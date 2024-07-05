One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

US President Joe Biden has claimed to be “the first black woman" to serve "with a black president” during a concerning radio interview which critics contend could be the final nail in the coffin of his 2024 campaign. The president's latest flub adds to growing concerns about the extent of his cognitive decline. The comment came days after Biden’s poor debate performance against Donald Trump. Speaking on Philadelphia's WURD on Thursday, local time, Biden appeared to confuse himself with Vice President Kamala Harris. The 81-year-old said he was "proud to be the ... the first vice president, first black woman", adding to the confusion. The oldest serving US president also referred to himself as the “first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware, when I was a kid".

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, who confounded The Walt Disney Company, has announced that she plans to withhold donations to the Democratic Party until incumbent US President Joe Biden drops out of the presidential race following his dismal debate performance, CNBC has reported.

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high," Abigail Disney said in a lengthy statement to CNBC. "If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose.

CNN commentator and political analyst Van Jones revealed that Democrats are privately discussing how best to replace President Biden with just months to go before November.

"I'm going to be honest," Jones said Wednesday on CNN. "Everybody comes on the air and says all this great stuff, but behind the scenes, it's full-scale panic." Biden met with Democratic governors from across the country on Wednesday evening to build support in the aftermath of his weak debate showing against former President Trump.

Exit poll suggests Labour's Keir Starmer to become UK's next PM, with party set to win 410 seats, ending Conservative rule amid voter discontent over cost of living and political instability.

Keir Starmer will be Britain's next prime minister, with his center-left Labour Party expected to win a huge majority in a parliamentary election, ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government by trouncing Rishi Sunak's party. With many results still to be announced from Thursday's vote, center-left Labour has already won more than 326 of the 650 seats in parliament, with an exit poll suggesting it would capture about 410. On a humiliating night for Sunak, the Conservatives have so far only won 70 and were predicted to suffer the worst performance in the party's long history with voters punishing them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.

The Reform UK leader has finally been elected an MP on his eighth attempt

The Eurosceptic firebrand who leads the Reform UK party has beat his Conservative challenger for the Essex seat of Clacton, securing a spot in the UK House of Commons for the first time in his political career – and immediately promising to mount a strong opposition to Labour. Farage called his victory “the first step of something that is going to stun all of you,” promising to turn the Reform UK into the main opposition even as his party is projected to secure only 13 out of the 650 seats.“There is a massive gap on the centre-right of British politics and my job is to fill it,” he said, claiming “this is the beginning of the end of the Conservative Party.”

Scottish police are investigating after reports of alleged ballot fraud.

Mayhem and unrest has taken place across France after the results of the first round of voting in the French Election. As France heads back to the polls in the coming days, shops are being boarded up and parts of the population are concerned at what chaos could ensue. Following the first round of voting, rioters took to the streets after Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party secured a large victory.

Move comes after attacks on government spokesperson and RN candidate in buildup to Sunday’s poll

About 30,000 police will be deployed across France on Sunday night amid fears of violence after the final results of a snap election in which the far right hopes to gain a majority in parliament. Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister, said 5,000 police would be on duty in Paris and its surrounding areas to “ensure that the radical right and radical left do not take advantage of the situation to cause mayhem”.

The reports come shortly after the right-wing National Rally party topped the first round of a snap election in France

Fear of a French 'withdrawal' from NATO is growing as the far-right looks set to take a large number of seats in the country's upcoming elections, Euractiv has reported, citing several anonymous diplomats. The sources cite a possible pullback of support for Ukraine as being of high concern, the outlet has reported. The French right-wing National Rally (RN), which has repeatedly questioned the purpose of NATO and its aid to Ukraine, came out on top in the first round of France’s snap election, securing 33% of the vote. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Ensemble bloc only came in third with 20%, despite the French president calling the snap election following his party's trouncing by RN in EU parliamennt elections.

Public backlash over migrant crime and the rise of the populist right has prompted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to adopt a tougher stance on immigration, despite his prior support for open-door policies.

Facing plummeting public approval and a surge in anti-mass migration sentiment, Scholz’s government has endorsed legislation allowing deportation for foreigners advocating violence on social media, following a fatal attack by an Afghan migrant at a mass migration rally that sparked widespread anger.

The video captures a moment where someone is seen forcefully pulling his hair amid the chaotic scene.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants closer cooperation with the Taliban as “allies in the fight against terrorism,” now Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan has left the country entirely in their power.

“We must assume that the Taliban control the power in the country. And in this sense the Taliban are, of course, our allies in the fight against terrorism, because any authorities are interested in stability in the state they govern,” Putin said at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kazakhstan.

Moscow is ready to start manufacturing systems that were previously banned by the now-defunct INF Treaty, the Russian president has said

The Russian defense industry is ready to start producing intermediate and shorter-range missiles that had been banned under a now-defunct treaty with the US, President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday. The Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) had prohibited these systems, but the US withdrew from it in 2019. Moscow chose to maintain the ban so long as Washington abided by it as well.

Hostilities can only be suspended if “irreversible” steps are taken by Kiev, Vladimir Putin has said

ceasefire between Moscow and Kiev can only be agreed if Ukraine takes certain “irreversible” steps that would be “acceptable” for Russia, President Vladimir Putin has said. Otherwise, a cessation of hostilities would be used by Kiev to rearm itself and get ready to continue the conflict, he added. The president made the remarks during a press conference at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

The great Winston Churchill once famously said that ‘If the human race wishes to have a prolonged and indefinite period of material prosperity, they have only got to behave in a peaceful and helpful way toward one another’.

Seems like a thousand years ago that the finest political minds of our planet were interested in de-escalation, peace and prosperity for all. As Mother Teresa rightfully described, ‘Peace begins with a smile’. And the bearer of this first smile in no other than conservative champion, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Oráan is expected to travel to Moscow tomorrow (5) to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Maj. Gen. William F. Mullen retired in 2020 as the commander of Training and Education Command, and was recently in Ukraine reviewing military training there.

A retired Marine General who once oversaw all training across the Marine Corps and who recently was in Ukraine to review that nation’s military training was found dead on Twentynine Palms training center, the service’s largest training base. Maj. Gen. William F. Mullen, 59, who retired from the Marines in 2020, was “found deceased” on June 29 on the base, the Marines confirmed in a statement to Task & Purpose. According to an online database maintained by the San Bernardino County coroner’s office, Mullen was found at the base’s Building 1651, a non-descript single-story classroom building used by the base’s Communication-Electronics school.

Brazilian federal police formally accuse former President Jair Bolsonaro of embezzlement for allegedly misappropriating jewelry he received while head of state.

Brazilian federal police on Thursday formally accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of embezzlement for allegedly misappropriating jewelry he received while head of state, including luxury items given by the Saudi Arabian government, two police sources said, according to Reuters. This is the second time police have formally accused Bolsonaro of a crime. He was charged in March with forging his COVID-19 vaccine records. The jewelry, some of it made by Chopard of Switzerland, was valued at $3.2 million and included a diamond necklace, ring, watch and earrings given to Bolsonaro and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro by the Saudi government.

Iranians will vote in a run-off presidential election on Friday amid voter apathy and heightened regional tensions.

The run-off follows a June 28 ballot with historic low turnout, when over 60 per cent of Iranian voters abstained from the snap election for a successor to Ebrahim Raisi, following his death in a helicopter crash. The low participation is seen by critics as a vote of no confidence in the Islamic Republic. Friday’s vote will be a tight race between low-key lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian, the sole moderate in the original field of four candidates, and hardline former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

Biden tells Netanyahu he welcomes ‘effort to close out the deal’; Mossad chief David Barnea heading up team for talks in Doha Friday; Gallant tells families deal ‘closer than ever’

The security cabinet convened on Thursday evening as Israel approved sending a delegation to renewed hostage release and ceasefire talks, a day after Hamas submitted its latest amendments to the current proposed deal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu updated United States President Joe Biden about the decision to send negotiators to the talks in a phone call between the two leaders on Thursday. In a meeting with his negotiators ahead of the decision, Netanyahu “stressed again that the war will end only after achieving all of its goals, and not one moment earlier,” according to an Israeli official.

Biden posts to social media site X about his conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu: We discussed the deal I outlined and is endorsed by the UN Security Council, the G7, and countries around the world.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday posted to social media site X and commented on his conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Earlier I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss ongoing efforts to finalize a deal that would result in a ceasefire together with the release of hostages – a deal that I have outlined and is endorsed by the UN Security Council, the G7, and countries around the world,” wrote Biden. Netanyahu’s office said in a statement following Thursday’s conversation that Netanyahu congratulated Biden and the American people on the occasion of US Independence Day.

Crime hampers humanitarian aid efforts, turns public opinion against Hamas

After fears of a possible famine in the Gaza Strip have been assuaged in recent weeks, increasing lawlessness and rampant crime have become the central humanitarian concern in the enclave. U.S. State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said U.S. officials are working with Israel and the United Nations to tackle the issue, adding that a ceasefire and a much-discussed but still-elusive plan for the “day after” would be the best solution. “Right now, in the places where Israel has conducted military operations but no longer is there on the ground, you do see this anarchy,” Miller stated.

Large wildfires are once again raging in northern Israel's Galilee region after on Thursday Hezbollah launched a particularly intense barrage of 200 rockets as well as drone swarms.

Some of the fires are believed the result of burning fragments from interceptor shrapnel which fell as anti-air defenses are heavily at work. Soon after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sent a stern warning and message to all of Lebanon, sending jets over Beirut which broke the sound barrier. This happened in other parts of the country as well.

New Zealand’s livestock products rely on its clean green grass-fed image. Why then is the New Zealand government and agricultural organisations throwing it away in favour of adopting biotechnology tools that genetically alter livestock?

The excuse given for conducting genetic research on livestock using an RNA platform is to reduce methane emissions. This biotechnology industry is born out of the vague promises of gene dreamers that it will be “safe and effective” and the discredited notion that animal methane emissions are at the heart of climate change. But, as Dr. Guy Hatchard points out, let’s not forget that methane is produced from the normal digestive processes of animals that have been roaming the planet in large numbers for thousands of years without warming the globe.

Farm equipment manufacturer John Deere has announced another round of layoffs due to the slowing American economy and a reduction in demand that is prompting them to shift their production to Mexico.

The company, which is the top seller in the world of tractors and crop harvesters, has given 610 production staff at its Iowa and Illinois plants their walking papers. The layoffs will reportedly take effect at the end of August. The layoffs come not long after the company announced that it will be moving production of compact track loaders and skid steer loaders from Dubuque, Iowa, to Mexico within the next few years in the wake of increasing domestic manufacturing costs.

Ladies and Gentlemen, lock your doors and tighten your grips on reality, for we are diving headfirst into the heart of darkness, where the Supreme Court’s latest ruling strikes a discordant note in the symphony of American life.

The high court, in a 6-3 decision, has given cities the green light to banish the homeless from public spaces, even when shelter beds are as rare as unicorns. This overturns the previous decision that labeled such bans as “cruel and unusual punishment” under the 8th Amendment. The ruling will reverberate through the labyrinthine corridors of society, affecting not just the homeless, but every single one of us who values freedom and justice.

O’Keefe Media Group has released part three of its Disney Tapes series, exposing Disney’s Creative Marketing Director by day and professional drag queen by night, Amit “Genie” Gurnani, who revealed Disney’s “unspoken” LGBTQ agenda for children.

Gurnani revealed that a “pride campaign across Disney and television” is set to “take up the rest of the next four or five months.” He says that children seeing LGBTQ content on their televisions is “the unspoken thing.” This includes pride celebrations at Disney parks and other LGBTQ projects advertised to children. Gurnani also says he would “love to” have drag queens at Disney Land, and he’s “sure that would happen at some point.”

It’s official: A transgender athlete is on the U.S. Olympic team.

That said, the athlete in question, 29-year-old Nikki Hiltz, will be competing in the category that correctly aligns with her sex. Hiltz, a middle-distance runner, is a woman who identifies as “non-binary,” meaning she claims she is neither a man nor a woman. She uses the pronouns “they” and “them.”On Sunday, she won the women’s 1,500-meter final at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, qualifying for this month’s Summer Olympics in Paris.

TULUM, Mexico (AP) — After leaving a trail of destruction across the eastern Caribbean and at least nine people dead, Hurricane Beryl strengthened back into a Category 3 storm late Thursday as it chugged over open water toward Mexico’s resort-studded Yucatan Peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Beryl, which was the earliest Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, now had winds of 115 mph (185 kph ) after weakening earlier Thursday. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a statement saying Beryl may make a direct hit on Tulum, which, while smaller than Cancun, still holds thousands of tourists and residents.

It was previously reported that the Fagradalsfjall volcano is erupting again on the Icelandic Reykjanes Peninsula.

