Russian state media is confirming a huge breaking development that President Putin has removed his longtime Defense Minister and personal friend Sergei Shoigu as defense chief, who has overseen the Ukraine war since its beginning in Feb. 2022.

He will now serve as head of the nation's security council. "Sergei Shoigu is likely to lose the post of Minister of Defense of Russia to acting First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov," English-language RT is reporting. "His candidacy was proposed by President Vladimir Putin, the Federation Council announced on Sunday."

Conflicts today are won by those “open to innovations,” presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Andrei Belousov would be the best person to deal with the issues faced by the Russian military nowadays when it comes to their economic needs, the Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Sunday. Earlier, President Vladimir Putin named the former first deputy prime minister as his pick for the defense minister’s position. An economist by education, Belousov has long worked with the Russian government in various capacities but had previously dealt with civilian matters only.

Former Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu will replace Nikolay Patrushev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as secretary of the Security Council, where he will replace Nikolai Patrushev, the Kremlin said Sunday. Another decree suspended Patrushev from his post….he Kremlin’s spokesman added that Valery Gerasimov, the head of the General Staff of the Defense Ministry, will remain in his current role. Peskov noted that it will be revealed in the coming days who Nikolai Patrushev’s successor will be after his departure from the position of Security Council secretary.

Moscow’s forces are again attempting to take control of territories on the northern front of the conflict

On the night of May 10, Russian troops launched an operation in the north of Ukraine's Kharkov Region. The fighting is dynamic and the situation is constantly changing, but some preliminary conclusions can already be drawn. There is active combat on the front and rear lines of the Ukrainian army in the border area. Military facilities and infrastructure used by Kiev's forces are being hit at a distance of 10 to 50 kilometres. The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that units of the Northern Group of Forces have taken control of the settlements of Borisovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletenevka, Pylnaya and Strelechya in Kharkov Region.

In defiance of repeated warnings from the Biden administration, the Ukrainian military is ramping up kamikaze drone attacks on the Russian energy complex, a move to hamper the nation's crude oil and crude product export revenues and curtail Moscow's ability to fund President Putin's 'special operation' in Ukraine.

The latest suicide drone attack struck early Sunday at Lukoil PJSC's large oil refinery in Volgograd, deep within the country and hundreds of miles east of the Ukrainian border, according to Bloomberg. "During the night of May 12, the air defense and electronic warfare forces fought off a drone on the territory of the Volgograd region," Governor Andrey Bocharov wrote on Telegram.

The end of Volodymyr Zelensky's five year term as president of Ukraine is set to end by the close of May, at least according to what was stipulated upon his getting elected, however, the government has made it clear there will be no new election.

Officials have cited martial law due to the Russian invasion to say that after his five-year term ends on May 21, there won't be a new election until after martial law and wartime regulations are lifted. Ukraine's Minister of Justice, Denys Malyuska, confirmed this in a fresh weekend interview with BBC News Ukraine. "The president's powers endure until the election of his successor. However, certain provisions of the Constitution are open to interpretation, inviting speculation or conspiracy theories," Malyuska said when asked about ongoing speculation over what happens after May 21st.

Kiev has invited Poland to participate in a massive privatization of its assets that is expected to begin this summer.

The invitation extended by the Ukrainian government to Poland to purchase industrial facilities in Ukraine may be interpreted as a sign that Kiev regime officials are considering an exit strategy, said Vladimir Olenchenko, a senior research fellow at the Center for European Studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The French leader said the EU needs to be “ready to act” if Moscow goes “too far”

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that while Paris seeks to avoid direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict, an intervention may be necessary to deter Russia from advancing too far. The European Union “would lose all credibility and security” if Russia were to prevail, Macron said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, responding to a question on whether France is “going to go to war.”

Nowhere was the great pivot to near-peer threats clearer than at this year’s special operations convention in Tampa, Florida.

American special operations forces (SOF) are at something of a crossroads. After decades of low-intensity conflict, as well as counter-insurgency and counter-terror operations, they now face a very different kind of primary threat — state adversaries, some of which are near-peer status. Transitioning its focus to a high-end fight, potentially over an enormous geographical area, is a tall order, but it's one the SOF community is very engaged in at this time. This metamorphosis now underway was glaringly clear at the SOF Week convention this week in Tampa, Florida.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu placed the responsibility for the Israel-Hamas war's continuation on Hamas in an episode of Dan Senor's podcast "Call Me Back" on Sunday.

"This war could be over tomorrow if Hamas lays down its arms and surrenders [and] returns the hostages," Netanyahu said. "It's up to them," he added. Regarding reports that Netanyahu has considered exiling Hamas's leaders, the prime minister stated, "The idea of exile is there. We can always discuss it. But I think the most important thing is surrender."

Joe Biden has been hiding intelligence on the whereabouts of Hamas leaders and their command tunnels, depriving Israel of vital information that could lead to an end to the war. That revelation came in a report on Saturday and was framed as the administration offering that information now if the ongoing operation in Rafah is canceled.

The story first broke in The Washington Post, with the paper describing the offer as follows. The Biden administration, working urgently to stave off a full-scale Israeli invasion of Rafah, is offering Israel valuable assistance if it holds back, including sensitive intelligence to help the Israeli military pinpoint the location of Hamas leaders and find the group’s hidden tunnels, according to four people familiar with the U.S. offers. There's no other way to read this except that the Biden administration has been protecting Hamas.

In interview, Jack Lew seeks to downplay Biden’s much-panned threat to withhold arms if full Rafah assault goes ahead: ‘I’m hoping we don’t end up with real disagreements’

US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew insisted Sunday evening that “fundamentally, nothing has changed in the basic relationship” between Israel and the US — despite the decision last week by US President Joe Biden’s administration to delay a shipment of high-payload bombs to Israel, and Biden’s declaration that he would not supply offensive weapons to Israel for a major IDF offensive affecting population centers in southern Gaza’s Rafah.

Palestinian media outlets report Israeli airstrikes on the eastern neighborhoods of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The IDF reportedly uses drones to target Hamas police vehicles in Rafah. Overnight airstrikes are also reported in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City in the northern Strip, allegedly causing at least one fatality and more casualties.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday morning, where he affirmed the "ironclad US commitment to Israel’s security and the shared objective of the defeat of Hamas."

The pair discussed the situation in Gaza and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages. Blinken repeated that the US opposed a major military ground operation in Rafah, where over one million people have taken shelter. Blinken went on to underscore the urgent need to protect civilians and aid workers in Gaza and urged Gallant to ensure assistance can move into Gaza and help address distribution challenges inside of Gaza as Israel pursues Hamas targets.

The architect of the October 7 massacre is believed to be protecting himself with a group of Israeli hostages he uses as human shields.

Hamas' leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is still hiding in tunnels under Khan Yunis, not in Rafah, American officials told the New York Times on Sunday. According to the cited anonymous American officials, Israeli intelligence agencies agree that Sinwar and other Hamas leaders are not hiding in Rafah and are likely still under Khan Yunis, a city north of Rafah that the IDF pulled out of in early April. The officials added that they don't believe Sinwar was ever hiding in Rafah.

GENEVA, 8 May 2024 — UNRWA staff are stealing aid and selling it for profit, while those who report it face reprisals, according to numerous reports published by Palestinians in an UNRWA-related chatroom.

The posts expose a deep frustration by employees that senior UNRWA employees are engaged in the abuses, and that the agency is doing nothing about it. This comes amid a recent call by UNRWA Commissioner-General Phillipe Lazzarini for countries to increase direct cash assistance to Gazans because, although “there is more food available… it still does not mean that the food is accessible.” The chatroom is run by a former UNRWA employee, Haitham al-Sayyed, who was removed from UNRWA in 2016 after he publicly called out the agency for hiding an UNRWA school map that denied the existence of Israel, covered up with a white cloth to hide it from the cameras while UN chief Ban Ki-moon was holding a press conference in June 2016.

The former members of Belgium's 'Nation' party were convicted for Facebook posts in which they compared the Brussels region of Molenbeek to Africa and called on the Belgian government to put "our people first"

Six members of a right-wing party in Belgium have been convicted by Liège Criminal Court of inciting hatred in a series of historic Facebook posts in which they criticized the country’s immigration policy and called for the Belgian government to put its own citizens first. Those on trial were affiliated with Nation, a radical right-wing party that has no representative in any of Belgium’s legislatures, and included three of its former election candidates from the 2018 regional and federal elections. which the individuals concerned compared Molenbeek, a district of Brussels with a large migrant population, to Africa.

Biden faces criticism for failing to impose pressure campaign on Iran as it races toward nuclear weapon

JERUSALEM – After the head of the United Nation’s atomic watchdog agency warned that Iran has enough uranium to produce "several" nuclear bombs, a firebrand Iranian lawmaker declared on Friday that the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses atomic weapons. "In my opinion, we have achieved nuclear weapons, but we do not announce it. It means our policy is to possess nuclear bombs, but our declared policy is currently within the framework of the JCPOA," Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani told the Iran-based outlet Rouydad 24 on Friday, according to an article published by the independent news organization Iran International in London.

Iranian expatriates shout at her: "Shame on you, look at what his granddaughter is wearing, while our daughters are being killed because they didn't cover their hair in Iran."

Life sentences for speech? Pre-crime detention? Ex post facto law? Anonymous accusers? It's all in Justin Trudeau's "Online Harms Bill," a true "threat to democracy"

The Australian government is seeking to exploit two recent knife attacks to relaunch its misinformation bill after it was put on ice late last year over free speech concerns.

Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023, coupled with Australia’s existing eSafety legislation, would radically expand the government’s ability to control online speech and is part of a broader global push to reshape the online domain. The legislation would extend the voluntary “disinformation code” launched in 2021 and in part crafted by US/UK NGO First Draft, now the Information Futures Lab. To some, First Draft is a leader in the “anti-disinformation” space; to others it is a key node in the global Censorship-Industrial Complex.

A band of state Attorneys Generals are urging President Joe Biden not to hand over several vast pandemic powers to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Daily Caller first learned.

Led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, 22 state attorneys generals wrote a letter to Biden, obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller, voicing their concern over potential plans to give the WHO a series of powers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. World governments have been discussing the amendments that would give the WHO more leeway to help “prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics.” (RELATED: Bret Weinstein Warns Tucker WHO Is Making ‘Troubling’ Moves To Control Health Emergency Responses)

On Wednesday, the first meeting of the WHO Alliance for Food Safety concluded. The meeting of WHO collaborating centres, UN organisations and donors was convened to support the implementation of the ‘WHO Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022–2030’.

Liberty Counsel Action summarised the initiative: “A new plan for global governance just launched an alliance to control what you eat. The alliance will have authority over what food is being produced, how it will be produced, managed, and inspected – and where the ‘food’ will be distributed.” This new plan uses the One Health approach. Last year, David Bell explained that One Health is designed to use fear to control us and justify our restriction, impoverishment and death. It is a cult based on fear of the world and the people who they say poisoned it.

Pfizer has agreed to settle more than 10,000 lawsuits which alleged that the company failed to warn patients about possible cancer risks caused by the anti-heartburn medication Zantac.

The lawsuits were filed in state courts across the country, but the agreements don’t completely resolve Pfizer’s exposure to the claims linking Zantac and cancer, according to Bloomberg News. Terms of the settlements were not disclosed. The Post has sought comment from Pfizer

Colorado health authorities closely monitor 70 dairy farm workers after a potential exposure to the bird flu virus on a northeastern farm. This situation follows a recent announcement of a second possible bird flu outbreak affecting a dairy herd in the state.

The virus has now been detected in 36 dairy herds across nine states, one in Colorado. As the virus transitions between birds and cattle, experts say it is at risk of mutating further, potentially enhancing its capability to infect humans. Rachel Herlihy, MD, MPH, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Chief Epidemiologist at the Colorado Department of Public Health, stated that while the overall risk to humans is low, it varies based on exposure levels.

Research has revealed that many artificial intelligence (AI) systems have developed the ability to deceive humans. This troubling pattern raises serious concerns about the potential risks of AI.

The research highlights that specialized and general-purpose AI systems have learned to manipulate information to achieve specific outcomes. While these systems are not explicitly trained to deceive, they have demonstrated the ability to offer untrue explanations for their behavior or conceal information to achieve strategic goals.

AI simulations of dead people risk “unwanted digital hauntings”, researchers have warned.

A new study by ethicists at Cambridge University found that AI chatbots capable of simulating the personalities of people who have passed away – known as deadbots – should require safety protocols in order to protect surviving friends and relatives. Some chatbot companies are already offering customers the option to simulate the language and personality traits of a deceased loved one using artificial intelligence.

Sources close to The BRICS nations pointed to October when they will officially announce their dollar killer, their own currency backed by gold and commodities. Congressman Ron Paul, who accurately predicted the 2008 collapse, says the demise of the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency is inevitable.

