One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Russian sources indicate Putin ready to halt conflict at front

MOSCOW/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to halt the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognises the current battlefield lines, four Russian sources told Reuters, saying he is prepared to fight on if Kyiv and the West do not respond. Three of the sources, familiar with discussions in Putin's entourage, said the veteran Russian leader had expressed frustration to a small group of advisers about what he views as Western-backed attempts to stymie negotiations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's decision to rule out talks.

The Ukrainians aren't waiting for 'permission' from the US despite the Biden administration's official prohibition on using American-supplied weaponry to strike inside Russian territory.

But perhaps Kiev's argument is that Crimea is not 'Russian territory'... "Ukraine hit a Russian military complex in Crimea with U.S.-provided long-range missiles Thursday night, the latest in a mounting series of strikes aimed at slowing the Russian war machine," The Wall Street Journal reports Friday. The WSJ continues, "The missile strike hit a communications center of Russian air-defense forces in the city of Alushta, according to a Ukrainian defense official." It added: "Crimean social-media channels reported several explosions in the coastal city, with one video showing a large blast, but the extent of the damage couldn’t immediately be established."

Russia believes there is now a question mark over who legally can represent Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has said

ussia must be absolutely sure it’s dealing with the legitimate Ukrainian authorities before it can engage in meaningful and legally binding talks to conclude the conflict between the two nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. He noted that Vladimir Zelensky’s term in office has expired. The president made the remarks in Minsk on Friday during a joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. Putin was asked for comment on Zelensky’s presidential term running out earlier this month and the impact of this development on potential talks.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should stop sending money to Ukraine and attempt to negotiate peace as soon as possible, US Congressman Thomas Massie told Sputnik on Friday.

“I think we should quit sending money there. I think we should try to negotiate peace as soon as possible,” Massie said on the sidelines of the 2024 Libertarian National Convention. US lawmakers are showing dwindling support for sending military aid to Ukraine each time the matter comes to a vote, Massie highlighted.

Hungary is reassessing its role within the bloc as it has no wish to take part in a conflict against Moscow, the PM has said

Hungary is reevaluating its role in NATO, as it has no intention of taking part in actions that could involve member states in the Ukraine conflict and lead to a direct clash with Russia, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. Speaking on local Kossuth Radio, Orban stated that his country has already been relegated to the role of a non-participant within the US-led military bloc due to its stance on Ukraine, and Budapest is now working on legal ways to retain its membership but reserve the right to abstain from joining NATO operations it disagrees with.

Moscow has dismissed claims that Kiev’s war sponsors somehow restrict it from using donated weapons as “tricks”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has argued that members of the Western military bloc should let Ukraine freely use their weapons to launch strikes deeper into Russian territory. “The time has come for allies to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions they have put on the use of weapons they have donated to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said on Friday in an interview with The Economist. “Especially now when a lot of the fighting is going on in Kharkov, close to the border, to deny Ukraine the possibility of using these weapons against legitimate military targets on Russian territory makes it very hard for them to defend themselves.”

The Biden administration is increasingly concerned that the intensifying military alliance between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could vastly expand Pyongyang’s nuclear capabilities and increase tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, six senior U.S. officials told NBC News.

U.S. officials are also bracing for North Korea to potentially take its most provocative military actions in a decade close to the U.S. presidential election, possibly at Putin’s urging, the officials said. The timing, they said, could be designed to create turmoil in yet another part of the world as Americans decide whether to send President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump back to the White House.

A preliminary report produced by Iran's military has found no evidence of criminal activity or foreign interference in last Sunday's helicopter crash that killed the late President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others, according to state media.

The report was produced by the general staff of the armed forces, and it states Raisi's helicopter "caught fire after hitting an elevated area" and found no traces of "bullet holes" on the helicopter among the wreckage. The aircraft had been flying on a "pre-planned route and did not leave the designated flight path" before the crash into the side of a mountain, official IRNA news agency reports.

The State Department blocked arrests of several individuals suspected of aiding Iran's nuclear program as the Obama administration was negotiating the JCPOA

EXCLUSIVE: The Obama-Biden State Department "actively interfered" to prevent the FBI from executing arrest warrants on individuals illegally in the United States who were allegedly supporting Iranian financial efforts to develop weapons of mass destruction, whistleblowers told Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson. Fox News Digital obtained letters Grassley, R-Iowa, and Johnson, R-Wis., sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Attorney General Merrick Garland on the matter.

An explosion was detected in the al-Maza neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, Israeli media reported Saturday morning, citing Syrian reports.

Al-Maza is home to the Iranian embassy. At least one person was killed, a man whose identity has yet to be disclosed but is considered "close to Iran."

The ruling relates to an additional request submitted by South Africa some ten days ago for provisional measures that would order Israel to stop all its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The International Court of Justice in the Hague ordered Israel to halt any militaryoperation in Rafah that destroys the Palestinian people in “whole or in part," in a blow to Jerusalem’s diplomatic initiative and judicial system. But the court on Friday did not order the IDF to completely withdraw from Gaza or to restrict its military actions in other parts of the enclave. Hamas, the Palestinian Authority, and South Africa welcomed the ICJ order, interpreting it to mean that Israel must stop any military activity in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip.

In response to Friday’s International Court of Justice ruling, a White House National Security Council spokesperson says that “we’ve been clear and consistent on our position on Rafah,” without elaborating.

The significant but somewhat ambiguous ICJ ruling calls on Israel to halt military operations in Rafah that would risk the destruction of the civilian population sheltering there. According to the interpretation of four judges, the order is a limited one instructing Israel not to violate the Genocide Convention in Rafah, not halt its military operations there altogether.

Israeli officials affirmed that in lieu of the ICJ's ruling, IDF activity in Rafah has not, and would not destroy the Palestinian people, and was in compliance with international law.

The IDF intends to push on with its military operation in Rafah to defeat Hamas, Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, after the International Court of Justice’s demand that it halt any campaign in that area to destroy the Palestinian people. “The State of Israel is committed to continue fighting to return its hostages and promise the security of its citizens - wherever and whenever necessary - including in Rafah,” Gantz said in a statement he issued late Friday after the ICJ ruling.

THE streets of Haiti's capital, now the world's most dangerous city, are strewn with human bodies reportedly being eaten by animals.

Wild pigs and dogs are attacking people's loved ones because the area is too dangerous for their families to enter, retrieve the bodies and give them proper burials. A horrific gang war has been raging in the capital, Port-au-Prince, for months with more than 2,500 people killed so far. Now victims are being left to decay on the roads with some never seen again and others falling victim to the island's animals, the LA Times reports.

Three Christian missionaries from Missions in Haiti were shot and killed in an ambush by a gang in Haiti, the Oklahoma-based group said on Friday.

The missionaries were taking shelter in a house when gang members began shooting at the residence at about 9 p.m. CDT (0200 GMT) Thursday, the group said in two Facebook posts. Months of gang violence in Haiti have forced the government into retreat, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned the country is close to becoming a failed state. Haiti’s main international airport in Port-au-Prince reopened this week, nearly three months after it shut due to deadly gang-related violence.

China has just launched enormous military exercises codenamed “Joint Sword-2024A” which are designed to simulate what a war against Taiwan would look like.

Chinese fighter jets are conducting mock airstrikes against “high-value military targets”, and Chinese warships are practicing for a future economic blockade. Most Americans don’t seem to realize this, but once China goes to war with Taiwan, we will instantly be in a state of war with China. The flow of consumer products from China will completely stop, we will no longer have access to the advanced computer chips from Taiwan that we are so dependent upon, and the economy will crash.

Did no one see this: Unsealed Court Documents Reveal FBI Was Given Permission to Use Deadly Force in Mar-a-Lago Raid https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2024/05/22/unsealed-court-documents-reveal-fbi-was-given-permission-to-use-deadly-force-in-mar-a-lago-raid/

Not a single response from a single reader. No outrage in the American population that the Democrats set up the possible assassination of the Republican presidential candidate? The documents showing the approval by the Department of “Justice”–what a joke–of the FBI using deadly force on the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home were released by a federal judge.

We have noted countless denials from Democrats and the media (I know, I repeat myself), first claiming that illegal aliens, those that cross the border in places not designated as legal entry points, are not allowed to vote in U.S. elections, and then after Marylandjurisdictions, and DC passed laws to allow illegals to vote in local elections, the denial changed from "illegals can't vote in elections," to "Illegals can't vote in federal elections."Recently the U.S. House of Representatives voted to repeal the DC law allowing illegals to vote, and 143 Democrats voted against the measure, which puts paid to their assertions for years that no one was trying to allow illegals to vote (then they changed it to vote in federal elections.)

GOP Senator Rand Paul earlier this week charged that newly released emails dating from the pandemic exchanged between COVID era health officials working with Anthony Fauci provide evidence of an “extensive cover up.”

The communications were obtained by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic via subpoena from Dr. David Morens, Fauci’s former senior adviser. In a press release, the subcommittee stated that the emails suggest “Dr. Fauci was aware of Dr. Morens’ nefarious behavior and may have even engaged in federal records violations himself.”

Three-quarters of Canadians want doctors exempted from the proposed capital gains tax increase for fear it could aggravate the family doctor shortage, according to a recently released poll.

Fifty-eight percent of Canadians said they are aware of the proposed capital gains tax announced in the Liberal government’s 2024 budget, and 24 percent of those surveyed initially described it as “a good idea,” Abacus Data found. Another 24 percent said it was an “OK idea,” while 35 percent opposed it.

Years after Kaiser Permanente imposed draconian vaccine requirements on its employees, the healthcare giant is BEGGING for the 75,000 fired over refusing the experimental vaccine to come back to work — and they say it’s because of “changes in the federal, state and local vaccine requirements or recommendations”. Should we comply, or hold their feet to the fire?

Elijah Schaffer gets into all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!

...to help further its "quest to develop an ultra-efficient chip for artificial intelligence technology".

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that DARPA is hurriedly throwing in with the ongoing AI trend...In fact, Bloomberg reported this week that the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is looking for an additional $70 million to help further its "quest to develop an ultra-efficient chip for artificial intelligence technology". It is backing a company called EnCharge AI Inc., which seeks to build chips specifically suited for AI.

Microsoft has announced a new line of AI-enhanced Windows PCs, aiming to revolutionize the way users interact with their devices by integrating the Copilot AI assistant into the Windows operating system. The creepy system will take constant screenshots of your activity to track your every move.

Fortune reports that at an event held at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella introduced the new class of AI-imbued personal computers, emphasizing their potential to anticipate users’ needs and intentions. “We’re entering this new era where computers not only understand us, but can actually anticipate what we want and our intent,” Nadella stated.

The ruling by the High Court in London permitting Julian Assange to appeal his extradition order leaves him languishing in precarious health in a high-security prison. That is the point.

The decision by the High Court in London to grant Julian Assange the right to appeal the order to extradite him to the United States may prove to be a Pyrrhic victory. It does not mean Julian will elude extradition. It does not mean the court has ruled, as it should, that he is a journalist whose only “crime” was providing evidence of war crimes and lies by the U.S. government to the public. It does not mean he will be released from the high-security HMS Belmarsh prison where, as Nils Melzer, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, after visiting Julian there, said he was undergoing a “slow-motion execution.”

While the CIA is strictly prohibited from spying on or running clandestine operations against American citizens on US soil, a bombshell new “Twitter Files” report reveals that a member of the Board of Trustees of InQtel – the CIA’s mission-driving venture capital firm, along with “former” intelligence community (IC) and CIA analysts – was involved in a massive effort in 2021-2022 to take over Twitter’s content management system, as Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag report over at Shellenberger’s Public (subscribers can check out the extensive 6,800-word report here).

When Harvey Eugene Murphy Jr. visited his home state of Texas to get his driving licence renewed, he never imagined the trip would result in him being wrongfully arrested and assaulted in jail.

Yet that is precisely what happened to the 61-year-old grandfather thanks to Houston Police’s reliance on facial recognition technology. Murphy was arrested in relation to the armed robbery of a Sunglass Hut store in Houston. But while the real thieves were making off with thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise, Murphy was back home in California, nowhere near the scene. By the time the Harris County District Attorney’s office in Texas figured that out, it was already too late – three men had sexually assaulted Murphy in a bathroom in jail, leaving him with permanent injuries.

If you could, would you want to talk with someone who has died? What if that person was someone you deeply loved and cared for?

I asked if you could because we now have technology that promises to make that scenario possible. Here’s a technology issue: it doesn’t go backward once it reaches a certain level. It only advances. Our world is now promoting it has the technology to have a conversation with the dead. How do these conversations take place? Through a chatbot called Dadbot. Dadbot is on an interactive app called HereAfter AI. This app promotes the idea that you can now talk to your deceased loved one, and they can talk back.

Strange luminous 'rods' have been caught on camera in the skies over several South American countries in the past month, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The long white and blue objects appeared to slowly float across the sky in videos filmed by residents of Argentina, Chile and Brazil. One stunning example was filmed on April 29 by UFO researcher and Petrobras engineer Rony Vernet on cameras he set up to monitor the southeastern night sky near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. An apparent cylindrical object glides into the frame at 5.01am, heading northeast and gradually moving out of sight over about 80 seconds.

Trudeau's CSIS security service has now issued a new report that says Canadians who are opposed to gender ideology are a possible “violent threat” against Canada.

Share