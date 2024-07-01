One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"The only person who has ultimate influence with him is the first lady..."

After Jill Biden spent Saturday in the Hamptons orchestrating Weekend at Bernie's 3, NBC News reports that the Biden family is expected to discuss 'the future of his re-election campaign' at Camp David on Sunday following a horrendous debate on Thursday which laid bare to the world the fact that Joe Biden is not running the country. According to the report, while top Democrats jumped to publicly reiterate their support for Biden, "senior congressional Democrats, including Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and Nancy Pelosi of California, have privately expressed concerns about his viability, said two sources apprised of those discussions."

Bill O’Reilly, the infamous former Fox News host, announced on X account Sunday that Joe Biden will leave the Presidential race following his disastrous date on Thursday.

In his post, O’Reilly reveals the two reasons why Biden is quitting the race. First, Democrat polling shows that Biden cannot recover from the debate. Number two, Biden’s fundraising is drying up. O’Reilly goes on to say that while it is all over for Dementia Joe, the White House does not know when or where to make the inevitable announcement.

The right-wing party is projected to win the first round of the snap parliamentary election

The right-wing National Rally (RN) party is set to win the first round of the French snap parliamentary elections held on Sunday, exit polls show. The result is a stunning defeat for President Emmanuel Macron and his centrist Together (Ensemble) coalition Macron called for an early vote following the poor performance of his Renaissance Party during the European Parliament election last month, when RN led by Jordan Bardella won the most seats allotted to France. According to the projections released on Sunday night by pollsters Ipsos and Talan, RN and its allies are leading with 33.2% of the vote, followed by the left-wing New Popular Front bloc (28.1%). Macron’s coalition is third with 21%. The turnout rate was estimated at 65.5%, the highest France has seen in four decades.

Thousands of violent far-left “Anti” Fascists stormed the streets of the western German city of Essen this weekend, trying to “shut down” the party convention of the AfD (Alternative for Germany). Politicians and delegates were attacked and hunted throughout the city, many had to be escorted by riot police to the Grugahalle center. One officer is in critical condition after being kicked in the head while on the ground.



A far-left alliance of (often government-funded) NGOs organized the riots in Essen under the motto “Widersetzen” (Resist), led by the “Anti” Fascist League VVN-BdA. Organizers claimed 50.000 rioters attacked 600 AfD delegates. The current German interior minister Nancy Faeser is an “Anti” Fascist League supporter who has written for their magazine “antifa” (The Gateway Pundit reported). Chancellor Olaf Scholz was a far-left activist as a student in the 1980s, who frequently visited East Germany and met with the Communist party leadership.

Dmitry Suslov, a top figure at the Moscow-based Council for Foreign and Defence Policy, has put forward the idea of Russia carrying out a "demonstrative" nuclear detonation, a move that could prompt the start of World War 3.

This alarming suggestion arises as tensions with the West intensify due to Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weaponry against Russian forces. Suslov's think tank, known to occasionally sway government policy, made this proposal public shortly after President Vladimir Putin delivered a grave warning to NATO countries. Putin warned that if Ukraine were to employ Western arms for attacks on Russian soil, it could spark a worldwide crisis, reinforcing his point with threats of severe repercussions.

Russian forces continue moving forward in Donbass as Kiev targets civilians with drone and missile strikes

The Russian Armed Forces have advanced in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week as military activity continued along the front lines. During the same time, Ukraine launched several major attacks against sensitive locations, including the Crimean port city of Sevastopol and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant – the biggest such facility in Europe. On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the liberation of the village of Shumy, located just east of Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Since 2014, Kiev’s forces have been converting the town into a major stronghold. The front line in the area had remained relatively stable throughout the conflict until this week, when Moscow’s troops started actively moving west, towards Toretsk.

Intermediaries could help reach a lasting settlement with Moscow, the Ukrainian leader said

Kiev does not rule out future peace talks with Moscow but they can only be held through intermediaries, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Sunday. He suggested that the format used to broker the 2022 Black Sea grain deal could be useful for this purpose. Kiev has previously refused to accept Russia’s terms as a basis of talks and accused Moscow of being incapable of good-faith negotiations. In late 2022, Zelensky even issued a decree, proclaiming the “impossibility” of holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Three parties have created the Patriots for Europe to secure more influence for right-wing leaders

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced the creation of a new EU Parliament alliance, in cooperation with right-wing parties from Austria and the Czech Republic. The announcement comes a day before Budapest takes on the rotating six-month EU presidency. The new group, presented as “Patriots for Europe” comprises Fidesz, the party led by Orban; the Czech Republic’s largest opposition bloc, ANO, chaired by the country’s former prime minister, Andrej Babis; and the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO), headed by Herbert Kickl. “Today we are creating a political formation that I believe will very quickly become the largest faction of the European right-wing,” Orban said during a press briefing which was also attended by Babis and Kickl. The Hungarian leader expressed hope that the alliance would dominate the right of the EU’s political spectrum.

US defense official says there is credible intelligence pointing to an attack against US bases in Europe over the next week or so.

US military bases throughout Europe have been put on heightened alert status due to a potential terrorist attack, Fox News Digital reported on Sunday. "There is credible intel pointing to an attack against US bases over the next week or so," a US defense official told Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson. The official, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media, did not elaborate on the nature of the threat, but confirmed it was not tied to the French elections.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will reportedly announce in the coming days that IDF operations in Rafah are coming to a close and Israel is setting its sights on the third phase of the war, Channel 13 reported Sunday.

A senior Israeli official told Channel 13 that "the activity will continue with raids and airstrikes. The war will not end. We will act wherever there is intelligence about Hamas activity."

As world tries to prevent all-out conflict, officials tell terror group it shouldn’t count on them being able to hold off Israel, or on being able to withstand an offensive

WASHINGTON — American, European and Arab mediators are pressing to keep stepped-up cross-border attacks between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group from spiraling into a wider Middle East war that the world has feared for months. Hopes are lagging for a ceasefire in Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza that would calm attacks by Hezbollah and other Iranian-allied militias. With the stalled talks in mind, American and European officials are delivering warnings to Hezbollah — which is far stronger than Hamas but seen as overconfident — about taking on the military might of Israel, current and former diplomats say.

Nasrallah is refraining from taking arms against Israel out of fear of Lebanese opposition.

Ever since October 7, Hezbollah, egged on by Iran, has been escalating its cross-border clashes with Israel, while its leader Hassan Nasrallah has been stepping up his blood-curdling rhetoric, predicting Armageddon if Israel were to launch an all-out war. Yet the truth is that Iran-Hezbollah would like nothing better. They have sound strategic reasons for not initiating formal armed conflict. So their tactic has been to ramp up the provocation, daring Israel to strike back and trigger war.

Reinstating masking law will “protect New Yorkers from some of the most terrifying periods in our history,” an NAACP leader said.

A coalition of faith and civil leaders is demanding that New York State reinstate its law banning wearing masks in public places after months of violent anti-Israel protesters wearing face coverings. The campaign, called Unmask NY, has garnered the support of Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City. “New York City will always defend your right to free speech and will continue to protect public health, but we are increasingly seeing masked protestors using anonymity to intimidate, threaten and break the law,” Adams said on Thursday. “This behavior is unacceptable, and we will not tolerate it.”

Police are investigating a 'suspected hate-motivated offence' on Sunday

Toronto police are investigating after two "suspected hate-motivated" acts occurred at separate synagogues in Toronto early Sunday morning. Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, police received a call that a person had thrown rocks through the front windows of a synagogue near Bathurst Street and Dewlane Drive, the Toronto Police Service said in a release. Thirty minutes later, a person threw a rock through the window of another synagogue, near Bayview Avenue and Fifeshire Road, police said. In both cases, the suspect fled on a motorcycle, police said. Investigators believe the same person is responsible for both incidents, which took place in North York, in the northern part of the city.

...notable declines following encampment protests in April and May...

Who could have guessed that after multiple Ivy League university presidents publicly humiliated themselves during congressional testimony - and then it broke that Harvard's president, among others were likely involved in plagiarising key parts of their "academic" work - that confidence in U.S. universities has plunged to a new low? The data is according to two new national polls commissioned by FIRE and conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. Americans were asked “How much confidence, if any, do you have in U.S. colleges and universities?” In FIRE’s May poll, 42% of Americans expressed “some” confidence in U.S. colleges and universities, similar to Gallup’s 40%. However, fewer Americans reported “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence (28% vs. 36% in Gallup), while more expressed “very little” or “none at all” (30% vs. 22% in Gallup).

As previously reported, an illegal alien from Ecuador was charged las week with suffocating a Syracuse woman on her 21st birthday and then burying her body in a shallow grave at a nearby park.

Jhon Moises Chacaguasay-Ilbis, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse for killing Joselyn Jhoana Toaquiza, 21. She is also Ecuadorian, but her immigration status is unclear. The illegal alien killer entered the US last year on Joe Biden’s open border invitation and was released into the US as his asylum application was processed. New chilling footage of Jhon Moises Chacaguasay-Ilbis carrying Joselyn Jhoana Toaquiza’s limp body out of an Airbnb as a police cruiser drove by emerged.

Greetings, everyone. This will be quick, as I’m about to head out to film again.

I found signs in Chinese in a remote, difficult-to-traverse area on the border in the mountains near Jacumba, CA. The signs direct Chinese illegal aliens where to go for “asylum.” Border agents told me Chinese illegals try to avoid being picked up by them and arrange transportation from the border to the U.S. interior so they are undetected. Are the NGOs working with the Chinese government? Cartels & human trafficking groups? This is a mini-documentary I put together with what I’ve found here.

Ireland’s new Hate Speech Bill offers no clear definition of what “hate” entails. Experts warn this could pave the way for the criminal prosecution of a wide range of expression considered unfavourable by authorities.

The Bill, officially known as the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022, has passed through the lower house of the Irish parliament, the Dáil Éireann, and is currently at the Third Stage, or Committee Stage, in the upper house, the Seanad Éireann. “The world is watching Ireland. The censorial ‘hate speech bill’, if passed, would not only shut down conversation nationally – as the home of various international social media headquarters, it would have a global impact on what we can all discuss online,” Michael Shellenberger said.

Various female employees of the World Economic Forum have gone on record to accuse its founder, Klaus Schwab, of sexual harassment.

According to an investigation by The Wall Street Journal, Schwab is facing accusations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. One of Schwab’s misdeeds allegedly involves targeted employees aged over 50 for dismissal to lower the average age of the workforce. When his HR chief, Paolo Gallo, refused to comply with this directive without valid performance-related reasons, Schwab fired him. Back 2017, Schwab reportedly dismissed a young woman leading a startup initiative after she informed him she was pregnant. He expressed displeasure that she wouldn’t be able to work at the same pace and subsequently let her go after a brief trial period.

Finland plans to offer preemptive bird flu vaccination as soon as next week to some workers with exposure to animals.

They are going to administer these shots before any pandemic, epidemic or public health emergency has even been declared and without any evidence, this has even mutated to infect human beings. Health authorities said on Tuesday Finland would be the first country in the world to give humans a “vaccine” for bird flu.

In my previous articles, we looked at the global war on farmers, the organizations pushing for the Great Food Reset, the tactics used to foist these changes on the public, the projects underway to remove your access to healthy, farm-fresh foods, and the mRNA, RNA, and DNA gene therapies entering our food supply.

In today’s installment, we will examine the One Health agenda and how it threatens to destroy both food freedom and medical freedom. The term “One Health” was coined after the first SARS outbreak in the early 2000s to reflect the danger of new diseases emerging from human-animal contact. It refers to the idea of public health being not just about your health but also about animal and “planetary” health.

Nearly 300 types of canned coffee distributed nationwide are being recalled over botulism concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Snapchill LLC, a Wisconsin-based company, is voluntarily recalling the canned coffee after learning their manufacturing process could lead to the potentially deadly food poisoning. The recall alert says the manufacturing process “could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum toxin, in low acid canned foods.”

The legal team representing the families of victims of the 737 MAX aircraft crashes was notified of the decision the Justice Department reached to prosecute Boeing, but they do not believe it does enough to hold the company accountable.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Justice will indict US aerospace company Boeing on criminal fraud charges over its alleged breach of a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik. The source said Sunday that Boeing will face one charge of defrauding the US government regarding the safety of its planes.

Police across the U.S. are putting eyes in the sky, as the adoption of drones for law enforcement emerges as a trend. Forces deploying drones – also called Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) – for surveillance and public safety have promised not to use the flying robots for discriminatory policing.

So far the notion of facial recognition drones remains speculative. But the number of police departments adding drones to their technology arsenal – happening in parallel with a surge in AI-assisted fraud and the development of powerful facial recognition algorithms – makes the prospect of mobile biometric surveillance a plausible possibility.

Facebook founder and CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg has claimed artificial intelligence companies are attempting to “create God.”

Zuckerberg made his comment during an interview with YouTuber Kane Kallaway. During the interview, Zuckerberg stated, “I find it a pretty big turnoff when people in the tech industry kind of talk about building this one true AI.““It’s almost as if they think they’re creating God or something,” added Zuckerberg.

A patient walks into a hospital room, sits down and starts talking to a doctor. Only in this case, the doctor is a hologram.

It might sound like science fiction, but it is the reality for some patients at Crescent Regional Hospital in Lancaster, Texas. In May, the hospital group began offering patients the ability to see their doctor remotely as a hologram through a partnership with Holoconnects, a digital technology firm based in the Netherlands. Each Holobox — the company’s name for its 440-pound, 7-foot-tall device that displays on a screen a highly realistic, 3-D live video of a person — costs $42,000, with an additional annual service fee of $1,900.

They’re on a Stairway to Bell.

A noisy bell has been relentlessly ringing at a Manhattan subway stop for nearly two weeks straight, leaving business owners baffled — and reaching for earplugs. The shrill ringing — which resembles a classic school bell — has consumed the stairway to the downtown 1 train platform at the 50th Street subway station, though it’s not clear where exactly the noise is coming from. No tolling bell is visible anywhere in the immediate area, and its volume seems to ebb and wane without obvious sense throughout the tunnel.

The natural world is being destroyed to cater for “green” energy. Nothing demonstrates the stunning hypocrisy of “green” energy ideology more than destroying trees and replacing them with environmentally destructive not-so-green solar panels to mitigate climate change. Yet this is what is happening in California.

More than 3,500 majestic Joshua trees in California’s Mojave Desert are being shredded onsite to make way for thousands of solar panels. Joshua trees (Yucca brevifolia) are not actually trees, but rather a type of succulent that stores water in its trunk and leaves. They are native to the arid Southwestern United States, specifically in the Mojave and Colorado Deserts. They are an important food source for many animals, including birds, insects and mammals.

Hurricane Beryl is already a historic storm for this early in the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season and poses an ominous sign for the months ahead.

L​et’s list the ways Beryl has already grabbed the attention of hurricane experts. E​asternmost June hurricane on record: Beryl became the farthest east Atlantic Basin June hurricane on record Saturday, breaking a record from the Trinidad and Tobago hurricane of 1933. E​asternmost “major” June hurricane on record: Then on Sunday morning, Beryl rapidly intensified to Category 3 intensity. Not only did that become only the third June hurricane to reach that intensity in the Atlantic Basin, but it did so roughly 2,000 miles farther east than 1966’s Hurricane Alma did in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

