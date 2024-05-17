Share this postWhat Exactly Is Going On Here? lionessofjudah.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhat Exactly Is Going On Here? Side-by-side comparison of two Biden videos Lioness of Judah MinistryMay 17, 202429Share this postWhat Exactly Is Going On Here? lionessofjudah.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther22ShareExposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.SubscribeOne-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:Source ShareSubscribe29Share this postWhat Exactly Is Going On Here? lionessofjudah.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther22Share
What a crop of BS
AI