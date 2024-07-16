One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The man who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday was spotted by law enforcement nearly 30 minutes before shots were fired, a local NBC affiliate reported on Monday.

WPXI reported that a member of Beaver County, Pennsylvania's emergency services unit noticed a suspicious man on a roof near the rally at 5:45 p.m., called it in and took a picture of the person. Shots were fired at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after 6 p.m.

48 hours after being shot through the ear at a campaign event, Donald Trump has announced J.D. Vance as his running mate.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has pledged to donate $45 million per month to a super political action committee (PAC) supporting the re-election of former President Donald Trump, marking a significant political move by the world’s richest individual. This information emerged in a Wall Street Journal report based on sources familiar with the situation.

Musk made this donation to America PAC mere days before he publicly endorsed Trump. This group, formed in June, is focused on funding Trump’s presidential campaign. Musk had previously promised not to financially back either Trump or President Joe Biden in their anticipated rematch for the White House. In March, Musk wrote on social media platform X that he would not donate to either presidential candidate.

Former President Donald Trump met with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss a potential role in the administration, according to a new report.

The meeting occurred Monday in Wisconsin before Trump announced he had chosen J.D. Vance as his running mate. Speaking to Mediaite, an unnamed source within the Kennedy campaign said the candidates had a “lengthy conversation” during which “there was some discussion over Bobby playing a future role in the [Trump] administration and what that role might be.”

RFK Jr. was finally granted Secret Service protection after an attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Independent US presidential candidate Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., whose father was killed on the campaign trail, had long requested Secret Service protection to no avail, despite multiple security incidents. US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Monday that “in light of this weekend’s events, the president has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection to Robert Kennedy Jr.”

The appointment of a special prosecutor was unconstitutional, a judge has ruled

US Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of former President Donald Trump over the alleged mishandling of classified documents has been thrown out, on grounds that his secondment to the case was not legal. Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump for supposedly keeping classified documents at his Florida home after leaving the White House, as well as probing an alleged

The US president has claimed his opponent’s rhetoric was more incendiary

US President Joe Biden has dismissed any notion that his rhetoric might incite violence, claiming that by calling for a “bullseye” on Donald Trump he was merely trying to shift the “focus” from his poor debate performance to his Republican rival’s actions and policies. The incumbent has repeatedly called his rival a threat to democracy and the nation and told donors earlier this month, “We’re done talking about the debate; it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.” Following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, multiple commentators argued that the violence was incited by exactly this kind of reckless remark.

Three-day naval maneuvers have kicked off in Southern China, the Defense Ministry in Beijing says

Russian and Chinese naval forces have started joint exercises in the Pacific, the Defense Ministry in Beijing said on Sunday. The three-day ‘Maritime Joint-2024’ drills are being conducted near the Chinese city of Zhanjiang. They will train naval forces’ ability to address security threats, maintain international and regional stability, and boost the strategic partnership, according to a statement. “The fourth joint maritime patrol in the western and northern Pacific Ocean” conducted on Sunday “did not target a third party and had nothing to do with the current international and regional situation,” it added.

With much of the globe's eyes and international press focused on the US domestic political situation in the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has just made an unprecedented announcement.

He said Monday that a second Ukraine peace summit should include Russian representation. It is a remarkable development that he so much as stated the possibility, even if it doesn't actually materialize, given he's long been vehemently against any level of negotiations with Moscow so long as Putin is still in power.

A prominent Ukrainian air unit responded with delight to the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump, who has criticized Western support for Kiev's proxy war against Russia.

The social media channel of Ukraine’s 79th Air Assault Brigade celebrated the shooting of former US President Donald Trump Saturday, according to a Sputnik contributor, appearing to jokingly take credit for the assassination attempt. Security analyst Mark Sleboda made the revelation on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Monday.

The plan is based on the results of the Hungarian leader’s recent visits to Kiev and Moscow, political adviser Balazs Orban has said

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sent proposals to EU leaders on ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, newspaper Magyar Nemzet reported on Monday, citing the PM’s political adviser Balazs Orban. The proposals are said to be based on the results of the premier’s controversial peace mission earlier this month, during which he visited Ukraine, Russia, and China. Orban provided EU leaders with a detailed account of his visits, and delivered Budapest’s action plan to their desks, Balazs Orban (no relation) told the newspaper.

Islamabad has “credible evidence” that the former Prime Minister’s party received foreign funding, says one member of cabinet

Pakistan’s government plans to outlaw former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Tehreek-e-Insaf, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced on Monday. The cabinet is also seeking to bring new charges of treason against the politician, just days after a court overturned previous convictions. Khan, 71, who is currently imprisoned on corruption charges, was ousted in April 2022. Since then, he has faced over 100 indictments, which his party has denounced as politically motivated.

US State Dept has designated Afghanistan as a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" country...

For the first time in years, the Taliban says it has arrested and imprisoned American citizens, and is hoping to use them in a prisoner swap. The Taliban says that at least two US citizens are being held after violating Afghan laws, while the Washington Examiner has said three are in custody. The detained individuals have been identified as George Glezmann, Mahmood Habibi, and Ryan Corbett - as confirmed also by a State Department statement. A Taliban government spokesperson announced that the "American nationals violated the country’s law, and discussion has been held with the US officials in this regard."

Four people were killed and several wounded by gunfire in the vicinity of a mosque in Oman's Wadi al-Kabir, the Omani Police said on Tuesday in statement.

A soldier was stabbed and wounded by a man armed with a knife at a railway station in Paris, the interior minister said on Monday, days before the French capital hosts the summer Olympic Games.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X that the assailant had been arrested and the soldier's wounds were not life threatening. France is on its highest state of alert. The soldier was deployed within Operation Sentinelle, a 3,000-strong unit which patrols sites such as railway stations, places of worship, schools and theatres.

Video footage shows a gang of migrant youths violently attacking a blonde woman in Helsinki’s Kalasatama district, highlighting the escalating migrant-related violence and its impact on Finnish society.

In recent years, Finland has experienced increasing tensions related to immigration, particularly involving migrant youths and their lack of integration into Finnish society. These tensions have been exacerbated by incidents of violence and crime, which have heightened public concern and sparked political debate. One of the primary drivers of these tensions is the series of high-profile incidents involving migrant youths engaging in criminal activities.

A senior North Korean diplomat based in Cuba defected to South Korea in November, a South Korean newspaper said on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean diplomat to escape to the South since 2016.

Before fleeing to the South, Ri Il Kyu, 52, was a counselor at the North Korean embassy in Cuba, the Chosun Ilbo said citing an interview with Ri. Among Ri's jobs at the embassy was to block North Korea's rival South Korea and old ally Cuba from forging diplomatic ties, the newspaper reported. In February, the two countries established diplomatic relations

Houthis launched multiple attacks in the Red Sea against MT Bentley I, which was carrying vegetable oil from Russia to China, and also attacked the Chios Lion tanker ship, the US military said on X on Monday.

CENTCOM said that they downed five Houthi drones, three of them in the Red Sea and two of them in Yemeni territory. Bentley is an Israeli-owned ship, according to a post on X by CENTCOM. It was also a "Panama-flagged and Monaco-operated tanker."

Officials from the two groups will meet in China next week.

China is going to host officials from Fatah and Hamas next week for discussions on what will happen in Gaza once the Israel-Hamas war has concluded, the New York Times reported on Monday. A meeting held in Beijing in April attempted to bridge the gap between the two groups, which the New York Times claims is seen by many as a key component of rebuilding Gaza, but the meeting was unfruitful.

Lammy said that the UK was committed to doing all it could to “bring, peace and stability to this region, this most complex and challenging of regions at this time.”

A Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal can only occur through military and diplomatic pressure, Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his British counterpart David Lammy, who made his first trip to the region this week, less than two weeks after a new Labour government swept into power in the United Kingdom. “Continued military pressure on Hamas, along with a clear message from the UK and the world that any ceasefire is conditional on the release of all hostages, are the only ways to bring them home,” Katz told him.

Although neither country will publicly confirm the talks, an emerging plan may see Israel withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor if Egypt will earnestly secure it.

Israel and Egypt have privately discussed a possible withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from Gaza’s border with Egypt as part of a cease-fire deal with Hamas, according to two Israeli officials and a senior Western diplomat. Such a step would be contingent on Egyptian efforts to prevent Hamas using the border to restock its arsenal. If realized, the plan would remove one of the key obstacles to an agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The negotiations of the WHO's "Pandemic Treaty" continue...

Not vaccination....

Over the next couple of years, pharmacy chain Walgreens will close another 2,150 or so stores, CEO Tim Wentworth told the Wall Street Journal on June 27.

Wentworth says there are a number of reasons for the closures, not the least of which is America's failing economy and the resultant profit losses Walgreens is seeing. There are also too many Walgreens stores located too closely together coupled with a rampant theft problem at many locations. The next generation of Americans is also much more avert to taking pharmaceutical drugs than older generations which means declining demand for prescriptions. Many people who still do take medications are also filling their prescriptions online rather than visiting Walgreens stores in person.

As 'Climate change Ambassador,' Catherine Stewart has billed taxpayers over a quarter-of-a-million dollars in the past two years for various travel-related expenses, including $623 for a one-night hotel stay and $10,096 for attendance at a 'climate change' conference.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Canada’s “Climate Change Ambassador,” appointed by self-proclaimed socialist Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, has billed taxpayers $254,000 for travel expenses in just two years on the job. According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “Climate change Ambassador,” Catherine Stewart, who was appointed by Guilbeault in 2022, has billed taxpayers over a quarter-of-a-million dollars for various travel-related expenses, including $623 for a one-night hotel stay and $10,096 for attendance at a “climate change” conference.

In the past three years China has accelerated export agreements and industrial operations in Africa, becoming the continent’s largest bilateral trade partner.

Given Africa’s complete lack of development and GDP, the Asian rush to cement economic ties might seem strange. However, I would argue that China is adapting to events that haven’t quite happened yet. I’m referring to a major global shift away from interdependent markets (i.e. traditional globalism) into a chaotic period of trade “protectionism”. I’m talking about the end of the current model of export-based nations supplying goods to the west in exchange for advantageous trade deficits and access to dollars. This will be the era of what I call the “Great Resource Grab.”

While the primary catalyst for the original English pilgrims to venture to America was religious freedom, a strong desire for independence followed closely behind.

They desired to be independent of two things: poverty and government meddling. This spirit carried into the American Revolution and informed domestic policy for many years. The Homestead Act of (FIND YEAR) was enacted to allow citizens a type of independence those who first fled Britain could only dream of. Remote settlers earned their own homes by proving their merit to Mother Nature. It was fairly easy to live as one wished without violating rules and regulations. The law was a fairly small framework that attempted to allow lives free from violence and evil. The two curses they fled were now powerfully refuted. The poverty caused by government oppression of the past was replaced by success or failure based upon individual action.

If you want to know just how dire the federal government’s fiscal situation is, consider the fact that interest on the national debt for the first time now tops every other spending category but one, according to the latest monthly report from the Treasury.

This “achievement” has been brought to you by President Joe Biden. According to the report, the federal government spent $682 billion in “net interest” payments so far this fiscal year (which ends Sept. 30). That’s more than all the money spent on “health” ($670 billion), national defense ($644 billion), and income security — which includes payments to the poor ($508 billion).

Microsoft has developed an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) text-to-speech program that achieves human-like believability.

VALL-E 2 is the first program of its kind to achieve “human parity,” meaning its speech cannot be distinguished from that of a human. However, the technology remains strictly a research project and is unavailable to the public. “It may carry potential risks in the misuse of the model, such as spoofing voice identification or impersonating a specific speaker,” researchers say. There are therefore “no plans to incorporate VALL-E 2 into a product or expand access to the public.”

The surveillance state is expanding in Europe after new rules came into effect on July 7, 2024, that force automobile manufacturers to control how fast people are allowed to drive their own new cars.

From now on, all new cars sold in Europe must be outfitted with Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) systems that automatically limit vehicle speeds to match legal limits. A massive network of GPS and cameras will ensure compliance. "The system alerts drivers to slow down and can reduce engine power if limits are exceeded," reported Great Game India about the change, noting that it was hatched by European Union (EU) leaders, many of whom are unelected.

Could the Trudeau Liberals be tipping their hand with a new federal procurement listing? Sheila Gunn Reid explains.