Russia has threatened retaliation for any attacks with UK-supplied arms against its territory

Ukraine can use any weapons supplied by the UK to launch strikes on Russia’s Crimean Peninsula, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed to journalists on Tuesday. London considers the region, which joined Russia in 2014 following a referendum, to be an “integral part of Ukraine,” he said. Russia has already warned that it could retaliate to any strikes by attacking British military targets in Ukraine and beyond.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 saw the horrors of a large-scale war darken Europe's doorstep for the first time since the end of World War II.

For a short while, hope endured that a swift resolution to the conflict would materialise, but before long the prospect of a speedy diplomatic solution lay in tatters as Moscow's drones and missiles continued to batter Ukraine's cities. Now more than two years into the conflict, Vladimir Putin has doubled down.

Antony Blinken is on a surprise visit to Kiev as Russian forces continue to gain ground near Kharkov

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reportedly informed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that Washington’s long-delayed military aid is now “on its way”and is expected to make a “real difference,” according to several media outlets. Blinken arrived in Kiev on Tuesday morning for a previously undisclosed meeting with the country’s leadership. His visit marks the fourth time he has traveled to Ukraine and comes after Congress approved President Joe Biden’s $61 billion military aid package for the country last month.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is open to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue but seeks a settlement that will be comprehensive and sustainable, the president highlighted in an interview with Xinhua News Agency ahead of a state visit to China.

Putin said that Russia is open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but the negotiations should take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict. “We want a comprehensive, sustainable and fair settlement of this conflict by peaceful means. And we are open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but it should be a negotiation that takes into account the interests of all countries involved in this conflict, including our interests,” the president said.

“We will simply not allow this to happen,” Grant Chapps has said, speaking about any concessions to Russia

Britain will not support any solution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine that involves what it sees as concessions to Moscow, Defense Secretary Grant Chapps told Times Radio on Tuesday. The UK has been among the largest arms donors to Kiev. In recent weeks, London has stepped up its rhetoric by saying that the British weapons supplied to Ukraine may be used for attacks deep inside Russia. Moscow recently summoned the UK ambassador over the matter and warned of possible retaliation, including strikes targeting “any British military facilities and equipment” in Ukraine and beyond.

Head of the Mezha Anti-Corruption Center, Martyna Bohuslavets, has written a report in Pravda asking "Where are the fortifications?" She reports that millions of dollars that were intended for the construction of fortifications in Ukraine were instead "transferred to Kharkiv OVA to front companies of avatars."

Bohuslavets said the Ukrainian Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (Kharkiv OVA) paid out funds to fictitious companies during the construction and fortification of the Kharkiv region. The report comes as Russian forces have broken into the northern region of Ukraine and the US continues funding the war. According to Ukranian Pravda reports, the Russian military has begun to advance in the northern region of Ukraine where funding that was set for fortification was transferred to fake companies.

Lviv, on the border with Poland, is already without electricity An emergency shutdown has been ordered

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between China and the Russian Federation are stronger than ever and continuing to strengthen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

“Today, Russia-China relations have reached the highest level ever, and despite the difficult global situation continue to get stronger,” Putin said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency, ahead of a state visit to China. Putin said that the unprecedented level of strategic partnership between Russia and China contributed to his decision to choose China for his first state visit after his most recent inauguration as President of the Russian Federation.

As the tussle between Beijing and Manila over the vital trade corridor intensifies, New Delhi remains vigilant

The Philippines deployed ships to a disputed area in the South China Sea over the weekend to stop what it called China’s “alarming activities.” The office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a statement that patrol ships will monitor the alleged “illegal activities of China” in creating “an artificial island” on Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. The latest development comes amid the two countries’ ongoing conflict over the territory.

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden would veto a bill on Israel security assistance in Congress if it passes, the White House said on Tuesday.

Several terrorists and gunfire can be seen near UN vehicles and in the area of UNRWA's logistics warehouse compound in eastern Rafah, which is a central point for the distribution of UNRWA's aid.

The IDF revealed on Tuesday that during operational activity in eastern Rafah on Saturday, terrorists were identified in UNRWA’s central logistics compound alongside UN vehicles. In the footage, several terrorists and gunfire can be seen near UN vehicles and in the area of UNRWA's logistics warehouse compound in eastern Rafah, which is a central point for the distribution of aid on UNRWA’s behalf in the Gaza Strip.

Multiple defense sources have assured the Jerusalem Post that Tuesday’s fights are an indication of a more significant volume of Hamas terrorists reconstituting themselves in Jabalya.

IDF Division 98 on Tuesday killed dozens of Hamas terrorists in Jabalya in northern Gaza in the largest Gaza battle since mid-March and the largest battle in Jabalya itself since January. Although the IDF started its reinvasion of Jabalya over Saturday-Sunday, only on Tuesday did the military finally find and confront larger quantities of Hamas’s reconstituted forces in that northern Gaza area. Until Tuesday, fights in Jabalya since January had only involved IDF altercationswith smaller terror cells, often of only a handful of Hamas fighters at a time.

Erdogan insists that Hamas has not been carrying out terrorist operations from Turkey despite meetings with Hamas leaders and allowing the Palestinian group to maintain offices in Istanbul

Hamas has been planning to establish a secret base in Turkey as well as other terror cells elsewhere in order to coordinate attacks against Israeli targets in neighboring countries, including members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) according to a document captured by the IDF in Gaza, The Times revealed in an exclusive report. The secret document, titled “Founding a base in Turkey,'' was discovered in the chief of staff to Yahya Sinwar, Hamza Abu Shanab’s home, The Times reported, citing the IDF. The document says Israel’s efforts to clamp down on the Gaza Strip over the past decade has "put Hamas on the defensive."

IAF kills Hezbollah operative; terror group downs surveillance balloon, fires barrage of 10 rockets at Hermon; locals block off intersections to protest government’s lack of action

An Israeli civilian was killed and five soldiers were wounded in a Hezbollah anti-tank guided missile attack against a military position near the northern community of Adamit on Tuesday as hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese terror group continued on Independence Day, with residents of northern Israel protesting against the government for not resolving their seven-month-long displacement from their homes. The Israel Defense Forces said one soldier was moderately injured and four others were lightly hurt in the attack against the Adamit area.

On day one of the 2024 Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Citadel's Ken Griffin covered a wide range of hot-button issues.

He criticized the Biden administration's latest wave of Chinese tariffs, the ongoing campus crisis terrorizing American colleges and universities, global geopolitical tensions, and former President Trump's potential comeback. Griffin started the conversation by discussing soaring geopolitical risks from Eastern Europe to the Middle East to China. He warned, "We are living in a different world than what we fantasized just a few years ago.""There are more tail risks that are harder to manage. That goes with this rise in geopolitical complexity," Griffin said. As we must note, the surge in conflicts is a direct symptom of a world fracturing into a multi-polar state.

Poland will not welcome any migrants under the migration pact, assured Poland’s PM Donald Tusk, on Tuesday, following the Council of Ministers meeting, saying that Poland has already taken in hundreds of thousands of migrants due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and tens of thousands from Belarus.

The migration pact was ultimately approved by the finance ministers of EU nations on Tuesday, despite opposition from Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary. This pact aims to comprehensively address migration matters within the European Union, including providing assistance to countries facing migration pressures.

“The minister representing my government voted against the adoption of the migration pact. Poland's position has been clear from the beginning,” the prime minister said.

The case has sparked international attention and generated tens of millions of views on X

Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician Marie-Thérèse Kaiser has now been convicted for publishing gang rape statistics in response to news that Afghan migrants would be moved to her district. The 27-year-old politician was found guilty in the Verden regional court in Lower Saxony on Monday for “inciting hatred” against local Afghan workers. She is ordered to pay a fine of €6,000 and being charged €60 a day for 100 days. She will also have a criminal record. The case relates back to a post from August 2021, in which she made a post on social media, writing: “Afghanistan refugees; Hamburg SPD mayor for ‘unbureaucratic’ admission; Welcoming culture for gang rape?”

Byrne also claims China is behind it all (Updated 5/15/24)

The United Nations plan for enforcing the Disease X lockdowns

The World Health Organization (WHO) negotiating body of the draft Pandemic Agreement to be voted on in late May produced yet another draft.

As the previous text was dealt with in detail in a recent article, it seems relevant to provide a brief summary of the additional changes. As before, the document becomes vaguer but adds more activities to be funded, reinforcing the concerns that this process is being rushed without due review. Since December 2021, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) has been embarking on this project under the WHO Constitution in order to set a global framework for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

He says the UK must be prepared to leave the 'unelected, unaccountable' WHO

Britain may be forced to accept mandatory lockdowns and vaccines by power-hungry World Health Organization bureaucrats, Nigel Farage has warned. He is calling on MPs to reject a 'terrifying' WHO treaty which may allow foreign officials to impose major policy decisions on all 194 member states in any future pandemic. The former Brexit Party leader says the UK must be prepared to leave the 'failing, expensive, unelected, unaccountable' WHO to prevent it from 'running roughshod' over sovereign countries. Officials at the WHO will vote on the latest draft of the Pandemic Preparedness Treaty in Geneva next week.

The scheme has paid out over 6 percent of claims so far and is due to wrap up in September.

The Australian government has paid out $20.5 million (US$13.2 million) in COVID-19 vaccine injury claims to people who experienced harm from the jab. Services Australia data provided to The Epoch Times reveals 6.82 percent of claims have been compensated so far, that is 286 out of 4,191. “As at 31 March 2024, the COVID-19 Vaccine Claims Scheme has received 4,191 claims and paid 286 claims to the value of around $20.5 million,” a spokesperson said.

The taxpayer-funded DEI workshops come amid a recruitment crisis and covered topics including 'the gendered nature of security' and the 'integrating' of 'gender and diversity perspectives' in the military.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s Department of National Defence has spent nearly $10 million on so-called diversity, equity and inclusion programs since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took office in 2015. According to records released May 7 by Blacklock’s Reporter, the Department of National Defence has paid consultants and contractors $9,510,247 to promote “equity and inclusion” within the military. “It is clear a lack of diversity in the Canadian Armed Forces is just one of the issues confronting this government,” a 2021 briefing note claimed.

Trudeau's Liberals, including MP Anita Vandenbeld, and LGBT activists are increasingly targeting majority-Christian African countries that pass laws protecting their societies from homosexual and gender ideology.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian Liberal government has promised $1.7 million in taxpayer dollars to push the LGBT agenda abroad and to target pro-family laws in Africa. On May 9, Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld, parliamentary secretary for International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen, pledged $1.7 million to international groups devoted to promoting the LGBT agenda worldwide.

The French capital Paris will be split into zones this summer, with anyone wanting to enter certain areas required to show a pass on their phone.

Special measures will be in place throughout the city as part of increased security around the Olympic Games, which start in July. Anyone wishing to enter certain zones, including residents, will have to apply for a special Pass Jeux (games pass) on a platform run by police. It mostly applies to people driving, but even pedestrians will need to show a QR code to enter an area called the ‘grey zone’ around the River Seine in the centre, where the opening ceremony will take place.

A robot created with artificial intelligence was selected by a US college to give the primary commencement speech, sparking fears of an AI takeover.

What started as a normal commencement ceremony took a turn for the bizarre on Saturday when graduates and their families were introduced to Sophia the robot, who gave an inspiring address. Dressed in a sweatshirt for Buffalo’s D’Youville University where the commencement took place, the robot was joined by Student Government Association president John Rizk.

Multiple wildfires burning in British Columbia and Manitoba have forced thousands of people to evacuate and spread hazardous smoke into the northern United States, prompting air quality alerts.

Wildfires burning in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Manitoba since May 10, 2024, resulted in widespread evacuations, significant damage, and hazardous smoke drifting into the northern United States. According to the JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), more than 42 000 ha (103 784 acres) have burned in British Columbia alone.

