The former president’s warning comes after Poland said Washington would hit Russian targets if Moscow were to use nukes in Ukraine

Any US attack on Russian targets in Ukraine would automatically trigger a world war, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned. The official, who currently serves as Deputy Chair of Russia’s Security Council, made the remarks after Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski claimed Washington had threatened to conduct such a strike should Russia use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"Such behavior is unacceptable for any responsible politician," Anatoly Antonov said

WASHINGTON, May 26. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden insults all the Russian people by his invectives against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said. "I believe such behavior is unacceptable for any responsible politician, especially the leader of the nation. Verbal rudeness and attempts to raise self-esteem on account of the image of our President reflect anger of Washington because Russia, using the US wordings, is challenging the ‘rule-based world order’," Antonov said, cited by the press service of the Russian mission. On Saturday, US President Joe Biden again used offensive speech against the Russian leader.

In an apparent reciprocal move, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on May 23 allowing the seizure of assets, securities, and property belonging to the United States or to U.S. citizens in Russia to compensate for damages caused by the confiscation of assets and property belonging to Russian tycoons and the Russian central bank in the United States.

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act, which allows Washington to seize about $5 billion in Russian state assets located in the United States.

Break Russia into "much smaller" states...

Last week, Russian media took note of the latest provocative statements by Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. She has led Russia's tiny Baltic neighbor into a firm hawkish anti-Moscow position. The country was part of the wave of eastern European nations to join NATO in the mid-2000s during the Bush era. She's calling for the breakup of the Russian Federation. Kallas proposed during a debate in the country's capital of Tallinn last week that Russia could become much "smaller" as a desired outcome of the Ukraine war.

The head of the military alliance should apologize and clarify his remarks or resign, deputy PM Matteo Salvini has stated

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other top officials have criticized NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s remarks on the use of Western arms by Kiev, accusing him of escalating tensions with Moscow. Stoltenberg claimed last week that the “time has come” for members of the US-led military bloc to reconsider their policies and let Ukraine use Western weapons to launch strikes deep into Russian territory.

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday that he had never seen greater irresponsibility than Europe getting involved in the conflict in Ukraine without calculating what it would cost.

"Europe is becoming so involved in the war that it does not even have an estimate of the scale of the costs and means necessary to achieve its military objective. I have never seen anything more irresponsible in my life," Orban said in an interview with the Patriota YouTube channel. He added that, in his opinion, NATO wanted to become a party to the conflict in Ukraine and "the chances that the alliance can be kept from doing so are limited."

Budapest is obstructing the bloc’s efforts to militarily support Kiev, the paper’s sources claim

Hungary has blocked legislation that would allow the EU hand over profits earned on frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing sources. The West froze around $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets when the Ukraine conflict escalated, trapping around $280 billion in the EU. While the bloc stopped short of confiscating the assets outright due to legal concerns, earlier this week it approved the use of interest generated from the assets to provide military aid to Kiev. The annual revenue is estimated to be around $3 billion.

The bloc is living through a crisis of democracy and could end up “dying” altogether, the French president warns

The EU is facing a record number of “external and internal enemies,” who pose an existential threat to the bloc, French President Emmanuel Macron has said, doubling down on a warning he’d given earlier, that “our Europe” could end up dying. Macron made the remarks while speaking alongside Germany’s head of state, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on the first of his three-day state visit. The two attended the Festival of Democracy, held in Berlin’s government quarter, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country’s constitution.

The newly agreed Dutch coalition government on Thursday plans the "strictest-ever" asylum policy, including an opt-out from European Union rules. After six months in the making, the 26-page coalition agreement proposes to “deport people without a valid residence permit as much as possible, even forcibly”. Monte Francis reports.

More than 120 MPs have decided to quit ahead of the next general election - including likes of Angela Leadsom and Theresa May

The UK will go to the polls in July after Rishi Sunak announced the date for the next general election – but scores of high-profile MPs will not be facing the electorate after deciding to stand down. Housing secretary Michael Gove and former business secretary Andrea Leadsom became the latest Tory MPs to announce they would not contest the next election, as the number of Conservative MPs deciding to stand aside hit a new post-war record. In his letter to constituents, Mr Gove cited the “toll” of public office as he said it was time to let “a new generation lead” following a political career spanning nearly 20 years.

The US is conducting war games near the South China Sea as US lawmakers visit Taiwan, undermining the United States’ long-held official commitment to a one-China policy.

The United States is conducting military drills with its allies near the South China Sea as a congressional delegation visits Taiwan in America’s latest attempt to undermine its official one-China policy. “Marines from the US and the Philippines have been carrying out ominous war games on small islands a short distance from Taiwan,” according to British media, citing reporting by the Wall Street Journal from correspondents embedded with a US military regiment.

A section of the $320 million floating pier built and erected off Gaza's coast has broken off and floated onto an Israeli beach. The Saturday mishap is the latest setback for the US humanitarian aid project, after three US troops were reported injured aboard the pier two days prior, including one critically.

The Times of Isreal's military correspondent Emanuel Fabian has reported that "An American vessel used to unload humanitarian aid from ships into the Gaza Strip via a floating pier disconnected from a small boat tugging it this morning due to stormy seas, leading it to get stuck on the coast of Ashdod, eyewitnesses say."

The Iron Dome system intercepted several projectiles • Two Israelis injured while running for cover • Eight rockets were fired from Rafah.

Air-raid sirens sounded across Tel Aviv and Israel’s central region on Sunday afternoon, warning of incoming Hamas rocket fire from the Gaza Strip for the first time in four months. The Israel Defense Forces’ Iron Dome aerial-defense system intercepted several projectiles, with blasts being reported across Tel Aviv, Petach Tikvah, Herzliya and Ramat Hasharon.

IDF airstrikes targeted Hamas leaders Yassin Rabia and Khalid Nagaar in Rafah, claiming it struck legitimate targets while following the ICJ's ruling.

An IDF aircraft struck a Hamas compound in Rafah, targeting head of Hamas West Bank division Yassin Rabia, along with Khalid Nagaar, a senior member of the West Bank division, the IDF reported on Sunday. The IDF announced "A short while ago, aircraft attacked a Hamas terrorist organization's compound in Rafah where senior terrorists were present. "The attack targeted terrorists who are legitimate targets under international law, using precise munitions, and was based on prior intelligence indicating the use of the area by Hamas terrorists.

Hamas says that Palestinians must “rise up and march” against the Israeli army’s “massacre” in Gaza’s far-southern city of Rafah, which according to the IDF targeted a Hamas compound and killed two senior commanders.

“In light of the horrific Zionist massacre this evening committed by the criminal occupation army against the tents of the displaced… we call on the masses of our people in the West Bank, Jerusalem, the occupied territories and abroad to rise up and march angrily against the ongoing Zionist massacre against our people in the sector,” the Palestinian terror group says in a statement.

15 rockets launched at Western Galilee after Israeli airstrike kills terror operative in Naqoura; separate barrage on Kiryat Shmona lightly injures man

A Hezbollah operative was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle in southern Lebanon on Sunday morning, Lebanese media and the Israel Defense Forces said. According to the IDF, the target of the strike in the coastal town of Naqoura was a member of the terror group. The IDF said the operative was identified leaving a building previously known to be used by Hezbollah. A short while later he was targeted and killed. A separate strike targeted two more Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon’s Ayta ash-Shab, the military added.

War Cabinet meets to discuss hostage talks while Hamas continues to stall

Israel is set to restart the deadlocked hostage deal negotiations with the Hamas terror group this week, after preliminary understandings were reached with the U.S. and Qatar, according to multiple media reports. The Israeli War Cabinet was convened on Sunday evening to talk about the efforts to restart the talks based on the proposals presented by Mossad Director David Barnea in his recent meeting with CIA chief William Burns, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Paris, France.

As New York is completely overrun with illegals from Biden’s invasion, Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly working with ICE to “get around” sanctuary city laws that protect violent illegal alien criminals.

It was reported today that multiple illegals have stabbed each other to death in New York City’s taxpayer-funded shelters. The New York Post reported, A migrant was stabbed to death on Sunday morning after getting into an argument with another man outside the East Harlem migrant shelter where they both lived, police said.

In a compelling interview conducted by Sam Dubé and the RAIR Foundation, Maj. (Ret.) Stephen C. Coughlin, an American lawyer and former Joint Chiefs of Staff intelligence analyst, unveiled the intricate strategies employed by leftist movements aimed at dismantling America’s foundational principles and societal structures.

His revelations shed light on how Maoist mass-line narrative attacks and pseudo-sciences, referred to as “scientism,” are being used as weapons to dismantle traditional values and freedoms. Furthermore, Coughlin highlighted how many people, often unwittingly, become controlled opposition, aiding in the destruction of the West.

Former UK chief scientific adviser warns ‘we are not ready yet’ and urges next government to prepare

The former chief scientific adviser to the government Sir Patrick Vallance has said another pandemic is “absolutely inevitable” and urged the incoming British government to focus on preparing for it, warning “we are not ready yet”. Speaking at a panel event at the Hay festival in Powys, Vallance said it is “great we are having an election” as there are “clearly issues that need to be sorted out”. One of the things the next government must do is implement “better surveillance to be able to pick these things up”, he said.

What Pandemic?

The ninth meeting of the International Negotiating Body (“INB9”) has failed to yield an agreement ahead of next week’s 77th World Health Assembly (“WHA”). However, delegates were still optimistic yesterday that an agreement on a Pandemic Accord would eventually be reached.

Although it seems we might have been given a temporary respite, the fight to defeat the World Health Organisation’s (“WHO’s”) pandemic plans is not yet over. Besides the Pandemic Accord there is also WHO’s proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

As the World Health Organization vies to strengthen its mandate through legally binding international health regulations and a new pandemic treaty, citizens are saying enough is enough and uniting under the Geneva Project to shape the future they want for their health and well-being.

It's yet another reminder of why blindly 'trusting the science' may not always be the best go-to move in the future.

217 year old Wiley science publisher has reportedly "peer reviewed" more than 11,000 papers that were determined to be fake without ever noticing. The papers were referred to as "naked gobbledygook sandwiches", Australian blogger Jo Nova wrote on her blog last week. "It’s not just a scam, it’s an industry," she said. "Who knew, academic journals were a $30 billion dollar industry?"

Republican state Sen. Buck Newton said the bill’s intent is not to prohibit people from wearing masks if that is what they choose.

A North Carolina bill to increase penalties for criminals who wear masks to conceal their identity while committing a crime is being scrutinized and framed as an attempt to target those who continue to follow COVID-era health precautions. Republican state Sen. Buck Newton told The Epoch Times that the bill’s intent, however, is not to prohibit people from wearing masks if that is what they choose, but in response to growing law enforcement and business concerns over crime.

If you are a globalist intending world takeover, what could be a more effective tool in your armoury than to make the populace stupid and stupider without them knowing?

In their ongoing hijack, silent war on humanity, the globalists know that this is an effective way to covertly control the populace. Unaware that they are being dumbed-down how can the populace ever revolt? In view of this here are 5 alarming examples indicating the ongoing agendized dumbing-down of society and what needs to be done.

I did not expect to encounter questions like this when writing a bioethics brief on gene manipulation back in 2015. When researching the ethically questionable uses of gene manipulation, I encountered a collection of scientists hell-bent on the quest for immortality, determined to use every tool in their arsenal to transcend mankind’s current limitations.

You would expect to find such sci-fi-worthy aspirations espoused by pseudo-scientists and fan fiction bloggers not by minds affiliated with the world’s elite academic institutions — Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, and MIT, to name a few. These scientists called themselves “transhumanists” and were spearheading what was, at the time, a fringe movement despite their prestigious academic affiliations. Their chief aim is to facilitate humanity’s evolution through modern technology into a “post-human” species, one that is unhinged from current human limitations, like weakness, ignorance, and, especially, death.

The AI tools that crunch numbers, generate text and videos and find patterns in data rely on mass surveillance and exercise concerning control over our lives, the boss of encrypted messaging app Signal told AFP on Thursday.

Pushing back against the unquestioning enthusiasm at VivaTech in Paris, Europe’s top startup conference where industry players vaunt the merits of their products, Meredith Whittaker said concerns about surveillance and those about AI were “two framings of the same thing”. “The AI technologies we’re talking about today are reliant on mass surveillance,” she said.

They’re 50 times smaller than a hair on your body, look like tiny strands of spider silk and could fundamentally change how humans interact with the world around them.

That’s because these strands aren’t destined to become clothing or some other textile. Instead, they’re the fabric of a prototype biosensor developed by scientists at the University of Cambridge. And these biosensors could be spun around or printed into any number of biological mediums – basically, the tissue of a human or plant. This ‘biology-machine’ interface described by the Cambridge group means a new generation of wearables to monitor human health could be just around the corner.

A 1996 Report About Taking Over Our Weather By 2025

Five people died in Texas, two in Oklahoma, and another in Arkansas overnight after violent storms and tornadoes swept through the region, overturning trucks, smashing homes and trapping dozens in a collapsed gas station.

Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told NBC News early Sunday that five people died in the community some 50 miles north of Dallas, Texas. Between 60 and 80 people were believed to be trapped in a Shell station that had collapsed, he added. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, the weather service said radar had confirmed multiple tornadoes and hail two inches in diameter. Two people were killed in nearby Mayes County and at least six others taken for treatment, said Michael Dunham, Deputy Director of Emergency Management for Mayes County.

