“This is a serious, weighty decision, but above all it’s an act of trust. Confidence in you, confidence in the ability of the French people to make the right choice for themselves and for future generations.”

Following a historic loss to Marine Le Pen’s right-wing party in European elections on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he is dissolving the French parliament. Macron said France will hold new elections on June 30 and July 7, a high-stakes maneuver that the WSJ said "stunned" the nation after projections based on early ballot counts came in for Sunday’s elections for the European Parliament. The projections showed National Rally garnering around 31% of the vote, twice the support for Macron’s Renew Party.

Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announces his resignation after right-wing parties achieve success in both local elections as well as the elections for the European Parliament.

Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced his resignation on Sunday night, in the wake of the results of the elections for the local parliament as well as the elections for the European Parliament. In both cases, the right-wing and extreme right-wing parties achieved great success, defeating the liberal camp led by De Croo. “For us it was a particularly difficult evening, we lost. From tomorrow, I will be a resigning Prime Minister,” told supporters at a rally, according to Politico.

The European Commission President promised to fortify the bloc against political “extremists”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has promised to “form a bastion against extremes from the left and from the right” in the EU, as her centrist faction retained the top spot in the European Parliament, despite right-wing parties humiliating the ruling coalitions in both France and Germany. Von der Leyen’s European People’s Party (EPP) has won some 26% of seats in the the EU’s legislative body, according to the provisional results on Sunday. She noted that centrist parties are holding strong in Europe, but conceded that “extremes on the left and on the right have gained support.”

Victory for Kiev would allow its foreign backers to exploit and take over its economy, the Hungarian PM has claimed

Western countries want Kiev to achieve victory in the conflict with Russia, because it would give them the opportunity to “acquire and divide” Ukraine’s wealth, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned. In an interview with Hir TV on Saturday, Orban contemplated the reasons behind NATO’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict, which has grown more pronounced in recent months with numerous aid packages, weapons deliveries, and talk of Western troops on the ground in the battle zone.

Washington and Brussels have insisted that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is “inevitable,” but avoided presenting any timeline. In July 2023 a communique released on the first day of the NATO leaders summit in Vilnius included a caveat that Ukraine needs to make further reforms and will only be invited after “allies agree and conditions are met.”

US President Joe Biden has blocked Ukrainian membership of NATO for fear of dashing his re-election hopes. No matter how hard Ukraine’s Zelensky bangs on NATO’s door, it will remain shut as any invitation could ruin Biden’s chances of winning November's election, Business Insider reported.

Vivek Ramaswamy has warned that the US should be careful what it wishes for

US involvement in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev is not about “defending Ukraine,” but rather an attempt to force regime change in Russia, former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has claimed. Ramaswamy warned that US President Joe Biden and the “bipartisan warmonger caucus” are preparing for a war with Moscow in order to achieve their ultimate goal. These lunatics are starting to sound like they want full-on offense on Russia. It’s lunacy,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, while sharing an interview he gave to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, in which they discussed US involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner said that allowing Ukraine to strike targets in Russia using Western-donated weapons crossed a red line.

"The red line was crossed. That is why I am very happy about the clarification from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that NATO will not send troops to Ukraine," Tanner said on Saturday in an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse.

Russia will conduct heightened naval and air activity near the USA. These actions will culminate in a global Russian naval exercise this fall - US Official

Mette Frederiksen suffered from “light whiplash” after being attacked by a 39-year-old male in Copenhagen, her office has said

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who was attacked in downtown Copenhagen on Friday, has canceled her remaining campaign events as voters head to the polls for European Parliament elections. Frederiksen was “assaulted and beaten” by a man at Kultorvet Square after she took part in a rally with the lead candidate from her Social Democrats party, Christel Schaldemose. The encounter left the Prime Minister with “light whiplash,” but otherwise “in good condition,” according to her office.

Conservatives and hardliners dominate the list of contenders to succeed the deceased Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s Interior Ministry has released a final list of six candidates who will compete in this month’s presidential election. The election was called after President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in May. The candidates were approved by Iran’s Guardian Council, a panel of clerics and jurists that holds veto power over legislation passed by parliament, and determines who can seek office in the Islamic Republic.

Islamic terror outfit ISIS has threatened chilling attacks on the upcoming Paris Olympics in an appalling poster message.

The death cult posted a propaganda image showing one of its terrorists seemingly flying an “armed drone” to attack the iconic Eiffel Tower. The poster, pushed by ISIS-linked social media channels, was captioned: “Lone wolves’ Olympics have begun with the Will of Allah.” The chilling threat vaguely indicates there could be attempts to carry out lone-wolf-style terror attacks across Paris amid the upcoming games.

The Iran-backed Houthis hit the Tavvishi, a Liberian-flagged and Swiss-owned container ship with an anti-ship ballistic missile, CENTCOM said.

Yemen's Houthi damaged two commercial vessels in missile attacks in the Gulf of Aden in the last 24 hours as part of the militia group's ongoing campaign against international ocean shipping, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday. The Iran-backed Houthis hit the Tavvishi, a Liberian-flagged and Swiss-owned container ship with an anti-ship ballistic missile, CENTCOM said. According to CENTCOM, the vessel was damaged, but no crew were injured.

National Unity leader slams Netanyahu’s politicking and hesitation, vows to back hostage deal proposal and do the right thing ‘at any political cost’; coalition still has majority

Accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of preventing Israel from achieving “true victory” in its war against Hamas, National Unity chairman Benny Gantz announced his party’s long-anticipated withdrawal from the government on Sunday evening, weeks after conditioning his continued support on the prime minister’s acceptance of an agreed-upon vision for the Gaza conflict by June 8. “After October 7, just like hundreds of thousands of patriotic Israelis, my colleagues and I mobilized as well” and joined the coalition, “even though we knew it was a bad government,” said Gantz, one of three voting members of Netanyahu’s war cabinet.

Opposition leaders, including Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman, welcomed the decision, while Labor leader Yair Golan criticized the timing, calling it too late of a decision.

Following Minister-without-portfolio and former member of Israel's war cabinet Benny Gantz's announcement that he exited the government on Sunday, several political leaders and MKs responded to his decision. Opposition leader and chairman of Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, reacted to Gantz's decision in a statement to X, stating, "Gantz and Eisenkot's decision to leave the failed government is important and just. The time has come to replace this extreme government with a sane government that will lead to the return of security to the citizens of Israel, to the return of the hostages, to the restoration of Israel's economy and international status."

Ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Israel, the Biden administration seems to see the successful operation, which rescued four hostages, in a negative light.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday afternoon where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, and President Isaac Herzog. Blinken is expected to pressure the Israeli officials to accept the proposed ceasefire and hostage deal that President Biden presented at the end of last month.

Abdallah Aljamal, news contributor and ex-Hamas spokesman, was killed by troops in hostage rescue in Nuseirat; he was holding Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv captive

Three of four hostages rescued by special forces from the central Gaza Strip over the weekend were being held at the home of Abdallah Aljamal, a Palestinian journalist and member of the Hamas terror group, the Israeli military confirmed on Sunday. Rumors had circulated on social media after Ramy Abdu, head of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, said in a post on X that soldiers had climbed into the Aljamals’ home during the raid in Nuseirat on Saturday, killing several members of the family, including Abdallah and his father, Dr. Ahmed Aljamal.

The IDF intensifies soldier readiness, including Brigade 36's artillery unit preparedness for potential Lebanon conflict. Gaza remains a priority, but tensions rise along the northern border.

The IDF continued its effort to prepare its soldiers to defend the country, with two units about to complete their training. The IDF stated both brigades participated in Gaza fighting. A senior IDF officialsaid, “The soldiers and units arrive with high combat readiness and capability due to their experience gained in Gaza combat.” According to a military source, the artillery corps of Brigade 36 completed its preparation for war in Lebanon.

Cash often distributed through outside aide organizations

A federal watchdog report reveals that after America had been at war with the Taliban for two decades, the Joe Biden administration now has delivered at least $11 million in U.S. taxpayer funds to the terrorists. Probably much more. A Center Square report posted at Just the News explains much of the cash has been delivered through various aide groups that get federal tax dollars. And, the report warns, “experts” suggest the actual total Biden has delivered to the Taliban could be much higher. The Taliban, previously in control in Afghanistan, took control again within days of Biden’s abrupt decision to yank American troops out, a scheme that cost American lives and left behind tens of billions of dollars in American war machinery for the Taliban to use or sell.

A new CBS News/YouGov poll released on Sunday found that 62% of Americans support a national program to deport all of Joe Biden’s millions of illegal aliens.

Earlier today CBS polling expert Anthony Salvanto broke the news to Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation that 62% of Americans want all illegal aliens rounded up and deported. Anthony Salvanto: “We tested that in a general way in principle. Would you support a new government program that would deport all people living in the U.S. illegally? And that finds majority favor. That finds six in 10. It’s strongest among folks who are MAGA. It’s strongest among Trump supporters, but also from some Democrats as well.”

Pieces of the jigsaw puzzle that is the 2024 election heist all began fitting together Friday as illegal immigrants took over New York City’s Times Square to demand the abolishing of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in response to what was already a toothless and symbolic executive order from President Joe Biden.

And so begins the long foretold Cloward–Piven strategy that will not only secure for the radical Left another election cycle, but perhaps a permanent toppling of the capitalist/democratic system via Marxist revolution.

San Francisco opened its first $5.5 million free food “market”, where approved residents can show a benefits eligibility card, put what they want in their carts, check out to keep track of outgoing inventory, and leave without paying.

The Bayview-Hunters Point facility aims to be a food pantry alternative that replicates the supermarket experience in an area where many grocery stores have come but few have remained due to high crime. The 4000-square foot District 10 Market is the first of San Francisco’s food empowerment “markets” funded by the San Francisco’s Human Services Agency. Eligible individuals receive a Costco-like benefits card that allows use of the facility once per month. Eligibility is limited to individuals who live within one of three zip codes, are verified social services clients, have dependents under 25 or a qualified food-related illness, and be referred by one of eleven community organizations in the market’s referral network.

The BRICS nations are intensifying their efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar in global trade and finance. This de-dollarization initiative has gained significant momentum with the recent inclusion of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Iran, and Ethiopia into BRICS as of January 2024.

New York Democrat Paula Collins, who is running against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), said Trump supporters should be placed in “reeducation camps” after the 2024 election.

“…really important in moving forward and moving through this. Even if we were to have a resounding blue wave come through as many of us would like, putting it all back together again after we’ve gone through this MAGA nightmare and reeducating, basically,” Collins said at recent town hall meeting.

The former assistant city attorney of Atlanta, who was also a life advice podcaster, has been jailed for seven years after fraudulently obtaining approximately $15 million in COVID relief loans.

Shelitha Robertson, 62, used the illegally gained funds to splash out on luxuries such as a 10 carat diamond ring, a Rolls Royce and a motorbike. The former police officer had obtained the money under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a federal stimulus program that was set up during the pandemic.

A doctor is facing criminal charges from the Department of Justice after he blew the whistle on a Texas hospital allegedly performing gender-affirming care on minors.

Dr. Eithan Haim, a surgeon who completed his residency at the Texas Children’s Hospital, was indicted on four counts of HIPAA violations. Haim has vowed to fight the charges in court. “They wanted to intimidate me into silence using every technique the federal leviathan had at their disposal. But they failed,” he tweeted on Thursday. “The only way to lose is to submit to corruption. It’s time to fight back harder than ever!”

The WHO is expanding its “Making Every School a Health Promoting School” initiative. Critics say the move is an attempt to bypass parental consent and expand vaccination, data collection and surveillance.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is expanding its “health promoting schools” initiative worldwide, citing flagging vaccination rates and the need to provide medical services to underprivileged children and combat alleged misinformation. The COVID-19 pandemic is behind the latest push to expand its “Making Every School a Health Promoting School” program, the WHO said, citing “the largest disruption of education systems in history” and “the health effects of mass school closures” and other pandemic-related disruptions. The agency said the initiative aims to “serve over 2.3 billion school-age children” worldwide.

London hospitals struggling to match patients’ blood at usual speed – and O-type safe to use for all patients

An appeal has been launched for O blood-type donors to book appointments across England after the ransomware attack affecting major London hospitals. NHS Blood and Transplant is appealing for O blood-type donations as this is safe to use for all patients. The cyber-attack means the affected hospitals cannot match patients’ blood at the same frequency as usual. Several London hospitals last week declared a critical incident, cancelled operations and tests, and were unable to carry out blood transfusions after the attack on the pathology firm Synnovis, which Qilin, a Russian group of cybercriminals, is thought to have been behind.

The World Economic Forum has urged governments to join in a coordinated effort with corporations to drive consumer behavior change toward lab-grown meats and ‘alternative protein’ sources to ‘decarbonize the global economy.’

(The Sociable) — The unelected globalists at the World Economic Forum (WEF) call on governments to promote fake meat and other alternative proteins in a coordinated effort to drive “consumer behavior change.” In a white paper entitled “Creating a Vibrant Food Innovation Ecosystem: How Israel Is Advancing Alternative Proteins Across Sectors,” the authors claim that the push towards alternative proteins requires a global effort of governments and corporations working together to manipulate human behaviour

The farmer movements are leading the charge against the “degrowth” agenda of the far-left and neo-liberal elites which has used the green agenda as a pretence to impoverish the people of Europe, a French Member of the European Parliament said.

Speaking to Breitbart London ahead of the European Parliament elections this week, Patricia Chagnon, an MEP for the populist National Rally (RN) party in France, said that the people are “waking up” to the realities of the green agenda, with the farmer movements leading the charge against the Brussels technocrats pushing it down the throats of the rest of Europe.

"Epic disaster for Jackson Hole and those who commute..."

On Saturday morning, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WY DOT) shared a Facebook post from Governor Mark Gordon. The post included footage of a landslide that swallowed a section of Teton Pass, which connects Jackson Hole with the communities around Victor, Idaho. "This morning I met with state officials from the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to coordinate a response to the catastrophic landslide that has closed Teton Pass," Gov. Gordon wrote in the post on Saturday.

Do they come in peace? The question has hung over the UFO mystery forever, but a new study comes closer to an answer than ever before.

Since the United States detonated its first atomic bomb at the Trinity test site in 1945, dozens of accounts of UFOs have been logged by military witnesses and government scientists working with America’s sensitive nuclear arsenal. Skeptics have often turned to questioning the veracity and the memories of these military witnesses, or blaming faulty equipment. But the connection between UFOs and nuclear sites has persisted in India, Russia and elsewhere across the globe, leading many to wonder: are aliens stopping us from exterminating ourselves?

The discovery of a mysterious network of hidden tunnels beneath a Florida city has sparked wild theories about their origin.

The passageways under Ybor City, a suburb near downtown Tampa, remained hidden for decades before a string of discoveries revealed the subterranean network. Historians have since speculated widely over their use, from moving moonshine, human trafficking and cash smuggling to simply 'as a sewer'. The latest tunnels were found in 2018 near the Old Florida Brewery, close to East 6th Avenue and Noccio Parkway, while construction was being carried out on a new office building.

