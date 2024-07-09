One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"Personal attacks is not okay."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got into a heated exchange with multiple reporters, where she declined to answer why a Parkinson's specialist had been to the White House at least nine times in the past year. Jean-Pierre admitted that Biden had seen a neurologist three times during his presidency as part of his annual physical, but then began to demur when asked for specifics about the visitor logs. "Ed, I also said to you for security reasons, we cannot share names. We cannot share names," she told CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe, who said she should be able to answer questions regarding Biden's health.

After a week of bombardment from members from his own party, President Biden is seeing his first sustained groundswell of public support from lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Why it matters: The Biden campaign is likely to point to that support as it defends his firmly stated position that he will not drop out – and that Democrats should stop asking him to. Driving the news: Dozens of House members and senators pronounced their support for Biden continuing as the nominee on Monday — even members of the progressive "Squad," who have at times shunned Biden for his support of Israel.

On Monday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) officially released its 2024 GOP Platform, titled “Make America Great Again!”

This comprehensive platform is inspired by the enduring vision of former President Donald Trump and aims to address the nation’s most pressing issues with common sense and patriotic fervor. Trump’s campaign released a statement applauding the adoption of his vision by the RNC Platform Committee

The French electoral system’s two-round structure, often criticized for favoring leftist coalitions over clear winners, contrasts with the simpler and more democratic single-round system of the UK, which would have given the National Rally approximately 295 deputies after the first round.

In a historic turn of events, the second and final round of France’s snap legislative elections is currently underway, with a record turnout estimated at 67.1% as of 5 PM. This significant participation reveals the high stakes of this election, which will determine the next prime minister of France and shape the country’s political landscape for years to come.

Raheem Kassam, Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse, is predicting there could be a fresh snap election in France sooner rather than later.

Speaking to War Room host Ben Harnwell, Kassam emphasized the huge differences between the far-left New Popular Front (NFP), which placed first, and the globalist-progressive Ensemble bloc, centered on President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party. “This might actually be the saving grace… This coalition is going to be so shaky; they’re going to be at each other’s throats all the time, and they’re never going to be able to compromise with each other on a vast array of issues,” Kassam said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s ‘Patriots for Europe’ coalition gains momentum as nationalist parties from the Netherlands and Spain join forces with Fidesz, Austria’s FPÖ, Czech ANO, and Portuguese Chega.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is spearheading a nationalist revolution within the European Union with the formation of a powerful new parliamentary group, Patriots for Europe. This groundbreaking alliance of nationalist parties from across Europe promises to shake up the EU Parliament, potentially shifting the balance of power away from the socialist and monolithic project of the European Union. This movement aims to redefine the future of the EU by restoring the voice of nation-states within the union.

Only the US, EU or China can help to end the conflict with Russia, the Ukrainian leader has said

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban doesn’t have the clout required to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Vladimir Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader said he would rather see the US, EU or China in that role. Orban visited Kiev last week and proposed a ceasefire that Zelensky rejected. He has since gone to Moscow and Beijing, ahead of a NATO summit in Washington. “As for whether he can be a mediator, there is no mediating between Russia and Ukraine,” Zelensky said on Monday, during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw.

A facility has been found near the Donbass town of Avdeevka that was used to produce the highly toxic hydrogen cyanide, Moscow has said

Russia has found evidence that Ukraine has violated the Chemical Weapons Convention, a top military commander stated on Monday. Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who leads Russia’s chemical and biological defense forces, said engineering troops had discovered a laboratory that was apparently used to produce hydrogen cyanide – an extremely dangerous and highly toxic agent used as a chemical weapon during World War I.

"Absolutely untrue": Kremlin denies, points to errant Ukrainian anti-air missile...

The war in Ukraine continues on a downward spiral, taking another grim and tragic turn, amid widespread allegations that Russian forces destroyed a children's hospital in Kiev amid a bigger barrage of missiles which hit several sites on Monday.

UN officials and Ukraine authorities say at least 31 people were killed Monday after some 40 missiles were launched across the country. There are reports that people are still buried under the rubble of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital. Local officials say at least seven have been killed in these specific strikes on the Ukrainian capital. Okhmatdyt has a children's cancer ward, and images have been widely circulating of children receiving IV treatments on a nearby sidewalk after the hospital was reduced to ruins. Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy blasted the hospital strike as "an appalling attack on Ukrainian civilians."

Finland gets 'Stubbed', stands one step away from war with Russia

The Russian Federation will respond to Finland with measures of "military-technical nature" in response to NATO's military build-up on the border. Finland ruins relations with Russia completely. Finland is probably the country that has changed most since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. Finland has buried its favourable economic and political partnership with Russia, bid farewell to good neighbourliness, excellent border relations, military neutrality and thus become one of the most Russophobic countries in the world. To make matters worse, the government of Finland continues generating threats to Russia.

As Indian and Russian leaders meet for the bilateral summit, they will discuss diversifying the relationship in line with national interests

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is set to visit Russia on Monday, the first bilateral visit of his new term in office. This is a relationship with an exceptionally well-oiled institutional historic matrix. Perhaps the quotient of trust is the highest of any bilateral relationship that Russia manages, despite the global churn of reanimated geopolitical contests, ongoing wars and other challenges globally that directly impact the two states. Moscow and New Delhi also have frequent and frank consultations on China-related issues, increasingly more salient in the emerging global landscape, with Beijing’s ambitions becoming ever more evident.

South Korea mulls arming Ukraine...

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced that he plans to discuss a security topic which is somewhat unusual for NATO when he travels to the NATO annual summit in Washington D.C. this week. He plans to present info on the 'distinct threat' North Korea poses to Europe at a moment leaders Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin are deepening their ties, including on the defense cooperation front. "Military co-operation between Russia and North Korea poses a distinct threat and grave challenge to the peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in Europe," Yoon told Reuters. Last month Putin in a rare visit to Pyongyang signed a pact with Kim wherein the two agreed on mutual military assistance.

On July 4, 2024, Japan's Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) publicly released footage for the first time of the test launch of a domestically build long range Hyper-Velocity Gliding Projectile (HVGP) for island defense conducted in March this year.

The HVGP is a new weapon scheduled to be deployed by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) starting in the fiscal year 2026. The hypersonic weapon is being developed for “island defense” roles. After being launched by a booster from a truck-mounted launcher, the warhead separates and glides to attack its target. The estimated range is approximately 900 km. The footage shows a test which was conducted on March 23, 2024, in California, USA. According to ATLA, the purpose was “to verify the measurement systems for future launch tests.”

"This kind of capsizing in deeper water is called Sinking. Nothing mysteriously..."

Images posted on X show the Iranian Navy's "Sahand" destroyer capsized at Bandar Abbas, a coastal city in the Strait of Hormuz. This is an embarrassment for Tehran as tensions in the Middle East remain elevated. IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News agency reported the 315-foot frigate capsized and sank during repairs at a port on Sunday. The cause was likely due to water infiltration into the ship's ballast tanks.

Media report that an air defense system belonging to the pro-Iranian militias was attacked. Syrian Ministry of Defense says Israel was responsible.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is affiliated with the opposition and is based in Britain, reported two explosions that were heard in the port city of Baniyas in the northwest of the country overnight Monday. The Saudi TV channel Al-Hadath reported that an air defense system belonging to the pro-Iranian militias was attacked. The Syrian Ministry of Defense claimed that Israel was responsible for the attack. In a statement, it said one target was attacked in the Baniyas area which caused damage.

DM Gallant says 'military pressure created conditions for progress in the deal'

As the Israel Defense Forces continue operations in Gaza City and Rafah aimed at degrading Hamas’ fighting ability and infrastructure, the effort appears to be yielding results. Israeli officials are convinced that the increased pressure led to Hamas’ recent softening of demands in the hostage release negotiations, an assessment that was apparently strengthened by an AP report released Monday. In a recent meeting with families of the hostages, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told them that military pressure created the improved conditions in the negotiations.

Given the strategic significance of corridors, the imperative for Israel of maintaining these lines is self-evident. Opinion.

( JNS) Currently, Israel’s media is laser-focused on the prospect of “the deal” with Hamas. The mainstream leftist media theme is: Will “the deal” come to fruition or will Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scuttle it? The premise of the discourse is that “the deal,” is objectively desirable. Anyone who tells you otherwise—particularly, if his name is Netanyahu—is a liar acting solely out of personal, political and morally corrupt considerations. The leaders of the security establishment, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israel Defense Forces’ Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet director Ronen Bar and Mossad director David Barnea, support “the deal” and insist that Israel can live with the concessions it requires Jerusalem to make to Hamas.

Eleven Vietnamese Christians, sentenced to a total of 90 years and eight months in prison for their religious activities, have mysteriously disappeared, raising significant concerns about the treatment of religious minorities in Vietnam.

These individuals, arrested between 2011 and 2016, include six Protestants and five Catholics, now unaccounted for in the Southeast Asian nation’s prison system. The six Protestants are associated with the unapproved Degar Protestantism, and the five Catholics are from the Ha Mon Catholic Church, said the U.S.-based persecution watchdog International Christian Concern, noting that both religious movements lack official recognition from the Communist regime of Vietnam, which frequently targets such groups under accusations of “undermining national unity policy.”

Is staying in Spain because he’s afraid to let his daughter go out at night...

Football star Toni Kroos told a ZDF podcast that Germany is no longer the country it was 10 years ago due to mass migration and that he is staying in Spain because he is afraid to let his daughter go out at night in German cities. Kroos, who won 114 caps before retiring from professional football on Friday night after his country’s defeat to Spain at Euro 2024, made the comments during an appearance on the ‘Lanz & Precht’ podcast. The man dubbed Germany’s most successful ever player has been living in Spain for the last decade while playing for Real Madrid. Kroos said he will be staying in Spain with his family despite his football career there coming to an end because Germany is no longer the same country that “it was ten years ago when we left.”

“These locations were meant to boost the economy of this city,” Ariola continued, “but instead they’ve become a net drain and are costing us enormously.”

In New York City, hotels that have converted into shelters for hordes of illegal aliens have been given over $1 billion in taxpayer money to keep them in business. As reported by Fox News, the average hotel room for an illegal costs $156 per night, with some costing over $300 per night. As such, the city government has already spent at least $1.98 billion on housing for illegals, with 80% of that amount going to hotels or inns that have been converted into shelters, rather than to shelters operated by the city. Overall, the city has spent at least $4.88 billion on the mass migration crisis.

Things have gotten so utopian in the state of California, delivery drivers are being accompanied by armed guards due to “crime concerns” while out making deliveries.

One company, Core Mart, has started hiring the guards to escort its drivers. Which means that somewhere, in a board room, it likely made more financial sense to pay for all new security staff than it did to continue to allow drivers to get robbed (and inventory lost) as was happening prior. California: sounds like a wonderful place to do business. San Jose police reported a slight uptick in delivery truck robberies two years ago, but no recent surge has been observed, NBC Bay Area reported.

We are being told that it is just a matter of time before there is a bird flu pandemic among humans.

We are also being told that the death rate during such a pandemic could be “somewhere between 25 and 50 percent”, and that should deeply alarm all of us. We have already seen the intense fear that a pandemic with a death rate of far less than 1 percent can cause. Can you imagine what a pandemic with a death rate of “somewhere between 25 and 50 percent” would look like?

Whenever government officials generate fear about the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration, they also generate dollars–hundreds of millions of dollars–for tech conglomerates and start-ups.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) today has released the U.S. Border-Homeland Security Technology Dataset, a multilayered dataset of the vendors who supply or market the technology for the U.S. government’s increasingly AI-powered homeland security efforts, including the so-called “virtual wall” of surveillance along the southern border with Mexico. The four-part dataset includes a hand-curated directory that profiles more than 230 companies that manufacture, market or sell technology products and services, including DNA-testing, ground sensors, and counter-drone systems, to U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) components engaged in border security and immigration enforcement.

Google Wallet is rolling out support for American biometric passports, according to an X post from code leaker Assemble Debug.

The post, spotted by Android Police, specifies that the feature will only be available in the U.S. to start. Users scan their passport with Google Wallet to add it as an ID pass, and can then perform identity verification by connecting their phone to an NFC scanner or scanning a QR code generated by the ID pass. They are still recommended to carry a physical copy of their passport, however. The feature is not currently live, but expected to be included in an imminent update.

Facial scans could soon do more than unlock your smartphone or identify you at the airport. Researchers have unveiled a novel way to assess aging and detect metabolic diseases using nothing more than the heat patterns on your face.

This innovative approach, dubbed “ThermoFace,” could revolutionize how we monitor health and aging in the future. Imagine walking into a doctor’s office and, instead of undergoing a battery of tests, simply having your picture taken by a special camera. This camera doesn’t capture your smile or the twinkle in your eye, but rather the intricate patterns of heat across your face. According to the new research, these thermal images contain a wealth of information about your biological age and overall health.

A tech expert with a track record of predicting sea changes in the industry has made several eye-popping new forecasts in a new book.

Google’s Ray Kurzweil famously predicted the iPhone era and the fact that a computer would beat someone at chess by 1998. In his new book, ‘The Singularity is Nearer’, Kurzweil predicts that humans fully merge with AI, becoming immortal cyborgs, by 2045. He also predicts that advancements in AI will make it possible to resurrect loved ones and connect our brains to cloud technology, in what he calls the ‘fifth epoch’ of human intelligence. The singularity is the idea that artificial intelligence (AI) will eventually surpass human intelligence, fundamentally changing human existence. Kurzweil writes: ‘Babies born today will be just graduating college when the Singularity happens.

Over 2 million people in Texas were without power Monday evening, and extended outages due to Beryl could soon become life-threatening.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are forecast to top 100 degrees later this week in Galveston, Bay City, and Port Lavaca, Texas. This will be especially dangerous for people working hard in hot conditions to clean up after the storm without the option of utilizing an air conditioner. CenterPoint Energy released a statement Monday afternoon saying the storm impacted the company’s customers, systems and infrastructure more than it anticipated, resulting in outages to more than 2.26 million customers at its peak.

You won't believe what goes on in the darkest shadows of reality... The Public Doesn't Realize What's Been Hidden From Them

Share