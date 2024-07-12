One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

That was rough. After introducing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Vladimir Putin - then arriving to his own press conference more than 50 minutes late, a coughing, slurring Joe Biden then called Donald Trump his Vice President as he attempted to show the world what a 'goodest boy' can do.

Fake News CNN is now admitting what The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on for years: Joe Biden’s entire presidency is a carefully staged sham. The left-wing media immediately came out and called for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after his poor debate performance late last month. Democrat lawmakers have also called for Biden to step aside following the presidential debate. On Wednesday George Clooney came forward and called for Biden to step down. In his op-ed, Clooney calls for Biden to “voluntarily step aside,” saying, “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

Like the late-stage Leonid Brezhnev, Biden is now a president in name only. What is next for our increasingly Soviet state?

Leonid Brezhnev led the former Soviet Union as General Secretary of the Communist Party until 1982. But like most Russian apparatchiks who excessively smoked, drank, and gained weight, he aged prematurely. Also like them, his disabilities never led to his abdication. By Brezhnev’s late sixties and early seventies, he was too ill to travel abroad or make public appearances. Indeed, his debility left the Soviet Union without a real leader for the final six or seven years of his tenure.

Ranking House Intelligence Committee Democrat Representative Jim Himes (CT) has called on President Joe Biden to “step away” from his presidential campaign in remarks released immediately after the 46th President’s post-NATO conference presser on Thursday evening.

Himes, who has been reported to have privately urged Biden to step away from the campaign, went public with his thoughts, stating, “President Joe Biden is a remarkable leader of unparalleled public service, undeniable achievement, and unconditional patriotism.

Keir Starmer has said he doesn’t believe that the US leader is “senile”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has brushed aside concerns over US President Joe Biden’s age and mental fitness, praising his “leadership” following a bilateral meeting in Washington. Starmer and Biden met at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts, as well as trade and climate change. When asked later by the BBC if he thought Biden was “senile,” Starmer replied: “No.” “We had a really good bilateral [meeting] yesterday. We were billed at 45 minutes [but] we went on for the better part of an hour. We went through a huge number of issues at pace,” the prime minister said.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of the General Staff of the British armed forces until June, claims Russia, China, and Iran are “the new Axis powers,” and arguably more of a threat than the Second World War alliance of Germany, Italy, Japan, and others.

“They are more interdependent and more aligned than the original Axis powers were,” he argues, claiming a Third World War is probable if Britain and the West more generally do not expand their militaries and military production capacity within the next few years. “Most estimates will tell you that we’ve got somewhere between five and 10 years before Russia recapitalizes and is able to pose the sort of threat that it did before the Ukraine war,” he said.

Paris may still have plans to covertly send a contingent to fight for Kiev, a report submitted to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has warned

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has declassified a report by an operative who stated in March that France was preparing to send a contingent of about 2,000 soldiers to fight in Ukraine. The briefing was published in the latest issue of the SVR’s ‘Scout’ magazine. In it, an operative using the pseudonym Felix claimed that the French army was “concerned about the increased number of Frenchmen killed in the Ukrainian theater of military operation,” particularly after Russian forces destroyed a temporary deployment center for foreigners near Kharkov in January.

Russia is preparing military countermeasures in response to the planned American deployment of longer-range missiles in Germany, the Russian deputy foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. move was “destructive to regional safety and strategic stability.”

“Without nerves, without emotions, we will develop a military response, first of all, to this new game,” the deputy minister, Sergei A. Ryabkov, told Interfax, a Russian news agency. In a separate comment published by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Mr. Ryabkov said that Moscow had anticipated the decision and that Russia had started preparing “compensating countermeasures” in advance.

Nearly 200,000 people have signed contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry this year alone

Nearly 200,000 people have enlisted in the Russian army in 2024, the Russian Defense Ministry has said. The average recruitment rate is “about 1,000 people per day,” the MOD wrote on Telegram on Thursday. Russia has launched a wide-scale recruitment campaign after Moscow began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Last month, President Vladimir Putin said that around 700,000 troops were deployed in Ukraine at the moment. In recent months, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and Western media have claimed Russia is planning a second wave of mobilization. The first wave took place in September 2022, when Russia announced plans to call up 300,000 additional soldiers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In their most serious rebuke against Beijing, NATO allies on Wednesday called China a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine and expressed concerns over Beijing’s nuclear arsenal and its capabilities in space.

The sternly worded final communiqué, approved by the 32 NATO members at their summit in Washington, makes clear that China is becoming a focus of the military alliance. The European and North American members and their partners in the Indo-Pacific increasingly see shared security concerns coming from Russia and its Asian supporters, especially China. Beijing insists that it does not provide military aid to Russia but has maintained strong trade ties with its northern neighbor throughout the conflict. It also accuses NATO of overreaching and inciting confrontation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Recently emerged satellite images reveal that the Chinese military has been practicing for attacks on US fighter jets and aircraft carriers in the remote deserts of Xinjiang in northwest China.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) in a fresh report analyzing the photographs identifies that the images were taken by Google Earth on May 29 and show mock-ups of jets resembling advanced US stealth fighters. SCMP highlights a post by the Turkey-based Clash Report which was the first to highlight the photos with a caption: "Chinese PLA Air Force pilots are learning to practice air strikes on American F-35 and F-22 mock-ups."

The deal is still far from completion and will take work to arrange the many complex details.

A senior official in the American administration claims that agreements have been reached regarding the framework of the deal for the release of hostages and the ceasefire, and the discussions are now focusing on the details that will allow its implementation. The Washington Post reported that Israel and Hamas agreed that in the second phase, neither of them will control Gaza, and it will be managed by an international force that will involve the US, moderate Arab countries, and likely also about 2,500 police and soldiers from the Palestinian Authority.

After the IDF published the results of the probe into the failure to defend Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm, Daniel Hagari commented on the findings in a press conference on Thursday evening, saying "the fighters of Kibbutz Be'eri were alone for the first seven hours.

He also commented on the amount of kidnappings that took place, saying, "We haven't dealt with anything like this in the past. He was asked questions by reporters, one of whom inquired about the delayed presence of the Israel Air Force. Hagari assured that this was the first probe of many and that all of these questions would be answered and revealed to the public.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday that Israel needs an investigation on a national level to clarify the facts of the October 7 IDF probe, according to Thursday Israeli media reports.

Gallant spoke at the graduation ceremony of the IDF officers' course and called for a state commission of inquiry. "This commission of inquiry should be objective; it should check all of us - the government, the army, and the security agencies. It needs to check me along with the prime minister and chief of staff," Gallant said.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, is the preferred candidate among voters of current coalition parties to lead the right-wing, pro-Benjamin Netanyahu bloc after the current prime minister is no longer in politics, a new poll shows.

The Maariv survey, conducted on July 10-11 by Lazar Research Institute along with Panel4All, finds that 24% of respondents prefer Ben Gvir, followed by ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen (14%) and Bezalel Smotrich, head of the fellow far-right Religious Zionism party (11%).

The Houthis have been launching drone and missile strikes on shipping routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November, claiming to act in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza.

British security firm Ambrey said early on Friday that a merchant vessel reported two explosions about 21 nautical miles (39 km) west of Yemen's Mocha. One "missile" impacted the water and another exploded in the air, the vessel reported to Ambrey, adding that both explosions occurred within 0.5 nautical miles of the vessel. "The vessel was withholding its automatic identification system transmissions at the time. Ambrey is investigating the vessel's affiliations with the Houthi target profile," the Ambrey advisory said.

European Union (EU) agriculture ministers are convening on Monday, July 15, to discuss the impact of insect-based foods, plant-based foods, and lab-grown meat on Europe’s culinary traditions.

Hungary, which is operating the rotating presidency of the EU under the Donald J. Trump-inspired slogan ‘Make Europe Great Again,’ is organizing the meeting. The Hungarian Council Presidency believes meat and dairy are integral to European food culture, arguing: “When we talk about European food traditions… we think about roquefort, paella, pierogi, pizza”—as opposed to bug burgers and “meat” cultured in a laboratory.

We Are The Change, part of the Inspired Network, put on a rally outside the United Nations headquarters in Geneva on 1 June to help the world recognise that the United Nations is an evil organisation.

Among the guest speakers to this huge rally which had over 3,000 people in attendance, was American author James Lindsay, owner of New Discourses and host of the New Discourses Podcast. Lindsay delivered a short, fiery speech in which he condemned and denounced the United Nations as an evil organisation, rejecting its ambition to claim any of our national and individual sovereignty to itself. He explained their big-picture ambition to act as a kind of “central nervous system” for a global “meta-organism” of all of humanity and nature, which is a Marxist agenda. In the end, he warns the United Nations of their hubris, comparing them to Babel and reminding them: “God shall not be mocked!”

Stop me if you've heard this before! Government officials and big pharma executives are coming together to hold a big summit in D.C. to warn us all about a coming pandemic. Yes it's happening all over again.

The world’s leading vaccinologist, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, and company have just capitulated…

A report from the Wall Street Journal has found that private health insurance companies running Medicare Advantage programs have overcharged the federal government by up to $50 billion by claiming that their patients are worse off than they actually were.

Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C, is a program in which private insurers provide supplementary, Medicare-approved health insurance plans that, in theory, are intended to incentivize private insurers to provide healthcare to patients with complex medical conditions. (Related: Conflicts of interest and ethical dilemmas: U.S. doctors receive payments from pharmaceutical and medical device industries.)

The German government’s recent ban on AfD members owning firearms reveals its authoritarian methods of suppressing political opposition and silencing conservative voices, mirroring tactics used by communist regimes to eliminate dissent.

In a clear demonstration of authoritarian action targeting political affiliation, the German government has imposed another discriminatory measure against the Alternative for Germany (AfD), the country’s sole conservative party and the second-most popular party. The latest assault on democratic rights is a court ruling that bans AfD members from owning firearms.

The escalating fines and sanctions against conservative-leaning channels like CNews and C8 in France highlight the issue of free speech curtailment, with government-tied regulators like Arcom accused of stifling dissent and punishing any opinions against the left’s narrative.

In a troubling development for freedom of speech in France, CNews, a prominent news conservative-leaning channel owned by billionaire Vincent Bolloré, has been sanctioned again by Arcom, the independent public authority established by the French government to regulate media. The channel was fined €80,000 (about $87,000) for failing to meet its obligations during broadcasts. This latest round of penalties follows a December 2023 show during which guests stated that “immigration kills” without any immediate reaction from the host or other guests.

Someone once sent me a thought-provoking editorial cartoon. I can’t reproduce it because it contains some vile language. So, I will just describe it and clean up the language.

The cartoon depicts in four panels a conversation between two young people in their twenties — a man and a woman. The woman was wearing the Democrat Party symbol. In the first panel, the man says, “I don’t believe that women should have any rights, and I think gays should be hanged.” The young woman responds, “Wow! What a complete primitive idiot you are! You must be a Republican!” “No,” responds the man, “I’m actually a Muslim, and those are my religious beliefs.” To which the woman replies, “Oh, I’m sorry! I apologize! I hope you don’t think I’m Islamophobic.”

e-Passports are coming. Google Wallet is rolling out digital support for American biometric passports and Apple Wallet is doing the same under the guise of Japan’s digital ID agenda.

Smartphones and mobile payment applications (“apps”) are poised to replace our physical banking cards, with services such as Google Wallet, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay at the forefront of “revolutionising” our payment methods. Currently, people can enter all their bank cards, passes, keys, tickets and IDs into each one of these apps and use them in different locations without needing to hold and carry the physical version. Now Big Tech has its eye on travel documents.

A hybrid industry day will be held by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on July 29 to share information on a contract opportunity to supply biometric collection devices.

Biometric hardware will be acquired by DHS’s Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), but the event will be held at the Transportation Security Administration’s building in Springfield, Virginia. The industry day follows a request for information, and gives DHS an opportunity to share its vision for the required biometric gear, as well as take feedback from the industry.

Over 50 years, laws have been changed the world over. You have “beneficial ownership” not ownership. This means someone else owns it. Will you fight it?

Neuralink plans to implant its device into a second human patient in about a week, according to the company’s founder, Elon Musk. On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Elon shared that the company aims to have ‘high single digits’ of patients with the device by the end of the year.

He and several Neuralink executives discussed the brain chip’s capabilities and future potential, such as treating paralysis and memory loss. They also addressed improvements for future surgeries to prevent issues encountered during the first implantation on Arizona man Noland Arbaugh. Musk emphasised that the long-term goal is to reduce the civilisational risk posed by AI by fostering “a closer symbiosis between human intelligence and digital intelligence.”

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) on Wednesday told customers to be prepared to conserve energy as forecasts of extreme heat this week are set to raise power demand and could strain the grid.

The grid is stable right now, California ISO said, but it said events that linger for days can overtax generators and cause outages. The grid operator expects higher electricity demand on Wednesday and Thursday, with Thursday set to be the hottest day this week. “If weather or grid conditions worsen, the ISO may issue a series of emergency notifications to access additional resources, and prepare market participants and the public for potential energy shortages,” ISO said.

While it’s the reigning theory now, the road to acceptance was long and bumpy for plate tectonics, which describes how large portions of Earth’s crust slide, grind, rise and sink ever so slowly across its sludgy mantle.

But even now, more than half a century after it was given the scientific tick of approval, the theory needs some refining. A new study looking at four plateaus in the western Pacific Ocean suggests that these expansive areas aren’t rigid slabs but weak spots being yanked apart by distant forces at the plate’s edge.

