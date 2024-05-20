One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Amir-Abdollahian and Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist in East Azerbaijan and the Imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz, were also killed, among others.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in the country's northwest on Sunday, Iranian state media agencies and government officials reported on Monday morning. Raisi's death was reported along with the deaths of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, among others. According to Mehr, all passengers on board were killed. The other officials who were killed include Seyyed Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the Islamic Republic's representative to the East Azerbaijan province, and Malek Rahmati, the province's governor. The aircraft's pilot and co-pilot were also killed.

The Iranian government will continue to operate “without the slightest disruption” following the death of president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, says a cabinet statement.

“We assure the loyal nation that the path of service will continue with the tireless spirit of Ayatollah Raisi,” says the statement, stressing that the government’s work will continue “without the slightest disruption.”

After fatal crash of Iran’s president and potential Khamenei successor, deep stable of figures aiming to fill the vacuum his loss creates may test supreme leader

Iran confirmed Monday morning that President Ebrahim Raisi, as well as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were dead following a helicopter crash the previous day. Though the deaths of two senior Iranian officials are a dramatic development at a time when multiple conflicts are raging in the region, it likely will not affect the course of those fights significantly, with decisions over foreign policy and war under the purview of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. “The president of the Islamic Republic is an implementer, not a decision-maker,” explained Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran. “So the policies of the Islamic Republic, the fundamentals of those policies, will remain the same.”

It is far from clear that Mokhbar, as close as he is to Khamenei, will have Raisi's standing, which could leave the question of Khamenei's successor as much more widely open than before.

Iran expert Raz Zimmt of both INSS and the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center said that First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber would step into Ebrahim Raisi’s role as president in the event that Raisi has died, which was confirmed by the Islamic Republic on Monday morning. Next, Mokhber, 69, would work with a special select staff as well as election authorities to set new elections within 50 days.

New legislative session will focus on war-related legislation as arguments over ultra-Orthodox military service and postwar order in Gaza threaten future of Netanyahu’s government '

Following a controversial six-week wartime recess, lawmakers are set to reconvene in the Knesset on Monday for the start of the spring legislative session under the shadow of growing tensions within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition and an increasingly vocal opposition. The opposition Labor party will mark the Knesset’s first plenum session in over a month by submitting a vote of no-confidence against the government, which it said had “failed miserably” in providing security, bringing back the hostages and returning the displaced to their homes.

After Gantz’s ultimatum to Netanyahu, far-right leader issues his own demands to PM, including for military to establish a ‘permanent presence in the entire Gaza Strip’

Israel should not shy away from launching a military takeover of southern Lebanon if Hezbollah does not withdraw from the border, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared Sunday, becoming the latest minister to publicly challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the handling of the conflict on Israel’s northern and southern borders. Speaking at a faction meeting of his far-right Religious Zionism party held, unusually, in northern Israel, Smotrich demanded that Netanyahu make a clear announcement of a plan to deal with the Iran-backed terror group, saying that if necessary, Hezbollah must be dealt with through military action.

Riyadh state media says US national security adviser and Saudi crown prince held talks on ‘semi-final version of draft,’ end to Gaza war, setting up Palestinian state

US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser met early Sunday with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss what the kingdom described as the “semi-final” version of a wide-ranging security agreement between the countries. The agreements are considered a major part of Washington’s efforts to bring Riyadh around to recognizing the State of Israel for the first time — efforts complicated by the ongoing war in Gaza.

Renowned author says he has been in favor of a Palestinian state since the 1980s, but warns that if there were a Palestinian state now, it would be run by Hamas and be a satellite state of Iran.

British author Salman Rushdie warned that a Palestinian state would be a “Taliban-like state,” The Telegraph reported. Speaking during a literary festival in Berlin, Rushdie said, according to local broadcaster RBB, “I have been in favor of a separate Palestinian state most of my life, since the 1980s.” “But,” he continued, “if there were a Palestinian state now, it would be run by Hamas and we would have a Taliban-like state – a satellite state of Iran. Is this what the progressive movements of the Western left want to create?”

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the European Union closed the EU Training Mission in Mali (EUTM), aimed at training Malian armed forces units and providing consultative aid, and withdrew its personnel from the African country.

"The EU Training mission in Mali terminated yesterday. All the personnel operating under the EU flag has left the country," Borrell said on X on Sunday. European military instructors trained over 20,000 Malian soldiers, "helping to combat terrorism," Borrell added. At the same time, he noted that Brussels remains open to cooperation with those who want to work with the EU.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has scheduled a regular meeting of the country's defense and national security council to discuss the situation in New Caledonia for Monday, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

On May 13, a peaceful demonstration against a bill on voting rights spiraled into unrest in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia. Protesters, including many minors, were robbing and setting fire to stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and car centers. On Thursday, French lawmakers voted in favor of the bill 351 to 153 as unrest continued.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has said this is the reason why Western nations do not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

The West has no appetite for a direct military confrontation with Russia over Ukraine, UK Defenсe Secretary Grant Shapps has stated. He also suggested that Berlin is unwilling to provide its long-range missiles to Kiev for fear that they would be used to hit Russian targets in Crimea. Shapps had previously claimed Britain has no problem with its weapons being used by Ukraine to strike the peninsula, which joined Russia in 2014 following a referendum but is still claimed by Kiev.

The recent intrusion of a Russian missile into Polish airspace during a major missile attack on Ukraine has triggered a robust response from NATO, with Poland activating F-16 fighter jets in response to the violation.

The incident, which marks the third major missile attack on Ukraine by Russia in the past four days, has fueled heightened tensions and prompted diplomatic actions, underlining the escalating conflict in the region.

Blinken’s sudden and surprise trip to Ukraine got off to a rocky start.

It turns out, much to his dismay, that officials in Ukraine have been pocketing our tax dollars—funds meant for their defense—while cities fall to Russia. That’s right, you’re in a country with its own border issues, paying 23 bucks for a pack of chicken, just so your hard-earned tax dollars can go to securing Ukraine’s borders and lining the pockets of their elites.

Three Americans were reportedly caught trying to help overthrow the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Government in the capital city of Brazzaville early Sunday morning, an incident that left several individuals dead.

As Reuters reported, the Congo’s military successfully thwarted a coup attempt near the presidential palace, around 4 A.M. Sunday. The incident reportedly involved about 50 individuals. Another attack took place at the nearby home of Vital Kamerhe, a member of parliament who is in line to become speaker, during the coup attempt according to Kamerhe’s spokesman, Michel Moto Muhima. Reuters reported that Moto Muhima also revealed two guards and an attacker were killed in that incident.

An “acute phase of the military-political confrontation with the West is in full swing,” Moscow’s foreign minister has said

Russia won’t view Western European countries as partners again for “at least one generation,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has predicted.The diplomat remarked that Moscow and the West are already locked in a confrontation that has no end in sight. Top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly described Moscow’s ongoing military conflict with Kiev as a proxy war waged by NATO against Russia. Evidence of this, the Kremlin says, is the material aid, the training, and the intelligence that the US and many European countries have been providing to defend Ukraine.

A female union boss for rail workers describes "civil war" conditions, train workers locking themselves in train cars out of fear, and bloody assaults that are leaving train workers traumatized — all exacerbated by politicians who talk of successful "integration"

German train workers are exposed to insults, harassment, violence, and even the threat of knife attacks from migrants on such a regular basis that it is making their jobs unbearable, warns a German trade union representing railway workers in the state of Thuringia. German trains are becoming more and more dangerous due to mass immigration, and shocking headlines week after week, along with actual police statistics, confirm this trend. The union warns that young asylum seekers are the main perpetrators in the growing number of cases, and for the staff in Thuringia, train work is “sometimes life-threatening,” according to the trade union.

A Congolese man who was previously held up as an example of successful migrant integration has been jailed for only nine years in Germany for raping his own mother and beating her almost to death.

The German outlet Nuis reports that 30-year-old Moise Lohombo was sentenced by the Wiesbaden District Court, with the judge barely being able to believe what he had read in the case file. The report notes that Lohombo, just been released from prison for drug offences last August, returned to an apartment he shared with his mother, who is only 12 years older than him, and proceeded to threaten her at knifepoint to have sex with him.

In Rouen, an Algerian illegal migrant, denied a residence permit in 2022, armed with a knife and an iron bar, entered a synagogue to set it on fire and was shot by police after attacking an officer.

Rouen, May 17, 2024 – An Algerian illegal migrant armed with a knife and an iron bar entered the synagogue on rue des Bons Enfants in Rouen this morning with the intention of setting it on fire. The Islamic suspect, a 29-year-old under an OQTF (obligation to leave French territory), was shot dead by police after attacking an officer.

Newly released numbers show more Chinese nationals crossed the southwest border illegally this April than during all of 2022.

Republicans on the House Homeland Security subcommittee expressed concern as the surge of illegal Chinese migrants hit an all-time high in April after the Biden administration relaxed vetting rules last year. House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability Chairman Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) held the hearing on May 16 to address the “unprecedented flow of Chinese nationals” illegally crossing the U.S. southern border, which has topped 27,000 since Oct. 1.

“Mexican drug cartels continue to kill Americans at a rate higher than any terrorist group in history,” said Senator Tom Cotton in response to the fact that illicit drugs smuggled by Mexican cartels into the US killed more than 107,000 Americans last year.

The two largest cartels, the Sinaloa Cartel and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), have become multibillion-dollar Transnational Organized Crime (TOC) groups. The Sinaloa Cartel, in particular, is operating in every US state and 47 countries around the world. Mexican cartels now operate on six continents and have completely dominated the cocaine and synthetic drug markets in Europe.

The WHO treaty, coming to a vote shortly, is recommending a system of WHO biolabs that pose an existential threat to life on Earth.

In 2022 the United Nations launched its CODES Action Plan. Using the mitigation of “climate change” as justification, the plan incorporates planetary digital twins and digital product passports.

The United Nations CODES Action Plan (“the Plan”) was presented during the Fifth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (“UNEA-5”) in February/March 2022. The Plan is a creation of the Coalition for Digital Environmental Sustainability (“CODES”), an alliance established in March 2021 in response to the UN Secretary General’s ‘Roadmap for Digital Cooperation’.

‘We kind of got cancelled because no one wanted to talk about the potential that there was a problem from the vaccines,’ Dr. Robert Redfield said.

Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said Thursday that many officials who tried to warn the public about potential problems with COVID-19 vaccines were pressured into silence and that it’s high time to admit that there were “significant” side effects that made people sick. Dr. Redfield made the remarks in a May 16 interview with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, during which he lamented the loss of public confidence in public health agencies because of a lack of transparency around the vaccines, which he said “saved a lot of lives” but also made some people “quite ill.”

The polite world was fascinated last month when long-time NPR editor Uri Berliner confessed to the Stalinist suicide pact the public broadcaster, like all public broadcasters, seems to be on.

Formerly it was a place of differing views, he claimed, but now it has sold as truth some genuine falsehoods like, for instance, the Russia hoax, after which it covered up the Hunter Biden laptop. And let’s not forget our censor-like behaviour regarding Covid and the vaccine. NPR bleated that they were still diverse in political opinion, but researchers found that all 87 reporters at NPR were Democrats. Berliner was immediately put on leave and a few days later resigned, no doubt under pressure.

Nation First looks at practical measures to take to be free of the Australia's Digital ID system.

After a jarringly sudden announcement of its CEO's retirement, investment giant Vanguard has tapped its first outsider to serve as the firm's fifth CEO. On July 8, Blackrock veteran Salim Ramji will take over, facing customer service challenges, uneasiness about whether an outsider will preserve the firm's culture, and short-lived curiosity about whether he'd chart a new course for crypto.

In March, even the closest Vanguard watchers were taken by surprise when the Malvern, PA-headquartered company announced that Tim Buckley would be retiring. Unlike previous such departures, that announcement didn't center on a transition to a named successor, suggesting to some that there may have been some disenchantment on the part of Buckley and/or Vanguard.

Apple Inc. has once again sparked outrage with its latest iOS 17.5 update—this time by pushing LGBTQ-themed content onto its millions of users through a mandatory software update.

On Tuesday, the tech giant rolled out an update that introduced a new set of Pride Radiance wallpapers that many see as a coercive push of LGBTQ propaganda. “This update introduces a new Pride Radiance wallpaper for the Lock Screen, Apple News enhancements, and other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone,” stated Apple’s update notes. “Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.”

U.S. government agencies are adapting in real time to a digital landscape transformed by AI, identity fraud, deepfakes and biometric technologies.

Following its release of an AI roadmap and the formation of an AI advisory board, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released a first-of-its-kind strategic plan for innovation and R&D. Meanwhile, some say the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is not moving fast enough on new tech tools, while others worry its use of facial recognition will lead to mass surveillance.

China is preparing for war with the help of gun-wielding robodogs.

The robodogs were showcased during the 15-day “Golden Dragon” military exercises conducted at a secluded training facility in central Cambodia and along the coast. Over 2,000 troops, including 760 Chinese military personnel, were involved in the exercise. The exercises, known as “Golden Dragon,” included 14 warships, two helicopters, and 69 armored vehicles and tanks. Drills include live-fire exercises, anti-terrorism operations, and humanitarian rescue missions.

Drones will soon be accompanying cops on shooting investigations and other 911 calls throughout the city, NYPD officials said.

A new Drone as First Responder pilot program will be in effect in the coming months, beginning with five NYPD police precincts, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry announced at a hearing before the House Committee on Homeland Security. “The plan, to be rolled out in the coming months, is to deploy these drones in response to certain 911 calls for service,” Daughtry told the committee on Thursday.

An area of Texas could be set to receive more earthquakes as seismic activity moves along a newly activated fault zone.

Researchers from the University of Texas at Austin looked at seven years’ worth of earthquake data from the Midland Basin, a huge sedimentary basin in the Southwest, to reach these findings. The basin is a major oil field. Wastewater used for operations, which is injected into the surface, has resulted in multiple stresses along the fault lines. Researchers found that throughout the seven years, most earthquakes occurred near Odessa and Midland, both southwest of the basin. However, they found that seismic activity is definitely on the move in a different direction, a summary of their findings says. The earthquakes appear to be shifting northeast to the edge of the basin. And there lies a newly activated fault zone.

"Baldwin’s Treasure" is a premier collection of Byzantine sacred antiquities, including rare Christian and Jewish objects, currently held discreetly in Vatican museums.

Ever wondered what was in the Vatican Secret Archives, or the Pope’s Treasury Collection? “Baldwin’s Treasure” is the premier collection of sacred antiquities made of silver and precious gems from all over Byzantium. These include the finest works in ivory and enamel, jade, gold leaf, and glass. Has anyone ever heard of this? Probably not, but those who have are in the company of an elite few. This article is about a mysterious and enigmatic collection of ancient, rare objects belonging to Christian and Jewish heritage.

Many participants in our noble anti-geoengineering movement appear to be confused as to exactly who is spraying us while answers to this question are extensively detailed in my book Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project. Among many other heavily implicated organizations, one stands out as the lowest of the low-hanging fruit: the MITRE Corporation. The evidence for their building and maintaining the many technical aspects of today’s ongoing SRM geoengineering operations is simply legion.

