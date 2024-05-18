One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

There's been quite a stir on X as some users speculate that a NOTAM, or aviation notice to airmen, suggests a potential Russian Navy hypersonic missile test off the coast of Southern California.

However, that's not the case. According to The War Zone, the NOTAM is actually in anticipation of a Russian space booster splashing down in the Pacific. Let's begin with the misguided hype on X about the threats of Russian missile testing off the California coast. These posts collectively have generated more than a million views.

Russia wants to understand whom it can trust before engaging with partners on the Ukrainian conflict, President Vladimir Putin said during a trip to China on Friday.

"We must understand with whom and how we can engage and whom and to what degree we can trust. We are of course analyzing everything that is going on," Putin told a press conference in Harbin. The president pointed to China as a stakeholder that was sincerely trying to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia has no plans to take control of Kharkov, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with students and teachers of the Harbin Institute of Technology.

"As for Kharkov, there are no such plans as of today," the president said. Russia is making gains in the fighting in the Kharkov region, he also said, adding that the Russian armed forces are moving every day strictly according to plan. Putin blamed the Ukrainian forces for what was happening in Kharkov region.

In defiance of repeated warnings from the Biden administration, the Ukrainian military continues ramping up kamikaze drone attacks on the Russian energy complex, a move to crush the nation's crude oil and crude product export revenues and curtail Moscow's ability to fund President Putin's 'special operation' in Ukraine.

A fire broke out overnight at Rosneft PJSC's large Tuapse refinery on the Black Sea. According to Bloomberg, this wave of overnight drone attacks is one of the largest by Ukraine in the multi-year war. The Tuapse refinery is the only refinery in Russia located on the Black Sea. It produces naphtha, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil, and high-sulfur diesel, which it exports to Turkey, China, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Some US defense contractors are reportedly already there, repairing weapons provided to Kiev

Several US allies within NATO are “inching closer” to sending soldiers into Ukraine to train its armed forces, the New York Times has reported. Some American military contractors are already on the ground to repair US-supplied weapons systems. Facing troop shortages, the government in Kiev has asked the US and NATO to “help train 150,000 new recruits” inside Ukraine, so they could be sent to the front faster, according to the American outlet.

Ukraine has increased attacks on Russian border regions using NATO-supplied missiles and bombs

he West only risks further escalation by arming and encouraging Kiev to strike Russian territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday. The warning comes as Ukrainian strikes against Russian cities intensify on the backdrop of Kiev losing ground in the Kharkov Region. “The profile of the American and British handlers of the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime is clearly visible behind these barbaric attacks,” Zakharova told reporters. “They are not only providing longer-range missiles and heavy weapons, but are giving a green light to their use against Russia.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping adopted a joint statement on deepening the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between their countries. The two agreed to boost the level of bilateral investment cooperation while resisting any attempts to limit their economic potential.

Russia and China will not allow the West's schemes to disrupt their trade ties, says a Chinese academic. Key agreements concluded during President Vladimir Putin’s state visit can be seen as a “resounding statement” that Russia and China won’t let business relations between them be the subject of "blackmail or coercion from a third country,” Dr John Gong, professor of economics at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing told Sputnik.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made a major, and tragic, announcement on Friday. IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the military has recovered the bodies of three hostages from the Gaza Strip.

The deceased include the body of Shani Louk, the 22-year old girl filmed on Oct.7 lying half-naked, mangled and unconscious in the bed of a pick-up truck while being taken into the Gaza Strip. The military also identified Itzhak Gelerenter and Amit Buskila.

Kirby seemed assured that the recovery of the three hostages will not have a major effect on the hostage negotiations.

Five of the eight American hostages in Gaza remain unaccounted for and the White House has no information on their status or whereabouts, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Friday. Kirby said the approximately 130 remaining hostages are not all believed to be alive but the exact breakdown is unknown. While there is no information to conclude the five American hostages are no longer alive, Kirby said there is no additional context "whatsoever."

According to the document received by Al-Ahkbar, the plan for the "day after" the war, which is divided into two stages.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers representing the “Arab Six,” met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh in April to discuss a vision for the “day after” the war in Gaza, according to a Saturday report from the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Ahkbar, citing a document received by the Lebanese publication. The “Arab Six” includes Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the Emirates, Qatar, and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

This was the first round of discussions between the two countries since January. The talks were mediated by Omani officials, with this occurring nearly over a month.

Iranian officials held indirect talks with two Biden administration officials this week in Oman to de-escalate attacks in the Middle East, sources of the talks told Axios and Walla on Friday. The two officials from the Biden administration were Brett McGurk, the US president's top Middle East adviser, and Abram Paley, who is the US envoy for Iran. The US made it clear to the Iranians what the consequences of their and their proxies' actions in the region might be. Additionally, the reports said that the US believes Iran has a lot of influence over its proxies in the region - whether they be Hezbollah, Houthis, or their proxy militias in Iraq and Syria.

The IDF struck a launcher that carried out attacks on the Golan area earlier on Friday, according to an IDF statement on Friday.

Israel Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah's operational infrastructure and military structures in Deir Siriane, Kfar Hammam, and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon.

Yemen's Iran-linked Houthis have announced that they have shot down yet another $30 million American military drone.

Footage is widely circulating of what appears to be the wreckage of an MQ-9 Reaper drone in Yemen, but the Pentagon has not yet confirmed. Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree described that the drone was conducing "hostile actions" over Yemen's Marib province when it was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio believes the chances of a second American Civil War stand better than one out of three and is urging investors to move part of their assets out of the country.

Dalio, who founded the world’s largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates before relinquishing control in September 2022, believes this year’s presidential election between incumbent Joe Biden and challenger Donald Trump is the most important one of his lifetime and be serve as a litmus test that determines whether risks spiral out of control.

By the early 400s, the Roman Empire was coming apart at the seams and in desperate need of strong, competent leadership. In theory, Honorius should have been the right man for the job.

Born into the royal household in Constantinople, Honorius had been groomed to rule, practically since birth, by the finest experts in the realm. So even as a young man, Honorius had already accumulated decades of experience. Yet Rome’s foreign adversaries rightfully believed Honorius to be weak, out of touch, divisive, and completely inept.

A 25-year-old Bank of America trader suddenly died Thursday – just two weeks after the shocking death of Leo Lukenas III, a 35-year-old banker who had been working 100-hour work weeks at the financial giant, The Post has learned.

Adnan Deumic, who was based at the bank’s London office, was playing in a casual “five-a-side” charity soccer tournament with other finance employees when he collapsed and was administered CPR, a source with knowledge of the matter said. No cause of death has been announced, but this person told The Post cardiac arrest is suspected.

Well, at least that’s one setback for world government.

A court in Australia has told the government’s own eSafety Commission that Elon Musk is correct: One country cannot impose censorship on the world. The company X, formerly known as Twitter, must obey national law but not global law. Mr. Musk seems to have won a very similar fight in Brazil, where a judge demanded not just a national but global takedown. X refused and won. For now.

While our country sleepwalks through the deadly aftermath of the evil Covid-19 operation, the World Health Organization (WHO) puts the final touches on a nice bit of fuckery called its Pandemic Treaty on International Health Regulations (IHR) or “One Health” initiative, a Globalist power grab disguised in the saintly white robes of public health medicine. The agreement, to be finalized at the end of this month, will cede what’s left of your liberty to this unelected bureaucracy for the sake of global “equity and inclusivity,” meaning more lockdowns, constant surveillance, forced “vaccinations,” restrictions on medications, and censorship of anyone who voices a contrary opinion of these actions.

The US corporate media is failing to inform Americans about the World Health Organization’s global coup with the WHO Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulation (IHR) amendments which will be voted on May 27-June 1! However, many Europeans nations are rejecting the treaty. Japan rejects the WHO power grab. Africa Unites Against WHO World Power Grab explains that Africa led the fight against the WHO’s takeover in 2022. The video further below shows that Africa is again standing up!

As we’ve discussed before, the culture of death continues to expand in many decadent Western cultures, and this descent into lunacy is making Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide increasingly normalized options for people who mostly seem plagued by the lack of competent healthcare.

In fact, it’s become a kind of ‘vogue’, generating stories like this: Canadian Hospital Suggests Euthanasia to Suicidal Woman Who Went There For Help.

Or this: Euthanasia on the Rise: The Culture of Death Creates a High Tech ‘Sarcophagus’, While Suggesting ‘Assisted Suicide’ To Disabled People.

The US State Department on Friday issued a worldwide caution security alert, saying it is aware of increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQ+ people and events.

“Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” the department said in a statement. The alert comes two weeks before the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the United States. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement people in the LGBTQ+ community “continue to face insidious forms of stigma and discrimination.”

A federal court on Wednesday upheld a Maryland school district policy that does not allow parents to opt their young K-5 children out of curriculum about gender identity and sexuality.

In a 2-1 panel decision released by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, federal judges affirmed a lower court decision denying the request of religious parents to block the policy issued by the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) board in March of 2023. Judge G. Steven Agee, a President George W. Bush appointee, wrote the majority opinion stating that parents did not present enough evidence to show that the policy violates the free exercise of their religion and their due process right to direct their children’s education.

In an era where legal identity is the gateway to essential services, 850 million people worldwide lack the means to establish theirs. This global identity gap, however, finds a potential bridge in the embrace of digitalization, with a major side benefit, a blog post by UNDP claims.

Digital legal identity stands as a cornerstone of digital public infrastructure, offering a pathway to inclusion and efficiency through interoperability among diverse systems. Foundational registries like civil and national ID databases provide data for evidence-based policymaking. Yet, the integrity of this data relies on protection measures for privacy and security.

During his homily, Red Francis preached that “sharing ownership is not communism but is pure Christianity.”

Of course, that was complete nonsense Sharing ownership is exactly the definition of communism. In January 2022 Pope Francis lectured to tax authorities that taxation is “a necessary tool for wealth redistribution.” Rush Limbaugh was right way back in 2013 when called this pope a Marxist. Pope Francis has worked tirelessly to isolate and other conservative Catholics during his reign as leader of the Catholic Church.

WARNING: The following content may be offensive to some readers.

Billie Eilish is only 22, but she’s never shied away from making cutting-edge music. On Wednesday night she debuted her new album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center. Young women packed the arena, but what they got was lyrics of the new generation. Goodbye, Taylor Swift songs about breaking up with boys. It’s a new world now. “I could eat that girl for lunch/Yeah, she dances on my tongue/Tastes like she might be the one/And I can never get enough/I could buy her so much stuff/It’ a craving, not a crush. Yeah.” I don’t think we’ll be hearing that on top 40 radio or in the carpool with the station turned up. But who knows?

Federal agencies have until October 20th to deliver every document, audio and video they have about UFOs to the US government for distribution to the public.

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) issued the instructions this month — putting into action the UFO disclosure amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), as signed into law last December. The guidelines reveal the latest strategy to compel unwilling parts of the US military and the intelligence community into revealing everything they know about the mysterious airborne events, now called Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

Hiding Underground from the Romans

An impressive 2,000-year-old underground labyrinth of tunnels has been revealed at Huqoq, a known Jewish archaeological site located just north of Tiberias with a striking view of the Sea of Galilee. The shelters were dug in preparation for the First Jewish Revolt against the Roman Empire in AD 66 and the later Bar Kokhba Revolt of AD 132-136. The network was dug “for families to hide while the Romans were here, because they feared for their lives, for their children,” said Uri Berger, excavation director of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). “We were amazed to see how big this complex is.”

