The voters can no longer ignore the president’s condition, the leading US newspaper warned

Democrats must admit that US President Joe Biden is no longer capable of resoundingly defeating Donald Trump on Election Day in November and that is why they must find a more suitable candidate to replace him, The New York Times editorial board wrote on Friday. The appeal came a day after Biden delivered what many described as a disastrous performance against Trump during the live presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia. Observers noted that Biden appeared frail and confused, struggling to finish his sentences and mixing up words when speaking.

"He is committed to a second debate with Donald Trump in September..."

President Joe Biden is "not dropping out" of the 2024 race despite his party's collective freakout over last night's debate performance, which put his severe cognitive decline on display, raising questions about who's actually running the country. "Of course he’s not dropping out," campaign spokesman Seth Schuster told The Hill. Biden echoed Schuster, saying at a post-debate waffle house stop following the debate: "No. It’s hard to debate a liar. The New York Times pointed out he lied 26 times."

War Room host Stephen K. Bannon is declaring Joe Biden’s cognitive state a national security crisis. “If I was [Chinese dictator] Xi [Jinping], I would be getting the carriers and the missiles ready in Taiwan,” he warns. “Let’s be blunt. I think, right now, forget the Democratic Party and forget the race. This is a national security issue, and this is a disgrace,” Bannon said following Biden’s debate with Donald Trump. Most observers, including liberals, regard it as a disaster for the 81-year-old incumbent.

The Russian president has more important things to do than wake up early for such an occasion, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

US presidential debates are of no particular interest to the Russian president, who had no reason to watch Thursday night’s event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. During the televised clash at CNN’s studio in Atlanta between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the issue of Russia cropped up – with the two rivals accusing each other of “encouraging” Vladimir Putin to start hostilities with Ukraine in 2022, and taking a weak stance on Moscow. Russian journalists asked Peskov whether Putin watched the live debate.

For the sake of Ukraine’s very survival, and to avoid nuclear war, the President of the United States has one overriding responsibility today: Negotiate.

For the fifth time since 2008, Russia has proposed to negotiate with the U.S. over security arrangements, this time in proposals made by President Vladimir Putin on June 14, 2024. Four previous times, the U.S. rejected the offer of negotiations in favor of a neocon strategy to weaken or dismember Russia through war and covert operations. The U.S. neocon tactics have failed disastrously, devastating Ukraine in the process, and endangering the whole world. After all the warmongering, it’s time for Biden to open negotiations for peace with Russia.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia must respond to the actions of the United States and it seems that it is necessary for the country to start the production of intermediate-range nuclear forces (INF) strike systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We need to respond to this and make decisions about what we will have to do in this direction next. Apparently, we need to start manufacturing these systems and then, based on the actual situation, make decisions about where – if necessary to ensure our safety – to deploy them," Putin said at an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

If you had the opportunity to grab natural resources that are worth tens of trillions of dollars and you believed that you could get away with it, would you do it?

A lot of people in western nations are not able to identify Ukraine on a blank map of the world, but the truth is that it isn’t just another country. It turns out that Ukraine is sitting on natural resources that are worth tens of trillions of dollars. Most of those natural resources are located in eastern Ukraine, and of course that is where all of the fighting is happening. Whoever is victorious in this conflict is going to get their hands on all of that wealth. I think that this helps to explain why the Russians and the western elite are so obsessed with winning this war.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, a hardliner on Russia, is set to take over the bloc’s foreign policy later this year

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who has been nominated to lead the EU’s foreign policy, has a history of hostile attitudes towards Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. A hardliner on Russia, Kallas was officially nominated to replace Josep Borrell on Friday. Her candidacy must be approved by the newly elected European Parliament, which will convene for the first time next month – a procedure widely seen as a formality. “Kallas is well known [in Russia] for her absolutely uncompromising and sometimes even rabid Russophobic statements,” Peskov told reporters on Friday.

The armed forces’ spy agency could soon receive more powers, according to a draft bill seen by the news outlet

Germany’s Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) could soon be granted additional powers to protect itself from infiltration by perceived enemies, particularly Russia, the news outlet Welt reported on Friday. Citing a draft bill on the expansion of MAD’s powers, Welt stated that the agency is looking to use its expanded intelligence capability outside German military bases during foreign missions. Additionally, it wants to be able to monitor not only its own soldiers, but also foreign nationals, by intercepting their communications and using informants.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has threatened young residents that if they refuse to do the National Service for the military, then a slew of restrictions will be placed on those people, including losing their “access to finance” and other basic living standards.

As British elections heat-up, Sunak shared his “draconian” idea – as The Huffington Post called it – during an election Question Time special on BBC1. The paper explains that ‘under the National Service plan, which was announced by the PM at the start of the election campaign, every 18-year-old in the country would have to either join the military or spend one weekend a month carrying out a community service.’

Globalist poster boy and former Rothschild banker, French President Emmanuel Macron is a political survival expert, and during seven years in power his ‘escape artist’ powers saw him through multiple crisis, from Yellow Jackets season of marches, to the racial riots, to the major political unrest caused by his dictatorial change of pension plans bypassing the Legislative, to the long mobilization of French farmers against his Globalist inane policies.

But now, at long last, it does seem that the snap elections he called will usher in his demise as an effective leader, and he is to serve the remainder of his second term – until 2027 – as a lame duck President. And the Globalist MSM is feeling the blow, with a multitude of articles just about everywhere about Macron’s downfall.

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A Bolivian court has imposed six months of pretrial detention on the detained leaders of the failed military coup attempt, who are accused of terrorism and armed rebellion, Bolivia TV reported.

"[Former Army Commander-in-Chief Gen.] Juan Jose Zuniga, [former navy commander Vice Adm.] Juan Arnez and [ex-Gen.] Edison Irahola, suspected of terrorism and an armed attack on the security and sovereignty of the state, were sentenced to six months of preventive detention in the Chonchocoro prison,” the broadcaster said on X.

UN atomic agency's latest report says Iran has installed half the advanced uranium-enriching machines it said earlier this month it would quickly add to its Fordow site.

Iran has installed half the advanced uranium-enriching machines it said earlier this month it would quickly add to its Fordow site but has not yet brought them online, a new report Friday by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says, according to Reuters. Iran informed the IAEA two weeks ago it would rapidly expand its enrichment capacity at Fordow by adding eight cascades, or clusters, of IR-6 centrifuges at Fordow within three to four weeks.

"All options, including the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table," it said in the post.

Iran's UN Mission said on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday that if Israel attacks Lebanon, where the terrorist organization Hezbollah is based, with "full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue." "All options, including the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table," it said in the post.

Lebanese terror group fires dozens of rockets at the north; IDF fails to intercept three drones; far-right party threatens to leave coalition unless Israel launches offensive

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that Israel is “not looking for war” with Hezbollah and that a diplomatic solution was preferable, as the far-right Otzma Yehudit indicated it would bolt the government if Israel shied away from launching a full-scale assault on the Iran-backed Lebanese terror group. Nevertheless, Gallant reiterated that Israel was making preparations and planning for a wider conflict, and said the ball was in Hezbollah’s court.

"on a march to conquer the Middle East..."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday claimed in words given to a visiting US delegation that Iran is seeking to conquer the broader Middle East which includes plans to topple the regimes of Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The delegation included US generals and admirals on a visit to Jerusalem. Netanyahu in raising the alarm of the Islamic Republic's alleged ambitions went so far as to reference an ongoing "seven-front" conflict, of which Tehran is the puppet master. This is Israel is poised to launch a potential offensive against Hezbollah in south Lebanon.

Russian news channel claims test could be related to increasing tensions with Hezbollah

The Israeli Ministry of Defense on Monday said it carried out the test of a rocket engine from a military base in central Israel. Aside from noting that the propulsion test went “as planned,” the defense ministry gave no other information about the event. Based on local reports, the missile was most likely launched from the Palmachim Base, south of Tel Aviv. The base has been used previously to test missile launches. At the time, there were unconfirmed reports indicating the missile launch may have been a significant test of a long-range Jericho rocket.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) told the Senate in April 2024, “We have Hamas, and we have Hezbollah, and we have all these terror groups encouraging and supporting violent mobs calling for intifada inside America.

We already have people here on student visas calling for death to America. And ISIS controls a migrant smuggling ring that they can use to bring people into the United States to conduct attacks.” Senator Rubio’s words became even more alarming when it was recently discovered that individuals with suspected ties to ISIS have been apprehended at the U.S. southern border. Eight people from Tajikistan, suspected of ISIS affiliations, were arrested in New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles after crossing the border illegally. In a separate incident, a Hezbollah member was apprehended at the border. When authorities asked why he was entering the U.S., he said he intended to make a bomb.

An illegal immigrant from Turkey is being charged with first-degree rape after being arrested by police in Albany, New York, last week. Sakir Akkan, 21, allegedly forced a 15-year-old girl into his vehicle on May 14 and threatened to beat her with a metal poll.

The Turkish illegal immigrant, authorities say, then proceeded to remove the girl’s clothing and rape her. According to court documents, Akkan saw the girl walking down an alleyway early in the morning on May 14. After coercing her into his vehicle, he took the victim to an isolated area where the rape then occurred. Police say the 15-year-old was subsequently released by Akkan and sought help at a nearby residence. She was later taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries suffered as she resisted the sexual attack.

Illegal aliens and other "non-citizens" can receive voter registration forms without needing to show proof of citizenship in at least 49 states.

The National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993 mandates that states facilitate voter registration at their respective departments of motor vehicles (DMVs) and other welfare offices. These agencies must provide voter registration forms alongside application papers. Illegals can then use these forms to access welfare benefits and obtain driver's licenses and mail-in ballots. At least 19 states and the District of Columbia also allow illegals to obtain driver's licenses, said the National Conference of State Legislatures

If you want to stop the pandemic treaty, please realize that you must not take your eye off the ball or get distracted! Everyone is moving on when there is a ton of real work to do this whole year!

US authorities have begun a new round of testing to check for traces of the H5N1 bird flu virus in supermarket products including ice cream, butter, and cream cheese.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to survey 155 products sold in stores across America to check for the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus, which continues to spread through the country’s dairy cattle herds. The virus has so far spread to 131 cattle herds in 12 US states, and has infected at least three dairy workers since it was first detected in March this year.

Perhaps the most apt metaphor to describe the decade ahead is that investors, consumers and taxpayers will all be rafting whitewater rapids with ever-briefer stretches of calm.

Geopolitical / financial risks are proliferating and becoming more difficult to predict or hedge for a very basic reason: the era of global integration and accord has ended and the era of global disintegration and discord is heating up. In historian Peter Turchin’s terminology, when everyone finds reasons to cooperate, the result is an era of accord; when everyone finds reasons not to cooperate, the result is an era of discord. Beneath the chaotic swirl of complex dynamics and risk, two core drivers emerge: de-globalization and de-financialization.

Supply chain disruptions. Congested ports. Delivery delays. Soaring shipping prices. All of this seemed like a distant memory from the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's happening again, and conditions are far scarier this time around.

Law enforcement wants more drones, and we’ll probably see many more of them overhead as police departments seek to implement a popular project justifying the deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs): the “drone as first responder” (DFR).

Police DFR programs involve a fleet of drones, which can range in number from four or five to hundreds. In response to 911 calls and other law enforcement calls for service, a camera-equipped drone is launched from a regular base (like the police station roof) to get to the incident first, giving responding officers a view of the scene before they arrive. In theory and in marketing materials, the advance view from the drone will help officers understand the situation more thoroughly before they get there, better preparing them for the scene and assisting them in things such as locating wanted or missing individuals more quickly. Police call this “situational awareness.”

Mall of America officials announced Wednesday they will be incorporating a new facial recognition technology into its security systems.

“For lawful purposes, it would probably be good, but it’s also kind of an invasion of privacy,” Earl Daigre, MOA visitor, said. When shoppers walk through the doors, they’re a step away from a facial scan. “Hearing about the technology is kind of amazing. It makes me feel safer,” Ana Dixon, MOA visitor, said. The Mall of America launched facial recognition technology for an extra layer of security after fighting and shooting incidents within the last few years.

A Texas woman traveling with her 16-month-old son and mother claims she was kicked off her flight home Wednesday after she accidentally misgendered a flight attendant.

Jenna Longoria, a women’s health and hormone expert from outside Austin, was boarding her flight around 9 a.m. at San Francisco International Airport when she told The Post that she slipped up and addressed the United crew member by the wrong pronoun multiple times. “When [the flight attendant], who identifies as a woman, gave me our boarding passes, I said, ‘Thank you, sir.’ That is it. That is it,” Longoria, still confused over the incident, told The Post on Wednesday night.

Nightmarish. The New Scientist has posted a freaky video showing an experimental face intended for a robot that is made from living human skin cells, and is capable of smiling.

What? Yes, you read that correctly. The outlet writes “a smiling face made from living human skin could one day be attached to a humanoid robot, allowing machines to emote and communicate in a more life-like way, say researchers.” What researchers are saying this now? Was Dr Evil not available for comment? Imagine that pink nightmare smiling down at you as it announces it’s your new master.

Dr. Michael Salla is asking a very important question: Why is the US Congress passing bills to reinstate the military draft in the US? What possible war scenario would require millions of conscripts being trained to fight on US soil? Renowned UFO researcher Dr. Michael Salla has some very deep sources inside the US military and his sources are warning of a very dark plan.

