week said they were moving bulk vaccine from CSL Seqirus (CSL.AX), opens new tab that closely matches the current virus into finished shots that could provide 4.8 million doses of vaccine. European health officials told Reuters they were in talks to acquire CSL's prepandemic vaccine. Canadian health officials said they have met with GSK (GSK.L) Other countries, including the UK, are discussing how to proceed on prepandemic vaccines, scientists said.

The day after the federal government announced it would suspend its vaccine mandates in June 2022, military leaders were taking stock of their own related policy, with some saying making a similar announcement would impact the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) “credibility.”

“If we rescind the CDS Directive, the credibility of the institution is weakened, particularly the relationship between the strategic and tactical levels,” read minutes from a Strategic Operations Planning Group (SOPG) meeting on June 15, 2022. The comments were attributed to the CAF’s Director Military Careers Administration (DMCA). The email containing the minutes had been sent by Colonel Krystle Connerty, a director with the Strategic Joint Staff. The email was obtained through the access to information system.

Havana Syndrome admitted to be real

And how do you know the problem is bad if you're a Democrat? First, it was the Washington Post calling out the lunacy. Now, it's CBS.

Transportation Secretary Mayor Pete made his rounds on Face the Nation this weekend where he was both laughed at to his face by the host and suggested during the interview that increased airline turbulence is occurring as a result of climate change. Early in the interview CBS’s Margaret Brennan called out Mayor Pete on something we wrote about just days ago: after spending more than $7 billion since 2021 on EV infrastructure, the nation has less than 10 EV chargers to show for it. As we noted earlier this month, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by Biden in November 2021, allocated $7.5 billion for EV charging.

An engine caught fire on a United Airlines flight at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport on May 27, causing the pilots to abort takeoff.

An engine caught fire on a United Airlines flight at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport on May 27, causing the pilots to abort takeoff. United Airlines flight 2091 from Chicago to Seattle experienced an engine fire at around 2 p.m. local time at O'Hare airport shortly before takeoff, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement. The incident led the FAA to temporarily suspend arrivals to the airport, with normal operations resuming at around 2:45 p.m. local time, the spokesperson added.

Walmart is getting skewered on social media after unveiling its “Pride Always” collection prior to what society has deemed “pride month” in June, as shoppers express disappointment, irritation, and disgust.

“Not just a slogan. #PrideAlways is a reminder to lead with love,” Walmart wrote in the caption of the post, which features a video of the creators behind this year’s collection talking about some of their favorite pieces of its LGBTQIA2S+ apparel: “So tired of this nonsense. If anyone should have a month of honor it should we for our soldiers, our nurses and police officers. People who actually are making a difference in this world,” one Instagram user wrote.

A “transgender” teenager in New Zealand has been hospitalized after attempting to perform a double mastectomy on herself after watching a YouTube video.

The biological female teenager has been identified publicly only as 18-year-old “Patient Z.” A study on the incident was recently published in the New Zealand Medical Journal. The Blaze reports: According to a recent study published in the New Zealand Medical Journal, an 18-year-old biological female attempted to perform a mastectomy on her left breast. The self-surgery was done due to “significant psychological stress of having breasts at an upcoming pool party,” according to the journal.

At least 18 people were killed in a severe weather outbreak that affected Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kentucky from late Saturday into Sunday, May 26, 2024. Severe weather is expected to continue into the new week with risks shifting east from Alabama to near New York City by Monday.

At least 18 people, including children, died as severe weather spawned multiple tornadoes across Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kentucky from late Saturday into Sunday, May 26, 2024. The storms left more than 500 000 customers without power — more than 1.3 million people.

Strange luminous ‘rods’ have been caught on camera in the skies over several South American countries in the past month, DailyMail.com can reveal.

In videos filmed by residents of Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, the long white and blue objects appear to slowly float across the sky. One stunning example was filmed on April 29 by UFO researcher and Petrobras engineer Rony Vernet on cameras he set up to monitor the southeastern night sky near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. At 5:01 a.m., an apparent cylindrical object glides into the frame, heading northeast and gradually moving out of sight over about 80 seconds. On May 6, a witness in Argentina filming with their phone captured a similar-looking white object moving slowly through the sky above their house.

What if you could swap out your cancer ridden body with a new body? What if you could swap out your Alzheimers racked body with a new one... keeping your consciousness intact? Yes a totally new body but your memories are all still there.

