Prime Minister Fico is said to be improving, following reports that he was in surgery due to several gunshot wounds from the Wednesday assassination attempt. Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba has told the BBC he "is not in a life-threatening situation at this moment."

"Fortunately, as far as I know, the operation went well – and I guess in the end he will survive," the statement indicated. Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak has told reporters in a briefing that "there is no doubt" that the attack was a politically motivated assassination attempt. "The inability to accept the will of some part of the public, which some group does not like, is the result that they have worked towards today," he said in reference to Fico’s political opponents. A video is widely circulated of the detained suspect's interrogation wherein the man, identified as Juraj Cintula, confesses to saying he "disagreed" with his government's policies.

Grant Shapps did not rule out sending former soldiers to train Ukrainians

Putting British or other NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine would not make sense, but there are other ways of helping Kiev, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has said. Some officials in Kiev have proposed sending Western military veterans as civilian contractors to train Ukrainian soldiers inside the country in order to quickly raise enough brigades to offset battlefield losses.

The move comes after Moscow’s forces captured several settlements in Kharkov Region in recent days

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has postponed foreign visits scheduled for later this week, his press secretary has announced. His comments come amid the Russian offensive in the border Kharkov Region. The statement was made on Wednesday by Sergey Nikiforov, who wrote on his Facebook page that the Ukrainian leader “has instructed that all international events involving him scheduled for the coming days be postponed and new dates coordinated.” He thanked Kiev’s backers for their understanding.

There are two classic propaganda narratives used by governments when it comes to keeping the public invested in any war campaign that does nothing to advance their national interests:

First, there’s the “commitment” lie, which says that once you step in to support a war effort you then must stay exponentially committed, even if that war effort is exposed as pointless. Anytime the public pulls back from that war in a bid to reconsider what purpose it serves they are ridiculed for potentially “risking lives” and setting the stage for defeat. In other words, you must support the effort blindly. You’re not allowed to examine the conflict rationally, because who wants to be blamed for losing a war?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s backers are still driven by anti-Russia extremism, claims one analyst.

President Vladimir Putin arrived in China early Thursday for the Russian leader’s first foreign visit since beginning another term in office earlier this month. Recent reporting suggests discussions over the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war will take place when Putin meets with his counterpart Chinese President Xi Jinping before touring the Asian country. China released a 12-point peace plan to end the conflict last year, identifying eastward NATO expansion as the origin of the conflict.

It was Tuesday night that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was leading a bizarre rock anthem as the guitar and vocals front man at a Kiev bar, singing Neil Young’s "Rockin’ in the Free World" — and the internet collectively cringed. But only the next morning, on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared he was canceling all upcoming foreign trips at a moment his forces are getting hammered in the Kharkiv region.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed that all international events scheduled for the coming days be postponed and new dates coordinated. We are grateful to partners for their understanding," said Zelensky’s press secretary Sergii Nykyforov.

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing on May 16 for his first foreign visit after reelection.

Putin’s state visit to China will last two days — the Russian leader will spend May 16 in Beijing and will visit Harbin on May 17. On Thursday, Putin will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in narrow and expanded formats. Putin’s talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and the Premier of China’s State Council Li Qiang will determine the "directions for further development of cooperation and discuss most pressing issues,” the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

The partnership between Moscow and Beijing is a stabilizing force in the world, the president has said

The close ties between Russia and China should not be viewed as a threat against any other country, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said as he arrived in Beijing on Thursday. The Russian leader made his comments during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip is Putin’s first foreign visit since he was sworn in for a fifth presidential term earlier this month. “It is absolutely crucial that Russian-Chinese relations are not ad hoc contacts and are not aimed against anyone,” Putin said.

"The central committee believes, as long as we resolve the United States problem at one blow, our domestic problems will all be readily solved. Therefore, our military battle preparation appears to aim at Taiwan, but in fact is aimed at the United States, and the preparation is far beyond the scope of attacking aircraft carriers or satellites. - Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe

This is the first part of a multipart series which exposes China's intention to go to war with the United States. Part One is based upon the idea that the Chinese fully intend on not just conquering America, but destroying America.

The US military said on Wednesday that it had destroyed four "uncrewed aerial systems" in an area of Yemen controlled by Iran-backed Houthis.

US Central Command said on the social media site X that the systems presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region.

Blinken says Israel must not reoccupy Gaza, Day After plan needed

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Israel on Wednesday not to reoccupy Gaza, to refrain from a major Rafah operation, and to finalize a day-after plan for the enclave, as he spoke to reporters in Kyiv. “When it comes to the future of Gaza, we do not support and will not support an Israeli reoccupation,” Blinken said, amid a bitter row between Jerusalem and Washington over the Gaza war. Blinken said that he did not support Hamas governance in Gaza, but there also can’t be anarchy and a vacuum that’s likely to be filled by chaos.

Gallant's comments immediately set off a storm of responses from senior ministers, and Netanyahu himself was quick to respond with a video statement.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant kicked off a political storm during a press conference on Wednesday evening, publicly criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s indecision on the question of who will govern Gaza after Hamas is defeated. The press conference was Gallant’s first in months, and it was the sharpest criticism from a member of Israel’s war cabinet since the war began on October 7. It erupted after months of tension between the two and after reports emerged earlier this week that senior IDF officers believed that the lack of a governing alternative to Hamas had forced the IDF to return and fight in areas that had already been cleared out.

Terror group claims to target missile-detecting balloon in deepest strike in Israel amid war; in response, air force strikes weapon manufacturing plant in northeastern Lebanon

Hezbollah managed to hit a sensitive military facility in the Lower Galilee with an explosive drone on Wednesday evening, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed Thursday, as fighter jets responded by striking targets belonging to the terror group in northeastern Lebanon. In the attack on Wednesday, Hezbollah claimed to have launched explosive-laden drones at an Israeli Air Force base from which a giant missile-detecting blimp, known as Sky Dew, is operated. The base is located near Golani Junction, some 35 kilometers (21 miles) from the Lebanon border.

No word on progress after countries traded accusations on closure of key crossing for Gaza aid

An Israeli delegation visited Cairo on Wednesday in an attempt to ease a mounting rift between Israel and Egypt in the wake of the Israel Defense Forces’ capture of the Rafah Border Crossing in Gaza last week, Hebrew media reported. According to Ynet, the delegation, led by Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories chief Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, tried to convince Egypt to renew shipments of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom Crossing. The shipments ceased when the IDF began its incursion into Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah and captured the Gazan side of city’s border crossing into Egypt.

Judicial Watchdog, a conservative watchdog group, recently obtained documents that are step-by-step instructions for illegal immigrants on how to register to vote in local DC elections.

Not just that — but they can also RUN for office in the area as well. Does the shamelessness of leftists to prey on immigrants for electoral means know no bounds? Elijah Schaffer gets into all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!

“Government that is big enough and powerful enough to provide you with everything is also a government that is big enough and powerful enough to take everything away from you.”

In a powerful speech delivered at the Canada Strong and Free conference in Ottawa, John Carpay, head of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, sounded the alarm on the erosion of individual rights in Canada. Carpay’s impassioned address highlighted two controversial pieces of legislation, the “Online Harms Act” (Bill C-63) and C-367, both of which, he argues, threaten the very foundation of Canadian freedoms.

The agencies say groups such as ISIS could target ‘Pride month’-related events.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have issued a public service announcement saying foreign terrorist organizations such as ISIS and related terrorist organizations could target certain events across the United States during “Pride Month”-related events in June. “Organizations like ISIS may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month,” the announcement reads. The two agencies stated that the terror threat is “compounded” by the “current heightened threat environment” in the United States.

For the masses, there is only one answer to an unelected body that intends to lock down world citizens again: “WE WILL NOT COMPLY—not today, not tomorrow—not EVER!

The runaway power-grabbing United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) will use an ESCAPE HATCH to return the entire world to the human misery of universal LOCKDOWNS on a May 27 deadline. WHO’S easy-to-see see-through-escape hatch is based on a typical 11th-hour UN language change. What started out as a “Treaty” has been watered down to “AMENDMENTS”.

Earlier this month investigative journalist Sonia Elijah interviewed Dutch data expert and ethical computer hacker Wouter Aukema. He exposed the true horrors of the trove of data buried within the European Medicines Agency’s EudraVigilance adverse event reporting system.

Aukema, who has over 30 years of experience as a data forensics analyst, teamed up with a software expert to develop a tool where they were able to download all 15 million case safety reports in the EudraVigilance database over the past 20 years. The data includes reports for 6,000 medicinal drug products and substances, within and outside of Europe, including the experimental covid injections.

With the BRICS bloc embracing de-dollarization and encouraging a global economic shift, one notable billionaire has made a major US bank failure prediction.

Indeed, real estate investment mogul and CEO of $115 billion Starwood Capital, Barry Sternlicht, has urged preparation for widespread failures in the coming year. Speaking to CNBC, Sternlicht predicted that the United States would witness one bank failure every week. Specifically, he stated that the more than 4,000 regional and community banks in the country would be at risk due to high interest rates and inflation. All the while, the US debt crisis is nearing, with the greenback facing lessening prevalence internationally.

Prepare for total control of your economic life. That is the message from Brownstone Fellow Aaron Day at his 4-hour workshop in San Jose, California last Saturday, May 11th.

Day has written the excellent book The Final Countdown, which carefully describes the increasingly aggressive assaults on our freedoms by our government and by the global elites. He has just begun a series of workshops around the country to deliver that message and to show us a way to resist. The book was published just last year, but Day acknowledges during the presentation that he had to make alarming updates to his slides from current news, not even weeks old – more government intrusion, more legislation, and more spurious arrests, all attacking our ability to interact freely and transact our business.

The Peruvian government has officially categorized trans and intersex people as “mentally ill”.

The health ministry said the decree was the only way Peru’s public health services could “guarantee full coverage of medical attention for mental health”. The move has prompted a fierce backlash in a society where gender and LGBT rights have been under sustained assault in recent years and where there are high levels of homophobic, transphobic and gender violence.

Authorities ordered residents of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, to be ready for evacuation at a moment’s notice as wildfires draw closer, threatening a region that produces more than one million barrels of oil per day.

Alberta issued a notice on Friday that said an “out-of-control” wildfire — more than 2,400 acres in size — posed an “extreme” risk to the Fort McMurray Forest Area. High winds and frontal systems moving through the area made it difficult to predict the course of the blaze, so evacuation alerts were issued for several communities in Alberta and British Columbia — including Fort McMurray, which lost more than 2,400 homes and businesses to a wildfire in 2016 that was considered the most expensive natural disaster in Canadian history at the time.

It has already caused radio blackouts and GPS disruptions. Now a new study suggests the solar storm that hit Earth last week could unleash a wave of hurricanes.

The team used a model to examine tropical cyclone activity over the past 5,500 years and found 11 time periods with 40 percent more storms than usual. They found that these periods had one thing in common: the sun was teeming with activity. The theory is that when the sun is more active, it sends more energy to Earth, warming up the oceans and fueling tropical storms.

A bridge that leads to Pelican Island, located just north of Galveston, was hit by a barge around 9:30 a.m., said Ronnie Varela, with the Galveston’s Office of Emergency Management.

Varela did not immediately know if the bridge was damaged or if there were any injuries. Aerial video showed portions of a rail line that runs parallel to the bridge on top of the barge. Varela said the collision caused an oil spill and that crews were working to clean it up. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office told KTRK that a large piece of the bridge fell. Pictures broadcast by KTRK showed pieces of concrete on the barge.

