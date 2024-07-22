One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Breaking News: US President Biden is dropping out of the presidential race

What a disgraceful end to a disgraceful presidency. Rather than exit this presidential race with dignity, rather than show long-suffering Americans the respect we deserve, President Joe Biden hastily declared he’s out — on social media.

Joe Biden’s ghosted us! LBJ in 1968 this is not. In fact, this withdrawal — in tone, tenor, shame, and bitterness — calls to mind none other than Richard Nixon’s resignation. Biden has humiliated himself, the nation, the Democratic elites, megadonors and liberal-media enablers who spent years covering for him.

Joe Biden’s brother, Frank Biden, told CBS News that Biden’s declining health played a considerable role in his decision to drop out.

Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday. Biden made the announcement on X like a coward. He has been hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach house for four days. Joe Biden didn’t say why he was dropping out of the race.

Republican lawmakers are urging the US leader to resign after dropping out of the presidential race

US President Joe Biden has declared that he plans to serve out the remainder of his term, which officially ends in January, but he is facing growing pressure from critics to step down after deciding not to seek re-election in November. Just moments after Biden announced his decision on Sunday, Rep. Richard Hudson, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, accused Democrats of lying to the American people. He argued that if Biden lacks the mental capacity to run for re-election, he cannot continue to serve out the remainder of his term.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden's decision to end his re-election bid was a result of the Democratic Party ousting him after determining he was no longer useful, US Republican congressional candidate Kathleen Winn told Sputnik.

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced that he dropped out of the 2024 US election after he decided it was in the best interest of the Democratic party and the United States. He endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president, which she accepted.

"I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party..."

And just like that, the Democratic party has gone all-in for Kamala Harris - who did so poorly in the 2020 election that she dropped out before the primaries. Just hours after Biden's campaign manager insisted he wasn't leaving the race… Lefties from the Clintons, to the Progressive Caucus, to Trump assassination jokester Reid Hoffman, to Alexander Soros, are now firmly behind Harris. Now the question turns to who's going to be her VP pick. Newsweek suggests these as top-5 candidates

Barack Obama has made it clear he wants to see an “open contest” for the Democrat nominee position following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race, according to The Australian’s chief international correspondent Cameron Stewart. President Biden endorsed Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democrat nominee but Mr Obama made no mention of the Vice President in his statement. “There’s a lot of people who want the party just to coalesce around Harris. They think that’s less divisive, they think it’s the only way to go forward without more divisions within the party,” Mr Stewart told Sky News Australia. “But then you have Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi who want an open contest.”

Endorsing the “monumentally unpopular” Kamala Harris is just the easiest way to secure the war chest, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has claimed

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has accused the Democratic Party of “anointing a candidate hand-picked by elites” and urged them to return to an “open process” of selecting a nominee for the upcoming November elections—while also claiming that only he can beat former President Trump. Following US President Biden’s announcement on Sunday that he would not be seeking re-election, RFK Jr. commended him “for stepping down,” saying that Biden’s “infirmities were evident to any unbiased observer from the beginning.”

Emerging victorious in the Ukrainian conflict rather than watching US elections is a priority for Moscow, Dmitry Peskov says

Russia has other priorities than waiting for the outcome of the US presidential elections, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when reached for comment on US President Joe Biden withdrawing from the race. Winning the conflict against Ukraine is among the top priorities for Russia, Peskov told Russian news outlet Life late on Sunday. “For us, reaching the goals of the special military operation [against Ukraine] is a priority, rather than the outcome of the US elections,” Peskov stated.

Britain’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer invited Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to a meeting with his Cabinet ministers on Friday, July 19.

The meeting followed a forum of European leaders at Blenheim Palace, underscoring Starmer‘s attempt to underline the new Labour government’s commitment to the Ukraine war by inviting Zelensky to address his ministers, the first foreign leader to do so since President Bill Clinton in 1997. Zelensky’s visit coincides with the launch of a new initiative aimed at disrupting Russia‘s ‘shadow fleet’ of about 600 oil tankers used to circumvent sanctions.

The Ukrainian leader risks a “political suicide” regardless of what move he makes, Vitaly Klitschko warns

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky would likely need to hold a nationwide referendum to “legitimize” any potential peace agreement with Russia, the Mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko has said. Effectively, any move Zelensky could make risks his “political suicide,” Klitschko believes. Speaking with Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital predicted that the “next few months” are set to be “very difficult” for Zelensky. “We are waiting for the US elections, but to establish peace we will need a referendum,” he said.

Kiev is in the bloc’s “backyard” and the ongoing conflict is its business, Richard Grenell says

Ukraine is in the EU’s “backyard” and solving the ongoing crisis should be considered its responsibility, a close associate of US presidential candidate Donald Trump, Richard Grenell, believes. Grenell, who held several senior diplomatic posts during Trump’s first tenure and is now widely regarded as his “envoy” and likely pick for the Secretary of State, should the Republican win the elections, made the remarks in an interview with German tabloid Bild on Friday. Among other things, the diplomat suggested Ukraine was largely the EU’s “responsibility” and not Washington’s.

"We can't be under any illusions..."

The Biden administration and leading NATO officials have long touted that their muscular response to Russia, which has included firm support to Ukraine in terms of billions in arms sent and setting up training programs, has deterred Moscow from expanding the conflict. These leaders claim that escalating against Russian forces now can ensure peace for the future. But the chief of NATO’s European Command, Christopher Cavoli, has recently cautioned about the long-haul challenges ahead.

Upon surrendering sovereignty over military policymaking, which some EU members have proudly protected up until now, every other aspect of federalization would quickly fall into place shortly afterwards and entrench German hegemony...

Newly reappointed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen just announced that “it is now time to build a veritable union of defense”, which Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said represents a marked change in priorities that’ll intersect with NATO’s interests. The EU’s planned transformation into a military union is being sold to the public as a response to the protracted Ukrainian Conflict, but it’s really a federalist power play that’s designed to forever entrench German hegemony over the bloc.

NATO integrating its newest members on military front...

The US military has sent two B-52 bombers over northern Finland on Sunday in a historic first and in a clear strong message aimed at Russia. Finland entered the NATO alliance in April of 2023 and this marks the first big act of military cooperation with NATO and the US over its territory. The bombers entered Finland from Norway's northern region, linking up with Finnish fighter jets for the rest of the flight. "Today, Finland has implemented cooperation with the strategic bombers of the United States in the territory of Finland," Finnish defense minister Antti Häkkänen announced.

Source tells AP that Prime Minister Netanyahu will meet President Biden at the White House this week as planned, despite Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet US President Joe Biden at the White House this week as planned, despite Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, a person familiar with Biden’s schedule told The Associated Press on Sunday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the exact timing of the meeting has not been established because Biden is recovering from COVID-19.

Dozens of jets hit fuel depots, cranes used to unload shipments * Probe finds deadly Houthi drone flew 2,600 km to hit Tel Aviv; in vital minutes, radar operators were tracking UAV from Iraq

The Israeli Air Force on Sunday released footage showing its airstrikes a day earlier against the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeida in western Yemen, which came following a deadly drone attack on Tel Aviv Thursday overnight carried out by the Iran-backed group. The video showed missiles launched by IAF fighter jets striking four large container cranes at the port used to unload shipments. The IAF also released footage showing fighter jets being refueled amid the operation, dubbed “Outstretched Arm,” as well as the arrival of some of the aircraft back at Israeli airbases following the strike.

Former Houthi official worries attacks on Israel may lead to aerial, naval, siege on Yemen - 'and the ones paying the price will be the civilians.'

A former Houthi official believes that the pro-Iranian militia made a serious mistake when it decided to attack Israel. In an interview with Israel Hayom, the former official said, "The Houthis are using tens of millions of Yemenis as a human shield when they launch a rocket and kill an Israeli civilian. They will cause the port to collapse." "Israel is not like Britain and the US, which only attack military targets. The conflict between is between Israel and the Palestinians - we have no direct conflict with Israel."

This lack of political trust in Hezbollah outside the Shi’ite community translates into sustained criticism for waging a war against Israel without consulting other factions.

The possibility of full-scale conflict in northern Israel hangs like a dark cloud over the nation. If, as Shakespeare has it, the dogs of war are indeed let slip, the armory of sophisticated Iranian-supplied weapons held by Hezbollah could inflict massive damage across the country. Equally, if forced into war, the IDF could decimate Hezbollah’s armed forces while Lebanon and its people, already enduring privation and distress, would inevitably suffer further unnecessary misery.

The military affirmed, "early warning to civilians is being made in order to mitigate harm to the civilian population and keep civilians away from areas of combat."

The IDF announced on Monday it "is about to forcefully operate against the terrorist organizations" in the eastern part of the humanitarian zone in the southern Gaza Strip due to intelligence information indicating Hamas terror infrastructure was located in the area. The IDF also said terror activities and rocket fire had been carried out towards Israel from the area. As a result, the military stated that it would adjust the humanitarian zone in Gaza in order to operate against the terror elements in the vicinity.

He recorded a video a few days ago that went viral, saying he wants Hamas to fall and that Al Jazeera is lying. Hamas kidnapped him, tortured him and dumped his body on the street

In Egypt, the Coptic Christians are being purged, and here is a video published this weekend about another Islamist lynching of Christians in the town of Kosheh, Upper Egypt. The church there already knew of several massacres of Christians by Islamists, and the government turned a blind eye, as usual. Everything is hidden, of course, without the West realizing that what they are hiding now, will happen to them in a decade or two.

Israel will be sending armed Shin Bet agents to Paris to prepare for the largest ever security operation for Israeli athletes at the Olympic Games.

Israeli Olympians taking part in Paris 2024 have received death threats, hate messages, and vitriol online over the last few days, Israeli and foreign media reported on Saturday. Walla reported that, over the weekend, Israeli athletes received online messages written in poor Hebrew. Many also received calls from foreign numbers. On Thursday and Friday, 15 athletes and their teams received identical death threats via email, warning them they would be killed if they arrived in France, Walla reported.

Macron’s government has invited Qatari forces into the city to provide additional security for the Paris Olympics. Qatar has funneled $1.8 billion to Hamas-run Gaza and houses its leader in Doha.

Following the snap legislative elections in France on June 30 and July 7, a globalist coalition supporting President Emmanuel Macron has secured the presidency of the National Assembly despite coming second in seats and third in the popular vote.

They did so with the help of a rump of supposedly “center-right” lawmakers from Les Républicains (the Republicans), who behave in broadly similar fashion to Republicans-in-name-only (RINOs) in the United States. Amidst a parliamentary landscape divided chiefly between the far-left New Popular Front (NFP) coalition, the Macronist coalition, and Marine Le Pen’s populist National Rally (RN), Macron’s MPs successfully re-elected Yaël Braun-Pivet as the leader of the National Assembly.

This latest assault on media outlets and journalists who challenge left-wing power mirrors the recent actions in Germany, where Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (Social Democrats) ordered the shutdown of the right-wing magazine “Compact” and sent 200 armed officers to raid the home of its publisher, Jürgen Elsaesser.

Colonel Pedro Baños, a well-known geostrategist, has just revealed a confidential list of media outlets that the Pedro Sánchez socialist government plans to censor. This troubling revelation has sparked a major controversy in Spain’s political and media circles.

Ireland is reeling from a migration crisis, and the government's answer may be to move more and more newcomers to the countryside ... whether locals like it or not

In a strategy seen in many Western countries, Ireland’s government is looking to move more and more migrants into the countryside, with one of the latest schemes focusing on shifting 280 asylum seekers to Dundrum, a village in Tipperary County with a population of only 165. The move has sparked outrage from the local community, which is embroiled in controversy over the new refugee center. If all migrants are relocated as planned, their population would be 70 percent higher than the local population.

J.J. Carrell is a 24 year veteran of the Customs and Border Protection and he sits down with Clayton Morris to dive deep into the illegal invasion that's happening in America. His new documentary is called "This is Treason" and it's available for pre-order right here: https://thisistreason.com/

The authors believe that disrupted prenatal care contributed to newborn mortality.

Pandemic social distancing is linked to higher rates of preterm births and newborn deaths within one to two months, according to a new study. In a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) evaluated over 18 million births in Alabama from 2016 to 2020, comparing prepandemic years to the period after officials enacted public health restrictions in March 2020.

Advocates of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and Digital ID systems should consider these lessons...

The perils of over-reliance on digital systems have been once again highlighted by the crashing of computer systems around the world due to an update to the Falcon antivirus and security product from CrowdStrike affecting its interaction with Windows operating systems. The update has caused chaos for banking, retail, railways, airports, healthcare and for a wide range of other businesses and infrastructure where the Falcon software runs on Windows systems. Advice for bringing affected computers back into working order has been published but the exact mechanism by which the update caused “Blue Screen of Death” errors does not appear to have yet been reported.

With a company so deeply embedded in Democrat sabotage, the "global outage" that just occurred was likely no accidental update.

Most people may not remember the recent history involving Crowdstrike, the Obama Administration, and the Russia Collusion Hoax. CrowdStrike is operating on a massive level, integrated into the grid, transportation, and hospitals. The Austin, Texas-based company CrowdStrike was at the heart of the Democrat’s Deep State deception. Don’t let the media white wash the details. With a company so deeply embedded in Democrat sabotage, the “global outage” that just occurred was likely no accidental update.

India’s rail networks are adding AI and facial recognition systems to their stations, part of a growing biometrics and surveillance market experts predict will be worth more than US$15 billion within the next five years.

A release from IDIS Global says the South Korean video surveillance manufacturer is providing Indian Railways, Asia’s largest rail network, with a 4K camera system equipped with integrated AI video analytics and facial recognition technology from Herta Security. The first phase of a major technology update for the rail system saw cameras placed across hundreds of platforms in 230 high-traffic stations across the country’s eastern region in May 2024.

A federal judge blocked Louisiana from posting the Ten Commandments in public schools until November after parents from five districts sued the state over the law.

In a brief ruling Friday, district court judge John deGravelles said that the parents and the state agreed that the Ten Commandments will not be posted in any public school classroom before 15 November. The state also agreed to not “promulgate advice, rules or regulations regarding proper implementation of the challenged statute”. The state’s Republican governor, Jeff Landry, signed into law last month a bill that requires all classrooms, in K-12 public schools and colleges, to have Ten Commandments posters with “large, easily readable font”.

We have recently seen a significant push for reinstating mandatory military service. Both the UK and USA have called for all young people to be drafted. Manufactured fake wars tied in with a hidden depopulation agenda may explain the push for these high numbers.

However, given that there’s no need for so many soldiers these days, as war scenarios are now fought using high-tech weaponry; for example, remotely operated cyber-controlled aircraft, robotics and drones… etc., could there be another angle to this? Could a planned fake alien invasion be in the cards as the ultimate false flag?

"Apocalyptic 150F heat dome smashes temperature records as the world bakes" (from MSN). "Heat dome settles over West Coast with 112F temps creating deadly conditions for 10 million and sparking wildfire fears" (The Independent). "Extreme heat waves broiling the US in 2024 aren’t normal" (The Conversation U.S.). And from Scientific American: "Geoengineering the climate could pose a new risk to the planet". Question, how bad do conditions need to be before populations wake up and realize we face a fight for life on Earth? The latest installment of Global Alert News is below.

