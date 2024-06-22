One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The dire warning comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah

The world is on the brink of a catastrophe, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday, pointing to the risks of a potential devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The head of the Shia militia, Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Wednesday that Hezbollah is prepared for a full-scale conflict with West Jerusalem and could invade the Jewish state’s northern territories in case of further escalation. The statement came after one of the group’s senior commanders, Hajj Sami Taleb Abdullah, was killed in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon last week.

US official: "Something could start with little warning."

CNN has revealed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned top Arab officials that Israel is intent on launching an incursion into Lebanon. "It seems that they [Israel] are very serious about going into Lebanon," a source who was privy to Blinken's meeting with an Arab counterpart during his latest trip to the region said. CNN described further, "The Arab official’s response to Blinken, the source added, was that Hezbollah has communicated that they will not stop their strikes on Israel until Israel stops its operations in Gaza."

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs informs Foreign Minister Israel Katz that Canada is preparing militarily to evacuate its 45,000 citizens from Lebanon.

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, informed Foreign Minister Israel Katz that Canada is preparing militarily to evacuate its 45,000 citizens from Lebanon due to its concern over a possible war, Channel 12 News reported on Friday. According to the report, Joly told Katz during the tense conversation that Canada has already sent military forces to the region to assist in the operation to evacuate Canadian citizens from Lebanon if a war breaks out.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Ministry has called on its citizens who are currently in Lebanon to leave the country due to fears of escalation and the transition to full-scale war between the Hezbollah terrorist organization and Israel.

Egyptian talks with Washington reportedly focused on the "catastrophic consequences" for various parties in the event of a war in the region.

Recently, Egyptian government officials held talks with their counterparts in the United States to curb the escalation in the North, as reported Friday in the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper, Al-Akhbar. According to the report, a senior Egyptian official was quoted in the newspaper as saying that the talks with Washington focused on the "catastrophic consequences" for various parties in the event of a war in the region. The Egyptians argued that Hassan Nasrallah's statements must be taken "seriously."

PM extends spat with Biden, but insists it can be solved ‘instantaneously with goodwill’; doesn’t say which arms withheld, but they’re needed ‘to win in Gaza, avoid war in Lebanon’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his decision to call out the Biden administration for allegedly withholding weapons shipments to Israel, claiming in an interview published Friday that he had tried to resolve the issue privately for months with no success. “We tried, in many, many quiet conversations between our officials and American officials, and between me and the president to try to iron out this diminution of supply,” the premier told the Punchbowl news site. “I felt that airing it was absolutely necessary after months of quiet conversation that did not solve the problem.”

36% say Bennett is more suitable for the role of Prime Minister, compared to 28% who think Netanyahu is more suitable. When compared to Gantz, both Netanyahu and Gantz receive the same percentage of support.

A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute and published on Channel 12 News on Friday evening finds that there is a majority of Israelis who think that former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is more suitable for the position of Prime Minister than current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 36% of poll respondents said they believe that Bennett is more suitable for the role of Prime Minister, compared to 28% who thought that Netanyahu is more suitable. This marks the first time that Bennett has overtaken Netanyahu in the question of compatibility for the role of Prime Minister.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned Canada's decision to classify the IRGC as a terror organization, calling the decision hostile, irresponsible, and provocative.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned the Canadian government for classifying the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. Kanaani described the decision as a "hostile act that is contrary to the accepted norms and principles of international law, including the principle of sovereign equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and a clear example of a violation of Iran's national sovereignty."

Russia might change its nuclear deterrence policy, he says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has wrapped up his Asia tour which included stops in North Korea and Vietnam. He had inked dozens of agreements with both countries, but most notable was the defense pact with Kim Jong Un, which we previously detailed. On the geopolitical and security ties front, and closely watched by the West, were a couple of ominous warnings Putin issued at a closing press conference in Hanoi on Thursday. He described that Russia might change its nuclear deterrence policy.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The visits by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea and Vietnam demonstrated the failure of the US policy of dictatorship and sanctions, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam has landed the Americans in a puddle. Their policy of dictatorship, their policy of sanctions, has completely failed. It has once again been confirmed that the countries of the Global South are watching with great attention what the Russian Federation is doing, are reaching out to us,” Antonov told reporters.

Vladimir Putin has warned South Korea it would be making “a big mistake” if it arms Ukraine in the war against Russia.

His comments come after Seoul said it was considering such a possibility, in response to Russia and North Korea’s new pact to help each other in the event of “aggression” against either country. Moscow “will… [make] decisions which are unlikely to please the current leadership of South Korea” if Seoul decides to supply arms to Kyiv, Mr Putin told reporters on Thursday. The Russian leader was speaking in Vietnam, shortly after a lavish visit to Pyongyang where he signed a mutual defence agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Mr Putin also warned that Moscow is willing to arm Pyongyang if the US and its allies continue supplying Ukraine with weapons.

Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns have been deployed in Kharkov Region, according to the tabloid

Ukraine has started using German weapons to conduct strikes on Russian soil, according to the tabloid Bild. German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns, which have a range of up to 40km, have been deployed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Kharkov Region, the outlet reported in an article on Friday. According to Bild’s correspondent, who visited the area, a German howitzer and its crew remain hidden in a dugout in a wooded area “not far from the Russian border.”

Italy is considering sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, further escalating tensions in an already volatile war.

According to a June 18 report by the Italian daily newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, the missiles will be part of Rome's ninth arms package to Kyiv. The outlet cited sources within the Italian Ministry of Defense. The arms package will be presented by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto to the Italian Parliament's Committee for the Security of the Republic for approval by the end of the month. It is set to be finalized before the NATO summit in Washington starting on July 9.

In this critical analysis, Douglas MacGregor, a former senior military advisor and respected defense analyst, unpacks the grave implications of a recent U.S. missile strike deep inside Russian territory. MacGregor discusses the strategic calculations behind this bold military action and the potentially severe repercussions for NATO, which he claims is now in unprecedented danger.

Budapest will stay out of the Ukraine conflict, the prime minister has vowed

The US appears intent on continuing to fight Russia in Ukraine and hopes to win, but Hungary is acting to counter this destructive policy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said. The vocal opponent of the Western approach to the Ukraine conflict expressed fresh criticism during a weekly interview on Kossuth Radio on Friday. “It appears that the Western world, led by the Americans, wants to defeat Russia, with the Germans playing the role of extras,” Orban claimed. He described the strategy as “hopeless,” adding that it is disastrous for the Ukrainians and Russians dying on the battlefield and is potentially escalatory.

"I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country..."

Just two weeks after Craft Ventures co-founder David Sacks hosted a high-profile fundraiser for former President Trump at his Silicon Valley mansion, filled with venture capitalists and tech elites, Trump made an appearance on Sacks' podcast on Thursday, covering a wide range of topics from taxes and tariffs to energy to artificial intelligence to foreign policy decisions to Ukraine to China to Covid to immigration and many other issues the Biden administration seems to be failing on.

Robert Habeck has “no idea” why his appointment with Li Qiang was canceled

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also the country’s minister for economic affairs and climate action, has reportedly failed to secure a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during his three-day trip to China, amid escalating economic frictions that risk triggering a trade war. Habeck landed in Beijing on Friday, where he hoped to meet Li Qiang before traveling on to Shanghai on Saturday – but was informed that the appointment was “not possible in the morning before departure,” Die Welt has reported, adding that Habeck has “no idea” why the meeting was canceled.

The latest deal comes amid escalating tensions with Beijing and reports that President Xi believes the US is attempting to provoke a Chinese invasion of Taiwan

The State Department said on Tuesday that it has green-lit a $360 million arms sale to Taipei, including hundreds of armed drones, missile equipment, and other support material. China views Taiwan as part of its territory, and while it prefers to reclaim the de facto independent island peacefully, it has not ruled out using force if its “red lines” are crossed. The latest sale comprises 291 Altius-600M systems, which are drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), armed with warheads. The State Department release notes 720 Switchblade drones, described as “extended-range loitering munitions,” are also included with the package.

"no authority in most of the territory"

The Chinese aren’t exactly being subtle about what they are trying to do. Today, they own more than 300,000 acres of farmland inside the United States, and they have been specifically targeting areas that are located near important military bases. As you will see below, the Chinese now own farmland very close to 19 different U.S. military bases. How in the world could our leaders have allowed this to happen? Foreign adversaries should not be allowed to purchase farmland at all, and yet somehow they have been able to acquire land that is ideal for spying on our military bases over and over again.

The Biden administration’s aggressive push to transition to alternative green energy is leaving the U.S. military dependent on its top adversary, China, which would be disastrous in an event of a war with the country, according to a study by the Heritage Foundation publishing on Thursday and obtained first by Breitbart News.

The study, entitled “Chinese Handcuffs: Don’t Allow the U.S. Military to Be Hooked on Green Energy from China,” is the second part in a series researching the perils of over reliance on Chinese renewable energy and a “misguided” environmental agenda.

Paris police chief says Islamist terrorism is the main security worry ahead of the Paris Olympics next month, but stresses there is no "clear-cut threat" against the Games.

Islamist terrorism is the main security worry ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics, the French capital's chief of police Laurent Nunez said on Friday, according to the Reuters news agency. France is on its highest level of security alert as the Games approach, with the country additionally preparing for snap legislative elections at the end of June. "Islamist terrorism remains our main concern," Nunez told a press conference seven weeks before the Olympics opening ceremony, which will be held on and along the River Seine on July 26.

“Every day, women and men are no longer safe on German streets because the government allows offenders [Afgani Migrant] like the one here in Mannheim to enter our country regularly, leading to more stabbings and violence.”

Mannheim, Germany – A chilling Islamic terror attack unfolded in Mannheim recently when Michael Stürzenberger and several others were stabbed by an Afghan jihadi, highlighting the relentless Islamic attacks faced by non-Muslims in Germany. The youth wing of the conservative Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, known as the Junge Alternative, organized a memorial at the attack site to honor the victims, including a police officer who later succumbed to his injuries. However, the sad event was marred by a radical left-wing counter-demonstration orchestrated by Antifa and supported by the local Green Party.

It seems as if every time we turn around, another American woman or child has been raped and/or murdered by one of Biden’s beloved illegals.

Who can forget the beautiful nursing student Laken Riley, whose body was raped and life was snuffed out by one of Biden’s illegals? It was a savage crime that crushed the soul of America. How did it get this bad? What have we become? A dumping ground for foreign filth? And when these savage, blood-thirsty criminals are caught, our officials aren’t even holding them accountable. They’re letting them go, allowing them to continue their rape and murder rampages across the US.

The border wall was meant to be a major deterrent, but recent data suggests it hasn't significantly slowed immigration. Just need a big ladder.

In this video, we delve into why people are leaving Canada at unprecedented rates. From high taxes and cost of living to concerns about future instability, we delve into why both immigrants and native Canadians are seeking opportunities elsewhere and what this means for Canada's future.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has agreed to pay $700 million to settle claims that it misled customers about the safety of its talcum-based powder.

Illinois Attorney General (AG) Kwame Raoul confirmed the agreement between the company and a group of 43 bipartisan AGs. According to Raoul, the settlement sought "to resolve allegations the company deceptively promoted and misled consumers in advertisements related to the safety and purity of some talcum powder products, including baby powder and body powder." (Related: J&J will pay $700 million to 42 states in talc baby powder lawsuit, officials announce.)

‘Do No Harm: The Clifton Dawley Story’ tells the story of Clifton Dawley, whose son believes his father died due to covid hospital protocols. It is a powerful and thought-provoking documentary that sheds light on the experiences of covid protocol victims and their families.

The documentary also explores the theme of “do no harm” and how it was used as a justification for the hospital’s refusal to administer alternative treatments such as ivermectin. It features interviews with Dr. Peter McCullough. Directed and narrated by Clover Carroll, CEO of New Story Media. the documentary is the first in a series of productions that aim to share the stories of other covid protocol victims.

Inject 'em while they're young. (Sponsored by the Ministry of Education.)

A verdict of medical misadventure had been recorded in the death of a six-day-old baby after a maternity hospital admitted failings in its care led to the little girl suffering fatal brain damage during labour.

Baby Molly Taylor Smith died from hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy – a lack of oxygen or blood to the brain – at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street in Dublin on May 19, 2020 – six days after being delivered by emergency caesarean section.

It’s impossible to stress enough how much the abandoning of biblical authority—and thus the absolute morality of the Christian worldview—has impacted our society, hurting the most vulnerable (women and children).

And a new bill that unanimously (keep that in mind—unanimously) passed the Massachusetts house just highlights another layer of the brokenness that comes from leaving behind God’s design for marriage, gender, and sexuality. Apparently, this bill is designed to make it easier for LGBTQ couples specifically (but they say it impacts everyone) to establish “parentage rights” so that a non-biological parent can be considered the parent of a child without having to go through the formal adoption process.

A new "kinder-buddy" program in a Southern California elementary school has caused outraged parents to storm the school board meetings.

One fifth grader came home upset that he had been paired as a mentor with a kindergarten student, and they had been asked to share a weird coloring book and video called "My Shadow Is Pink."When the parent checked out the video, he found it was a diabolically clever piece of homosexual propaganda designed to teach children cross-dressing and gender confusion. You can view the video here. Using a child's shadow as a symbol of his sexual identity, it is designed to awaken the idea that he might really be a girl instead of a boy. At first, the character's grumpy-looking father frowns on the idea of cross-dressing but ends up putting on a dress himself, validating the child's fantasy.

Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court (STF) has turned to contractors to keep an eye on social media and smoke out main critics – including by identifying them, and their location.

Other judicial institutions that are said to have contracts of a similar nature are the Superior Court of Justice, the Superior Labor Court, the Superior Electoral Court, and the National Council of Justice. Reports out of Brazil about the contracting of outside entities to perform online surveillance is based on a public call for bids (the closing date was June 14), where STF looked to hire a company that will monitor, in real-time, what’s referred to as “the digital presence of the Federal Supreme Court” on social media.

In the latest Android 15 Beta 3 release, significant progress has been made in the area of biometric authentication. In addition to the enhancements to passkeys, Google has introduced security measures for sideloading APKs and addressed underperforming biometric systems.

As part of the effort to simplify the authentication process, Google has introduced single-step sign-in with passkey functionality. This feature allows users to sign into apps designed for Android 15 using passkeys in a single step, using facial recognition or fingerprint.

The death toll from this year's hajj has exceeded 1,000, an AFP tally said Thursday, more than half unregistered worshippers who performed the pilgrimage in extreme heat in Saudi Arabia.

The new deaths reported Thursday included 58 from Egypt, according to an Arab diplomat who provided a breakdown showing that of 658 Egyptians who died, 630 were unregistered pilgrims. Around 10 countries have reported 1,081 deaths during the pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam which all Muslims with the means must complete at least once.

In a story straight out of The Matrix or Terminator, environmentalist scientists are harvesting human stem cells to build "batteries" for A.I. supercomputers. But what makes this even more terrifying is how it works: The most sought-after source of the stem cells for these "organoids" is embryos, and they only last about 100 days until they die. So, are we harvesting God's creation to power man's "creation?" Blaze Media editor-at-large James Poulos joins Glenn to explain the whole story ...

Share