Would he even know though?

Summary:

The NY Times now reports that Biden is questioning the future of his candidacy , and this week may decide it all

The White House came out to quickly deny the report

Biden tells staff "No one is pushing me out"

Former President Obama has expressed concerns over Joe Biden

White House staff is freaked out that Hunter Biden (clearances?) has been sitting in on meetings

Kamala Harris' odds have been soaring in betting markets as a result of the above malarkey

"He’s quitting the race.. I got him out" he's an "old broken-down pile of crap… Now we have Kamala. She’s so f—king bad"

Second face-to-face meeting in as many months...

In their second face-to-face meeting in as many months, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that "Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are in the best period of their history." Russian state media subsequently likened it to a golden age in relations. The two are meeting once again at the annual session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which runs Wednesday through Thursday in the Kazakh capital of Astana. "Russia-China relations are on the highest level in history, and they are not aimed against anyone, we do not create blocs or unions, we just act in the interests of our nations," Putin stressed.

The defence bloc will request at its annual summit next week, in Washington DC, that Ukraine takes 'additional steps before formal membership talks progress', a senior US official told the Telegraph.

Zelensky has been pushing for NATO ascension after Russia's brutal invasion ends to protect itself from future invasion, as the pact compels its members to militarily defend allies if they are attacked. But corruption, among other issues, has been a major thorn in the Ukrainian leader's side, blocking further relations with the West from developing.

He wants the former US president to explain his plan to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kiev

Former US President Donald Trump should set out his plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict, which he claims would take just 24 hours if he’s returned to the White House in November, Vladimir Zelensky has said. Following the launch of Russia’s military campaign against Kiev in 2022, Trump has repeatedly said the conflict would not have escalated if he were still president, and has vowed to resolve the crisis in a single day if he is elected once again.

The Ukrainian leader said he had a “negative experience” with truce talks in the past, according to the Hungarian PM

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky was not receptive to Budapest’s proposal to establish a temporary ceasefire with Russia, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who recently traveled to Kiev. During his surprise visit on Tuesday, which was his first trip to Ukraine in over a decade, Orban proposed that Zelensky think about “whether it would be possible to take a break. To reach a ceasefire and start negotiations [with Russia] since a quick ceasefire could speed up these negotiations.”

Politico earlier reported that the Republican frontrunner wants NATO to ditch its expansion plans

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Republican frontrunner in the US presidential race Donald Trump have not held any backroom talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Politico reported, citing two Trump-aligned national security experts, that the former president is contemplating a deal under which NATO would refrain from further eastward expansion, abandoning its plans to bring Ukraine and Georgia in. This plan would also reportedly involve talks with Putin “over how much Ukrainian territory Moscow can keep.”

Eight people were reportedly wounded while repairing a substation used by the Zaporozhye NPP

A Ukrainian attack on a substation used by the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has injured eight employees of the facility, officials reported on Wednesday. Kiev allegedly launched three quadcopter-type kamikaze drones at the Raduga facility in Energodar, the city hosting Europe’s largest nuclear power station. The injured workers were part of a crew that was repairing the damage caused by a previous Ukrainian attack, the statement claimed. At least one worker is said to be in a serious condition. The initial strike on the Raduga substation happened two weeks ago and was confirmed by a monitoring mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s nuclear watchdog. Another site called Luch was hit in a separate strike.

Satellite images show Chinese electronic eavesdropping stations in Cuba are expanding, with new facilities constructed at a site about 70 miles from the U.S. military base at Guantanamo Bay.

In 2022, the communist regimes in China and Cuba agreed to tighter defense and intelligence cooperation. These included a joint military training facility and a spy base on Cuba. U.S. officials said China and Cuba were already operating joint spy bases. Cuba’s proximity to the U.S. allows the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to intercept sensitive communications from American military and space bases. The eavesdropping stations also enhance China’s ability to spy on U.S. citizens via telecommunications networks.

China is bombing models of American fighter jets as part of a rehearsal of a military assault, new satellite photos have revealed.

The images, taken by Planet Labs over a remote desert area in northwest China, show massive scorch marks next to low-tech models of F-35s and F-22s, some of the most advanced jets used by the US Army. The photos also show a long runway with several scotch marks at the top end. It is not currently known exactly what weapons were used to leave the marks, but the Times reported that the scale of them would suggest precision missiles were used. The desert, the Taklamakan in Xinjiang province, already hosts military testing sites. Three years ago, it was revealed that China had built up models of an American Ford-class aircraft carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

At 3:00 PM on June 22, 2024, China successfully launched the Space Variable Objects Monito (SVOM) into space using the Chinese Long March 2C rocket from the Xichang launch base. Minutes later, debris from the rocket's first-stage booster fell near a village in Guiding County, southeastern Guizhou Province. A huge cloud of orange-yellow smoke followed after this. Since the local government did not notify the surrounding areas in time before the launch, many villagers were startled by the sudden event and fled in panic.

Months ago President Sisi openly stated hunger was a small price to pay for progress.

Last autumn, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi gave a speech in the New Administrative Capital in Cairo, the $300bn project that will ultimately define his presidency. He said hunger was a small price to pay for progress: "If progress, prosperity and development come at the price of hunger and deprivation, Egyptians, do not shy away from progress! Don’t dare say: ‘It is better to eat.'" This horrifying vision of hunger and deprivation is what awaits millions of Egyptians in the coming years.

Last night, police in Vienna had to intervene to halt violent clashes between Turkish and various Arab migrants in the Austrian capital.

How did Sweden go from the safest country in Europe to the second most dangerous in such a relatively short period of time? We all know the answer...

Two Halifax lesbians were brutally attacked by a mob of Muslim men believed to be from Syria.

The women, Emma MacLean and Tori Hogan, were celebrating a birthday June 22 in the city’s downtown area at about 1:30 a.m. local time, when the group of about a dozen Middle Eastern men verbally accosted them with rude comments about their sexuality. Hogan told the men to back off. “Hey, watch your mouth, that's my girlfriend,” she shouted at the men as she turned to pursue them, per Saltwire. The men then began assaulting Hogan.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security have issued a warning over attackers potentially targeting July 4th celebrations.

According to an FBI bulletin, authorities are on alert for potential lone offenders and small groups targeting Fourth of July celebrations for terror. ABC News investigative reporter Aaron Katersky stated that the FBI’s bulletin states, “Lone offenders and individual groups that are wanting to make a point pose the biggest threat to large scale fireworks celebration in places like New York, San Fransisco, and Las Vegas.” Katersky added, “The police are being told by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to be on watch for these types of things which are notoriously difficult to guard against.”

"At this time, we are working with first responders..."

An early Wednesday morning explosion rocked the General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems facility in Camden, Arkansas, injuring at least two people and leaving one person missing. Local media outlet Camden News quoted General Dynamics in a statement as saying: "Today at 8:15 am CDT, an incident involving pyrotechnics occurred at the General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems facility in Camden, Arkansas. At this time, we are working with first responders and can confirm the incident resulted in at least two injuries and one missing individual." The 880,000-square-foot weapons factory, located about 86 miles south of Little Rock, is a "leader in the high-rate production" of weapons, including "Hydra-70 2.75-inch rocket, Hellfire and Javelin missiles, the Modular Artillery Charge System and various mortar munitions," according to the defense firm's website.

...eight months after Iran-backed Houthi rebels began seriously disrupting maritime traffic in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, June recorded the highest number of missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels this year

About eight months after Iran-backed Houthi rebels began seriously disrupting maritime traffic in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, June recorded the highest number of missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels this year and the second-largest since December. As instability in the Middle East intensifies, Houthi rebels have sunk one commercial vessel in recent weeks and have introduced kamikaze drone boats to their arsenal. Despite efforts of the US, British, and European navies sailing in the critical maritime chokepoint, attempting to ensure freedom of navigation, the Houthis managed to conduct 16 confirmed attacks on commercial vessels in June, according to Bloomberg, citing new data from naval forces operating in the Middle East.

Israeli defense chief ready to send tanks ten miles deep into Lebanon...

Another senior Hezbollah commander has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday. He was killed in a daytime strike on the coastal city of Tyre, in what appears a neighborhood or city area (according to widely circulating video). Hezbollah in a statement confirmed the death Muhammad Nimah Nasser, also known as Abu Nimah. Regional reports say that he commanded Hezbollah’s Aziz regional division in southern Lebanon (one of three divisions operating there).

Israel will evacuate Rafah Crossing, proposed deal allows Israel to return to fighting if Hamas violates conditions, reports say.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper on Thursday morning reported "significant developments" in the negotiations for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group. Separately, an Israeli official told CNN that recent developments indicate that Israel and Hamas are "on the brink" of signing an agreement for such a deal. According to one report, Israel will evacuate the Rafah Crossing, with Egypt's agreement, until a final agreement is reached regarding who will manage the crossing in the future. However, Israel will not commit to a complete withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor.

PM: ‘War will end once Israel achieves all of its objectives’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly rebuked a report in The New York Times that cited unnamed Israeli security officials saying the military was ready to declare a ceasefire that would leave Hamas in control of Gaza. “Anonymous sources briefed The New York Times that Israel will be prepared to end the war before all of its objectives are achieved,” Netanyahu stated in a video his office released on Tuesday evening. “I do not know who these anonymous sources are, but I am here to make it unequivocally clear: This will not happen. The war will end once Israel achieves all of its objectives, including the destruction of Hamas and the release of all of our hostages.”

Netanyahu initially refused to heed Biden’s warning, arguing that a response was necessary to deter future attacks from Iran, but Biden only doubled down.

US President Joe Biden threatened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back his response toward Iran’s massive missile and drone attacks in April, according to a New York Times report Tuesday. “Let me be crystal clear,” President Biden told Prime Minister Netanyahu that night from the Situation Room, where he received updates in real-time on the US-coordinated international response that successfully shot down 99% of the estimated 300 weapons launched from Iranian territory toward Israel. “If you launch a big attack on Iran, you’re on your own.”

Judgment day is coming for pharmaceutical giant Pfizer now that Kansas, Idaho and three other thus far unnamed states are suing the company for misleading Americans about its modRNA (mRNA) Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccines."

Led by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, the lawsuits allege that Pfizer violated various state statutes – in Kansas it is called the Consumer Protection Act – by falsely claiming that its COVID injections are "safe and effective" against the Chinese Virus. Pfizer willfully concealed, suppressed and omitted material facts, Kobach alleges, about its chemical shots, which were fast-tracked onto the market through Operation Warp Speed, resulting in many injuries and deaths.

The Biden administration claims that it opposes allowing gender dysphoric minors to undergo sex-change surgeries following a report that top health officials urged an international group of medical experts to remove age limits for gender procedures and other life-altering interventions.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shared a statement to The New York Times defending the reported actions of Assistant HHS Secretary Admiral Rachel (Richard) Levine and his staff, who reportedly influenced a top LGBT health association to drop age limits for so-called "gender-affirming care." "Adm. Levine shared her view with her staff that publishing the proposed lower ages for gender transition surgeries was not supported by science or research, and could lead to an onslaught of attacks on the transgender community," an HHS spokesman said in a statement shared by The Times.

A federal judge in Kansas temporarily blocked the U.S. Department of Education's Title IX rule change in several states that would've expanded the education civil rights law's definition of sex discrimination to include gender identity and sexual orientation.

U.S. District Judge John Broomes issued a ruling Tuesday in response to a lawsuit brought by Southeastern Legal Foundation and Mountain States Legal Foundation on behalf of their clients, Moms for Liberty and Young America's Foundation. The ruling applies to Alaska, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming and a middle school in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Trump-appointed judge reasoned that Title IX's definition of the word "sex" clearly means the "traditional concept of biological sex in which there are only two sexes, male and female."

As Rebel News journalist David Menzies explains, Cody D’Entremont, a.k.a. 'Desiree Anderson', is finally going to court to face multiple charges. But why is there a publication ban?

Personal photos of Australian children are being used to train AI through a dataset that has been built by scraping images from the internet – exposing kids to the risk of private information leaks and their images being used in pornographic deepfakes.

Biometrics researchers have been struggling with how to train algorithms to recognize children, particularly as they age, for instance for investigations of child sexual abuse material, and have turned to synthetic data to avoid potential harm to real data subjects. The images of the children were collected without the knowledge or consent of their families and used to build the Laion-5B dataset, according to findings from human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW). The photos were then used by popular generative AI services such as Stability AI and Midjourney, The Guardian reports.

«Space weather processes, driven in complicated ways by activity on the sun, can adversely affect our infrastructure in space and on the ground. This project funds the use of the HAARP facility in Alaska for space science experiments that can help us understand space weather dynamics. Specifically, the project seeks to understand how some radio waves launched into space come back stronger after they are amplified by energetic particles. The HAARP facility in Alaska is a unique research facility and the only one worldwide to perform such experiments. This project will support undergraduate and graduate students learning about space sciences and traveling to Alaska to perform pioneering experiments…

Firefighters are continuing to battle wildfires across the state as Californians brace for triple-digit temperatures and a dangerous, prolonged heat wave that’s forecast to stretch into next week.

The most concerning blaze Wednesday was the Thompson fire burning in Oroville, where several structures were destroyed and thousands evacuated as flames pushed closer to communities. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the fire on Wednesday, noting that it was threatening “structures, homes, critical infrastructure, and health and congregate care facilities.”

As Hurricane Beryl bore down on Jamaica on Wednesday, the islands in its wake were getting a clearer picture of the destruction the record-setting storm left behind in the southeastern Caribbean.

“It is almost Armageddon-like, almost total damage or destruction of all buildings whether they be public buildings, homes or other private facilities,” said Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell after a helicopter survey on Tuesday. “Complete devastation and destruction of agriculture. Complete and total destruction of the natural environment; there is literally no vegetation left anywhere on the island of Carriacou.”

CIA Agent Pedro Israel Orta did the right thing. He followed protocol when he discovered huge mistakes the agency was making. But it didn't matter the agency went after him and ruined his life. Now he's telling his story in a new book called The Broken Whistle: A Deep State State Run Amok

