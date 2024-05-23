One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The US credit institution has been given the right to “voluntary” close its Russia busines

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted American Express bank the right to “voluntary liquidate” its business in Russia, according to a document published on the portal of legal acts on Wednesday. The order did not specify how and when exactly the liquidation process will take place. According to the document, the decision comes in accordance with a decree signed by Putin in August 2022 concerning special economic measures in the financial and energy sectors in connection with the “unfriendly actions of some foreign states and international organizations.”

In a recent interview to the Sputnik's Fault Lines podcast, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the West's controversial plan to utilize the interest accrued on frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine.

Sleboda explained that Western governments, facing legal challenges in outright seizing Russian assets, have decided to use the interest generated from these assets. This strategy, they believe, exposes them to less legal liability. "The real difference is how much they believe they will be legally held responsible in foreign courts for the theft of that," Sleboda said. The primary concern is vulnerability in courts outside Europe, such as in Southeast Asia, where Russia could file claims to recover its assets.

Moscow has dismissed remarks by officials in Washington as “fake”

Russia has placed a satellite in orbit that is likely capable of attacking US spacecraft, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder has claimed. The satellite was launched by Moscow on May 16, Ryder told journalists during a briefing on Tuesday. According to assessments by the Pentagon, the craft in question is “likely a counter-space weapon presumably capable of attacking other satellites in low Earth orbit,” he said. Its characteristics resemble those of “counter-space payloads” deployed by Russia from 2019 and 2022, the spokesman stated.

A kamikaze UAV has struck а transport workshop near the Zaporozhye facility, according to the ZNPP press service

Kiev’s forces have once again attacked the grounds of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) using a kamikaze drone, the facility’s press service reported on Wednesday. The facility is the largest of its type in Europe. According to a message issued by the service on Telegram, the drone reportedly hit a transport workshop of the ZNPP but did not cause any casualties or critical damage to the facility.

As it seeks to minimize its own risks, the US-led bloc is about to hit a dead end

In our last article, we analyzed Kiev’s military prospects in light of its new mobilization law. Here we consider the West's options in the proxy war it's using the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to fight. Western officials have been talking about sending troops to Ukraine since the beginning of the year. French President Emmanuel Macron said that he is ready to consider “any scenario,” including a ground operation. Government officials in Estonia and Lithuania (including Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte) were quick to support him. And the Leader of the House Democratic Caucus Hakeem Jeffries became the first US politician who didn’t exclude the possibility of sending troops.

If the US would spend as much in relation to its GDP, it would amount to a military aid package worth $335 billion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned last week that Russia will ramp up its meddling ahead of next month’s parliamentary elections, which preceded European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova assessing that they’d be a test of the bloc’s disinformation resilience. This speculation is nothing new, but what’s different this time around is that the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will be on every voter’s mind, thus likely influencing the outcome.

China on Thursday encircled Taiwan with naval vessels and military aircraft in war games aimed at punishing the self-ruled island after its new president vowed to defend democracy. The two days of drills are part of an escalating campaign of intimidation by China that has seen it carry out a series of large-scale military exercises around Taiwan in recent years. The latest show of force is a "strong punishment for the separatist acts of 'Taiwan independence' forces," China's military said as the drills got underway. China -- governed by the Communist Party since 1949 -- claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to bring the island under its rule, by force if necessary.

On Jan. 13, 2023, Guangdong dissident Xiao Yuhui crossed the 10-kilometer (6-mile) stretch of water from China to Kinmen, a small island that is still controlled by Taiwan, paddling across on a surfboard.

But Xiao’s bid to escape the influence of the Chinese government didn’t end there. He believes the ruling Chinese Communist Party under Xi Jinping is now focusing closely on “cleaning up” opposition voices overseas, and has spotted people he believes to be Chinese agents a number of times at public events in democratic Taiwan.

Since 2010, the majority of China’s cross-border payments, like those of many countries, have been settled in U.S. dollars (USD). As of the first quarter of 2023, that’s no longer the case.

This graphic from the Hinrich Foundation, the second in a three-part series covering the future of trade, provides visual context to the growing use of the Chinese renminbi (RMB) in payments both domestically and globally. This analysis uses Bloomberg data on the share of China’s payments and receipts in RMB, USD, and other currencies from 2010 to 2024. In the first few months of 2010, settlements in local currency accounted for less than 1.0% of China’s cross-border payments, compared to approximately 83.0% in USD.

Tens of thousands of Iranians have filled up Tehran's streets on Wednesday for a massive funeral procession for President Ebrahim Raisi and seven other officials who died in Sunday's helicopter crash.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led funeral prayers for the deceased, which also includes foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. "Oh Allah, we didn’t see anything but good from him," said Khamenei, reciting Islamic funeral verses. According an Al Jazeera correspondent who is present at 'Freedom Square' where memorial events are taking place, "The streets are completely closed to the traffic, [with] heavy security measures here, several security checkpoints, and you can see thousands and thousands of people are already pouring into this area."

A group led by Lindsey Graham has urged sanctions against The Hague-based court

If the International Criminal Court is willing to go after the Israeli leadership, it won’t hesitate to go after US lawmakers, according to Senator Lindsey Graham. The South Carolina Republican has united with Democrats in calling for sanctions on the Hague court. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, arguing there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that they were guilty of “war crimes and crimes against humanity” in the Gaza conflict. Khan has also sought warrants for three senior members of Hamas.

Berlin has confirmed it would follow International Criminal Court rulings over alleged war crimes in Gaza

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has said it would cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) if proposed arrest warrants are issued against Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes against the Palestinians. Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit was asked whether Berlin would execute an ICC arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Of course, yes, we abide by the law,” he responded, as cited by Die Welt.

US lawmakers are in talks to fast-track bipartisan legislation that could also impact the families of those involved in the ICC arrest warrant case against Netanyahu and Gallant

U.S. Congress members are advancing a bipartisan fast-track bill that would impose sanctions on anyone involved in the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant case against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The proposed legislation includes sanctions on ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, his office staff and the judges handling the case.

The video, taken from Hamas terrorists' body cameras, is 3:10 minutes long and has been censored.

A video depicting female IDF observers being kidnapped from their IDF’s Nahal Oz base into the Gaza Strip on October 7 was released on Wednesday evening, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced. The video, taken from Hamas terrorists’ body cameras, is a little over three minutes long and has been censored. The forum stated that the decision to release the video was made by the families of the five lookouts who are still being held captive by Hamas, namely Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Levy.

The war cabinet met for four hours on Wednesday night.

The war cabinet instructed the negotiating team to continue efforts to reach a hostage release deal on Wednesday night, the Prime Minister's Office said. The war cabinet met for four hours on Wednesday night. According to Israeli media, the majority of the cabinet members approved the decision to continue efforts to reach a deal. On Thursday, an Egyptian source to the Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed said that Egyptian officials had begun attempts to renew efforts for negotiations. In addition, the source stated an Israeli delegation visited Cairo on a weekly basis to discuss with its Egyptian counterparts the security accords between the two countries and the reopening of the Rafah crossing.

As Washington works on restoring calm in Gaza through a hostage deal that would achieve a ceasefire, Blinken said, a moment of choice was approaching for Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the United States and Saudi Arabia were very close to concluding a set of agreements on nuclear energy, security, and defense cooperation, which are part of a wider normalization deal with Riyadh and Israel. Speaking at a hearing in the House of Representatives, Blinken said the finalizing of the agreements "could be weeks away" but cautioned that for the wider normalization to proceed, there must be calm in Gaza and the formulation of a pathway for Palestinian statehood.

None of the aid that President Joe Biden has sent to Gaza via a floating pier that the U.S. Military constructed has reached the Palestinian people, a U.S. official said this week.

Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday that none of the 569 tons of aid transported to Gaza since last week has reached the Palestinian people. “The U.S. military is delivering [the aid] to the causeway. It’s then taken by non-U.S. contractors, driven over onto shore, put into an assembly area, which is where the NGOs that are supporting this effort pick it up and take it for onward distribution,” he said.

Merrick Garland, Attorney General, is truly a national disgrace.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a suit against Oklahoma today over a state law that seeks to impose criminal penalties on those living in the state illegally. The law makes illegal aliens subject to two years in prison for living in the state without legal immigration status. Garland is trying to make sure illegal aliens are here for the 2024 election so they can continue their coup and deprive the “rich,” whom they define as people with jobs. They claim they they will not raise taxes on income of $400,000 or less, but they fail to define their definition that this is HOUSEHOLD income.

“We think with the elections, it will be harder... We don’t want Trump...”

Illegal immigrants are surging the border now because they believe Donald Trump is going to win the election in November and enforce security, according to a report quoting the illegals themselves. The New York Post reports that the migrants “fear President Biden could lose re-election in November and Donald Trump will shut the border.” Two brothers from Columbia who had crossed into the US and had eventually been put on a flight to New Jersey stated “We think with the elections, it will be harder,” adding “We don’t want Trump.”

This is a very bad time for those that work in the real estate industry.

Thanks to the Federal Reserve, mortgage rates are much higher than they were a couple of years ago, and this has deeply frozen America’s housing market. Millions upon millions of U.S. homeowners are currently paying off fixed-rate mortgages that were financed when mortgage rates were at historic lows. If you are one of those homeowners, selling your current home and buying another home that will come with a mortgage at a much higher rate would be very painful financially. So vast numbers of current homeowners feel “locked in” to their current homes.

What are the wages of rigged elections?

Invasion, inflation, taxation, and war. But for a 2020 jiggering of state election procedures that allowed Democrats to flood battleground states with fraudulent mail-in ballots and other illegally cast votes, Americans would not today be suffering from unprecedented foreign invasion, out-of-control inflation, higher taxes, crippling regulations, or the specter of global war. The Deep State that permanently controls the day-to-day maneuverings of the U.S. government wanted open borders, unconstrained money-printing, income confiscation at home, and empire-building abroad. All it had to do was steal the 2020 election.

“Cooking to – I believe it was 120° [F.] – showed that there was virus still in the cooked hamburger patty, but at much, much reduced levels,” said a USDA official.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently published a study claiming that as long as consumers thoroughly cook their beef at higher temperatures, then they should have no worry of contracting bird flu. The USDA provided the summary results of their study and subsequent advice, published on May 16th.

But it may have been a dodge

The Republican National Committee said its headquarters in Washington DC was targeted in a 'biological attack on Wednesday after vials of blood were sent to it.

After a suspicious package was found the building was temporarily locked down and a Hazmat team was dispatched to the scene. After the all-clear was given RNC Chairman Michael Whatley issued a statement about the 'biological attack at RNC headquarters'. He said: “Today, vials of blood were sent to RNC Headquarters in DC. We are thankful to law enforcement, who responded quickly and ensured everyone’s safety.

Klaus Schwab, the 86-year old founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), announced his decision to step down from the globalist platform that is a driver for ‘The Great Reset’, the plan for totalitarian control, the commoditization of nature such [air and water], and a massive wealth transfer.

Schwab’s children have been appointed to high-ranking positions and his wife Hilde heads the organization’s foundation and awards ceremonies in Davos. Jamie Dimon, the 68-year old CEO of JPMorgan said that the search is on for his successor and that he will step down in less than 5 years. Martin Gruenberg, the 71-year old chairman of the FDIC, has resigned over accusations of a toxic environment due to misogyny and sexual harassment in the FDIC workplace that employs 6,000 people.

‘After Nagasaki and Hiroshima [atomic bombs], it took 18 years to get to a treaty over test bans ... We don’t have that kind of time,’ said former Google CEO.

Big tech companies’ full commitment to developing artificial intelligence (AI), even enabling AI to “see” and “speak” to the human world, has led to a growing concern over humans being controlled by technology. Ilya Sutskever, the co-founder of OpenAI, made a significant announcement on May 15, officially declaring that he was leaving the company where he had worked for nearly ten years.

Fresh on the news that the Vatican aims to renew its secretive deal with Beijing later this year, Pope Francis and Holy See officials will join controversial Chinese figures at a high-profile Vatican conference on China May 21.

VATICAN CITY (PerMariam) — Fresh on the news that the Vatican aims to renew its secretive deal with Beijing later this year, as broken by this correspondent, Pope Francis and Holy See officials will join controversial Chinese figures at a high-profile Vatican conference on China this week, billed as a major event.

It’s so hot in Mexico that howler monkeys are falling dead from the trees. At least 138 of the midsize primates, who are known for their roaring vocal calls, were found dead in the Gulf Coast state of Tabasco since May 16, according to the Biodiversity Conservation of The Usumacinta group.

Residents rescued others, including five that were rushed to a local veterinarian who battled to save them. “They arrived in critical condition, with dehydration and fever,” said Dr. Sergio Valenzuela. “They were as limp as rags. It was heatstroke.” While Mexico’s brutal heat wave has been linked to the deaths of at least 26 people since March, veterinarians and rescuers say it has killed dozens and perhaps hundreds of howler monkeys.

A series of powerful tornadoes struck Iowa on May 21, 2024, with a significant impact on Greenfield, killing at least three people and injuring a dozen others. Severe weather also affected Nebraska, Illinois, and other regions, with tornadoes, high winds, and hail causing widespread damage.

A series of powerful tornadoes struck Iowa on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, resulting in significant destruction across several towns. The most severe impact was in Greenfield, where several people were killed, and a dozen were injured when a tornado hit the town around 15:30 local time.

A war is coming to the United States and it will happen in months not years. 24 year veteran of the Customs and Border Protection JJ Carrell has uncovered the truth of what's happening with Biden's border invasion. He explains how this war will start in black communities first who are being crushed by the tyranny of illegal immigration. Chicago is where it's coming to a head.

