One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The desperation from Democrats regarding Joe Biden is going into overdrive, and a final answer regarding his political future could come this week with the push of one particularly influential individual.

Axios on Sunday dropped an explosive report that a fast-growing number of Democrats are begging and plotting an intervention as Dementia Joe refuses to quit the Presidental race. They want everyone from the Obamas to congressional leaders to persuade Biden to drop out by this Friday. Top Democrats want Biden out by then because they hope he will endorse Harris as his successor and help ward off an all-out brawl at the Democratic Convention in Chicago for the nomination.

The White House physician received a check for $200,000 from the president’s brother James Biden, it has been revealed.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee sought to question White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor Sunday, questioning his independence in light of financial ties to US President Joe Biden’s family. “After a concerning debate performance by President Biden against former President Donald Trump on June 27, journalists have rushed to report on what Americans have seen plainly for years: the President appears unwell,” begins the letter from committee chair James Comer.

...this vote "has thrown France into the arms of the far-Left."

The last-minute-arranged broad left-wing coalition known as The New Popular Front (NFP), was leading a tight French legislative election Sunday, ahead of both President Emmanuel Macron's centrists and Le Pen's rightists, projections showed. Provisional estimates from four pollsters suggest the following seat projections: Left Alliance Set for 170-215 Seats Macron’s Group Set for 150-182 Seats Le Pen’s Group Set for 110-158 Seats It looks like the anti-National Rally front worked better than anyone expected, catching the polling companies by surprise. The projected results suggest that the co-ordinated anti-RN strategy, under which the left and center tactically withdrew their candidates from run-offs, had paid off.

He defeated the National Rally candidate 55%-45% in the second round.

The Chinese leader has welcomed Viktor Orban to Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is currently in Beijing on what he previously dubbed a peacekeeping mission, Xinhua reported on Monday morning. “China is a key power in creating the conditions for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war. This is why I came to meet with President Xi in Beijing, just two months after his official visit to Budapest,” Orban wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The details of the meeting have yet to be revealed, but it comes in the wake of Orban’s trips to Kiev and Moscow last week. The Hungarian PM called the Beijing trip a “peace mission 3.0” upon his arrival.

A recent report has highlighted Russia's increasing naval activities, with attack submarines being deployed close to NATO territories.

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin in February 2022, Russian submarines have been spotted twice in the Irish Sea, causing growing concern. Just last month, Putin's forces sent a nuclear-powered submarine, warship, and other naval vessels to the Caribbean Sea for military drills. The Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), a non-profit organisation, stated that the Russian Navy boasts one of the largest submarine fleets globally, with an estimated total of 58 vessels. Around 18 months ago, Russia first sent vessels to the Irish Sea, deploying a Kilo-class submarine - an attack vessel capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles. A second incident occurred more recently, as reported by three sources speaking to Bloomberg.

Introduction of a new single currency is also on the table, Russia’s envoy to Beijing says

Countries of the BRICS economic bloc are currently working on the launch of a financial system that would be independent of the dominance of third parties, according to the Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov. The volume of Russia’s transactions in national currencies with fellow BRICS nations is constantly growing, the envoy said on Saturday in Beijing, speaking at the 12th World Peace Forum (WPF). Morgulov highlighted that Russia-China trade turnover had reached $240 billion and that 92% of settlements were being conducted in rubles and yuans.

For decades, New Delhi and Moscow have enjoyed a special bond. As leaders meet for the bilateral summit this week, they will discuss diversifying the relationship in line with each nation’s interests and strategic vision.

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is set to visit Russia on Monday, the first bilateral visit of his new term in office. This is a relationship with an exceptionally well-oiled institutional historic matrix. Perhaps the quotient of trust is the highest of any bilateral relationship that Russia manages, despite the global churn of reanimated geopolitical contests, ongoing wars and other challenges globally that directly impact the two states.

The New York Times has revealed multiple atrocities allegedly committed by international fighters against Russian POWs

Russia’s Investigative Committee has said it will probe war crimes allegedly committed by a mercenary unit fighting for Ukraine. The statement comes after the New York Times (NYT) claimed the so-called Chosen Company, led by a former US Army National Guard soldier, has committed multiple war crimes and executed Russian prisoners of war. In one reported incident described by the NYT on Saturday, members of the so-called Chosen Company murdered a seriously injured Russian serviceman who was allegedly surrendering and pleading for help.

Any rhetoric about an “immediate ceasefire” is unacceptable, Zelensky’s aide has claimed

Ukraine is ready to state its conditions for peace negotiations with Russia via third countries, but potential mediators must align their public statements with Kiev’s position, Vladimir Zelensky’s top aide, Mikhail Podolyak, has said. Earlier this week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban embarked on a “peacekeeping mission,” proposing a “quick ceasefire” to Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky during his visit to Kiev. Orban then traveled to Moscow to discuss the “shortest way out” of the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A senior Hamas official said the organization agreed to negotiations without a ceasefire after the mediators said that Israel would not restart the fighting.

Agence France-Presse reported on Sunday that Hamas backed down from a central demand in its negotiations with Israel for a ceasefire and prisoner swap in which Israeli hostages will be returned for the release of terrorists. According to the report, a Hamas official said the organization agreed to begin negotiations regarding the release of the hostages without a permanent ceasefire. According to him, "Hamas in the past has presented a condition which states that Israel must agree to a full and permanent ceasefire" to begin the negotiations.

The Prime Ministers Office stated that Netanyahu's conditions "will allow Israel to return hostages without infringing on the other objectives of the war,”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set out Israel’s redlines for a hostage and Gaza ceasefire deal ahead of a critical Doha summit on the matter Wednesday, which will be led by CIA Director William Burns. “Any deal will allow Israel to resume fighting until all of the objectives of the war have been achieved,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated. Netanyahu in the past has explained that those goals are the elimination of Hamas and the return of the remaining 120 hostages, who were seized nine months ago during the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on October 7.

Every word and every second count; the time for a diplomatic solution is slipping away.

When leaders of terrorist organizations speak, their words must be considered carefully. Plans for October 7 were provided clearly and unambiguously within the rants of Iran’s proxy leadership. Whether out of disbelief or arrogance, Israel’s defense echelon tragically left the gates to disaster open – quite literally – by ignoring the threats from Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other Iranian proxies such as Yemen’s Houthis. Each agency’s responsibility for the resulting horrors will be debated and investigated for decades.

Iran expert at INSS and at the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, Raz Zimmt, told the Post that anyone who says that “the regime fully controls the results – this is not true.”

Following the surprise win of reformist Masoud Pezeshkian in Iran’s presidential election this weekend, The Jerusalem Post interviewed multiple experts about what the change means for Tehran, Israel, and the world. Iran expert at INSS and at the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, Raz Zimmt, told the Post that anyone who says “the regime fully controls the results – this is not true. “The Iranian regime completes its intervention at the stage of selecting which candidates get passed the Guardian Council.

Sir Keir Starmer, newly instated as Britain’s prime minister, has terminated the previous government’s Rwanda deportation scheme, which was supposed to see thousands of illegal migrants deported from the country.

The far-left Labour leader described the plan as a “gimmick,” claiming it “was dead and buried before it started.” The financial consequences of ending the program, along with the total cost to taxpayers, remain unclear, though hundreds of millions had already been sunk into the policy. The fate of about 52,000+ migrants identified for deportation is now uncertain, though Labour Party policy would likely see them remaining in the United Kingdom and enjoying the privileges of first-class citizens.

While Joe Biden’s poor debate performance and mental decline are dominating the news, the migrant crime epidemic Donald Trump warned against in February continues apace.

CHICK-FIL-A SHOOTER. Authorities have charged Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37, with capital murder for allegedly shooting and killing two workers at a Chick-fil-A in Texas. The El Salvadoran told authorities he crossed the U.S. border unlawfully, but he did not specify the time or place of entry. Mendoza Argueta states he is married and has a child who is a U.S. citizen. This puts him in a category of illegal alien Joe Biden says he will protect from deportation. The shootings took in the Dallas suburb of Irving and claimed the lives of Brayan Godoy, a 31-year-old father of four, and Patricia Portillo, a 49-year-old grandmother.

As the 2024 elections take bizarre twists and turns, there’s a major spotlight shining on the invasion at the US border—so much so that it’s now a key election issue.

Kamala Harris, the possible replacement for Joe Biden, holds the title of “Border Czar” and is overseeing this treasonous invasion, which means we’re in big trouble. Within the first 100 days of his installation, Joe Biden dismantled every effective border security measure President Trump had implemented to protect the country and put American citizens first. They’ve spent three years unleashing a planned invasion on the American people, and now, as the border becomes a top election issue, suddenly, Biden’s pretending to care.

It should be no surprise the Surgeon General of a lawless administration should himself violate federal law...

Until 1996, one of the primary tactics of anti-liberty/gun cracktivists was to treat criminal misuse of guns, as well as accidents and suicides as public health matters. There was, of course, no disease vector, no virus, bacteria or parasite. There could be no vaccine, no medication, no treatment. None of that was the point. If they couldn’t disarm law-abiding Americans any other way, they’d try to do it under the “public health” banner. Fortunately for free Americans, in 1996 this language was inserted into a budget bill: "None of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be used to advocate or promote gun control."

More than 1.2 million birds have been culled in Australia.

McDonald’s Australia has cut breakfast time in Australia by 90 minutes due to an egg shortage amid an outbreak of bird flu. The decision follows after the highly pathogenic H7 influenza infected eight farms in Victoria, two properties in New South Wales, and one in the Australian Capital Territory. More than one million birds in the two states combined have been euthanised as part of the government’s response to bird flu, also known as avian influenza. In a post on social media, McDonald’s explained breakfast would end at 10.30 a.m. instead of midday, due to egg supply issues.

Here's what's coming through that needle

Despite popular belief, pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca can be sued, at least if the legal action is brought on by Canadians. During his speech at the Reclaiming Canada Conference, Umar Sheikh, a Victoria-based human rights lawyer, explained how despite being told the vaccine makers had liability immunity, his firm has taken on cases against the jab makers.

The first phase of the trial will see at least 40 healthy 18 to 55-year-olds receiving the jab, developed by the UK scientists behind the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

Trial volunteers have been given the first dose of a new plague vaccine, developed by the UK scientists behind the AstraZeneca Covid jab. The phase-one trial involves at least 40 healthy 18 to 55 year-olds receiving the vaccine. It uses the same technology as the coronavirus jab, but targets a centuries-old bacterial threat, the BBC reported. The black plague is, for most, associated with the Black Death that swept through Europe in the 1300s and killed as much as half the population.

As weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy become popularized by pill-pushing allopathic doctors, new evidence suggests there are serious, life-altering risks with these new drugs. According to a new study, Ozempic an Wegovy users are at an elevated risk of developing a “potentially blinding eye condition.”

This is what happens when you inject reptile venom peptides. Venomous Ozempic and Wegovy increase risk of blindness. The study, published in JAMA Ophthalmology, has raised concerns about an association between semaglutide, a medication used to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity, and an increased risk of nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) This serious condition (NAION) can lead to sudden vision loss and is characterized by damage to the optic nerve.

Schools are reportedly bracing for an “enrollment cliff” that will involve high schools and colleges closing down, staff getting laid off, and school districts grappling with financial issues. The declining U.S. birth rate is partly to blame.

The U.S. is anticipating hitting its “peak high school graduate” in 2025 or 2026, with around 3.9 million young people graduating. After that, the number of students will decline, with school expecting to experience a decade-long dry spell they’re referring to as an “enrollment cliff,” according to a report by Axios.

No injuries have been reported after a Union Pacific train derailed in Carson on Sunday.

It's unclear what exactly caused the train to go off the tracks near the 22400 block of Alameda Street, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators say that there was some property damage that occurred as a result of the incident. Deputies also noted that Union Pacific Police will be handling the investigation. No further information was provided. SkyCal flew over the spot of the derailment, where several cars of the train could be seen turned on their side.

'The most wide-reaching instrument of government control of online content in the world'

Government censorship of people's ideas, statements and thoughts is flourishing not only in the United States, according to a new report from the Foundation for Freedom Online. In America, the Supreme Court essentially gave such First Amendment-trashing operations a pass, in the recent Murthy lawsuit, by claiming that states and individuals weren't being injured by the instructions from the Joe Biden administration to social media companies on what ideas to suppress. That ruling, killing the case because the plaintiffs didn't have "standing," allows Biden administration officials to continue to give censorship instructions to social media, to even coerce and threaten them, so they shut down ideas Biden dislikes.

According to reports, Enoch Burke was released while Irish schools are on summer recess but that he's at risk of returning to jail if he breaks conditions of his release that include a ban on going back to the school where he taught.

DUBLIN (LifeSiteNews) — A Christian teacher in Ireland was freed after serving more than 400 days in jail as part of a dispute born out of his refusal to address a transgender pupil by biologically inaccurate pronouns. On June 28, Mr. Justice Mark Sanfey of the High Court in Dublin ordered that Enoch Burke could be released from the Mountjoy prison, where he has been kept since September 2022.

A 46-year-old devout Christian social worker in the U.K., Felix Ngole, has described an employment tribunal ruling as setting a “dangerous precedent for Christians” by upholding his employer’s decision not to reinstate him after being denied a position over his biblical views on homosexuality.

The tribunal, presided over by Employment Judge Jonathan Brain, acknowledged that Ngole had been directly discriminated against when Touchstone Leeds, an NHS recruiter, withdrew the initial job offer, said the group Christian Concern, whose legal arm Christian Legal Centre supported Ngole. However, the tribunal rejected Ngole’s claims of indirect discrimination and harassment during the subsequent procedures, including a second interview designed to probe his beliefs further, the group added.

With its unprecedented tear through the ultrawarm waters of the southeast Caribbean, Hurricane Beryl turned meteorologists’ worst fears of a souped-up hurricane season into grim reality. Now it’s Texas turn.

Beryl hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 2 hurricane on Friday, then weakened to a tropical storm. It’s expected to reach southern Texas by Sunday night or Monday morning, regaining hurricane status as it crosses over the toasty Gulf of Mexico. National Hurricane Center senior specialist Jack Beven said Beryl is likely to make landfall somewhere between Brownsville and a bit north of Corpus Christi on Monday. The hurricane center forecasts it will hit as a strong Category 1 storm, but wrote, “This could be conservative if Beryl stays over water longer” than expected.

The internet is awash with videos appearing to show UFOs flying near high-speed planes, warheads and even nuclear reactors - and experts have an alarming theory for why these locations are being targeted.

In 1976, British Airways aired an ad for their Concorde flight in which an orb-like UFO darts toward the aircraft at an incredibly high speed, seemingly analyzes the plane and then accelerates away. The unconfirmed UFO appearance - which has resurfaced on Reddit's UFOs subchannel, where alleged videos of craft are shared, debunked or given the upvote if they're deemed to be legitimate - is one of many that shows the odd, almost inquisitive behavior of these unknown objects.

In this eye-opening video, Patrick Bet-David uncovers the horrifying reality of human trafficking. "Every 30 seconds, a child is trafficked." The statistics are staggering and the stories are heartbreaking. Learn the dark truths behind this global crisis, and discover how widespread and devastating this issue truly is.

Share