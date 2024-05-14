One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President Vladimir Zelensky may have to make “tough choices” in the face of the new Russian offensive in the east

The new Russian offensive in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkov puts President Vladimir Zelensky in a tough spot of having to make sacrifices in order for his soldiers to hold the line, CNN wrote in an analysis. The Russian Army has captured nine villages since it launched an offensive on Friday, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Ukraine’s General Staff reported that the Russians have had “tactical success,” and said there was heavy fighting for control of the border town of Volchansk.

Russian forces have launched a large-scale offensive towards Kharkov, revealing apparent gaps in Ukraine's previously proclaimed fortified defenses along the northern border. According to military analyst Scott Ritter, the Ukrainian military, expecting robust defenses including anti-tank obstacles and minefields, was significantly outmaneuvered.

As Russian troops continue to push south from the Belgorod area, Ritter notes that the situation exposes a broader vulnerability within the Ukrainian defense strategy. "The Ukrainians are now in a panic, pulling forces from critical fronts elsewhere," Ritter explained. This reallocation of troops to the north leaves other strategic areas, such as Kherson and Odessa, potentially exposed to new Russian attacks.

Andrey Belousov highlighted the need to reduce red tape and improve the welfare of military personnel

Russia has a lot of work to do when it comes to improving the welfare of its military personnel fighting in the Ukraine conflict, proposed Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has said. On Sunday, Russia’s upper chamber of parliament, the Federation Council, announced that President Vladimir Putin had proposed replacing Sergey Shoigu as defense minister with acting First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, a trained economist. Shoigu, who has held the post since 2012, has been appointed secretary of the Russian Security Council.

AP removed the US Special Operations chief’s mention of London’s clandestine activity from the original article

A senior US military official has apparently inadvertently acknowledged to the media that British commandos are secretly operating in Ukraine. The comment was later removed from the original article. Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander of US Special Operations Command, was interviewed by the Associated Press about the lessons that his force is learning from the conflict.

Sweden would accept nuclear weapons on its soil but only in the event of war, Ulf Kristersson has said

Sweden could potentially allow the US to station nuclear weapons on its territory, but only if the country is drawn into a military conflict, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said. In an interview with Sveriges Radio on Monday, Kristersson stressed that since joining NATO, the government has submitted two proposals to parliament, stating that Stockholm will not host permanent foreign troops or nuclear weapons in peacetime.

Russia President Vladimir Putin will visit China from May 16-17, according to Chinese state media on Tuesday.

The trip is likely the first overseas visit of Putin's new six-year term, following an election in March.

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden has signed a bill that prohibits US imports of Russian uranium, the White House said in a press release.

"On Monday, May 13, 2024, the President signed into law...the 'Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act,' which prohibits the importation of unirradiated, low-enriched uranium that is produced in the Russian Federation or by a Russian entity," the release said on Monday. The US Congress recently passed the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act, sending it to Biden's desk to be signed into law. The legislation bans US imports of unirradiated low-enriched uranium that is produced in Russia or by a Russian entity, and it includes measures to close loopholes.

The fight involved a member of the opposition Citizens party, Elisashvili , and the executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party, leader of the parliamentary majority

The musician Matti Caspi claimed that the October 7 attack occurred due to treason within the Israeli security system and not due to intelligence and security failure in a post on Facebook on Monday.

"Things that weigh on my heart," Caspi wrote. "Every time a senior Hamas member is assassinated, the media indicates that the assassination was done with the guidance of the Shin Bet and Mossad, who knew how to track the senior member and provide precise information." "However, I do not believe that the Shin Bet and Mossad did not know how to track a giant bulldozer tractor moving slowly ... to break through the most sophisticated fence in the world."

The High Court of Justice rejected a request by the IDF and the attorney general on Monday to block the investigation launched by the State Comptroller into the failures that took place on October 7.

The State Comptroller's Office welcomed the decision, stating that "the State Comptroller expects the Chief of Staff and all audited entities to order their subordinates to fulfill the duty imposed on them by virtue of the Basic Law: The State Comptroller and to fully cooperate with representatives of the State Comptroller's Office, similar to the other defense bodies."

The United States has denied withholding information to leverage against Israel and force it to cancel operations in Rafah.

While the White House recently leveraged intelligence information in hopes of stalling an IDF operation in Rafah, it has now begun denying withholding information from its ally, the New York Post reported on Monday. The initial report that the US attempted to leverage information came from four anonymous sources speaking to the Washington Post. According to the Post, the information offered by the US includes details regarding the whereabouts of Hamas leaders and the terror group's tunnels.

Four officials from the PA, Israel and the United States told Axios that Israel made the request as Egypt threatened to disallow the transport of aid unless Israel withdrew from Rafah

Israel unofficially asked that the Palestinian Authority run the Rafah crossing in Gaza, four senior officials from Israel, the United States and the Palestinian Authority told Axios in a report published on Monday night. The proposal, if true, would be the first invitation Israel has extended to the Palestinian Authority to join or facilitate issues relating to the war, according to Axios.

British Foreign Secretary suggests BBC reconsider its guidelines on Hamas in light of video released by the organization showing British-Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron gave an interview to the BBC in which he urged the British corporation to describe Hamas as a terrorist organization. Cameron told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that the organization should reconsider its guidelines in light of a video released by Hamas over the weekend showing British-Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell. Hamas claimed the 51-year-old had died after being wounded in an Israeli air strike a month ago.

The UN admits the number of civilian deaths in Gaza is 50 percent lower than first reported. Why is everyone ignoring this fact?

Former DGSE (General Directorate for External Security) agent Pierre Martinet recently shared insights on CNEWS, shedding light on the growing threat Islam poses to European societies.

Leveraging his extensive intelligence background, Martinet discussed the pervasive reach of Islamic terrorist organizations such as Hamas and the broader trend of Islamization across the continent. During the interview, Martinet referenced a recent incident in Denmark where authorities dismantled a Hamas cell, highlighting the widespread dissemination of Islam terrorists within Europe.

The Salafist group organizers claimed unfair censorship after strict conditions were imposed on Muslims calling for a caliphate in Germany and against anti-Semitic rhetoric

Thousands of Islamists took to the streets of Hamburg again on Saturday for what organizers called a “defense of Islamic values” in the face of political intimidation and media censorship. The protest was organized by Muslim Interaktiv, a group under investigation by Hamburg’s domestic intelligence agency for “extremism.” It claimed on its social media accounts that over 6,000 Muslims had turned out to participate, although police estimates put the figure closer to 2,300.

A few votes could change the course of history. The Equal Representation Act questions whether illegal migrants should appear on the next US census in 2030, effectively granting them representation.

The 206 to 202 vote was passed on party lines, with ALL Democrats voting in favor of permitting illegal migrants to be counted as American citizens for redistricting purposes. The repopulation theory is not a conspiracy. The Democrats are losing the favor of the people rapidly, and the new world order is on the line because citizens simply will not vote for these extreme measures that ultimately weaken America.

You can get a really good idea how the U.S. economy is doing by watching restaurants in your area.

When the economy is booming, restaurant parking lots are full and chains are feverishly establishing new locations. But when the economy is struggling, restaurants get a lot less traffic and poor performing locations get shut down. Sadly, in 2024 it appears that a “restaurant apocalypse” has started to sweep across America. Most people have very little discretionary income to spend as a result of our cost of living crisis, and that is particularly true for our young adults.

World-famous cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough recently revealed startling figures about the immense earnings doctors received for pushing the COVID-19 injections.

On the Tommy T Podcast, Dr. McCullough claimed that a typical doctor could make an extra $250,000 if they injected a substantial portion of their patients. More specifically, if a doctor injected 75% of his or her patients at $250 per newly-injected person, that would end up being around $250,000. This revelation was discovered through a leaked Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield document.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) negotiating body of the draft Pandemic Agreement to be voted on in late May produced yet another draft (not to be confused with the latest draft of the amendments to the International Health Regulations, published around the same time and discussed here).

As the previous Pandemic Agreement text was dealt with in detail in a recent article, it seems relevant to provide a brief summary of the additional changes. As before, the document becomes vaguer but adds more activities to be funded, reinforcing the concerns that this process is being rushed without due review.

One government climate scientist made the mistake of blurting out the real end-game of so many radical environmental activists in a bid to preserve the planet: Killing off the human population.

Bill McGuire, a Professor of Geophysical & Climate Hazards at University College London (UCL), authored a tweet Sunday that lamented the fact carbon emissions were not falling nearly as fast as needed and suggested solving the “climate crisis” with a deadly pandemic to wipe out swaths of the human population. “If I am brutally honest, the only realistic way I see emissions falling as fast as they need to, to avoid catastrophic #climate breakdown, is the culling of the human population by a pandemic with a very high fatality rate,” he wrote.

The world is at a startling demographic milestone. The global fertility rate will soon drop below the point needed to keep population constant. It may have already happened.

Fertility is falling almost everywhere for women across all levels of income, education, and labor-force participation. The falling birthrates come with huge implications for the way people live, how economies grow and the standings of the world’s superpowers. In high-income nations, fertility fell below replacement in the 1970s, and took a leg down during the pandemic. It’s dropping in developing countries, too. India surpassed China as the most populous country last year, yet its fertility is now below replacement.

Amid controversies, the Biden administration updates its cybersecurity strategy to bolster a digital ID ecosystem.

The Biden White House has come up with an updated version of the US National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan (NCSIP), that, unlike the first, addresses the issue and commits to “supporting development of a digital ID ecosystem.”

We obtained a copy of the report for you here.

That initiative is included in the document as one of the strategic objectives, the stated goal being to advance research and guidance “that supports innovation in the digital identity ecosystem through public and private collaboration.”

Australia’s federal government has earmarked AU$288.1 million (US$190.9 million) for the national digital identity program which will begin its rollout in July.

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher announced the new funding on Monday as the Australian government prepares to pass the amended Digital ID Bill in the lower house this week.

The 2024-2025 funding will be used to run pilots with the private sector and develop infrastructure, regulation and security. Businesses will be able to participate in the scheme within two years of the bill’s passage, according to trade publication Innovation Australia.

Wall Street bankers, intelligence agencies from the US, UK and Israel, tech billionaires and other powerful interests developed a scheme, GREEN+, to entangle local governments across Latin America to take control of vast swaths of public lands for use as carbon credits. The ultimate objective is to monetize air, water and other resources as commodities.

The currency in Argentina has been devalued and people are being pushed into dollar-denominated stable coins like Tether that allows the FBI to spy on users. The goal is programmable currency, whether it is issued by central banks or private companies, that allows bankers to control the money and spending over all people.

Incorporating flour made from insects into processed foods could help people in the UK overcome their reluctance to eat them, a study has suggested.

Insects are protein-rich, easier to farm, lower in fat and have less of an impact on the environment than livestock , according to researchers, and could help tackle obesity. However, a survey conducted by academics found the majority of people would be unwilling to eat insects. The online poll of 603 UK adults was carried out between 2019 and 2020. People were asked questions about their age, gender, ethnicity and education level, as well as their level of concern about the environment.

AI search summaries show that on the same day the aurora borealis was seen across the northern hemisphere, HAARP was running experiments to artificially create aurora-like glows or “airglow” in the ionosphere.

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, has been a spectacular sight in the night sky recently. On 10 May 2024, the aurora was visible in many parts of the world, including the United States, Europe, and Asia. According to corporate media, a powerful geomagnetic storm caused by a solar flare triggered the spectacular display of the northern lights. The storm was strong enough to cause disruptions to power grids and communication systems, but it also created a breathtaking sight for those who were able to see it.

OpenAI has introduced its most comprehensive artificial intelligence endeavor yet: a multimodal model that can communicate to users through both text and voice.

The company said Monday that GPT-4o, which will be rolling out in ChatGPT and the API over the next few weeks, can also recognize objects and images in real-time. The model synthesizes a slew of AI capabilities that are already separately available in various other OpenAI models. But by combining all these modalities, OpenAI’s latest model is expected to process any combination of text, audio and visual inputs more efficiently.

The strongest geomagnetic storm in more than 20 years slammed Earth on Friday, with explosions of plasma and magnetic fields causing some radio blackouts and the northern lights to extend to the southern U.S. On Monday, officials warned the storms aren’t yet over.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center said early Monday that a G3, or “strong,” geomagnetic storm warning was in effect until 2 a.m. ET. While stronger storms are no longer likely and conditions are expected to “gradually wane” throughout the day, the center said in its forecast that moderate to strong geomagnetic storms are “likely” on Monday, as are minor storms on Tuesday.

A mysterious aerial phenomenon has been captured on video in Dali, Yunnan, China, sparking widespread intrigue and speculation. The footage shows unidentified objects hovering in the sky, prompting questions about their origin and nature. Witnesses describe the sighting as unlike anything they've seen before, fueling curiosity and debate about possible explanations. Experts are yet to provide a conclusive interpretation of the phenomenon, leaving the public intrigued and eager for answers.

