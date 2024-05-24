One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Officials in the US are growing more vocal in making the case for allowing Ukraine to use Washington-supplied weaponry to attack Russian territory.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson came out with a full-throated statement expressing support for such a move which would certainly risk bringing NATO and Russian into more direct conflict. Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also said to be on board with a policy change. Johnson was asked by Voice of America if he supported a scenario where Ukraine forces attack Russian soil utilizing American weapons. He responded by saying that the US needs "to allow Ukraine to prosecute the war in the way they see fit."

Biggest Russian army scandal in years: 4 senior defense figures arrested in less than a month.

Is this the continuation of what appears an ongoing purge by President Vladimir Putin of his top defense ranks? The Kremlin escalated its crackdown on Russia’s top military ranks, with a new corruption arrest this week. Russian authorities detained Lieutenant-General Vadim Shamarin, deputy to General Valery Gerasimov, head of the army’s general staff, on suspicion of large-scale bribe-taking, Russian state media reported Thursday. It is the fourth arrest in the past month of a high-ranking military official, marking the biggest Russian army scandal in years. The detentions come as President Vladimir Putin carries out a sweeping reshuffle of top jobs, including a change at the head of the Ministry of Defense.

A roadmap has been prepared in anticipation of possible misappropriation of Russian state funds by Washington

Moscow could move to seize property owned by US-linked entities and citizens in Russia, should Washington attempt to confiscate Russian assets being held abroad, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The US and its allies are presently devising ways to use funds generated by some $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets frozen in the West to help Ukraine’s war effort against Moscow.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Diplomatic efforts from Washington, which are withheld due to President Joe Biden's irrational views on Russia, could have resolved the Ukrainian conflict that Americans and their allies are now unable to win, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said.

"America, in the years Biden has been in office, has spent $175 billion to fight a war that cannot and will not be won. It will only be resolved by diplomacy—if rationality prevails in Kiev and Washington," Hersh wrote in a Substack article.

More than 20 people have been detained in connection with the assault at the Crocus City Hall, Aleksandr Bortnikov has said

Ukrainian military intelligence was directly involved in the deadly terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall just outside Moscow in March, the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Aleksandr Bortnikov, has said. He added that the investigation into the attack is still being conducted, but all indications are that Ukraine was behind the assault. “The investigation is ongoing, but we can already say with certainty that Ukraine’s military intelligence has a direct relation to this attack,” Bortnikov said at a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) special services leaders’ gathering in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Oliver Varhelyi has claimed that his reference to the assassination attempt in Slovakia was “misunderstood”

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi has come forward as the official who allegedly threatened Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze with assassination, but said his comments had been taken out of context. In a social media post on Thursday, Kobakhidze described a recent phone call with an unnamed EU commissioner who reportedly told him, “you see what happened to Fico, and you should be very careful.” Slovakian PM Robert Fico survived an assassination attempt by an opposition activist last week. The EU has blamed “political polarization” in the country for the incident, rather than the criticism of Fico coming from Brussels.

Map comparison shows China's military has escalated its 'live ammunition' encircling drills...

As part of China's two days of encircling drills around Taiwan, its military has dispatched about 30 aircraft toward the island Thursday, most of which crossed the Median Line in the Taiwan Strait. About a dozen PLA naval ships have also surrounded the self-ruled island, and in response Taiwan's military has deployed warships to monitor the situation. An additional dozen Chinese coast guard ships have been spotted close to Taiwan's disputed outlying islands as well, according to Taipei officials. PLA Naval Colonel Li Xi has called the exercises "a strong punishment for the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces and a serious warning against interference and provocation by external forces."

Taipei has scrambled jets after China launched war games to punish the self-governing island for alleged “separatist acts”

Taiwan has scrambled fighter jets and put its naval and ground forces on high alert in response to Chinese military exercises that were billed as punishing the self-governing island for “separatist acts” following Monday’s inauguration of an anti-Beijing president. “We seek no conflicts, but we will not shy away from one to ensure our nation’s safety and protect our beautiful homeland,” the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. The ministry condemned China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for launching two days of war games around Taiwan, a move it called an “irrational provocation.”

Chinese hackers have achieved a new level of effectiveness with their ability to penetrate even the most highly secured defense systems of the U.S. and the UK.

The cybersecurity wars between communist China and the West are raging, yet few people realize what’s really going on. That’s now changing. The Chinese regime’s ability to launch successful cyberattacks against American and British defenses is higher than it has ever been. New attack tactics, techniques, and protocols (TTPs) developed by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) cyber division are threatening the integrity and functionality of Western nations’ military communications, operations, and other critical systems.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said he wanted to work with Congress on legislation to punish the International Criminal Court (ICC) for seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Blinken was asked by Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing if he would support legislation to counter "the ICC sticking its nose in the business of countries that have an independent, legitimate democratic judicial system."

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson says Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to invite Netanyahu to speak before Congress.

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said at an event in Washington on Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had agreed to invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address congress. A formal invitation has not yet been extended to Netanyahu, but will be soon, added Johnson. On Wednesday, Johnson told reporters he spoke to Netanyahu and they are working to coordinate a date for Netanyahu to give a joint address to Congress.

Biden Administration discussing appointment of senior civilian advisor to the peacekeeping force that will be established in Gaza the day after the war

The US is discussing the possibility of appointing an American representative to serve as a senior civilian advisor to the peacekeeping force that will be established in Gaza the day after the war, Politico reported. According to the report, secret discussions have recently been held between the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department in Washington on the question of what the powers of the senior official who will be appointed to the Gaza position will be.

High-level meeting will be first since negotiations fell apart two weeks ago; unclear if Egyptian intel chief will also attend, though Cairo will remain involved in mediation

CIA director William Burns will travel to Europe in the coming days to meet with Mossad chief David Barnea and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in an effort to revive talks for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, two officials told The Times of Israel on Thursday. The high-level meeting will be the first since negotiations fell apart two weeks ago after Hamas responded to a proposal crafted by American, Qatari and Egyptian mediators with amendments deemed unacceptable by both the United States and Israel.

According to IDF intelligence, the hostages were murdered during the October 7 massacre and were taken by Hamas terrorists to Gaza.

The IDF located on Thursday night an additional three bodies of hostages that Hamas had kidnapped into Gaza on October 7, the military announced on Friday morning. The military subsequently returned the bodies to Israel. The hostages were Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nissenbaum, and Orion Hernandez. According to IDF intelligence, the hostages were murdered during the October 7 massacre and were taken by Hamas terrorists to Gaza.

While the IDF operates in the north and south of the enclave, a Ynet report stated that Netanyahu delayed the operation in the north due to pressure from Bezalel Smotrich.

The IDF continued its operations in Jabalya in the north of the Gaza Strip and Rafah in the south, wherein forces eliminated terrorists and tunnel shafts, the IDF reported on Friday. In Jabalya, Israeli forces killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed launch posts. Explosive devices, mortar shells, AK-47 rifles, and sniper rifles were discovered by the IDF in the city. Rafah saw additional Hamas weapon storage facilities destroyed. Additionally, an IAF aircraft struck and destroyed another launch post in Gaza City after two identified projectile launches from there fell in open areas.

According to an IDF spokesperson, both father and son were in custody in Israel and were waiting for trial.

Two Hamas terrorists, a father and son, confessed to raping innocent Israeli civilians before killing them on October 7, the Daily Mail reported Thursday. Jamal Hussein Ahmad Radi, a 47-year-old Palestinian from Gaza, was described as shameless, and his 18-year-old son, Abdallah, was called evil in the report. The report focused on a video in which the two terrorists described murdering civilians in their homes, kidnapping victims, and raping women before murdering them.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden was "planning to assassinate Donald Trump " after learning that the FBI had been authorized to use deadly force during their raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The authorization came as part of a search of Trump's Florida residence, where federal agents were given the go-ahead to use deadly force in situations where there was an "imminent danger of death or serious physical injury" to an officer or other individuals. This information was revealed in a court filing unsealed on Tuesday related to Trump's classified documents case. Greene, a fervent supporter of Trump, reacted with fury, suggesting that this meant President Biden and the DOJ had ordered the FBI to kill his predecessor. However, the FBI has stated that the raid followed standard operating procedures and no additional orders were given.

Jamie Dimon - head of the world's biggest bank JPMorgan Chase - has said that he cannot rule out a 'hard landing' for the US economy.

A 'hard landing' is when there is a marked economic slowdown following a period of rapid growth. When asked about the worrying prospect during a CNBC interview this morning, Dimon said: 'Could we actually see one? Of course, how could anyone who reads history say there's no chance?'America's most influential banker also said that the worst outcome for the US economy would be 'stagflation' - which is when inflation continues to go up, but unemployment is high and growth slows.

It has been a year since a string of U.S. regional bank failures, together with the collapse of global heavyweight Credit Suisse, caused many to fear that a major financial crisis was imminent.

But, by the summer of 2023, the panicked withdrawals by frightened depositors largely subsided. In February, however, New York Community Bank (NYCB) appeared to resurrect the crisis when it announced $2.4 billion in losses, fired its CEO, and faced credit downgrades from rating agencies Fitch and Moodys. In what has become a familiar tale for U.S. regional banks, NYCB’s share price plummeted by 60 percent virtually overnight, erasing billions of dollars from its market value, and its depositors fled en masse.

A Turkish man said Americans should be "worried..."

With migrants now rushing to cross into the United States in case Trump wins the November election, Fox News' Bill Melugin brings us disturbing footage from Jacumba, California - where he interviewed a group of military-aged men hailing from various parts of the world. Notably, not one of them was from Mexico, Central America or South America. A Turkish man told Melugin that he paid $10,000 to a cartel and was shocked at how easy it was to cross into the US with no resistance, adding that Americans should be "worried."

A Dutch conservative female lawyer is being prosecuted on charges of “racism” and “inciting hatred” after she expressed fury over mass migration in response to a viral video showing a white boy being beaten up and thrown onto a railway track by a gang of migrants.

Raisa Blommestijn revealed how she had received a letter that amounted to an order to appear before a Dutch prosecutor at a court hearing in front of multiple judges on August 19th. The charges stem from comments Blommestijn made on social media in response to a video of a defenseless Dutch boy being brutally kicked and punched as he lay on the ground at an Amsterdam Metro station in May last year before he was thrown onto the railway track.

The pattern is now clearly established. Major figures in and around the pandemic response are slowly walking back all the major claims surrounding the global compulsory regime that ruled life for 2 1/2 years.

And each statement is pointing to the same reality: The critics were correct all along. Yes, the very people whose social media accounts were throttled and banned for spreading supposed disinformation. Consider the statement by Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. His tenure there overlapped with the beginning of the lockdowns, but he always seemed out of his element, outrun and overwhelmed by the bureaucratic miasma that washed through the agency at the time.

The ONS denied it then but admit it now.

The Health and Human Services arm of the ruling class is now “advancing” its preplanned scamdemic “vaccines” for the bird flu. In order to “prepare” for the next plandemic, the ruling class is going to be creating 4.8 million H5N1 avian influenza shots along with a propaganda campaign to convince the slave class to get injected, once again.

They say history repeats until we learn from it. Have we not learned our lesson that simply the existence of a ruling class (some still call it government) is immoral to begin with? Not to mention the mental gymnastics needed for the slaves to continue to accept that they should be controlled, ruled, and stolen from all for their own “good.” If we didn’t learn our lessons from the obvious scamdemic that was COVID-19, we certainly probably won’t learn them this time, now that it seems that the bird flu is the next planned hoax.

In pitching its products, the company engages in viral fearmongering. It does no favors to anyone aligned with a mission that seeks a more rational discourse.

Yesterday, the Daily Mail published an article stating that Oliver Dowden, the UK Deputy Prime Minister, was going to advise people to make contingency plans for dealing with potential emergencies to help build ‘national resilience’ and ease pressure on emergency services.

Dowden wants to encourage families to stock up with enough food and water to survive for three days in the event of an emergency like a flood. Dowden’s initiative seems to be at odds with the advice given last week by government advisors who were urging the UK government to make smart water meters compulsory. The National Infrastructure Commission report published last Thursday suggested that compulsory smart meters are crucial to fight the “real and growing risk” of drought.

China has reportedly immortalized President Xi Jinping and his values in the form of an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot.

According to the Financial Times, the chatbot has been trained on President Xi’s thoughts and beliefs, while citizens are blocked from using US rivals like ChatGPT. It is the country’s newest large language model, and Beijing is vying with the White House for AI market dominance. The chatbot, cleverly dubbed ‘Chat Xi PT’, has been fed literature provided by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) regulatory body, the Financial Times reported, citing a person involved in the project. The CAC has spearheaded the country’s rule-setting regarding the use of generative AI and its capabilities.

Growing industry of 'out-of-state customers, especially Californians' flying or driving deceased loved ones to be composted in Washington: LA Times

California has already voted to legalize the composting of human remains in 2027, but some residents are not willing to wait that long. The Los Angeles Times wrote about California resident Blaire Van Valkenburgh being one of a growing number of residents composting the remains of their loved ones, "But this kind of burial — natural organic reduction — won’t be legal in California until 2027, so Van Valkenburgh paid to fly her husband’s body to Washington, the first state to legalize human composting in 2020."

These three French drag queens are carrying, in more ways than one. Nicky Doll, Miss Martini, and Minima Gesté were all chosen to carry the Olympic flame as it makes its way to Paris for the Summer Games in July.

This past Saturday, French drag queen Miss Martini became the first drag queen to ever carry the Olympic flame, according to an Instagram post she made. She was followed by Parisian drag queen Nicky Doll, who is the host of Drag Race France and who carried the flame the following day. In her own Instagram post, Doll wrote that it was an “absolute honor to have carried the Olympic torch.”

Share