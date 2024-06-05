One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The globalists in charge are interested in potentially expanding the already devastating Ukraine-Russia war beyond the borders of the respective two nations.

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is preparing plans to deploy American forces to the frontlines on the European continent to potentially fight a war with Russia. Such a dangerous move has the potential to put our men and women in direct harm’s way against a nation with the most nuclear weapons on Earth.

Ukraine last night claimed it successfully hit a missile system inside Russia using U.S. weapons.

It said the country’s forces destroyed Russian missile launchers with a strike in the Belgorod region. Senior politician Yehor Chernev claimed Ukrainian forces used a High Mobility Rocket Artillery System, or HIMARS, The New York Times reported. It comes just days after the U.S. granted permission for Ukraine to fire American weapons into Russia.

The US military has conducted a test launch of a hypersonic nuclear missile which is designed to counter the rising military threat of China and Russia.

Military officials said the purpose of the test was to show the 'readiness of nuclear US forces' and provide 'confidence in the nation's nuclear deterrence' amid fears of the growing threat of the outbreak of World War III. The demonstration saw an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) blasted off at 12:56am PT from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

"Putin is training his people for war & positioning them against the West."

At a moment it is increasingly clear that there's no off-ramp for the Ukraine proxy war on the horizon in the foreseeable future, European governments have been ramping up their defense readiness amid fears of a future direct clash with Russia. While the United Kingdom's military leadership has been vocal of late about raising up a 'citizen army' - other countries have been mulling the activation of more of their armed forces - even Germany, which has historically (pre-Ukraine war) maintained very low defense spending and neutrality.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is ready to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in a loan repaid by profits from Russia's frozen assets if the European Union indefinitely extends sanctions against Moscow, The Financial Times has reported, citing a leaked discussion paper.

The report cited an EU discussion paper, prepared for a virtual meeting of the EU finance minister scheduled to take place on Wednesday, as saying that Washington needs Brussels to extend the EU's sanctions on Russia's assets, which expire every six months unless they are renewed by unanimous consent, until the end of the Ukraine conflict to make sure that the debt is repaid.

Dmitry Peskov previously referred to Washington and its allies as “unfriendly states” or “opponents”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred to the United States as an “enemy” while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, in an apparent hardening of rhetoric. However, it remains unclear if the use of the word signals an official policy change, as the spokesman had previously argued that only President Vladimir Putin can make such decisions. Washington’s refusal to allow former US Marine, UN weapons inspector and RT contributor Scott Ritter to travel to St Petersburg was “the latest manifestation of the rabid campaign to prevent US citizens from interacting with the Russian Federation” – which would only be “understandable” if it was somehow related to his former intelligence status, Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

Foreign military personnel in the country will be considered legitimate targets, Moscow says

Any foreign military personnel sent to Ukraine will be legitimate targets for Russian strikes, whether they are from France or anywhere else, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. Peskov was asked about a report in the Washington Post, published on Monday, alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin “might see hitting French troops, if Russian forces can locate them... as a chance to humiliate [French President Emmanuel] Macron.” The remark was an apparent reference to a French plan to send military instructors to Ukraine. Macron has repeatedly claimed he does not rule out the possibility of NATO members sending troops to Ukraine.

The United States has historically worked to prevent an alliance between Russia and China, but the two global powers have joined together in an effort to guard themselves against Western aggression.

One year before his death Henry Kissenger, a consequential – and highly controversial – former US Secretary of State, saw the writing on the wall. “The time is approaching to build on the strategic changes which have already been accomplished and to integrate them into a new structure towards achieving peace through negotiation,” said the top diplomat, urging an end to Ukraine’s Western-backed war against Russia.

Well-known trend forecaster Gerald Celente has warned that a false-flag event is going to make World War III official.

"WWIII has already begun. It's going to be a false flag event that's going to make it official," he said during a May 24 interview on the "Health Ranger Report" with the Health Ranger Mike Adams. "One of my sayings is 'When all else fails, they take you to war.'" "What followed the Great Depression? World War II. What followed the dot-com bust? The War on Terror."

A total of 97 countries have confirmed their presence in the BRICS 2024 Games in June this month. The event will be hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kazan region between June 12 to 24.

“97 countries had already confirmed their participation,” said Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko. The minister added that the BRICS 2024 Games are an integral part of the development of the country. “The BRICS Games 2024, which were ordered to be organized following the decree of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, are an important part of our country’s chairmanship in this organization,” he said.

The Lebanese army wounded one shooter in the vicinity of the building. One of the employees of the American Embassy in Beirut was injured by the shooting.

The Lebanese army reported that, "The attacker fired towards the US Embassy in Beirut," adding that the army responded by firing towards the attacker, who sustained injuries. The Lebanese army also said that the suspect holds Syrian citizenship, and that it is conducting searches of the area. Sources told Al-Hadath that an ISIS slogan was found on the weapon.

Former US President blasts Biden’s weak strategy on the Israel-Hamas war: We can have peace in the Middle East, but it won’t be with Joe Biden in office.

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted what he described President Joe Biden’s weak strategy regarding the Israel-Hamas war, days after Biden outlined a new plan for a ceasefire and hostage release, The Hill reported. “Weak Joe Biden is only now scrambling to fix the DISASTER he created in the Middle East because he’s afraid of losing the Election,” Trump said in a statement on his platform, Truth Social. “We HAD Peace in the Middle East, and we can have it again, but it won’t be with Joe Biden in office,” he added.

Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday and discussed Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

Bagheri Kani travelled to Syria after meetings in Beirut on Monday, his first trip abroad since becoming Iran's acting top diplomat following the deaths of his predecessor and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.

Former IDF deputy chief Maj. Gen. Matan Vilnai discussed the hostages and Israel's military tactics on 104.5FM radio.

Former IDF deputy chief Maj. Gen. Matan Vilnai recently addressed the hostages in an interview on 104.5FM radio. When asked if there is a possibility that live or dead captives will be transferred to Sinai, Vilnai replied, "Anything is possible. Technically, it is possible to transfer hostages from Gaza to the Egyptian side through the tunnels in the Philadelphi Corridor. If Hamas thinks this would work, they will do it. Egypt has an interest in helping us, but theoretically, it could happen."

Hamas demands proposal make clear that deal will lead to end of war; US says ‘we just need to get a ceasefire’ and that terror group’s post-war role in Gaza can be ironed out later

CIA director William Burns and White House Mideast czar Brett McGurk departed back to the Middle East on Tuesday for meetings in Doha and Cairo aimed at advancing the Israeli hostage deal proposal submitted last week, two US officials confirmed to The Times of Israel. Accordingly, Egyptian State TV subsequently reported that an Egyptian security delegation is set to meet with Qatari and US counterparts in Doha on Wednesday. Burns and McGurk may also add a stop in Israel after their meetings in Qatar and Egypt whose governments are mediating the talks between Israel and Hamas along with the US, one of the US officials said.

War cabinet huddles as blazes sparked by Hezbollah attacks scorch north; London warns Beirut to prep for IDF offensive; Gantz: North will be dealt with by end of summer

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Tuesday that Israel is close to making a decision regarding Hezbollah’s daily attacks on northern Israel amid the Gaza war. “We are approaching the point where a decision will have to be made, and the IDF is prepared and very ready for this decision,” Halevi said during an assessment with military officials and Fire Commissioner Eyal Caspi, at an army base in Kiryat Shmona. “We have been attacking for eight months, and Hezbollah is paying a very, very high price. It has increased its strengths in recent days and we are prepared after a very good process of training… to move to an attack in the north,” he said.

Spilling over from colleges and universities to city streets.

Get ready for Pro-Palestinian demonstrations to spill over from universities and colleges onto city streets this summer. Just days ago, we were the first to report that the ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) group is planning to surround the White House this Saturday. Now, new reports indicate that a pro-Palestinian protester encampment was erected outside the Los Angeles City Hall in the overnight hours.

In a shocking development, a juror was dismissed Monday morning after a woman showed up at her house on Sunday, offering a bag containing $120,000 in cash and promising a second bag if the juror voted to acquit the Islamic defendants involved in the largest U.S. pandemic-era fraud scheme.

In a dramatic and alarming development, a juror in the Feeding Our Future federal fraud trial was abruptly dismissed. This case, being actively suppressed by mainstream media, took a shocking turn when a woman arrived at the juror’s home on Sunday. The woman offered a bag containing $120,000 in cash and promised a second bag if the juror voted to acquit the defendants.

German politicians are calling for a group of young people protesting against unrestricted migration to be imprisoned, possibly even given the maximum sentence for a variety of alleged crimes.

The individuals in question are a group of young Germans on vacation in the patio of a bar in Sylt, a small tourist island in the North Sea. The individuals chanted "Deutschland den Deutschen, Auslander raus!" ("Germany for the Germans, foreigners out!") while dancing to the song "L'Amours Toujours" by Italian DJ Gigi D'Agostino.

"What we need at ICE is an Office of Immediate and Permanent Deportation to remove these people from our country permanently."

Local media outlet Fox 45 News revealed a convicted sex offender and illegal alien was released by Baltimore County officials, blatantly ignoring the federal government's request to keep the criminal in jail. This stunning act of defiance in the progressive-controlled Baltimore metro area raises serious questions about their commitment to public safety, upholding law and order, and adherence to the federal government. Fox 45 spoke with the US Department of Homeland Security about 25-year-old Raul Calderon-Interiano, who was convicted of a fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault in April by a Baltimore County judge.

During the pandemic, the American people started to feel that Big Government was very cozy with Big Pharma. Now we know just how close they were.

New data from the National Institutes of Health reveals the agency and its scientists collected $710 million in royalties during the pandemic, from late 2021 through 2023. These are payments made by private companies, like pharmaceuticals, to license medical innovations from government scientists. Almost all that cash — $690 million — went to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), the subagency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and 260 of its scientists.

Anthony Fauci, formerly the head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical advisor to President Biden from 2021 to 2022, has testified before the US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The hindsight doesn’t seem to have played any role in Fauci’s thinking about the way the situation was handled – if anything, his statements make for an (unwelcome) reminder of the fiery pro-censorship and rhetoric witnessed in the heyday of the pandemic. The Subcommittee is also looking into the claims of Fauci’s role in the funding of research in China’s Wuhan lab.

This is typical Saul Alinsky tactics being used by a former Ethiopian communist politician who now heads the Bill Gates-funded United Nations World Health Organization.

As scientists work to unravel the mysterious rise in early-onset colon cancers, a new worrying trend has emerged.

Lung cancer rates, which have been dropping for decades as the world weans off tobacco, are now rising in young, otherwise healthy people who've never smoked. One in 10 lung cancer diagnoses in the US are patients under 55, but the rate of early cases has been increasing for the past two decades. And the share of these young patients who have never smoked cigarettes is also growing.

Government entities, including seven law enforcement agencies in the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice, have instituted the use of facial recognition to verify or ascertain someone’s identity using an algorithm that matches a human face from a digital image or a video frame against a database of faces.

However, the case of Harvey Eugene Murphy, Jr. is proof that flawed or misused facial recognition systems can put citizens at risk. Murphy visited his home state of Texas to get his driver’s license renewed at the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Within minutes, he was approached by a police officer who notified him there was a warrant out for him. Murphy said he was not told any details about his supposed crime except for the date the robbery occurred.

AT&T has resolved the “interoperability issue between carriers” customers were experiencing on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

Customers began reporting a “nationwide issue that is affecting” their ability to call non-AT&T users, AT&T said at the time. The company later clarified the network “did not experience a nationwide outage,” but some users across the country were affected. “The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue,” AT&T said. The company later said that it erroneously sent out a “wireless impact notification” to 911 call centers during the outage.

We are right in the middle of a tsunami of shoplifting that never seems to end, and as a result major retailers are closing down locations in major cities all over the country.

A few years ago, videos of brazen shoplifters ruthlessly looting retail stores were shocking everyone, but now this sort of thing is so common that very few of us are shocked anymore. We have come to expect that our retail stores will be regularly looted because this is who we have become as a nation. Sadly, even many of our politicians aren’t too concerned that the impoverished masses are stealing billions of dollars worth of merchandise from our major retailers. Like so many others, maybe they figure that those retailers won’t even miss what is being taken. But the truth is that they do miss what is being taken, and CEOs have been complaining very loudly about it…

Monsignor John Joseph Kennedy, the head of the CDF's Disciplinary Section, stated earlier this week that 77 percent of all cases his office receives involve the abuse of children.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) –– The Vatican official responsible for overseeing the Catholic Church’s response to abuse has said that 77 percent of cases he receives involve child abuse. Speaking on the sidelines of a safeguarding conference organized by the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) in Rome on May 29, Monsignor John Joseph Kennedy provided comment about the work carried out by the Disciplinary office of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), which he leads.

