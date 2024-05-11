One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Biggest land operation in the region since February 2022.

Following several more cross-border attacks from Ukraine, including direct drone hits on Russian oil facilities over the past 48 hours, Russian forces have launched a surprise ground offensive which seeks to break through front lines in the northeastern Kharkiv border region on Friday. "Russia launched a new wave of counteroffensive actions... Ukraine met them there with our troops, brigades, and artillery," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed of the new action in a briefing. "Now there is a fierce battle underway."

The Biden administration on Friday announced its third tranche of new aid for Ukraine since President Biden signed into effect Congress' $95 billion foreign aid package, which includes $60 billion total funding for Ukraine.

This newest authorized package is for $400 million and is to include High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, Patriot missiles, and various munitions including anti-aircraft and anti-tank ammo, and armored vehicles like Bradleys. "It will also provide a number of coastal and riverine patrol boats, trailers, demolition munitions, high-speed anti-radiation missiles, protective gear, spare parts and other weapons and equipment," according to further details in the Associated Press.

The sacking of Major General Rud could be linked to an alleged plot to assassinate the Ukrainian leader, according to local media

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has dismissed Major General Sergey Rud as the head of the state guard service, according to the presidential website. The move comes after two officers of the agency, tasked with protecting government bodies and senior officials, were detained over an alleged plot to assassinate the Ukrainian leader. “Dismiss Sergey Rud from the post of head of the State Security Administration of Ukraine,” a decree by Zelensky, published on his website on Thursday, read. The reasons for the sacking of the guard chief, who had held the role since 2019, have not been announced.

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia's electronic warfare has created problems for US-made precision weaponry in Ukraine, Business Insider reported.

Russian electronic warfare decreases the effectiveness of such weaponry as the HIMARS-fired Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) and air-launched Joint Direct Attack Munitions, it said. Precision systems (Excalibur and GMLRS) see "shockingly decreased accuracy because of jamming," the report said.

Ironically, a growing number of soldiers once trained in Afghanistan to fight against the Taliban alongside U.S. forces are now teaming up with Russia to defeat Ukraine—not through Wagner Group, but simply through the Russian embassy in Iran.

Ahmad Ehsan (a pseudonym) is one of more than tens of thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who fought alongside U.S. forces and were left behind to be hunted by the Taliban after the U.S. withdrawal from the country in August 2021. With the fear of torture or death, if he’s found, Ehsan used a pseudonym and an encrypted messaging service to communicate with the author.

The defense minister also announced that Berlin had purchased three HIMARS rocket launcher systems for Ukraine

The majority of the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) will be under NATO command by 2025, with around 35,000 soldiers placed on the “highest levels of readiness,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced during a keynote speech at Washington’s Johns Hopkins University on Thursday. The announcement comes as Germany struggles to resolve major personnel and equipment shortages in its army, with many replacement items purchased for the Bundeswehr being sent to aid Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping has concluded his European tour. While the Western press accuses him of seeking to drive a wedge within the EU, what were his primary objectives?

Chairman Xi Jinping visited France, Serbia, and Hungary during his five-day tour of Europe, with a focus on trade, investments, and promoting a new multipolar vision of global politics. Xi's meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen coincided with a looming trade war between the EU and China, as well as the bloc's attempts to force Beijing to exert pressure on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.

China and Hungary signed 18 cooperation agreements on Thursday following an in-person meeting in Budapest between Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and visiting genocidal dictator Xi Jinping, who is on the last leg of a week-long trip to Europe.

The agreements facilitate the spread of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda in Hungary, expand agricultural cooperation, and allow China to expand the footprint of its predatory Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) debt trap project in the country. Following a celebratory welcome to Xi in Budapest, Orbán declared China “one of the pillars of the new world order” and vowed to ensure that Hungary’s foreign policy would remain friendly to the CCP.

China may have violated laws on wire-tapping, adviser says

MANILA, May 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' national security adviser called on Friday for Chinese diplomats to be expelled over an alleged leak of a phone conversation with a Filipino admiral in a significant escalation of a bitter row over the South China Sea. China's embassy in Manila had orchestrated "repeated acts of engaging and dissemination of disinformation, misinformation and malinformation", with the objective of sowing discord, division and disunity, Eduardo Ano said in a statement.

Victor Davis Hanson is well known for his intelligent commentary and astute analysis of current events. But for his latest book, he tackled a topic related to his work on military history. It’s called “The End of Everything: How Wars Descend Into Annihilation.”

Mr. Hanson studied four historical examples of wartime extinction that he featured in the book. Then he applied those lessons to contemporary society to examine our own vulnerabilities. The book is on sale now, and Mr. Hanson spoke with The Daily Signal to share his observations along with some advice about what’s at stake for the United States in the short term. Listen to the full interview on “The Daily Signal Podcast” or read the transcript—edited for length and clarity—below.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby says the US wants the Rafah crossing reopened immediately.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday that the US is watching Israel's operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah with concern and wants the Rafah crossing reopened immediately, Reuters reported. "We're obviously watching it with concern, of course, but I wouldn't go so far as to say what we've seen here in the last 24 hours connotes or indicates a broad, large (or) major ground operation," he added.

Hamas blames Israel for collapse of talks on a ceasefire and a hostage release deal, says it will hold consultations with other factions and “re-examine” its negotiation strategy.

Hamas announced on Friday evening that, in light of what it termed as “Israel's refusal” of the proposal of the mediators for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, and amid the Israeli operation in Rafah, it intends to hold consultations with the Palestinian Arab factions and “re-examine” its negotiation strategy. A statement published on behalf of the terrorist organization said that by rejecting the proposal of the mediators, Israel returned the negotiations to their starting point, and is using the attack in Rafah as a reason to avoid further negotiations for an agreement.

Diplomats are working to resume indirect talks on a potential truce and hostage deal within a few days in Doha, the London-based New Arab daily reports, citing Egyptian and Western sources.

Sources tell the news outlet that Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has invited Egypt’s Intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and CIA Director William Burns to revive the talks, but it is unclear if they will attend. Negotiations appeared to break down this week when Hamas on Monday claimed to have accepted a truce agreement with Israel, though it later emerged that the proposal it said had come from Egyptian and Qatari mediators included several elements fundamentally different to those Israel had agreed to.

Security cabinet said to approve measured expansion of op in southern part of Strip, risking clash with Biden; dozens of gunmen killed in fighting, tunnels found

Four Israeli soldiers were killed and several wounded as fierce battles raged across the Gaza Strip on Friday, while Hamas fired rockets at the southern city of Beersheba for the first time since December, lightly injuring a woman. Israeli tanks reportedly advanced on a main road dividing the eastern and western halves of southern Gaza’s Rafah on Friday, amid heavy clashes taking place in the area, as well as in Gaza City in the north of the Strip. The four soldiers were killed in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood. According to an initial IDF probe, they were hit by an explosive device or devices in an alleyway.

As the American domestic scene is distracted by the sudden appearance of the Palestinian “protesters” (née Antifers, née violent Transgenders, née Trust Fund malcontents), the Gaza Pier building exercise has been out of the spotlight.

The real question should be, after at least 15 years of about a $1 Billion Dollars of year of funding donated directly to the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) – why has a modern port not already been made in Gaza? For some reason $1 Billion Dollars a year was not enough to at least have a simple seaport and pier.

The United Nations General Assembly voted 143-9 to upgrade Palestine's status as a non-member observer state, sparking criticism from Israel.

The United Nations General Assembly voted 143-9 to upgrade the Palestinian's status as a non-member observer state, granting it all but voting rights with regard to all activities related to its plenum. Argentina, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Micronesia, Nauru, Papa New Guinea, Palau, and the United States opposed the resolution. Among those countries that supported the text were many European Union members, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.

The comments by Josep Borrell follow a recent statement by Slovenia, Ireland, Malta and Spain that they had agreed to take steps to recognize a Palestinian state.

Several European Union member countries plan to recognize a Palestinian state on May 21, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said late on Thursday, according to Reuters. His comments came before Friday’s vote at the UN General Assembly on a resolution granting the Palestinian Authority (PA) the powers and rights of a UN member state. Slovenia, Ireland, Malta and Spain, recently released a joint statement in which they said that they had agreed to take initial steps towards recognizing a Palestinian state.

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

On May 7, Philadelphia’s Leaders Academy held a cultural day event. They shared a video on their YouTube channel of remarks by a student, Raneem Mustafa, where she spoke about Palestine. According to a translation by MEMRI, Mustafa praised Jihad as the “pinnacle of Islam” and praised the “martyrdom” of the people of Gaza. According to Mustafa, the men of Gaza have taught her what “real men” are and that “real sacrifice” is sacrificing their souls and children for the sake of their homeland.

Protestors throughout the West are protesting on behalf of Palestine in a deliberate effort to destabilize national politics.

Greta Thunberg, a girl with no knowledge of war or science, took part in a Swedish pro-Palestinian protest that attracted a group of up to 12,000. These events are clearly staged when they use a famous social justice warrior to promote the event. The incident occurred at the Eurovision semi-finals in Malamo, planned for the same time as Israel’s contestant was to take part in the final dress rehearsal. Banners with the word “genocide” appeared alongside smoke canisters displaying the colors of the Palestinian flag. The situation was so severe that Swedish authorities recruited additional police presence from neighbors Denmark and Norway.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” shares a DM clip of Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah’s message for what would happen to members of Queers for Palestine under sharia law.

Reports say he is worried about Qatari Muslim Brotherhood influence in Parliament & parts of the state administration. Arab countries are banning the Muslim brotherhood in mass. And yet in the West, they are free to be deeply embedded in mosques, education, and politics.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is planning to roll out a controversial ID card pilot program for illegal immigrants being released into the US, with the stated objective of 'modernizing the documentation process for removal proceedings,' Fox News reports.

First reported in 2022, the 'Secure Docket Card' pilot program is expected to begin this summer with around 10,000 cards in a limited rollout at three or four locations in the US. The agency claims that the program is "pre-decisional" and subject to change. According to the report, Houston and Atlanta are two potential locations.

With the Canadian government’s high debt-to-GDP ratios, such as a ratio of debt to nominal GDP sitting at 68 percent in March 2023, economists warn that government debt could become unsustainably high if Ottawa fails to reduce spending, increase productivity, and re-establish business confidence.

“We’re not growing our income per capita, which means that we’re not going to get the tax revenues that we need, plus we’re getting a lot of people retiring. So the situation could end up becoming quite unmanageable if we keep our pace that we’re going,” said Jack Mintz, president’s fellow at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.

Soldiers who resist the military’s culture overhaul and “cannot be educated” should “move along,” says Canada’s top general.

Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre made the comments as he testified before the House of Commons defence committee on May 8. Gen. Eyre is set to retire in the coming months. The top general was involved in pushing for major changes to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) culture related to issues like sexual misconduct and so-called systemic racism. Gen. Eyre was asked by Liberal MP and committee member Chad Collins what advice he has for his successor in dealing with a “small group of people who just can’t see the path forward” as the CAF tries to change its culture on an “accelerated timeframe.”

Davos darling GAVI is very excited the September 2023 UN Political Declaration calls for robust immunisation programmes, equitable access to vaccines and bolstering local manufacturing capacity.

“Preventing” pandemics is one of the most lucrative areas in medicine. Sadly, this money has incentivised “preventative” research which frequently leads to disastrous leaks and suppresses effective solutions for the pandemics that emerge.

Covid-19 was handled so egregiously that it woke much of the public up to this grift and the pandemic-industrial complex is now facing an existential threat to its business model. To address this “threat” the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) has covertly created a treaty behind the scenes which usurps national sovereignty and gives international health agencies terrifying control during “health emergencies.”

Authorities say avian influenza currently poses little risk to people.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing for a scenario in which the highly pathogenic avian influenza starts spreading among humans, the agency’s commissioner said on May 8. “This virus, like all viruses, is mutating. We need to continue to prepare for the possibility that it might jump to humans,” Dr. Robert Califf, the commissioner, told senators during a hearing in Washington. The influenza, also known as the bird flu or H5N1, has recently started spreading among cattle and other species. One person in Texas has had a confirmed case this year.

If you are in the hospital emergency room, and that’s where most people without insurance go, then you get treated. Otherwise, many hospitals are turning to pay in advance for services.

The Wall Street Journal reports Hospitals Are Refusing to Do Surgeries Unless You Pay in Full First For years, hospitals and surgery centers waited to perform procedures before sending bills to patients. That often left them chasing after patients for payment, repeatedly sending invoices and enlisting debt collectors. Now, more hospitals and surgery centers are demanding patients pay in advance. Advance billing helps the facilities avoid hounding patients to settle up. Yet it is distressing patients who must come up with thousands of dollars while struggling with serious conditions.

Planned Parenthood brags about killing more than 390,000 children in its latest annual report and spends more than 70% of the document promoting the murder of the unborn – which allows it to fill its coffers with blood money.

392,715 murdered babies. 392,715 families torn apart. To those of us who care about the preborn and their mothers, the number of abortions at Planned Parenthood in the 2022-2023 fiscal year is a travesty. To Planned Parenthood, this number is cause to brag. In mid April, Planned Parenthood released its latest annual report, and from the beginning, the organization addresses what seems to be the focus of the majority of the report, as it opens with these words: “It’s been nearly two years since the U.S. Supreme Court took away our right [sic] to control our own bodies and lives by overturning Roe v. Wade.”

A severe solar storm this weekend threatens to trigger blackouts, disrupt navigation systems, and knock out high-frequency radios worldwide.

This is the first time since January 2005 that the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G4 geomagnetic storm watch — the second-highest on a five-step scale — as multiple waves of solar energy bear down on the planet. Five eruptions of material from the sun’s atmosphere are forecast to arrive starting late on Friday and persist through Sunday. “Watches at this level are scarce,” the Space Weather Prediction Center said.

